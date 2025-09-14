2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Dogecoin Breaks Out With A 32% Surge: Time To Buy Or Too Late To Chase?

Dogecoin Breaks Out With A 32% Surge: Time To Buy Or Too Late To Chase?

Dogecoin’s recent move has put traders on edge and split opinion across markets. Prices leapt this week as news and big trade flows pushed the token higher, creating a fresh round of buy-or-hold debates on trading desks and crypto chat rooms. Related Reading: Dogecoin Defies Odds, Jumps 21% Even As ETF Debut Gets Pushed Back ETF Launch Faces New Delay Based on reports, the eagerly watched US DOGE ETF has been pushed back again, with the earliest new listing window now sliding toward September 18. That postponement briefly dented hopes of immediate ETF access, but it did not stop demand from rising. Some market participants treated the delay as a pause, while others used it to enter positions ahead of any eventual listing. Price Rally Accelerates Momentum Meanwhile, Dogecoin price is up 15% in the last 24 hours, and 38% in the last week. Traders moved the token above recent swing levels, with on-screen quotes clustered in the mid-$0.20s to $0.30s. Volume rose alongside the gains. Quick gains like these tend to attract short-term players and cause order books to thin out, which in turn can make price jumps larger and pullbacks sharper. Institutional Bets Back Dogecoin Reports have disclosed that a corporate plan has added fuel to the rally. CleanCore Solutions announced a Dogecoin treasury effort backed by roughly $175 million in private capital, and reports name high-profile figures among those expected to take board roles. The company says it intends to hold DOGE as a reserve asset, and talk of large buys tied to that plan helped lift sentiment among some investors. What The Price Action Shows Short-term charts look overheated to some and promising to others. Momentum indicators are positive, and a pattern that some chart watchers call a pennant has formed on intraday charts. Related Reading: ETF Dreams For Dogecoin: Serious Possibility Or Just Hype? At the same time, resistance remains above current levels and quick reversals are possible. On-chain flows, futures open interest, and large wallet moves will be key in the coming days because they can flip a green session into a sharp drop if liquidations hit. Dogecoin’s jump this week is driven by a mix of headline buying and reported institutional interest. Reports show a 9% gain in 24 hours and 32% over the week, which is strong but not guaranteed to continue. For some, the setup still looks like a buy on dips. For others, the rally is already too hot to chase without clear entry rules. Volatility is likely to stay high while the ETF story and institutional moves play out. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12343-6.07%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014911-2.26%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.7-1.31%
Dalintis
NewsBTC2025/09/14 03:00
Dalintis
XRP Trades Sideways; Digitap Explodes with a $100K Day-One Frenzy

XRP Trades Sideways; Digitap Explodes with a $100K Day-One Frenzy

While some established tokens remain locked in sideways trading, newcomers with live products are stealing the show. One of these newcomers is DigiTap ($TAP), with a presale that delivered more than $150,000 in its first day, proving that fresh momentum can beat veteran status.  Ripple (XRP) retails around $3 and is unlikely to breach a
Moonveil
MORE$0.0885-2.35%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.365-1.88%
XRP
XRP$3.0315+1.25%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 03:00
Dalintis
SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

SWLMiner Redefines Cloud Mining: Green Energy, Global Access, and Everyday Profits

SWLMiner offers 100% green energy cloud mining with global access, $15 signup bonus, daily returns up to $0.60, and plans delivering up to $567,900 in 47 days.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12641+1.42%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:57
Dalintis
Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, and MAGACOIN Finance Presales Break Records

Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, and MAGACOIN Finance Presales Break Records

BlockchainFX presale hits $7.2M with 90% APY, Visa card, and 10x asset trading—outshining Maxi Doge & MAGACOIN as 2025’s best 100x crypto.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26519+0.01%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 02:55
Dalintis
Playing Away At Home, In NYC Area

