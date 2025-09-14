MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Pay Attention to This Date for the Major Altcoin – Penalties Will Be Imposed on Users Who Fail to Comply
Developers of an altcoin have announced the date for the final penalty-free transition for the long-running transition period. Continue Reading: Pay Attention to This Date for the Major Altcoin – Penalties Will Be Imposed on Users Who Fail to Comply
Coinstats
2025/09/14 03:33
Crypto Market Reaches $4 Trillion With XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano Leading The Resurgence
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization has exceeded $4 trillion in a broad rally led by Solana and Doge.
Coinstats
2025/09/14 03:32
Büyük Altcoinde Bu Tarihe Dikkat! Bunu Yapmayan Kullanıcılara Ceza Uygulanacak
Balancer, X platformu üzerinden yaptığı açıklamada MKR tokenlerinin SKY tokenlerine geçişi için son tarihin 18 Eylül olduğunu duyurdu. Buna göre MKR sahiplerinin yalnızca beş günü kaldı. Geçiş işlemini zamanında yapmayan kullanıcılar ise ciddi kayıplarla karşılaşabilir. Yönetim onayı halinde, 22 Eylül’den itibaren yapılacak geç migrasyonlarda %1 oranında SKY kaybı yaşanacak. Bu durum her çeyrekte artacak şekilde […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/09/14 03:32
Pepe Coin & Shiba Inu Holders: Meet Pepeto, 2025’s Best Crypto to Buy
But 2025 is different. Hype by itself won’t carry you; buyers want simple tools and a visible path forward. The […] The post Pepe Coin & Shiba Inu Holders: Meet Pepeto, 2025’s Best Crypto to Buy appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/14 03:30
Reigning Olympic Shot Put Champion Ryan Crouser Wins Third-Straight World Title
The post Reigning Olympic Shot Put Champion Ryan Crouser Wins Third-Straight World Title appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ryan Crouser of the United States during the men’s shot put final on the first day of the 2025 World Athletics Championships at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images He’s a legend for a reason. On the first day of action at the World Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Tokyo on Saturday, U.S. star Ryan Crouser achieved a remarkable feat when he won his third straight world title in the men’s shot put without a single other competition to his name in 2025. The American legend and world record-holder, who qualified for worlds by virtue of his bye into the competition from his 2023 title in Budapest, shut the door on his fifth throw, hanging a mark of 22.34 meters (73 feet, 3.5 inches) on the field which they could not answer. Crouser, also the reigning three-time Olympic champion in the event, ended his competition on just six throws in total, including one in the qualifying round. Behind Ryan Crouser’s Big Win At The 2025 World Championships Interestingly enough, the winning mark was Crouser’s lowest season-best since 2015 and the fifth best throw globally of 2025 – behind Americans Joe Kovacs, Josh Awotunde and Payton Otterdahl. What made the performance legendary, however, was how the 32-year-old even made it to the circle in the first place. According to the Associated Press, Crouser was nursing a pretty serious elbow injury called nerve entrapment which required an MRI to evaluate his right arm. Contrast fluid was injected into the joint before it later leaked out, signaling a serious condition. The injury erased much of his training over the year, he said. “I really haven’t thrown hard,” Crouser told the AP. “Haven’t seen a ball go more than 20 meters in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 03:30
Lawyer in INSS Crackdown Linked to Braiscompany, Unick Forex
Federal Police attack attorney in INSS operation related to Braiscompany and Unick Forex. Dispute surrounds Bitcoin Banco, as well, during the investigation. One of the attorneys in the Brazil investigation of INSS is under Federal Police investigation. This lawyer had previously represented Braiscompany and Unick Forex. Bitcoin Banco also defaulted on him. The entry of […] The post Lawyer in INSS Crackdown Linked to Braiscompany, Unick Forex appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/14 03:30
Solana Price Prediction Eyes $250 But Early Buyers Say Rollblock Could Deliver 20x Faster Returns
Solana targets $250 with institutional inflows, but Rollblock’s $0.068 presale, deflationary tokenomics, and weekly revenue share set it up for 20x faster gains.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/14 03:30
Fed Monitors Economy Before Key Rate Call
The post Fed Monitors Economy Before Key Rate Call appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the Federal Reserve’s anticipated meeting approaches, all eyes are on the economic signals that might shape forthcoming interest rate choices. Recent weeks have presented financial sectors with a challenging economic scenery marked by rising inflation, a stagnant job market, and unstable commodity prices. Continue Reading:Fed Monitors Economy Before Key Rate Call Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/fed-monitors-economy-before-key-rate-call
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 03:28
PEPE Surges as Whale Purchases Stir the Market
PEPE experienced a 17% spike, driven by significant whale purchases. It ranks 31st in market capitalization with trading volume soaring 150%. Continue Reading:PEPE Surges as Whale Purchases Stir the Market The post PEPE Surges as Whale Purchases Stir the Market appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/14 03:27
Suspicion of Major Fraud Emerges on a Cryptocurrency Platform: It Claimed to Have $12 Billion
The post Suspicion of Major Fraud Emerges on a Cryptocurrency Platform: It Claimed to Have $12 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DefiLlama’s anonymous founder, 0xngmi, announced on social media that the decentralized finance (DeFi) data platform has detected serious inconsistencies in Figure’s total value locked (TVL) data. 0xngmi stated that Figure’s on-chain assets and trading volume do not match the claimed figures. According to the data, the company only holds approximately $5 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and $4 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) on exchanges, while Bitcoin’s 24-hour trading volume is only $2,000. Furthermore, the supply of Figure’s own stablecoin, YLDS, is limited to just 20 million units. According to the DefiLlama team, this data contradicts the company’s claimed $12 billion in on-chain RWA (real-world assets). The platform’s analysis revealed that most RWA transfers originate from accounts other than the asset owners, and loans are largely processed in fiat currency, with on-chain payment transactions virtually nonexistent. 0xngmi explained that DefiLlama discussed the matter with Figure in a Telegram group, raising numerous concerns about the system and the removal process. However, during the process, some claimed that DefiLlama rejected Figure solely because of his social media following. Rumors even circulated that the platform was charging a listing fee. DefiLlama, however, vehemently denied these allegations. 0xngmi, who maintains that the platform has never rejected a project based on follower count and has never charged any fees, said, “DefiLlama’s value lies in providing users with reliable and accurate data. Maintaining this trust is our top priority.” The company stated that the $12 billion TVL revealed by Figure may actually be merely an on-chain reflection of an internal database, and its accuracy should be seriously questioned. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/suspicion-of-major-fraud-emerges-on-a-cryptocurrency-platform-it-claimed-to-have-12-billion/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 03:25
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion
NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards
Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking