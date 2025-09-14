MEXC birža
4 Best Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG Raises $405M vs MAXI, HYPER & T6900
The buzz around presales has only grown louder in 2025. More people and groups are looking for early entries before […] The post 4 Best Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG Raises $405M vs MAXI, HYPER & T6900 appeared first on Coindoo.
HYPER
$0.30419
-0.43%
MORE
$0.0885
-2.43%
BUZZ
$0.028934
+2.52%
Coindoo
2025/09/14 04:00
Tether Sparks Curiosity With USAT: The New US Stablecoin
USAT is a tether-controlled, US-regulated stablecoin, led by B.Hines, that aims to change the digital dollar environment in the US with transparency and compliance. Tether introduced a new dollar-backed stablecoin named USAT that is specifically targeting the U.S. market. The action represents a radical next step for Tether to offer fully regulated stablecoins to American […] The post Tether Sparks Curiosity With USAT: The New US Stablecoin appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
B
$0.53444
+0.44%
U
$0.018086
-4.93%
CHANGE
$0.00193985
-0.57%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/14 04:00
'Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap': Dave Ramsey
Radio celebrity and financial commentator Dave Ramsey has lambasted crypto
Coinstats
2025/09/14 04:00
Shiba Inu News: SHIB Whales Eye Trending $0.035 Coin as a Strong Bull Run Opportunity
Shiba Inu whales are buying in the market once again, but this time the target is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a trending DeFi project. Mutuum Finance stands at Stage 6 of presale and has set the token at $0.035. Stage 7 is a 14.29% increase to $0.04. The campaign has reached more than $15.63 million and […]
SHIB
$0.00001304
-0.45%
MORE
$0.0885
-2.43%
DEFI
$0.001705
+0.64%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/14 04:00
Whale Buys Boost PEPE Cryptocurrency
In an unexpected surge, meme-based cryptocurrency PEPE has captured notable attention in the Ethereum-based digital currency market. PEPE experienced a remarkable 17% upswing over the course of just one day, while its trading volume skyrocketed by 150% to hit $1.34 billion.Continue Reading:Whale Buys Boost PEPE Cryptocurrency
BOOST
$0.08103
-13.57%
PEPE
$0.00001078
-0.46%
MEME
$0.002628
+4.82%
Coinstats
2025/09/14 03:58
DOGE, Dogecoin and the Cloud Mining Revolution Using Hashj Cloud Mining
Hashj makes Dogecoin mining easy with no hardware costs, flexible contracts, instant withdrawals, and a $118 signup bonus to start risk-free.
CLOUD
$0.12631
+1.39%
DOGE
$0.26504
-0.07%
FREE
$0.00014398
+2.93%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/14 03:57
Tapzi Tops The Charts As Megacoin & BlockDAG Follow Its Suite
The post Tapzi Tops The Charts As Megacoin & BlockDAG Follow Its Suite appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 22:55 In crypto, momentum changes overnight. Meme coins like Shiba Inu and Pepe may still generate headlines, but a new wave of projects is redefining investor focus in 2025. According to market trackers, the trending crypto list for September is led not by speculative memes, but by utility-rich, community-driven tokens with strong presale traction and real-world adoption. At the very top sits Tapzi (TAPZI), a GameFi project that has rapidly captured the attention of both investors and gamers. Following closely are Megacoin (MEGA), known for its ecosystem-driven innovation, and BlockDAG (BDAG), which continues to rally with its scalable blockchain vision. Together, these three cryptos represent the next generation of market movers. Tapzi Leads the Top Trending Crypto List Today Tapzi (TAPZI) is more than just another gaming token — it’s a skill-based GameFi revolution. While much of the crypto-gaming space has been driven by luck or play-to-earn mechanics, Tapzi is building something fundamentally different: a competitive gaming arena where classic games like Chess, Tic Tac Toe, Checkers, and Rock-Paper-Scissors are transformed into stake-based battles. What makes Tapzi dominate the Top Trending Crypto List Today is its utility. Every game played on its decentralized platform is fully on-chain, rewarding winners based on merit rather than randomness. Built on the BNB Smart Chain, Tapzi offers lightning-fast, low-fee transactions — an important factor for onboarding gamers at scale. ⚡ 1000x Potential Awaits – Tapzi Presale at Just $0.0035! Presale Performance: Tapzi’s presale has seen record-breaking traction, with thousands of early adopters joining its ecosystem. Analysts expect further growth as GameFi continues to outpace meme coins. Ease of Use: Players can join via mobile or web with no wallet friction, removing a barrier that has long slowed GameFi adoption. Investor Incentives: TAPZI is not designed as a micropayment…
BNB
$927.69
+0.67%
REAL
$0.06281
-0.61%
PLAY
$0.0466
+5.14%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 03:57
GENIUS Act spurs Tether’s USA₮ stablecoin expansion – Details
The post GENIUS Act spurs Tether’s USA₮ stablecoin expansion – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways Stablecoins are entering a new growth phase, with Tether launching USA₮ under U.S. regulations, Circle ramping up USDC supply, and Japan’s JPYC aiming for a ¥1 trillion milestone. Stablecoins are entering a new phase. Tether just unveiled USA₮, a dollar-backed token designed to meet U.S. regulatory standards under the GENIUS Act, while rival Circle is quietly making moves. Even players overseas, like Japan’s JPYC, are scaling up in a bid to ride the same global wave of demand. Tether launches USA₮ Tether is making its biggest push yet into the American market with the launch of USA₮, a U.S. based stablecoin set to go live by year-end. The move comes under the framework of the GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump in July, which set strict rules for dollar-backed tokens; requiring liquid reserves and monthly disclosures. To meet those standards, USA₮ will be issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, with Cantor Fitzgerald as custodian and primary dealer. Former White House crypto adviser Bo Hines has been tapped as CEO, and Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the expansion will be “exorbitant” over the next 12–24 months. About the launch, Hines said in a statement, “By building USA₮ with compliance, transparency, and innovation at its core, we are ensuring that the dollar remains the foundation of trust in the digital asset space.” Circle joins the party Tether’s not the only big guy around! In just three hours yesterday, the USDC issuer minted more than $677 million worth of tokens, causing big chatter across the community. Big mints like this usually indicate a push to shore up liquidity; useful if user demand suddenly spikes. Source: X Can JPYC really hit ¥1 trillion? On the other side of the world, there’s a bigger stablecoin goal! JPYC’s ¥1 trillion ($6.6 billion) target sounds bold,…
U
$0.018086
-4.93%
BID
$0.09956
-1.33%
RIDE
$0.000967
-6.47%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 03:55
Next Crypto To Explode: Tapzi Tops The Charts As Megacoin & BlockDAG Follow Its Suite
According to market trackers, the trending crypto list for September is led not by speculative memes, but by utility-rich, community-driven […] The post Next Crypto To Explode: Tapzi Tops The Charts As Megacoin & BlockDAG Follow Its Suite appeared first on Coindoo.
MEMES
$0.00004607
-1.05%
NOT
$0.001873
+0.75%
Coindoo
2025/09/14 03:55
Can $12.1 Billion in TVL Be the Catalyst for a Solana Breakout to $300 SOL Price? ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post Can $12.1 Billion in TVL Be the Catalyst for a Solana Breakout to $300 SOL Price? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Solana’s DeFi ecosystem has regained measurable scale. Total value locked (TVL) on the network recently climbed past the $12 billion mark. Several trackers reported that all-time highs were set in total value locked, with assets on the network surpassing $ 12.1 billion. DefiLlama shows Solana’s TVL at multi-billion levels this week, with short-term readings ranging from about $12.1B to $13.2B depending on the feed and timestamp. CoinMarketCap listed SOL near $242 in Sept 2025, and the circulating supply of roughly 542.45 million SOL with a live market capitalization near $131.4 billion on the same date. Those numbers set the baseline for any breakout calculus. At $242 per coin, Solana’s market cap sits in the low-hundreds of billions. A $300 price implies a materially larger market cap. Using the reported circulating supply of 542,445,199 SOL, a $300 price point corresponds to a market capitalization of approximately $162,733,559,700. That is an increase of about $31.33 billion, or roughly 23.9% from the $131.40 billion figure. Advertisement   TVL measures assets locked in smart contracts. It does not measure off-chain demand, exchange order books, or derivative exposure. It also does not directly translate into token buy pressure. Market participants use TVL as a gauge for adoption and liquidity, but it is only one input in price models. How much new demand would $300 require? Reaching $300 from roughly $242 requires an approximately 23% net increase in market value. That rise could come from several sources that are visible and measurable: more on-chain deposits (higher TVL), new token buyers on exchanges, reduced circulating supply via staking or lockups, or a combination of these. The current TVL figure of roughly $12.1B would need to grow materially if priced-in fundamentals were to justify a much larger market cap without relying on broad…
NEAR
$2.684
+2.16%
SOL
$235.6
-0.05%
RISE
$0.010855
-6.41%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 03:52
