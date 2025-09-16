2025-09-16 Tuesday

XRP Investors Rotate Into Lyno AI Presale as Stage 2 Gains Millions in Early Buys.

Lyno AI presents a promising token sale fueled by rotations by the recent buy spurt in Ripple. This movement underscores the increased attention to the special AI-based cross-chain arbitrage platform created by Lyno. XRP’s ETF Boost Spurs $LYNO Demand XRP rose 8 per cent to $3.02 with ETF approvals and inflows projected at between 4 […] The post XRP Investors Rotate Into Lyno AI Presale as Stage 2 Gains Millions in Early Buys.  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Bitcoin Inflows In Last 1.5 Years Surpassed First 15 Years Combined: Data

On-chain data shows inflows into Bitcoin have recently been so large that they outweigh the cumulative capital that entered BTC in its first 15 years. Bitcoin Realized Cap Shows Acceleration In Inflows Recently In a new post on X, CryptoQuant founder and CEO Ki Young Ju has shared the trend in the Realized Cap of Bitcoin over its entire history. The “Realized Cap” here refers to an on-chain indicator that measures, in short, the total amount of capital that the investors as a whole have put into the cryptocurrency. Related Reading: XRP Bearish Signal: Whales Offload $486 Million In Asset When the value of this metric rises, it means the investors are feeding a net amount of capital into the network. On the other hand, it going down suggests the cryptocurrency is facing outflows. Now, here is the chart shared by Young Ju that shows how the Realized Cap has developed over the history of Bitcoin: As displayed in the above graph, the Bitcoin Realized Cap saw an acceleration in 2024, implying capital started to enter into the digital asset at a faster rate. In the past year and a half, the metric has seen an explosive growth of $625 billion. Interestingly, between 2009 and 2024, the Realized Cap cumulatively grew by $435 billion. This means that not only have recent capital flows overtaken these inflows that occurred over a much longer timespan, they have actually gained a notable distance. The much sharper capital inflows are a reflection of how BTC is growing as an asset. A relatively modest amount of inflows may have been enough to double the asset’s value in the past, but today, a huge amount of capital is needed to move the needle. A new catalyst for growth this cycle has been in the form of the spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These investment vehicles allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without having to own any sats themselves. This has made these funds a popular way to invest for the traditional traders unfamiliar with cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges, and brought in previously untapped capital. In some other news, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has shared an update on how Bitcoin investor cohort behavior has recently looked from the lens of the Accumulation Trend Score. Related Reading: Analyst Sets Bold $1,314 Target For Solana After Cup-And-Handle Breakout This indicator tells us about whether the BTC holders are buying or selling right now. Below is the chart posted by Glassnode that shows the trend in the metric for the various investor groups. From the chart, it’s visible that the indicator is in the neutral-to-distribution region for all groups currently, a sign that the Bitcoin investors as a whole are in a phase of selling. BTC Price At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $115,400, up 3% over the last week. Featured image from Dall-E, Glassnode.com, CryptoQuant.com, chart from TradingView.com
4 Tokens Projected to Dominate The Final Quarter of the Year Alongside Ethereum and XRP

The post 4 Tokens Projected to Dominate The Final Quarter of the Year Alongside Ethereum and XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The final quarter of 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most pivotal stretches of the year for digital assets. XRP is priced at $3.36, marked as a “Buy” on CoinGecko, with a steady 19.2% gain over the past 30 days. Ethereum (ETH) continues to attract institutional demand, holding at $3,540 with an 18.3% monthly gain. Yet four other tokens are emerging as serious contenders to dominate Q4: Little Pepe, Cardano, Render, and Arbitrum. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Presale Frenzy and Meme Momentum Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is carving out a niche at the intersection of meme culture and infrastructure. Blending meme coins’ lighthearted energy with Ethereum-based engineering is catching fire across the crypto landscape.  The numbers speak volumes. At Stage 12, each token is priced at $0.0021, with less than 2% tokens left and nearly $25 million raised out of a $25.47 million target. Analysts believe that once LILPEPE lists on exchanges, prices could quickly surge past launch levels, rewarding early buyers with substantial gains. Support from the community has also been stellar. With 38,800+ holders, nearly 30,000 active Telegram members, and more than 28,000 Twitter followers, Little Pepe has built a community that survives day in and day out. The team has burned the same with prize-winning giveaways, like a $777,000 reward pool where ten winners receive $77,000 tokens. Recently, Little Pepe announced a Mega Giveaway targeting top buyers between presale stages 12 and 17. With 15 ETH up for grabs across 15 winners, the promotion rewards serious participants and keeps the presale buzz alive as it nears completion. This type of gamified engagement propelled Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in earlier cycles, and LILPEPE is following with stronger infrastructure and planning behind it. Cardano (ADA): Research-Driven Growth Cardano (ADA) remains the crypto industry’s most formally academic project. It…
Fomoin Partners with Memebridge for Cost-efficient Cross-Chain Transaction, Unlocking Seamless Web3 Applications across Chains

Using this collaboration, Memebridge enables Fomoin users to connect with chains and allows Web3 users to discover and interact with projects on Fomoin.
$3B in Bitcoin ETF Trading as Institutional Flows Hit 2025 Highs

The post $3B in Bitcoin ETF Trading as Institutional Flows Hit 2025 Highs appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 15, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a strong inflow of $260.02 million on their sixth consecutive day of inflows. According to SoSoValue, Ethereum ETFs saw a total of $359.73 million, marking their 5th consecutive day of inflows. Bitcoin ETF Breakdown Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of $260.02 million, led by BlackRock IBIT’s $261.82 …
Social media platform Stocktwits announces Polymarket as its official prediction market partner

PANews reported on September 16 that Stocktwits, a social media platform for traders and investors, announced that it has reached a cooperation with Polymarket, making it Stocktwits' official prediction market partner.
Voyager co-founder fined $750,000 by CFTC

The CFTC said Ehrlich misled customers by claiming Voyager was a “safe” place for their crypto.
Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

PANews reported on September 16 that Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin and chairman of the board of Forward Industries (FORD), discussed the possibility of the treasury continuing to raise funds during a ThreadGuy podcast. Kyle Samani said, "I've done so much work, not just to raise $1.65 billion and then stop there. My ideas are much bigger." Earlier on September 11, Forward Industries completed a $1.65 billion private placement to advance Solana’s financial strategy.
Senp Crypto Wallet Secures Pivotal $4M Funding Round

The post Senp Crypto Wallet Secures Pivotal $4M Funding Round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Breakthrough: Senp Crypto Wallet Secures Pivotal $4M Funding Round Skip to content Home Crypto News Breakthrough: Senp Crypto Wallet Secures Pivotal $4M Funding Round Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/senp-crypto-wallet-funding/
Solana Price Prediction: September Outlook Brightens as Galaxy Digital Fuels Another Rally

The post Solana Price Prediction: September Outlook Brightens as Galaxy Digital Fuels Another Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Price Prediction: September Outlook Brightens as Galaxy Digital Fuels Another Rally | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-price-prediction-september-outlook-brightens-as-galaxy-digital-fuels-another-rally/