Playing Away At Home, In NYC Area

The post Playing Away At Home, In NYC Area appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At least two-thirds of the fans at Sports Illustrated Stadium for the USMNT-Korea Republic game were clad in red of the visiting team on Sept. 6. (Photo by Michael Lewis) Michael Lewis photo The U.S. Men’s National Team righted itself after an underachieving performance against the Korea Republic in Harrison, N.J. by registering a solid 2-0 triumph over Japan in Columbus, Ohio. Whether that will put the team in the right direction as it prepares to be one of the three hosts sides for the 2026 World Cup, it remains to be seen. But there are a couple of issues that won’t go away any time soon. Given the diverse population of the United States, the men have found themselves as the visiting side at many stadiums. When the Americans have to play Mexico, whether it is in a friendly, Concacaf Gold Cup or World Cup qualifier, the crowd has been known to be partisan to El Tri (outside of Ohio). Many Mexican fans don’t get opportunities to watch their heroes play live and when the team comes to town, whether it is Los Angeles, Chicago or Charlotte, N.C., the fans will show up in droves. In contrast to the rest of the world, the USMNT doesn’t play in only one or two venues. For many teams, the preferred city is their nation’s capital. Then again, many countries are not as spread out as the USA is. So, both national teams visit various venues to showcase the team whether it is in the Pacific Northwest, Middle America, the Southeast or Northeast. Given their success and popularity, the U.S. women many times will play in front of pro-American audiences, many, if not most are sellouts. The men? Not so much. CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 12: A United States fan holds up…
Chainbase
C$0.26113+1.56%
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.17%
Union
U$0.018086-5.06%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:54
Dalintis
Infinity Castle’ Coming To Streaming?

Infinity Castle’ Coming To Streaming?

The post Infinity Castle’ Coming To Streaming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scene from “Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.” Sony Pictures Entertainment/Crunchyroll/©Koyoharu Gotoge _ SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable The anime feature Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle — also known as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle — is new in theaters. When and where will it arrive on streaming? Rated R, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle opened Friday in theaters nationwide. The official logline for the movie reads, “The Demon Slayer Corps are drawn into the Infinity Castle, where Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira face terrifying Upper Rank demons in a desperate fight as the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji begins.” The film is available in theaters in its original Japanese dialogue, as well as an English dub. Forbes‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Rotten Tomatoes Reviews: Are Critics Wowed By Anime Feature?By Tim Lammers Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is already a blockbuster hit internationally, having earned $316.2 million to date. The film looks to continue its success domestically this weekend, as Sony Pictures Entertinment projects the film will open at No. 1 with anywhere from $56 million in ticket sales from 3,315 North American theaters. The film is also a big hit with Rotten Tomatoes critics, who give the film a 97% “fresh” rating. The film also earned a 99% “fresh” rating on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 2,500-plus verified user ratings. Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Gets Netflix Premiere DateBy Tim Lammers When Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle comes to streaming, it will likely debut on Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Crunchyroll streaming platform. Typically, it takes about four and a half to five months between the time Sony Pictures/Crunchyroll films open in theaters and the time they debut on the Crunchyroll streaming platform. For example, Spy x Family Code: White opened in theaters domestically on April 19, 2024, and debuted on Crunchyroll about four…
KARATE
KARATE$0.0001134+16.18%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004107-1.93%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014911-2.26%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:51
Dalintis
TON Strategy Starts Share Buyback, Treasury Staking After Shares Plunge 40%

TON Strategy Starts Share Buyback, Treasury Staking After Shares Plunge 40%

The post TON Strategy Starts Share Buyback, Treasury Staking After Shares Plunge 40% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TON Strategy Company (TONX) has repurchased over 250,000 shares of its common stock at $8.32 per share, well below its stated treasury asset value (TAV) of $12.18, the company said. The move is part of its recently launched $250 million buyback program and follows its pivot to position toncoin TON$3.2073 as the company’s primary treasury asset. The company also announced that it has begun staking its TON holdings to earn rewards by helping secure the blockchain networks, effectively using idle treasury assets to generate yield. Data from StakingRewards shows that yield could be as high as 4.8%. The company on its website says it owns 217.5 million TON tokens, with each currently trading at $3.24. That would lead to an annual yield near $34 million if the entire treasury were to be staked. TON Strategy shares are down more than 43% in the last 30 days, and saw a 9.2% drop in Friday’s trading session. TONX shares have in after-hours trading moved up 3.7%. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/13/ton-strategy-starts-share-buyback-treasury-staking-after-shares-plunge-40
NEAR
NEAR$2.684+2.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0885-2.35%
Movement
MOVE$0.125-0.07%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:49
Dalintis
Major Shibarium Security Breach Occurs, but Measures Taken: Top SHIB Dev

Major Shibarium Security Breach Occurs, but Measures Taken: Top SHIB Dev

The post Major Shibarium Security Breach Occurs, but Measures Taken: Top SHIB Dev appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shytoshi Kusama’s right-hand developer, Kaal Dhairya, has spread the word about a malicious attack carried out against Shibarium in an attempt to steal millions of BONE tokens. However, it was successfully prevented. Dhairya shared an update with the details of the measures that were taken to protect the millions of BONE and the Shibarium ecosystem in general. You Might Also Like Details of recent attack Kaal Dhairya called the attack “sophisticated,” believing that it had probably been planned months in advance. It was carried out by the hacker using a flash loan to buy 4.6 million BONE. The attacker managed to access validator signing keys, thus gaining “majority validator power, and signed a malicious state to drain assets from the bridge.” However, the BONE contract was delegated to Validator 1; therefore, the hacker was unable to withdraw the tokens. They remain locked due to unstaking delays, Dhairya admitted, and thus the SHIB team got enough time to freeze that batch of crypto. 🚨 Shibarium Bridge Security Update 🚨 Earlier today, a sophisticated ( probably planned for months ) attack was carried out using a flash loan to purchase 4.6M BONE. The attacker gained access to validator signing keys, achieved majority validator power, and signed a malicious… — Kaal (@kaaldhairya) September 13, 2025 Dhairya stated that the team’s priority is “protecting the network and community assets.” He also promised to continue to provide relevant and transparent updates on this case as the investigation continues: “We will continue to provide transparent updates as the investigation progresses.” Source: https://u.today/major-shibarium-security-breach-occurs-but-measures-taken-top-shib-dev
Union
U$0.018086-5.06%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001306-0.22%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1903-1.14%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:46
Dalintis
Ethereum Price Prediction: $5000 Within Reach, But This DeFi Altcoin Shows Better Bull Run Potential

Ethereum Price Prediction: $5000 Within Reach, But This DeFi Altcoin Shows Better Bull Run Potential

The post Ethereum Price Prediction: $5000 Within Reach, But This DeFi Altcoin Shows Better Bull Run Potential  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s journey towards the highly anticipated $5,000 level is taking the limelight, but a fresh DeFi altcoin is quietly receiving the spotlight. Mutuum Finance, one of the newest decentralized lending protocols in the market, is attracting growing interest among analysts who feel that its risk-sharing model and sustainable models for yields make it the standout choice in the current market cycle.  The token is currently underpriced at $0.035 during stage 6 of its presale. As Ethereum continues to maintain its momentum, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a coin with increasingly strong bull run potential, which is again generating fresh discussion regarding where the smartest capital may be headed in the next several months. Ethereum Price Prediction, Current Status & Momentum Ethereum (ETH) is sitting at $4,437.37, with most of its recent sessions seeing it trade in the $4,300–$4,500 area. Though hopes exist for ETH touching $5,000–$5,500 later in 2025 if ETF demand picks up and volume returns, short-term momentum is also looking muted, resistance in the $4,500 area remaining an obstacle and certain technical indicators looking mixed. As ETH stabilizes, newer DeFi-oriented tokens are also on investors’ radars, such as Mutuum Finance. Presale Momentum Mutuum Finance is providing investors with a chance to invest in the project when it is just at the initial phase of its development so that investors have the chance to buy the tokens at a very low cost. The token is being offered at one MUTM worth $0.035, while during the seventh token sale phase, the token will be offered at $0.04. Presale has been successful with over $15.63 million funds raised and token holders totaling over 16,240. Such demand positions MUTM on a strong footing compared to other DeFi protocols. $50,000 Bug Bounty Program The latest news regarding the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) platform…
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000524-10.74%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001704+0.64%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-1.09%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 02:45
Dalintis
Left Dogecoin Behind? MoonBull Whitelist Charges Ahead As One Of the Next Big Meme Coins – Ride the Bull While You Can

Left Dogecoin Behind? MoonBull Whitelist Charges Ahead As One Of the Next Big Meme Coins – Ride the Bull While You Can

Did you ever wonder if picking the right meme coin could have turned your peanuts into a fortune? With the crypto market buzzing, identifying the next big meme coin is crucial. FLOKI, for instance, has made waves recently, but if you missed that boat, don’t fret. MoonBull ($MOBU) is emerging as a strong contender in […]
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.17%
Waves
WAVES$1.1315-0.53%
holoride
RIDE$0.000967-6.47%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 02:45
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking