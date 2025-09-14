2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
XRP Overtakes Shopify, Verizon, Citigroup in Market Value as Price Eyes $6

Read the full article at coingape.com.
XRP
XRP$3.0304+1.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017406+2.65%
Coinstats2025/09/14 05:01
$3M USDC Stolen in Fake Request Finance Scam Explosion

Safe wallet scam through a fake Request Finance contract lost USDC 3.047M. This address poisoning trick is something to learn. A significant crypto theft emptied a wallet of USDC of 3.047 million. The attack took advantage of a bogus Request Finance contract, which defrauded the multi-signature security of the wallet.  The scheme is an update […] The post $3M USDC Stolen in Fake Request Finance Scam Explosion appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01731+0.52%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996--%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4264-0.69%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/14 05:00
MORPHO traders, should you brace for a possible $2 price dip?

The mean coin age and age consumed metrics were closely tied to the age of MORPHO tokens held in wallets, and hence are worth watching.
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.9671+0.05%
Coinstats2025/09/14 05:00
Digitap aims to outperform major cryptos in Q4 2025

The post Digitap aims to outperform major cryptos in Q4 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Digitap raises $80k in its ICO, with analysts predicting big gains as the digital payments market grows. Ethena (ENA) has been in the public eye this season following its strong backing from key influencers. Recently, Arthur Hayes purchased about $1 million worth of ENA token, tying this purchase to the preparation of deciding the USDH ticker. This major move has placed Ethena at the forefront of the market’s upcoming rally. Yet attention is converging on Digitap.   Analysts have set their sights on this new contender that merges fiat banking and blockchain-powered digital assets, making it the top crypto to buy for a massive rally.  With this new project, users can enjoy unique benefits like financial inclusion, crypto and fiat convergence, and a rich mobile banking experience. Despite Ethena’s steady rise in the market, investors believe this Omnibank could surge massively post-launch, and here’s why. Ethena sees upsides following massive accumulation Ethena has caught the attention of major investors following Maelstrom’s co-founder, Author Hayes, purchasing the token. Hayes’ massive purchase solidifies Ethena’s stance as a top contender in the USDH stablecoin race.  Backed by BlackRock, Ethena aims to use its USDtb stablecoin to collateralize USDH via BlackRock’s BUIDL fund. This rich proposal sets Ethena apart as one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in the market. Despite ENA’s impressive surge over 18% within the last seven days, market watchers are placing their bets on this new Omni-bank project. DigiTap wins interest with its secure financial ecosystem DigitTap is the world’s first omnibank that was created with the sole aim of empowering users to increase their income with no delays and hindrances. With the global financial ecosystem experiencing a shift, the DigiTap project…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003475-2.96%
Movement
MOVE$0.125-0.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:59
Doge Brings Unprecedented Gains to Investors

In a remarkable turn of events, altcoins, especially Dogecoin, have been at the forefront of substantial climbs in the digital currency arena. Within merely a week, Dogecoin (DOGE) has surged by a staggering 43%.Continue Reading:Doge Brings Unprecedented Gains to Investors
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528-0.07%
The Arena
ARENA$0.009117+19.02%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26509-0.06%
Coinstats2025/09/14 04:58
XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally

TLDR XRP’s open interest surged 8.6% in 24 hours, signaling strong market confidence. XRP’s price reached $3.17, up 13.11% over the past week. The 24-hour trading volume for XRP rose by 9.17% to $6.45 billion. XRP’s market cap grew to $189.01 billion amid its recent price increase. XRP has experienced a remarkable surge as its [...] The post XRP Open Interest Surges 8.6% as Price Climbs to $3.17 in Market Rally appeared first on CoinCentral.
Capverse
CAP$0.15518+0.15%
XRP
XRP$3.0304+1.23%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02812-0.84%
Coincentral2025/09/14 04:56
The Next “Explosive Move” in Bitcoin Will Be Determined at This Level – Analyst Shares

The post The Next “Explosive Move” in Bitcoin Will Be Determined at This Level – Analyst Shares appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson stated that the $117,000 level is a critical zone for Bitcoin (BTC). In his assessment, Wedson pointed out that this level was one of the points where the market tended to slow down or form local peaks in the past. “Any price above $117,000 enters a zone of strong interest and indecision. Therefore, a clear break above $118,000 would be a sign of strength,” Wedson said. According to the analyst, both the CVDD Channel and Fibonacci-Corrected Market Average Price indicators, which have shown fairly accurate levels throughout Bitcoin’s history, are currently pointing to the same region. Wedson warned cryptocurrency followers to be careful, arguing that this zone could determine Bitcoin’s next “explosive” move. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $115,609, up 4.95% in the past week. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up 8.63%, with the price trading at $4,647. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-next-explosive-move-in-bitcoin-will-be-determined-at-this-level-analyst-shares/
Bitcoin
BTC$115,355.9+0.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.125-0.15%
FORM
FORM$2.1217+0.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:52
GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts

The post GBC Mining changes cloud mining platform for crypto enthusiasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. GBC Mining launches a cloud mining platform with massive returns and a $20 welcome bonus for new users. GBC Mining, a unique cloud mining company, today announced the launch of its comprehensive cryptocurrency mining platform at gbcmining.com, enabling users to mine digital assets without the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise.  The platform offers a streamlined approach to cryptocurrency mining with competitive daily returns and a special $20 welcome bonus for new users. Game-changing approach to crypto mining As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, GBC Mining addresses the significant barriers that prevent many investors from participating in mining operations. Traditional mining requires substantial upfront investments in specialized hardware, technical knowledge, and ongoing maintenance costs.  GBC Mining eliminates these obstacles by providing a cloud-based solution that democratizes access to cryptocurrency mining. “We’ve designed GBC Mining to make cryptocurrency mining accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background or capital constraints,” said a company spokesperson.  “Our platform allows users to start earning from day one without worrying about hardware setup, electricity costs, or maintenance issues.” Getting started: Simple three-step process GBC Mining has simplified the mining process into three easy steps: Sign Up: Users register on the platform and receive their $20 welcome bonus immediately Choose Contract: Select from nine different mining contracts based on budget and profit expectations Start Earning: Begin receiving daily profits automatically deposited into their account This streamlined approach ensures that both cryptocurrency novices and experienced investors can quickly begin generating passive income through mining operations. Ready to get started? Sign up and get a $20 welcome bonus to begin your cloud mining journey today. Competitive advantages GBC Mining offers several key advantages over traditional…
GET
GET$0.0084+0.84%
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.7885+3.76%
READY
READY$0.01364+3.64%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:50
Exxon unveils new graphite tech that allows EVs charge faster with longer range

Exxon Mobil Corp. has announced a synthetic graphite material that the company claims can extend the battery lifespan of electric vehicles.  Exxon’s announcement hands a boost to the electric vehicle industry as it becomes a supplier of a new synthetic material capable of solving critical challenges in the industry From oil to EV materials Exxon […]
Boost
BOOST$0.08101-13.59%
Battery
BATTERY$0.0005806+6.61%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 04:50
BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, And MAGACOIN Finance Presales Break Records

The post BlockchainFX, Maxi Doge, And MAGACOIN Finance Presales Break Records appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if missing out on Ethereum at $0.75 or Solana at $0.20 didn’t have to be your story of regret? Today, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is fast becoming the top 100x crypto presale in 2025, offering what many are calling a once-in-a-decade second chance. While Maxi Doge and MAGACOIN Finance are both seeing strong traction, BlockchainFX has real-world adoption, explosive passive income rewards, and a confirmed exchange launch price that makes it stand out as the best presale crypto to buy now. With $7.2M+ raised, APYs up to 90%, and a launch target of $0.05, this isn’t just another presale—it’s a revenue-generating app already delivering rewards to thousands of users worldwide. Missing this stage could mean missing the next crypto millionaire story. 👉 Secure your entry into the best presale crypto today—use BLOCK30 for 30% more tokens before the next price increase. BlockchainFX Presale News: Explosive Growth and Why It’s the Best Crypto Presale 2025 BlockchainFX is a multi-asset trading super app that merges crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities into one revenue machine. Unlike hype-only presales, it’s already active, audited by CertiK, and distributing up to 70% of trading fees back to token holders in USDT daily. Early buyers are earning 4–7% per day, proving why this is a crypto passive income model designed for long-term growth. The presale started at $0.01 and is now at $0.023, with a confirmed launch price of $0.05. Forecasts suggest $0.10–$0.25 post-launch, with long-term targets above $1 as trading volume and user adoption expand. That means a $5,000 entry at presale could grow beyond $50,000 within the first year of launch. The project has already raised $7.2M from 9,000+ buyers, and with every Monday price increase, latecomers pay more for the same tokens. Add to this a $500,000 giveaway contest and confirmed listings on five top…
Threshold
T$0.01674-0.41%
RealLink
REAL$0.06278-0.66%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.7-1.34%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 04:49
Populiarios naujienos

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

NEWT announces token economics: initial circulation is 215 million, 10% of total will be used for initial airdrops and community rewards

Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking