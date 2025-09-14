2025-09-16 Tuesday

What Time Is Chiefs Vs. Eagles? Here’s How To Watch

The post What Time Is Chiefs Vs. Eagles? Here’s How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images A rematch from two of the past three Super Bowls is set to take place Sunday afternoon as the Chiefs vs. Eagles meet at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. In Feb., Philadelphia beat Kansas City 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX to deny the Patrick Mahomes-led NFL franchise a three-peat. The Chiefs bested the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. Sunday’s game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. Play by play caller Kevin Burkhardt will be joined by second-year analyst and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who in 2022 reportedly signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox to be its top NFL analyst following his playing days. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi serve as the game’s sideline reporters. On Sept. 4, the Eagles beat the Cowboys 24-20 on Thursday Night Football to kick off the 2025 NFL season, which marks the third year of the Taylor Swift era for the biggest major U.S. professional sports league. Prior to the season, Swift generated quite the media buzz following her appearance on the “New Heights” sports and comedy podcast with fiancée and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Meanwhile, in the season-opener, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts only had 152 yards through the air but he ran the ball 14 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Saquon Barkley also had one score on the ground. The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Chiefs 27-21 in São Paulo, Brazil. Mahomes — who has a 2-2 career record against the Eagles — completed 24 of 39 passes for…
Pacers Rookie-Scale Option Decision For Walker And Sheppard Is Simple

The post Pacers Rookie-Scale Option Decision For Walker And Sheppard Is Simple appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 02: Jarace Walker #5 and Ben Sheppard #26 of the Indiana Pacers pose for photos during Indiana Pacers Media Day at Ascension St Vincent Center on October 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Getty Images INDIANAPOLIS – A deadline awaits at the end of October that impacts most NBA teams and nearly 60 players. By the final day of the upcoming month, every team that has a 2023 or 2024 first-round draft pick on their roster must decide if they want to exercise a team option in their rookie-scale contracts covering the 2026-27 season. The Indiana Pacers are among the teams with decisions coming. They didn’t have a first-round selection in 2024, but they had two in 2023 – Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard joined the Pacers that summer. Both players are presently rotation-level talents for the blue and gold. They each logged at least 63 games played in the 2024-25 regular season and 12+ in the playoffs. Because both of the two-year pros are still on their rookie-scale contracts, the Pacers have to determine what they should do contractually for Walker and Sheppard in the 2026-27 season. But the front office in Indiana doesn’t need much time to think over the decisions. Both are complete no brainers. Rookie-scale deals in the NBA are unlike other contracts. They aren’t typically negotiated – instead, they are four-year agreements assigned to first-round selections based on the pick number they are chosen, with the total financial value dropping throughout the draft. The final two years of the agreement both are covered by team options. Those team options are unique in that they must be decided upon a full season in advance. Unlike other contract options that typically relate to the coming season, rookie-scale decisions are…
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Bitcoin Hyper Soars Past $15M as Ethereum and Solana Rally

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Bitcoin Hyper Soars Past $15M as Ethereum and Solana Rally

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
After Another Crushing Loss, This Time To The Giants, It May Not Be The Dodgers Year

The post After Another Crushing Loss, This Time To The Giants, It May Not Be The Dodgers Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Patrick Bailey flips his bat and Ben Rortvedt watches a walkout grand slam Friday night in San Francisco. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images Last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers were the best team in baseball, and they won the World Series. But, a bounce here, a lucky break there, and they would have gone home from the playoffs early, and manager Dave Roberts may have been out of a job. Sometimes, it’s just your year. A bullpen game against the evenly-matched San Diego Padres, two timely home runs by two guys named Hernández, a walk-off home run for the ages, and a fifth inning that will never be forgotten in New York or Los Angeles, were what the Dodgers needed to win their eighth World Series title. Over the off-season, the Dodgers accumulated a murders’ row of players, at times seemingly adding pitchers just for the heck of it. Their payroll ballooned well into the $350 million range, and prognosticators had them as potentially the best team ever. The regular season was but a formality, with another division title a foregone conclusion. But then baseball happened. And players got injured; and batters slumped; and pitchers failed. And then the Dodgers looked up on August 12th and found themselves in a tie for first place. It happened again on August 22nd and 24th. They then righted the ship, going up three games over the Padres, but they most certainly are not on solid ground. It led many to believe that sometimes it’s just not your year. Cut to Friday night. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, coming off the best pitching performance of his career – 8-2/3 no-hit innings before surrendering a solo home run to Jackson Holliday, which led to a colossal collapse and the worst loss of the year – gave…
Crypto Whales Bought ONDO, MELANIA, and MYX This Week

The post Crypto Whales Bought ONDO, MELANIA, and MYX This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week saw a resurgence in new demand across the cryptocurrency market, with multiple assets recording notable gains.  The 5% uptick in the total global cryptocurrency market capitalization reflects this renewed appetite for digital assets. Riding on this momentum, large investors, referred to as whales, have taken advantage of the surge to increase their holdings in select altcoins. ONDO Sponsored Ondo DAO’s native token, ONDO, is one of the top picks among crypto whales this week. On-chain data reveals that since September 5, large holders with wallets containing between 1 million and 10 million ONDO have accumulated 23.73 million tokens. ONDO Whale Activity. Source: Santiment This surge in whale demand, combined with broader market bullishness, has pushed ONDO’s value up by 21% over the past week.  If this buying momentum continues, ONDO could climb toward $1.135, reflecting renewed investor confidence and market strength.  For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ONDO Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Sponsored Conversely, if demand stalls, the token may retrace some of its recent gains, potentially falling back to $1.014. Official Melania Meme (MELANIA) Meme coin MELANIA is another asset that has enjoyed some attention from crypto whales this week.  According to Nansen data, whale holdings of MELANIA have risen by nearly 4% over the past week, reflecting growing confidence among large investors.  MELANIA Whale Activity. Source: Nansen Sponsored This surge in whale activity has already contributed to MELANIA’s recent performance, helping the token climb nearly 10% in the past seven days.  Should buy-side pressure persist, MELANIA could extend its gains and rally toward $0.2237. MELANIA Price Analysis. Source: TradingView On the other hand, if whale demand falters and buying activity slows, the token could face a pullback toward $0.19. MYX Finance…
Time to Buy or Too Late to Chase?

The post Time to Buy or Too Late to Chase? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
Kashi Is Ready To Fight For Prediction Markets Amid New Lawsuit

The post Kashi Is Ready To Fight For Prediction Markets Amid New Lawsuit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prediction market platform Kalshi has vowed to fight a new lawsuit from the US state of Massachusetts, which accuses the company of offering unlicensed sports betting to residents. “We are proud to be the company that has pioneered this technology and stand ready to defend it once again in a court of law,” a spokesperson for Kalshi told Cointelegraph on Friday. “Prediction markets are a critical innovation of the 21st century, and all Americans should be able to access them,” Kalshi added.  Kalshi is prepared to fight amid other legal challenges The civil lawsuit, filed on Friday by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in Suffolk County Superior Court, alleged that Kalshi disguises sports wagering as “event contracts” and violates the state’s strict gambling laws. Source: Dustin Gouker “Kalshi is violating the Commonwealth’s strict sports wagering laws and regulations by offering unlicensed sports wagering to Massachusetts residents,” the filing stated.  It further claimed that as of May 2025, more than three-quarters of Kalshi’s trading volume comes from sports — a larger share, the filing said, than industry giants DraftKings or FanDuel. However, the Kalshi spokesperson said that Massachusetts’s regulators chose legal action over directly resolving the matter: “Rather than engage in dialogue with Kalshi as many other states have done, Massachusetts is trying to block Kalshi’s innovations by relying on outdated laws and ideas.” Kalshi argues that it is regulated by the CFTC Kalshi has previously argued that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulates it at the federal level and does not fall under state gambling jurisdiction. It has received cease-and-desist orders from other states, including Arizona, Montana, Ohio, and Illinois. Related: Polymarket partners with Chainlink to improve market resolution accuracy The case comes as blockchain-powered prediction market Polymarket is reportedly preparing to launch in the US. Citing sources familiar with…
Diego Lopes Vs. Jean Silva Fight Card

The post Diego Lopes Vs. Jean Silva Fight Card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Opponents Diego Lopes of Brazil and Jean Silva of Brazil face off during the Noche UFC ceremonial weigh-in at Frost Bank Center on September 12, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images The UFC is at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, for tonight’s Noche UFC 2025 fight card. The UFC Fight Night is headlined by a pivotal featherweight fight. In that matchup, recent UFC 145-pound title challenger Diego Lopes looks to hand the surging Jean Silva the first loss of his UFC career. We will update the results of the Noche UFC fight card as the take place throughout today’s UFC event. The main card for the Noche UFC fight card streams on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET. The prelims begin on that same streaming service at 3:00 p.m. ET. ForbesNoche UFC Main Event Odds, Picks, Predictions: Lopes Vs.SilvaBy Trent Reinsmith Noche UFC 2025 Results UFC Tonight: Noche UFC Main Card Results Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Rob Font vs. David Martinez Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Santiago Luna vs. Quang Le UFC Tonight: Noche UFC Preliminary Card Results Alexander Hernandez vs. Diego Ferreira José Daniel Medina vs. Duško Todorović Claudio Puelles vs. Joaquim Silva Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos Jesús Santos Aguilar vs. Luis Gurule Zachary Reese vs. Sedriques Dumas Alessandro Costa vs. Alden Coria Montserrat Rendon vs. Alice Pereira Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Daniil Donchenko ForbesUFC 320 Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev Vs. Alex Pereira 2 Opening OddsBy Trent Reinsmith Noche UFC Results: Video Highlights Noche UFC Results: Fight Night Bonuses Noche UFC Results: Official Scorecards Noche UFC Main Event: Diego Lopes Vs. Jean Silva MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Diego Lopes of Brazil reacts after fighting Alexander Volkanovski of…
Why Are Memecoins Up Today? Rally Fueled by Bets on Fed Rate Cut and Altcoin ETFs

The post Why Are Memecoins Up Today? Rally Fueled by Bets on Fed Rate Cut and Altcoin ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The memecoin sector is heating up as fresh altcoin season talks are starting to grow on social media, partly driven by expectations that the Federal Reserve will this coming week cut interest rates, a boon for risk assets. Bitcoin’s market dominance has dropped 3.5% in the past month, and its underperformance relative to altcoins has now seen altcoin season indexes, which measure the performance of top cryptocurrencies against BTC, enter “altseason” territory. Altseason, short for altcoin season, refers to a period in which alternative cryptocurrencies significantly outperform bitcoin. It often starts as capital rotates out of bitcoin amid growing risk appetite. Those include indexes from CoinMarketCap and CoinGlass. Over the last 24 hours bitcoin moved up just 0.3%, while the CoinDesk Memecoin Index (CDMEME) rose 7.1%. Pushing up prices in the CDMEME index are some tokens like SHIB and BONE, which recently puzzlingly surged after Shiba Inu’s layer-2 network Shibarium suffered a flash loan exploit. The growing performance of altcoins stems from growing risk appetite, as lowering interest rates makes safer investments like government bonds less appealing. This renewed risk appetite is fueling a cascading rotation of capital across markets. Traders on prediction market Polymarket now see a 92% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points this month, and a 7% chance that rate will be 50 bps. On the CME’s FedWatch tool, odds of a smaller cut are at 93%, while odds of a larger cut are at 6.6%. Against this backdrop, a wave of altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is in line to hit U.S. markets in the last quarter of the year if these are approved. These even include a DOGE ETF and a TRUMP ETF. If approved, these ETFs could bring more retail and institutional investors into the altcoin space by…
Meet Pepeto, 2025’s Best Crypto to Buy

The post Meet Pepeto, 2025’s Best Crypto to Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 22:30 Pepe coin’s 2023 run reset expectations: a tiny early investment turned into seven figures in months. Shiba Inu did it in 2021, proving that memes can move markets when belief meets timing. But 2025 is different. Hype by itself won’t carry you; buyers want simple tools and a visible path forward. The edge lives in presales, low entry, open runway, early access. That’s where pepeto steps in: culture + utility + presale mechanics, tuned for the next momentum wave. Shiba Inu and Pepe coin early winners are watching this presale because it feels familiar, only sharper. Culture leads, utility follows, and the sub-penny entry is rare. Pepeto (PEPETO) wants attention to turn into daily use and real volume, not empty noise. If you study Pepe coin price history and scan for the next story, this is where many look before headlines arrive. First, a quick look at what worked, then why pepeto aims to push farther, the best crypto to buy now, for people who move early. How Pepe Coin Turned Early Investments Into Millions, And Why Pepeto Could Be Next April 2023: PEPE launches and explodes more than 10,000% by May, Pepe coin history that turned a few hundred dollars into life-changing gains for early wallets. Feeds lit up, memes spread, influencers amplified. Then reality: by August, PEPE had retraced more than 70% from the top, a curve Shiba Inu fans know well. Hype fades when there aren’t tools to keep people using the token. That’s why 2025 capital is circling pepeto. Pepeto is an Ethereum memecoin with pieces you can actually use: PepetoSwap for quick, zero-fee trades; a native bridge to move assets across networks; staking built to reward early holders. Together, these parts create a lane where Shiba Inu and…
