2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
For The Upside Down Mets, More Worries About Haunted Young Pitchers

For The Upside Down Mets, More Worries About Haunted Young Pitchers

The post For The Upside Down Mets, More Worries About Haunted Young Pitchers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Jonah Tong #21 of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Citi Field on September 12, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images) Getty Images For nearly three hours last night, the darkly comic references about the Mets’ seventh straight loss — but the first on a “Stranger Things” night at Citi Field — easily wrote themselves. Of course the Mets’ three-month funk, grislier and longer than any Season 4 episode, would continue with an 8-3 loss to the Rangers. The defeat, coupled with the Giants’ 5-1 win over the Dodgers, cut the Mets’ lead in the race for the final wild card to a half-game — an unimaginable horror for a team that had the best record in baseball at 45-24 through June 12. And of course the Mets, mired forever in the Upside Down, would not only get routed in Jacob deGrom’s return to Citi Field but would surrender six runs and dip into the bullpen before deGrom — the poster boy for meager run support during his time in Queens — even threw his first pitch. (The Mets scored as many as six runs with deGrom on the mound 29 times in his 209 regular season starts) By the fourth inning, the scoreboard was no longer airing pictures of Demigorgans in place of the usual mug shots for Rangers players, presumably because fictional horrors couldn’t match the real thing. By the ninth inning, when Ryan Helsley took the mound to the now-ironic and badly misplaced “Hells Bells,” the Mets could have used Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin and threw a ceremonial first pitch that at least landed in the vicinity of home plate. But any rueful…
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.41%
Bellscoin
BELLS$0.206+1.98%
SIX
SIX$0.0219--%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:48
Dalintis
Dogecoin Captures Spotlight through Strategic Moves and Price Surge

Dogecoin Captures Spotlight through Strategic Moves and Price Surge

Dogecoin surged 43% in a week due to ETF news and new corporate reserves. A historic Italian football club adopted Dogecoin Ventures as its major shareholder. Continue Reading:Dogecoin Captures Spotlight through Strategic Moves and Price Surge The post Dogecoin Captures Spotlight through Strategic Moves and Price Surge appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Major
MAJOR$0.15981-0.23%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.008955-4.74%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 04:47
Dalintis
7 Things You Need To Know For Week 2

7 Things You Need To Know For Week 2

The post 7 Things You Need To Know For Week 2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 06: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s week two, and you know that week one DFS was an anomaly of sorts (but good on you if you ended up in the money…keep it going). The abnormality, of course, came from the low scoring, both on the field and in the GPP and Single Entry games. The winner of DraftKings millimaker surged into first place with a score of 193.92, which is low considering the average winning score for the millimaker in 2024 was 229.14. In the nine-man roster, only quarterback Justin Fields (29.52) and wide receiver RickyPearsall (17.80) exceeded the 4.5x salary: points threshold. In the smaller field, single-entry formats scoring from 162 upwards landed you in the top 1 percent. So, it remains to be seen if this season will be an anomaly of scoring or if that was just a DFS week one aberration. Either way, let’s move on to week two and seven things you need to know. What’s Your Goal…Realistically Yes, winning a million dollars would be nice, but realistically, what is your goal in fantasy football DFS? Do you want to just come out even? Is there a specific amount of money you intend to make? When you know your goal, it is easier to choose the DFS contest you want to play in each week. Your choices are unlimited. You can play Cash games, Tournament games, Head-to-Head, or even qualifiers. It may seem silly, but know what you want to do have a plan. Study Prop Bets Per ESPN analytics, here are a few of the top prop bets for week two:…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0807-6.04%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0464+4.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.125-0.15%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:45
Dalintis
Apple AI executive leaves role after high-profile Siri setbacks

Apple AI executive leaves role after high-profile Siri setbacks

The post Apple AI executive leaves role after high-profile Siri setbacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple’s artificial intelligence strategy has been dealt another blow with the departure of Robby Walker, one of its most senior AI and search executives, following years of delays and frustrations around the company’s flagship voice assistant Siri. Walker, who reported directly to AI chief John Giannandrea, used to be in charge of Siri until recently. He changed roles earlier this year to lead Apple’s Answers team after a major reshuffling, which some attribute to the challenges Apple was facing with rolling out Apple Intelligence. Oversight of Siri was transferred to software engineering head Craig Federighi after promised improvements to the assistant were delayed. A future release now in question Walker was reportedly moved on to oversee the development of a new AI-powered web search tool similar to products from Perplexity and ChatGPT. The search project is scheduled for release in 2026, but with his impending exit, the timeline for that launch may be called into question. Walker was known internally as a defender of Siri’s long-term potential. In a March internal meeting, he likened Apple’s work on AI to “swimming hundreds of miles” only to be criticized for “not getting to Hawaii,” acknowledging delays but insisting progress was significant. An exodus of AI talent Walker’s exit follows a string of high-profile departures from Apple’s AI division. Ruoming Pang, who led Apple’s AI models team, left for Meta earlier this year, with several engineers and researchers following him. Frank Chu, another senior figure who was working in the search services team, has also moved to Meta. This talent flight has intensified concerns about Apple’s ability to retain top AI talent at a time when rivals, including Google, Meta, and Microsoft, are racing ahead with advanced generative AI products. The defections risk hollowing out Apple’s institutional expertise just as demand for generative…
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01641+1.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017406+2.65%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:42
Dalintis
Zach Cole Made Quite An Impact In His Big League Debut With The Astros

Zach Cole Made Quite An Impact In His Big League Debut With The Astros

The post Zach Cole Made Quite An Impact In His Big League Debut With The Astros appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Before he even had his first major league at-bat, Zach Cole robbed Matt Olson of a home run in Atlanta. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images) Getty Images The Houston Astros outfielder Zach Cole should just retire now. One game, one terrific performance, and call it a career. It may just never get any better than this. Cole made his major league debut last night in Atlanta against the Braves. With one out in the bottom of the first inning, Matt Olson hit a deep drive to left. Cole – playing his first game in a ballpark with three levels, mind you – tracked the ball to the wall, leaped, and robbed Olson of his 24th home run of the year. Not a bad way to announce your presence. The second inning was wholly uneventful. But in the top of the third, Cole dug in for his first big league at-bat. He wasted no time. He hit the first pitch he saw 114 MPH and 423 feet to right field for a two-run homer. In doing so, Cole became only the 32nd player in MLB history to hit the first pitch out for a homer. The most recent was Akil Baddoo in 2021 for the Detroit Tigers. Daniel Nava famously hit a grand slam for the Red Sox on the first pitch he saw in 2010. Interestingly, Adam Wainwright and Tommy Milone, both pitchers, did it in 2006 and 2011, respectively. Back to Cole. In the fourth inning, he came up again, and again he delivered. This time with a run-scoring single to center. He did it again one inning later, this time with a run-scoring single to right center. He also took advantage of a Ronald Acuña Jr. misplay and got to second ahead of the throw. With…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0807-6.04%
GET
GET$0.0084+0.84%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.7885+3.76%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:39
Dalintis
Why Holding 5,000 PYTH Tokens Could Be Life-Changing

Why Holding 5,000 PYTH Tokens Could Be Life-Changing

You’re holding just 5,000 PYTH tokens (around $850 right now), a number that might not seem impressive at first. What if that small bag could turn into tens of thousands of dollars during this market cycle? While no one can predict the future, the math and the fundamentals behind PYTH make the possibility hard to
Pyth Network
PYTH$0.1642+2.49%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003919-1.58%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12659-4.86%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 04:37
Dalintis
Ethereum is ‘ready for $5K’, but THIS can drag ETH’s rally

