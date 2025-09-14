2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Still Regretting Not Buying Solana During Its ICO? This Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now is Exploding

Still Regretting Not Buying Solana During Its ICO? This Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now is Exploding

Every cycle has its regrets. Investors who watched Ethereum’s ICO at $0.31 but never bought, or those who laughed at Solana under $1, carry scars of missed opportunities. The ICO era minted legends, but it also left millions of bystanders wishing for just one more chance. Today, that chance is resurfacing. It comes not from […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.0885-2.43%
ERA
ERA$0.7106-1.31%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001872+0.69%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 03:15
Dalintis
Unlock a stable passive income from XRP cryptocurrency

Unlock a stable passive income from XRP cryptocurrency

The post Unlock a stable passive income from XRP cryptocurrency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, cryptocurrency market volatility will continue. While the long-term prospects of mainstream digital assets like BTC, ETH, and XRP remain positive, short-term price fluctuations continue to put significant pressure on investors. More and more people are realizing that relying solely on “buy and hold” isn’t the only viable investment path, and alternative methods that can provide stable returns are gaining attention. Amid this trend, cloud mining is growing in popularity. Service platforms like FleetMining, through intelligent computing power scheduling, make it easy for ordinary investors to earn consistent cryptocurrency returns. Compared to traditional mining machines, cloud mining offers significant advantages: No equipment investment required: You don’t need to purchase expensive mining machines, nor do you have to bear electricity and maintenance costs. Low barrier to entry: Simply register and start a hash rate contract. Stable returns: Even in a market downturn, you can still earn daily mining income. Flexible options: A variety of contract terms are available to meet different funding plans and risk preferences. FleetMining stands out among many cloud mining platforms due to the following innovations: Intelligent Hashrate Allocation The system automatically adjusts hashrate to higher-yielding cryptocurrencies based on real-time market conditions and network conditions, maximizing mining efficiency. Multi-Currency Support Mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, USDT, and USDC can be deposited and withdrawn, providing flexible funding. Green Energy Powered The data center is primarily powered by solar and wind power, which helps control operating costs and is environmentally friendly. Fund and Data Security The platform utilizes multi-signature cold wallets and a transparent revenue tracking system to ensure the security and transparency of user assets. Fleet Mining Contract Examples Plan Investment Daily Return Duration (Days) Total Return Starter Miner $100 $3 2 $106 Starter Miner $500 $6.25 5 $531.25 Standard Miner $3,000 $45 15 $3,675…
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.41%
RealLink
REAL$0.0628-0.63%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,355.9+0.25%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 03:15
Dalintis
Lark Davis Takes Swipes At Cardano Over Low Users, Sparks Fierce Reactions From Community

Lark Davis Takes Swipes At Cardano Over Low Users, Sparks Fierce Reactions From Community

Crypto pundit Lark Davis has poked holes into Cardano over its low user base, but community members have swooped in to defend the blockchain.
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 03:15
Dalintis
Top New Coins for 100x Gains: Ethereum Powers DeFi, Hedera Reimagines Trust, and BullZilla Presale Surges

Top New Coins for 100x Gains: Ethereum Powers DeFi, Hedera Reimagines Trust, and BullZilla Presale Surges

Discover why BullZilla, Ethereum, and Hedera rank among the top new coins for 100x gains in 2025.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005248-4.87%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001705+0.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 03:15
Dalintis
World Liberty Financial Proposes Buyback And Burn Using Liquidity Fee Revenues

World Liberty Financial Proposes Buyback And Burn Using Liquidity Fee Revenues

A proposal to route fees from protocol-owned liquidity for a token buyback has sparked significant interest in the World Liberty Financial community. The buy-back proposal has garnered 99.69% of votes in its favor, with WLFI up by nearly 4% since the launch of the voting. Buyback and Burn Proposal Gets Overwhelming Community Support World Liberty […]
WLFI
WLFI$0.2208+1.93%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07459-5.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-1.23%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 03:10
Dalintis
California AI Bill: Crucial SB 53 Faces Uncertain Veto from Newsom

California AI Bill: Crucial SB 53 Faces Uncertain Veto from Newsom

BitcoinWorld California AI Bill: Crucial SB 53 Faces Uncertain Veto from Newsom The digital frontier is rapidly evolving, and with it, the urgent need for robust governance. For those in the cryptocurrency space, understanding the broader regulatory landscape for emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) is paramount, as these areas often intersect. A recent development from the Golden State has sent ripples through the tech world: the passage of the California AI bill, SB 53. This legislation aims to introduce significant changes to how large AI companies operate, but its future remains in the hands of Governor Gavin Newsom, creating a period of considerable uncertainty. What is SB 53 and Why is This California AI Bill So Significant? California’s state senate recently gave its final approval to SB 53, a landmark piece of legislation focused on AI safety. Authored by state senator Scott Wiener, the bill seeks to establish new transparency requirements for major AI developers. Wiener describes SB 53 as a measure that “requires large AI labs to be transparent about their safety protocols, creates whistleblower protections for [employees] at AI labs & creates a public cloud to expand compute access (CalCompute).” This bill is significant because California is a global hub for technological innovation. Any AI safety regulation enacted here could set a precedent for other states and even federal policy. The legislation touches on several critical areas: Transparency: Large AI labs would need to disclose their safety protocols. This aims to provide greater insight into how powerful AI models are developed and deployed. Whistleblower Protections: Employees at AI labs would receive protections, encouraging them to report safety concerns without fear of retaliation. CalCompute: The bill proposes creating a public cloud to expand compute access, potentially democratizing AI development and research. The core objective is to balance the rapid advancement of AI with the need to mitigate potential risks, ensuring responsible development and deployment of this transformative technology. Gavin Newsom AI Stance: A History of Caution and Concern The fate of SB 53 now rests with Governor Gavin Newsom. His decision is keenly awaited, especially given his past actions regarding AI legislation. Last year, Newsom vetoed a more expansive AI safety bill, also authored by Senator Wiener. While acknowledging the importance of “protecting the public from real threats posed by this technology,” Newsom criticized the previous bill for applying “stringent standards” to large models regardless of their deployment context or data sensitivity. He instead signed narrower legislation targeting specific issues like deepfakes. This history highlights the nuanced approach Governor Newsom has taken toward AI regulation. He is clearly aware of the technology’s risks but also cautious about imposing overly broad or potentially stifling regulations on innovation. Senator Wiener has stated that the current SB 53 was influenced by recommendations from an AI expert panel convened by Newsom himself after his prior veto, suggesting a more tailored and considered approach this time around. The question remains: will this revised bill meet his approval, or will concerns about its scope still lead to a veto? Industry Reactions to California’s Tech Policy AI Initiatives The prospect of new tech policy AI in California has elicited strong reactions across Silicon Valley. The industry is divided, reflecting the complex challenges of regulating a rapidly evolving field. Opposition from Giants: OpenAI and Andreessen Horowitz A number of prominent Silicon Valley companies, venture capital (VC) firms, and lobbying groups have voiced opposition to SB 53. OpenAI, while not specifically mentioning SB 53 in a recent letter to Newsom, argued for regulatory harmony. They suggested that companies meeting federal or European AI safety standards should be considered compliant with statewide rules, to avoid “duplication and inconsistencies.” This stance underscores a preference for unified, potentially less fragmented, regulatory frameworks. Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a major VC firm, has also been vocal. Their head of AI policy and chief legal officer recently claimed that “many of today’s state AI bills — like proposals in California and New York — risk” violating constitutional limits on how states can regulate interstate commerce. This argument raises a fundamental legal challenge to state-level AI regulation, suggesting that such laws could overstep their bounds by impacting companies operating across state lines. The firm’s co-founders have even linked tech regulation to their political leanings, advocating for a 10-year ban on state AI regulation, aligning with some positions taken by the Trump administration. Support from Anthropic: A Blueprint for AI Governance? In contrast to the opposition, AI research company Anthropic has publicly come out in favor of SB 53. Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark stated, “We have long said we would prefer a federal standard. But in the absence of that this creates a solid blueprint for AI governance that cannot be ignored.” This perspective suggests that while a federal standard might be ideal, state-level initiatives like SB 53 can serve as valuable models for future regulation, filling a current void in comprehensive AI governance. This divergence of opinion highlights the ongoing debate within the tech community about the most effective and appropriate ways to govern AI. Some prioritize innovation and fear over-regulation, while others emphasize the urgent need for safeguards to ensure responsible development. Navigating the Nuances: Key Amendments and Regulatory Tiers Understanding the details of SB 53 is crucial, especially how it has evolved to address previous concerns. Politico reports a significant amendment: companies developing “frontier” AI models that generate less than $500 million in annual revenue will only need to disclose high-level safety details. In contrast, companies exceeding that revenue threshold will be required to provide more detailed reports. This tiered approach aims to tailor regulatory burdens based on a company’s size and potential impact, potentially alleviating concerns about stifling smaller innovators while ensuring scrutiny for larger, more influential players. This amendment reflects an attempt to create a more balanced AI safety regulation, acknowledging that not all AI developers pose the same level of systemic risk. It’s a pragmatic adjustment, potentially making the bill more palatable to a wider range of stakeholders, including Governor Newsom. Comparison: Newsom’s Vetoed Bill vs. SB 53 Feature Previous Vetoed Bill Current SB 53 Scope of Application Applied stringent standards broadly to large models. Targets “large AI labs” with transparency requirements. Revenue Tiers Not explicitly mentioned as a distinguishing factor. Introduces revenue tiers ($500M) for disclosure levels. Specific Provisions Less detailed on specific safety protocols and compute access. Explicitly includes transparency protocols, whistleblower protections, and CalCompute. Influence on Bill Authored by Wiener, faced Newsom’s broad criticism. Influenced by Newsom’s expert panel recommendations. The Future of AI Governance: A Pivotal Moment for California The passage of the California AI bill, SB 53, marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing global discussion about AI governance. Whether Governor Newsom signs or vetoes it, the debate it has ignited underscores the urgent need for clear and effective frameworks to manage the power of AI. This legislation, and the reactions to it, offer valuable insights into the complexities of balancing innovation, safety, and economic impact. For the broader tech and cryptocurrency communities, this legislative effort highlights a growing trend: governments are actively seeking to understand and regulate emerging technologies. The outcome in California could influence how other jurisdictions approach AI, shaping the future landscape of technological development and its ethical implications. Conclusion: The Unfolding Impact of SB 53 As SB 53 makes its way to Governor Newsom’s desk, the tech world watches with bated breath. This AI safety regulation is more than just a piece of state legislation; it’s a test case for how democracies grapple with the profound challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence. The debate between fostering innovation and ensuring public safety is at its core, with industry giants and advocates for responsible AI development offering contrasting visions. The final decision by Gavin Newsom AI policy will undoubtedly have a lasting impact, not just on California, but potentially on the global conversation around tech policy AI for years to come. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features. This post California AI Bill: Crucial SB 53 Faces Uncertain Veto from Newsom first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004353-16.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.0628-0.63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.539-0.15%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 03:10
Dalintis
23 cents of every tax dollar goes to pay interest on U.S. debt

