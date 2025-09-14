After Another Crushing Loss, This Time To The Giants, It May Not Be The Dodgers Year

The post After Another Crushing Loss, This Time To The Giants, It May Not Be The Dodgers Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Patrick Bailey flips his bat and Ben Rortvedt watches a walkout grand slam Friday night in San Francisco. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Getty Images Last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers were the best team in baseball, and they won the World Series. But, a bounce here, a lucky break there, and they would have gone home from the playoffs early, and manager Dave Roberts may have been out of a job. Sometimes, it’s just your year. A bullpen game against the evenly-matched San Diego Padres, two timely home runs by two guys named Hernández, a walk-off home run for the ages, and a fifth inning that will never be forgotten in New York or Los Angeles, were what the Dodgers needed to win their eighth World Series title. Over the off-season, the Dodgers accumulated a murders’ row of players, at times seemingly adding pitchers just for the heck of it. Their payroll ballooned well into the $350 million range, and prognosticators had them as potentially the best team ever. The regular season was but a formality, with another division title a foregone conclusion. But then baseball happened. And players got injured; and batters slumped; and pitchers failed. And then the Dodgers looked up on August 12th and found themselves in a tie for first place. It happened again on August 22nd and 24th. They then righted the ship, going up three games over the Padres, but they most certainly are not on solid ground. It led many to believe that sometimes it’s just not your year. Cut to Friday night. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, coming off the best pitching performance of his career – 8-2/3 no-hit innings before surrendering a solo home run to Jackson Holliday, which led to a colossal collapse and the worst loss of the year – gave…