Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Police Arrest Metaverso Soluções Pyramid Scheme Leader

Police Arrest Metaverso Soluções Pyramid Scheme Leader

Civil Police arrests scheme leader of the Metaverso Soluções scheme after claims of cryptocurrency losses that reveal a multi-million pyramid fraud. J. R. V. B., 42 years old, the leader of the Metaverso Solucoes Digital pyramid scheme, was arrested by the Civil Police in Mato Grosso. This was an operation of a criminal network that […] The post Police Arrest Metaverso Soluções Pyramid Scheme Leader appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/14 04:30
Bitcoin Rebounds, Altcoins Explode: Weekly Gains Push Market Cap Past $4 Trillion

Bitcoin Rebounds, Altcoins Explode: Weekly Gains Push Market Cap Past $4 Trillion

The post Bitcoin Rebounds, Altcoins Explode: Weekly Gains Push Market Cap Past $4 Trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ended the week nearly 5% higher, pushing its market cap back above $2.3 trillion while several high-cap altcoins saw significant double-digit gains. Crypto Market Rebounds After Bearish Stretch After nearly two weeks of a bearish sentiment, the crypto economy rebounded, closing the week with a market capitalization of just under $4.17 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-rebounds-altcoins-explode-weekly-gains-push-market-cap-past-4-trillion/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:25
Analysts Say Hype Like Layer Brett's Hasn't Been Seen Since Early Shiba Inu

Analysts Say Hype Like Layer Brett’s Hasn’t Been Seen Since Early Shiba Inu

The post Analysts Say Hype Like Layer Brett’s Hasn’t Been Seen Since Early Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 23:22 Shiba Inu earned the title “the Dogecoin killer” when it turned small bets into millions. However, its explosive phases may already be behind it, with traders looking elsewhere for the best crypto to buy now.  One new contender, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is generating significant buzz, with its presale surpassing $3.5 million as it fuses meme culture with an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain. This new altcoin offers massive staking rewards, signaling a potential shift in the meme token landscape. Analysts suggest the enthusiasm hasn’t been seen since the early days of Shiba Inu. Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is generating market buzz Layer Brett (LBRETT) stands out from other meme coins by offering tangible utility on its own Layer 2 blockchain. Unlike simpler tokens, LBRETT provides lightning-fast transactions, compresses gas fees to as low as $0.0001, and delivers substantial staking rewards. Its architecture on Ethereum’s Layer 2 ensures scalability and security, addressing common issues faced by Layer 1 networks. This blend of viral appeal and robust technology makes it a strong contender for the best crypto to buy now. Ethereum (ETH) Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge Layer Brett operates as an additional protocol on Ethereum, processing transactions off-chain for speed and affordability. This design helps maintain Ethereum’s security while unlocking throughput and shrinking wait times. Users can buy and stake LBRETT instantly with ETH, USDT, or BNB via wallets like MetaMask. The platform offers a remarkable 740% APY for early stakers, a figure that dynamically decreases as more tokens are locked. The case for Shiba Inu (SHIB): Earliest momentum and hype Shiba Inu (SHIB), an ERC-20 token popularly hailed as the “Dogecoin heir,” launched in August 2020. This meme coin operates on the Ethereum blockchain and has cultivated a vast, loyal community. Its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:24
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Analysts Say Hype Like Layer Brett's Hasn't Been Seen Since Early Shiba Inu

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Analysts Say Hype Like Layer Brett’s Hasn’t Been Seen Since Early Shiba Inu

One new contender, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is generating significant buzz, with its presale surpassing $3.5 million as it fuses meme […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Now: Analysts Say Hype Like Layer Brett’s Hasn’t Been Seen Since Early Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/14 04:22
Apple AI executive Robby Walker is leaving after years of Siri setbacks and delayed improvements

Apple AI executive Robby Walker is leaving after years of Siri setbacks and delayed improvements

Apple’s artificial intelligence strategy has been dealt another blow with the departure of Robby Walker, one of its most senior AI and search executives, following years of delays and frustrations around the company’s flagship voice assistant Siri. Walker, who reported directly to AI chief John Giannandrea, used to be in charge of Siri until recently. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 04:20
Ethereum Foundation sets end-to-end privacy roadmap, with private writes, reads and proving

Ethereum Foundation sets end-to-end privacy roadmap, with private writes, reads and proving

The Ethereum Foundation's PSE team outlined a roadmap for making private transactions on Ethereum as ubiquitous and cheap as public ones.
Coinstats2025/09/14 04:17
Top economist who called 2008 recession warns 'we are in a gigantic price bubble'

Top economist who called 2008 recession warns ‘we are in a gigantic price bubble’

The post Top economist who called 2008 recession warns ‘we are in a gigantic price bubble’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. David Rosenberg, the economist who predicted the 2008 financial crisis, is warning that U.S. equities are deep in bubble territory as economic fundamentals weaken. His warning comes despite the benchmark index notching new highs in recent sessions. Notably, at the close of Friday’s session, the S&P 500 stood at 6,584, representing year-to-date gains of over 12%. According to Rosenberg, the S&P 500 is at risk of delivering negative returns in the year ahead, with valuations reaching extreme levels. The Rosenberg Research founder argued that the market’s lofty valuation shows investor sentiment has disconnected from the economic backdrop. To this end, such exuberance reflects a bubble pattern where prices climb even as fundamentals deteriorate. “This is what a euphoric state looks like we’re seeing it in real time. <…> We are in a gigantic price bubble that is ongoing. And you know it’s a price bubble when prices move up in the face of negative fundamentals,” he said in an interview with Business Insider.  Warning of negative S&P 500 returns  Rosenberg backed his view with data showing the index’s Shiller price-to-earnings ratio has risen to about 37.5, the third-highest in history behind peaks in 2021 and 2022. Historically, when valuations have reached similar levels, forward returns have turned negative. Historical stock market valuation. Source: Rosenberg Research At the same time, labor market signals are flashing red, which contributed to Rosenberg’s cautionary take. Initial jobless claims rose to 263,000 last week, surpassing economists’ expectations and pointing to weaker payroll growth.  Over the past four months, job creation has averaged under 100,000 per month, while Bureau of Labor Statistics revisions revealed nearly one million fewer jobs were added in the year through March than previously estimated. Looking ahead, with hiring slowing and valuations stretched, Rosenberg believes the market is either already in a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:15
BlockDAG vs MAXI, HYPER & T6900

BlockDAG vs MAXI, HYPER & T6900

The post BlockDAG vs MAXI, HYPER & T6900 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 13 September 2025 | 23:00 See why BlockDAG leads the baest presale crypto race with $405M raised, compared to MAXI’s $20K cap, HYPER’s $14M raise, and T6900’s $10M meme push. The buzz around presales has only grown louder in 2025. More people and groups are looking for early entries before coins hit big exchanges. Presales are now seen as one of the strongest ways to get exposure ahead of the market. Some projects are showing huge funding totals, while others are still small but holding on to loyal users. Watching adoption, presale size, and readiness for listings can help reveal which ones might last. In this article, we look at four names making noise: BlockDAG, MAXI, HYPER, and T6900. Out of these, BlockDAG has taken the clear lead with unmatched scale, adoption, and global reach. Let’s see why it tops the list of the best presale crypto choices right now. 1. BlockDAG — The Presale Leader BlockDAG has turned heads with one of the biggest presales of recent years, raising over $405 million. More than 26.2 billion BDAG coins have been sold, and the price now stands at $0.03 in Batch 30. For a short time, the coin is still offered at $0.0013, giving early buyers a chance at a paper gain of 2,900%. The presale target is $600M, and exchange listings are lined up after the Singapore Deployment Event. The mining side gives BlockDAG (BDAG) even more strength. Over 19,800 miners are sold across the X10, X30, and X100 models. DHL is delivering about 2,000 units every week, and videos of unboxings are spreading fast on social media. Adoption is already clear worldwide, with 3 million users on the X1 miner app and more than 320,000 coin holders active. BlockDAG’s reach goes further with global marketing. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:06
Ethereum Devs Are Underpaid by Over 50%: Report

Ethereum Devs Are Underpaid by Over 50%: Report

Despite Ethereum securing nearly $1T in value, many of its key contributors earn less than half the salaries offered by competitors.
CryptoPotato2025/09/14 04:05
Altcoin Season Index Hits 84 as ETH Solana Dogecoin and XRP Rally

Altcoin Season Index Hits 84 as ETH Solana Dogecoin and XRP Rally

TLDR Altcoin Season Index rises to 84, signaling a strong shift away from Bitcoin. Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin lead the rally in the altcoin market. XRP sees a 12% weekly gain, trading above $3.15 as altcoins surge. Solana holds near $240, maintaining strong growth despite market dips. The crypto market has shifted significantly, with [...] The post Altcoin Season Index Hits 84 as ETH Solana Dogecoin and XRP Rally appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/14 04:02
