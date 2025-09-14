2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Grab Free Crypto Now: MoonBull Drops $15K Giveaway Amid Best Crypto Whitelist Rush as Floki and Dogecoin Climb

MoonBull fuels excitement with a $15K giveaway and the best crypto whitelist, while Dogecoin and Floki continue their market climb. Here’s the full breakdown.
SphereX
FLOKI
FreeRossDAO
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:45
Pepe Chases 25x, but Ozak AI’s Presale Could Deliver 100x Returns

The post Pepe Chases 25x, but Ozak AI’s Presale Could Deliver 100x Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets are evolving with activity as traders chase each meme-fueled rally and utility-pushed innovation. On one side, Pepe is riding network hype with a goal of 25x returns, while on the other side, Ozak AI is gaining momentum with a presale that would potentially supply 100x gains. Together, those initiatives represent the dual forces riding the 2025 bull run—speculative excitement and long-term value advent. Pepe Chases 25x Pepe continues to shine as one of the most famous meme coins in the movement. Built around viral network culture and humor, it has ended up a favorite among traders seeking rapid gains. Its meteoric upward push in the latest months has attracted global attention, positioning it as a serious project no matter its meme origins. Many buyers are eyeing the opportunity of Pepe delivering 25x returns if momentum stays robust. From a technical perspective, Pepe is currently trading around $0.00001058, with key support levels at $0.00001005 and $0.00000980. Holding above the ones ranges is crucial for retaining upward stress. On the upside, the coin faces resistance at $0.00001070 and $0.00001120. Breaking via these limitations may want to gasoline a more potent rally in the direction of its 25x intention. However, with meme coins often tied to sentiment in place of fundamentals, volatility remains a steady chance. Ozak AI: A Project with Real Utility While Pepe thrives on community-driven hypotheses, Ozak AI brings real innovation to the table via combining blockchain with artificial intelligence. Designed to create AI-powered tools and solutions for people and groups, Ozak AI is greater than just a token—it’s a developing space at the intersection of two high-boom sectors. This gives it an edge in attracting traders seeking out substance alongside excitement. The project has additionally bolstered its position through partnerships with main crypto players. Adding to its…
RealLink
Hyperliquid
Boom
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:44
When Is ‘Beauty In Black’ Season 2, Part 2 Coming Out On Netflix?

The post When Is ‘Beauty In Black’ Season 2, Part 2 Coming Out On Netflix? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Beauty In Black. Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 208 of Beauty In Black. QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX Spoilers ahead for Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 1. Tyler Perry’s hit Netflix drama Beauty in Black is taking viewers on another thrilling ride in Season 2, Part 1, which dropped on Sept. 11. With Episode 8 ending on multiple cliffhangers, how long will fans have to wait for new episodes in Part 2? In Season 2, Kimmie, a former stripper who became entangled in the wealthy Bellaire family, now serves as COO of their cosmetics empire. The first season ended with patriarch Horace Bellaire marrying Kimmie from his hospital bed, leaving her his inheritance and appointing her as the company’s new head. Kimmie’s promotion is basically the Bellaire family’s worst nightmare, especially for Horace’s entitled children, Charles and Roy. While Kimmie worked as a dancer at the club, Jules (who serves as both Bellaire’s head of security and the boss at Norman’s secret strip club) forced her to be Roy’s prostitute. Now, Kimmie is seeking revenge against Roy and Jules for the suffering they caused, including kidnapping her sister, Sylvie. Forbes‘Beauty In Black’ Season 2 Part 1 Ending Explained—Who Dies And Who Survives?By Monica Mercuri Horace’s marriage is also troublesome for his shady brother, Norman, and his bitter ex-wife, Olivia, who are engaging in illegal business dealings (masked through LLCs) under the Beauty in Black company. Both Norman and Olivia want Horace dead; that way, he won’t be able to control Kimmie, and they can continue making money. Meanwhile, the secret relationship between the family’s attorney, Varney, and Horace’s son, Charles, has been exposed, and some family members are using it as leverage for blackmail. Sylvie and Rain are also in a dangerous situation after almost accidentally killing someone important to…
Threshold
Perry
holoride
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:42
Which Are Analysts Tipping as the Best Cryptos To Buy Today? Lyno AI Surges Past ADA & SOL

The post Which Are Analysts Tipping as the Best Cryptos To Buy Today? Lyno AI Surges Past ADA & SOL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is quickly ascending its way to the top as the crypto presale which analysts are making note of. It has outshone Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) in terms of buzz, having raised $22,316 in its Early Bird round with 446,335 tokens sold at $0.05 per token. The next stage price of 0.055 will follow immediately calling the investors to take quick action. Unpacking Why Lyno AI Outpaces ADA and SOL The analysts that hit it perfectly in forecasting the 250% increase of ADA in 2023 are now setting their eyes on Lyno AI. In contrast to the scaling problems of ADA and the oversaturated ecosystem of Solana, the true strength of Lyno AI is an AI-based arbitrage robot. This bot reads more than 15 blockchains, such as Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, and Optimism, and takes advantage of price differences in milliseconds. It democratizes arbitrage, so that ordinary investors, such as a barista in Berlin, can make money on market inefficiencies that were once only available to institutions. FOMO Alert: Lyno AI’s Growing Momentum and Reward Structure The site of Lyno AI is audited by Cyberscope that enhances confidence with the multi-layered security. Its protocol splits 30% fees with token stakers, which is an incentive to staking with a high payout. Having raised $22,316 at a token value of 0.05 and an ultimate target of 0.10, this presale is already a 220x potential juggernaut. The $100K giveaway also encourages investor hurry- those who purchase at least 100K in tokens have a chance to grab a portion of 100K, which will be divided into 10 investors. The ADA and SOL rush is an indicator of the paradigm shift in the direction of crypto investments, and Lyno AI is at the forefront of the movement. Conclusion: Don’t Miss Out on Lyno AI’s…
Threshold
Solana
Hyperbot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:41
Which Crypto Will Explode in 2025? BlockchainFX, Space Pay, and Bitcoin Hyper Presale Price Predictions for the Highest ROI Crypto

BlockchainFX leads 2025 presales with $7.26M raised, staking, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—outshining Space Pay & Bitcoin Hyper.
Hyperlane
MicroVisionChain
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:40
Hacker Attack on Shiba Inu (SHIB) Network: Developers Issue Statement

The post Hacker Attack on Shiba Inu (SHIB) Network: Developers Issue Statement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has frozen 4.6 million BONE tokens after it was revealed that they were linked to a security breach in Shibarium, the protocol’s Layer-2 scaling solution. The Shiba Inu team has issued an official statement regarding suspicious activity flagged by PeckShield. The project team announced the launch of a comprehensive investigation involving both internal security staff and external partners. According to the update, the details of the hack are as follows: The attacker temporarily gained validator voting power by purchasing 4.6 million BONE in the same block with funds obtained from the bridge hack. This power was used to sign a malicious “state” on Shibarium. The transaction was repaid using 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB, similar to a flash loan. Importantly, it was stated that BONEs cannot be withdrawn because they are delegated to validators. Investigations showed that signing keys for 10 out of 12 validators were compromised. The attacker attempted to sell approximately $700,000 worth of KNINE, but all attempts failed because the K9 Finance DAO multisig address was blacklisted. The LEASH, ROAR, TREAT, BAD, SHIFU tokens affected by the attack have not been moved yet. However, the developers reported that they have taken precautions regarding the hack attack: Staking/unstaking operations have been halted to protect community assets. The forensic analysis process was initiated with Hexens, Seal911 and PeckShield. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/hacker-attack-on-shiba-inu-shib-network-developers-issue-statement/
SHIFU
SHIBAINU
BONE SHIBASWAP
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:40
Can ADA Maintain Momentum As Layer Brett’s Rapid Rise Grabs Attention?

The post Can ADA Maintain Momentum As Layer Brett’s Rapid Rise Grabs Attention? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 21:20 While many watch the Cardano price prediction closely, a new memecoin, Layer Brett, is capturing attention with its presale event, giving early buyers a chance for significant rewards. Ethereum Layer 2 solution fuses meme culture with tangible utility, offering blazing-fast transactions and low gas fees. Early investors can stake LBRETT immediately, with coverage citing APYs as high as 750% (a compelling entry point). The presale is ongoing, with tokens priced at $0.0055. Layer Brett: The new meme coin making a difference Layer Brett (LBRETT) isn’t just another memecoin; it’s a purpose-built Layer 2 solution. Unlike traditional meme tokens that often lack utility or get stuck on congested chains, LBRETT provides real blockchain scalability. It compresses fees to as low as $0.0001 and unlocks throughput for 10,000 transactions per second (TPS). This speed and efficiency give Layer Brett a significant edge over older altcoins—like Cardano. As the project roadmap puts it, “Brett is done being ordinary,” signaling its break from utility-free origins. Meanwhile, users can buy and stake LBRETT in seconds, bypassing Layer 1 congestion and its associated high gas fees. This setup amplifies staking rewards due to lower operational costs. The platform also offers multifaceted features: gamified staking, NFT integrations, with plans to introduce bridging solutions for seamless interoperability. Cardano price prediction: Sentiment rises, but momentum is limited Cardano (ADA) remains a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain platform known for its academic and research-driven approach to development. It aims to provide a secure and scalable infrastructure for decentralized applications and smart contracts. Still, ADA often faces scrutiny for its slower development pace compared to some rivals, which influences its market perception. Despite this, whale accumulation has sometimes provided support for the Cardano token. However, the Cardano price prediction currently reflects stalling sentiment. While ADA…
Threshold
RealLink
Sunrise Layer
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:39
Altcoin Season Index Hits New High As ETH, SOL, DOGE, and XRP Rally

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Solana
Altcoin
XRP
Coinstats2025/09/14 02:38
Investors Are Calling It Crypto’s First Super App

The post Investors Are Calling It Crypto’s First Super App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Lightchain and Maxi Doge are attracting some early interest, BlockchainFX ($BFX) has already raised $7m in its presale and is rapidly accelerating. This surge reflects investors’ confidence in its ecosystem and tokenomics. Right now, the project is ascending with each day, optimism surging, and it isn’t a crypto with a small ceiling either. Presale Pricing Rewards Early Buyers BlockchainFX has designed a transparent, tiered pricing structure where the token price rises with each stage of the presale. Currently, $BFX is trading at $0.023 with a confirmed launch price of $0.05. The earlier you buy, the more advantageous your position – especially when combined with the BLOCK30 bonus. By contrast, Lightchain and Maxi Doge offer fewer built-in incentives to reward early participation, making BlockchainFX the more compelling choice for those looking for the best cryptos to buy. High-Yield Staking With USDT And BFX Rewards BlockchainFX isn’t just a token launch; it has built a high-yield staking model that shares platform revenue with its community. Every time someone trades on its platform, 70% of fees flow into the $BFX staking pool, buybacks, and token burns. Of all fees collected, 50% are automatically distributed to stakers in USDT and BFX, while 20% is used to buy back $BFX daily. Half of those bought-back tokens are permanently burned, reducing supply and supporting the price. Staking rewards are capped at $25,000 USDT per day and scale according to how much BFX each holder stakes. This dual-reward structure and deflationary model make BlockchainFX a crypto with high ROI potential that stands apart from other presales. Multi-Asset Platform Creates The First Crypto Super App Another defining feature of BlockchainFX is its multi-asset trading platform. Investors will be able to trade crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and more within one decentralised interface. This makes it one of the…
Threshold
Moonveil
TokenFi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:37
What Time Is Bears Vs. Lions? Here’s How To Watch

The post What Time Is Bears Vs. Lions? Here’s How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Sam LaPorta #87 and Shane Zylstra #84 of the Detroit Lions celebrate after a third quarter touchdown from LaPorta against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Getty Images Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson returns to Ford Field on Sunday for the first time after he spent six years with the Detroit Lions, including three seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator. The Bears vs. Lions will meet for the 191st time, with Chicago holding a lead in the series with a 105-80-5 mark. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Fox. Veteran sports broadcaster Kenny Albert will serve as the play by play caller alongside analyst Jonathan Vilma and sideline reporter Megan Olivi. The Bears and Lions are both winless in the 2025 NFL regular season, though it’s only the second week. The last time the Lions started a season 0-2 was in 2021, the first season under head coach Dan Campbell. In Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings beat Chicago, 27-24, on Monday Night Football. Bears second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, who was the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, completed 21 of 35 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 58 yards and one score. The Bears squandered a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter to the Vikings and quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who made his first NFL career start. McCarthy completed 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Lions, 27-13, at Lambeau Field a week ago. Packers quarterback Jordan Love went 16 of 22 through the air for 188 yards and two touchdowns, while Detroit quarterback Jared Goff — who is in his fifth…
MemeCore
FOX Token
SIX
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:36