23 cents of every tax dollar goes to pay interest on U.S. debt

The post 23 cents of every tax dollar goes to pay interest on U.S. debt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States is sitting atop a fiscal precipice. With the total U.S. debt surpassing $37.43 trillion as of September 2025, the nation faces a historic reality. Nearly one-quarter of every tax dollar it collects is consumed by servicing the interest payments on its debt burden. The relentless march of U.S. debt According to monthly updates from both the U.S. Treasury and Joint Economic Committee, the national debt has soared to $37.43 trillion. This marks an increase of $2.09 trillion in just the past year. The interest payments alone for FY2025 exceed $478 billion year-to-date, up 17% from last year, according to CNBC. This expense is projected to account for about 23 cents of every dollar collected by the IRS in revenue. This is a staggering proportion that has risen sharply as global interest rates normalize following years of quantitative easing. Tariffs: big numbers, small impact Recent years have seen the U.S. government rack up record-breaking tariff revenues, especially after a suite of new import duties imposed under the Trump administration. These tariffs are expected to bolster Treasury coffers and could reduce the national deficit by $4 trillion over a decade. Yet even such windfalls barely dent the mountain of national U.S. debt, with rising interest costs outpacing tariff collection gains. The IMF cautions that “the scale of the increase in tariff revenue is highly uncertain,” while Eliant Capital posted: “Despite tariff revenues, the deficit for July was $291B with the U.S. spending $630B and collecting $338B meaning 46¢ was borrowed for every $1 spent.” US debt and tariffs Nothing stops this train Macro analyst Lyn Alden has popularized the “nothing stops this train” thesis, a phrase borrowed from pop culture but now synonymous with the U.S. debt dilemma. Alden’s analysis argues that persistent deficits and relentless spending make for…
Union
U$0.018086-4.93%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.539-0.15%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011021-18.01%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 03:02
Dalintis
Altcoin Season Index Hits New High As DOGE and XRP Rally

Altcoin Season Index Hits New High As DOGE and XRP Rally

The post Altcoin Season Index Hits New High As DOGE and XRP Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has entered the altcoin season with the index jumping to 84. The value of the index affirms the fact that other cryptocurrencies are performing better than Bitcoin in the present cycle. Altcoin Season Index Rises To 84 The data from the Blockchain Center shows that the altcoin season index has risen to 84, confirming that it is alt season. This suggests that investors favor higher-risk, greater-reward tokens besides the leading cryptocurrency. Therefore, in cases where most altcoins outperform Bitcoin, it indicates that most investors are shifting investments out of Bitcoin into these other cryptocurrencies. This collective outperformance confirms the shift in market momentum and defines the beginning of altcoin season. Hence, the index at 84 confirms that the 75% threshold has been significantly exceeded. Source: Blockchain Center Recently, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart stated that the altcoin season has arrived. He noted that the purchase from digital asset treasury companies has contributed to this rally for several altcoins. The timing of this transition is important. Bitcoin season has dominated for the past 65 days, but momentum has now flipped. However, according to Blockchain Center, altcoin seasons typically last for an average of 17 days. The capital rotation from Bitcoin is apparent, as can be seen in the performances of meme assets such as Dogecoin and infrastructure networks such as Ethereum and Solana. If the index rises further into altcoin territory in the next few weeks, the question would not be whether the season has started. Instead, it would be how long it can be sustained. Altcoin Leaders Drive Capital Rotation Beyond Bitcoin This pattern is also reflected in the price performances of top altcoins. XRP is trading above $3.15 following a 12% gain in the last week. Ethereum remains above $4,690, maintaining its upward trajectory. Dogecoin price is currently…
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000524-10.56%
XRP
XRP$3.0295+1.20%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.179-3.91%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 03:01
Dalintis
Federal Police Seize Cryptos from WhatsApp Hackers in Argentina

Federal Police Seize Cryptos from WhatsApp Hackers in Argentina

The Federal Police of Argentina broke an international cybercrime network stealing cryptocurrencies through WhatsApp hacks and seized property and arrested six suspects. In Argentina, federal officials have been able to destroy a criminal gang that engaged in massive digital fraud. The organization was hacking down WhatsApp accounts of their victims, stealing the cryptocurrencies, as well […] The post Federal Police Seize Cryptos from WhatsApp Hackers in Argentina appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SIX
SIX$0.02191+0.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0182-1.56%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000992+1.95%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/14 03:00
Dalintis
Dogecoin Momentum Weakens As Whales Favor Accumulating Rollblock Ahead Of A Potential Surge

Dogecoin Momentum Weakens As Whales Favor Accumulating Rollblock Ahead Of A Potential Surge

Dogecoin’s price momentum has started to weaken, with traders growing cautious as it struggles to maintain intense upward pressure. Meanwhile, attention is shifting toward Rollblock (RBLK), which has already delivered over 500% gains so far in presale. With more than $11.7 million raised and adoption metrics climbing, whales appear to be rotating capital into Rollblock, [...] The post Dogecoin Momentum Weakens As Whales Favor Accumulating Rollblock Ahead Of A Potential Surge appeared first on Blockonomi.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0885-2.43%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528-0.07%
Farcana
FAR$0.00036-2.70%
Dalintis
Blockonomi2025/09/14 03:00
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking