Reigning Olympic Shot Put Champion Ryan Crouser Wins Third-Straight World Title

Ryan Crouser of the United States during the men's shot put final on the first day of the 2025 World Athletics Championships at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images He's a legend for a reason. On the first day of action at the World Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Tokyo on Saturday, U.S. star Ryan Crouser achieved a remarkable feat when he won his third straight world title in the men's shot put without a single other competition to his name in 2025. The American legend and world record-holder, who qualified for worlds by virtue of his bye into the competition from his 2023 title in Budapest, shut the door on his fifth throw, hanging a mark of 22.34 meters (73 feet, 3.5 inches) on the field which they could not answer. Crouser, also the reigning three-time Olympic champion in the event, ended his competition on just six throws in total, including one in the qualifying round. Behind Ryan Crouser's Big Win At The 2025 World Championships Interestingly enough, the winning mark was Crouser's lowest season-best since 2015 and the fifth best throw globally of 2025 – behind Americans Joe Kovacs, Josh Awotunde and Payton Otterdahl. What made the performance legendary, however, was how the 32-year-old even made it to the circle in the first place. According to the Associated Press, Crouser was nursing a pretty serious elbow injury called nerve entrapment which required an MRI to evaluate his right arm. Contrast fluid was injected into the joint before it later leaked out, signaling a serious condition. The injury erased much of his training over the year, he said. "I really haven't thrown hard," Crouser told the AP. "Haven't seen a ball go more than 20 meters in…