Ethereum is ‘ready for $5K’, but THIS can drag ETH’s rally

The post Ethereum is ‘ready for $5K’, but THIS can drag ETH’s rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 14, 2025 Key Takeaways  ETH was well-positioned to extend its rally to $5K after defending $4.5K as support. But ETH bulls must contend with cooling ETF inflows and renewed SOL momentum.  Since mid-August, the Ethereum [ETH] price has been holding above $4K after price rejection near $5K.  Amid the September recovery, the altcoin has cleared key roadblocks, raising the odds of crossing $5K, but there are two crucial factors for a strong move.  In their recent update, Swissblock analysts noted that the only upside hurdle was at $4.8, and bulls could clear it if they defend $4500.  “The key is holding $4,500 and then $4,650 to unlock the path toward $5,000. ETH looks ready.” Source: Swissblock But they added that Solana [SOL] has outperformed ETH by over 15% this month, and could challenge ETH’s momentum.  ETH ETF flows ease Another bearish data set was a decline in spot ETH ETF inflows. According to CryptoQuant analyst JA Maartun, the institutional momentum that lifted ETH from May has reduced significantly.  Source: CryptoQuant In the past few days, the slow ETH ETFs have also dragged the ETH/BTC ratio lower, underscoring that BTC outperformed ETH recently.  If BTC and SOL take the lead in the next leg of the rally, the ETH uptrend could be slow. However, Swissblock analysts quipped,  “It has taken advantage of ETH’s recent weakness and accumulation, but ETH could still come back with strength.” Meanwhile, the Coinbase Premium Index has been positive and rising since 9th September. This suggested that the U.S retail has been accumulating the altcoin ahead of the Fed rate cut decision.  Source: CryptoQuant In most cases, a rising Coinbase Premium Index has always been positively correlated with ETH’s rallies. Simply put, whenever U.S retail appetite increases, ETH price tends to explode.   But ahead…
NEAR
NEAR$2.685+2.20%
Union
U$0.018107-4.82%
Solana
SOL$235.65-0.03%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:34
Dalintis
Horror Hit ‘Weapons’ Shoots To Top Of Digital Streaming Charts

Horror Hit ‘Weapons’ Shoots To Top Of Digital Streaming Charts

The post Horror Hit ‘Weapons’ Shoots To Top Of Digital Streaming Charts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Julia Garner and Josh Brolin in “Weapons.” Warner Bros. Pictures The box office smash Weapons, starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin, is already a big hit on multiple digital streaming charts. Written and directed by Zach Cregger, Weapons debuted at No. 1 at the domestic box office when it was released on Aug. 8. To date, the film has made $145.5 million domestically and $110.5 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $256 million against a $38 million production budget before prints and advertising costs, according to The Numbers. ForbesWhen Is Stephen King’s ‘The Long Walk’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers The official logline for Weapons reads, “When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.” Weapons arrived on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Sept. 9, and as of Saturday, the film is No. 1 on many prominent digital rental and purchase charts, including Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Movies Anywhere and iTunes (via iTopChart). Forbes‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Gets Netflix Premiere DateBy Tim Lammers Weapons is available on the digital platforms for $24.99 to purchase or $19.99 to rent for 48 hours. Consumers who purchase the film on PVOD also have access to the film’s bonus features. ‘Weapons’ Is Still Holding Strong In Theaters Even though Weapons is available on PVOD, audiences can still see the film in theaters. Weapons went into its sixth weekend of release on Friday in 2,310 North American theaters. According to Deadline, Weapons is projected to earn $2.9 million this weekend. If the projection holds, it will boost the film’s domestic tally to $147.6 million. ForbesWhen Is ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers A…
KARATE
KARATE$0.0001134+16.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017406+2.65%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:33
Dalintis
Here’s What The New XRP Ledger Updates By Developers Mean For Investors

Here’s What The New XRP Ledger Updates By Developers Mean For Investors

The post Here’s What The New XRP Ledger Updates By Developers Mean For Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here’s What The New XRP Ledger Updates By Developers Mean For Investors | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/the-new-xrp-ledger-updates/
XRP
XRP$3.0304+1.23%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.133632-0.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017406+2.65%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:31
Dalintis
Crypto Bank Exec Reveals How Onchain Collateral Secures Better Loan Terms

Crypto Bank Exec Reveals How Onchain Collateral Secures Better Loan Terms

Recent developments in the cryptocurrency industry highlight how on-chain crypto collateral is revolutionizing borrowing and lending practices within the blockchain ecosystem. As digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate the market, innovative DeFi platforms are leveraging on-chain collateral to offer better loan terms for users seeking liquidity without relinquishing ownership of their assets. [...]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001704+0.59%
Wink
LIKE$0.010229+0.83%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08874+10.16%
Dalintis
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/14 04:30
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking