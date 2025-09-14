2025-09-16 Tuesday

What Is A Groyper? Alt-Right Group Nick Fuentes Says Was ‘Framed’ In Charlie Kirk Shooting.

What Is A Groyper? Alt-Right Group Nick Fuentes Says Was ‘Framed’ In Charlie Kirk Shooting.

The post What Is A Groyper? Alt-Right Group Nick Fuentes Says Was ‘Framed’ In Charlie Kirk Shooting. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline White supremacist Nick Fuentes has denied speculation circulating on social media his followers, known as “Groypers,” were responsible for conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death, after messages on unfired casings written by Kirk’s alleged shooter Tyler Robinson appeared to be linked to the far-right movement. Social media users speculated whether a suspect arrested in Kirk’s fatal shooting was linked to the white nationalist’s following. Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts Groypers appeared to emerge as a far-right political movement in 2019 as followers of Fuentes, with similar beliefs to other alt-right and white supremacist groups and grounded in traditional Christian values, characterizing themselves as “American nationalists,” according to the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. The group is named after a racist-coded version of the “Pepe” meme affiliated with the alt-right, which members use online to clash with other conservatives. In 2019, Fuentes ordered his followers to target question-and-answer events held by conservatives who aligned with President Donald Trump, including a series of events hosted by Kirk, during which Fuentes and his followers heckled crowdgoers and hurled homophobic and antisemitic questions. Kirk was often targeted by Groypers, who believed Kirk’s political beliefs leaned too moderate. Fuentes and his followers have since been banned from attending Turning Point USA events and the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, and Fuentes has often held a competing conference, the America First Political Action Conference, featuring speakers including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., former Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, a Republican, among others. A number of Groypers were identified as rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to congressional testimony by Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. What Are Tyler Robinson’s Alleged Ties To Groypers? Law enforcement recovered bullet casings near a rifle they believe was…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:39
Canelo Alvarez Vs Terence Crawford Live Results, Highlights, Reactions

Canelo Alvarez Vs Terence Crawford Live Results, Highlights, Reactions

The post Canelo Alvarez Vs Terence Crawford Live Results, Highlights, Reactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: (L-R) Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) Getty Images Once in a lifetime is tonight. Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford for the former’s undisputed super middleweight title. Can’t watch or just want some company or a plug into the boxing community while you watch the superfight? I have you covered. The prelims begin Saturday, Sept. 13, at 5:30 pm ET. The main card starts at 9 p.m. with the main event streaming globally on Netflix. Once the card begins, I’ll have results on the fights and round-by-round updates and highlights from Canelo-Crawford. Keep refreshing as the most recent updates will appear at the top of the page. Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Updates and Results LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 11: Canelo Álvarez (L) and Terence Crawford (R) face off as Dana White (C) looks on during Netflix’s Canelo vs Crawford press conference at T-Mobile Arena on September 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix Main Event Preview Canelo-Crawford is the latest superfight made possible by Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season’s enormous financial contributions and influence in the sport of boxing. The takeover has been real and so far, it has delivered more positives than negatives for the sport. Thanks to Alalshikh and Jake Paul, boxing feels more popular now than it has been in decades. Full Card and Results List at the Bottom Date, Start Time, and How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford When: Saturday, Sept. 13, at 9 pm ET (prelims begin at 5:30pm on YouTube; main event follows on Netflix) Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas — streaming…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:36
Green Energy, Global Access, And Everyday Profits

Green Energy, Global Access, And Everyday Profits

The post Green Energy, Global Access, And Everyday Profits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market stabilizes and global regulatory frameworks continue to improve, the blockchain industry is gradually transitioning from its early, high-volatility, high-risk phase to a new, rational, and sustainable development cycle. Cloud mining, as a key channel connecting ordinary users with underlying blockchain infrastructure, is demonstrating strong growth potential. Leveraging technological innovation, compliant operations, and an international presence, swlminer is committed to driving the reconstruction and upgrade of the global cloud computing service ecosystem, becoming a key force in leading the next generation of digital asset production. In the current market environment, mining is gradually becoming “democratized.” Once a field accessible only to professional miners, it is now being transformed into an open platform accessible to ordinary users. swlminer  pioneered the “Mining-as-a-Service” (MaaS) concept. Through cloud technology and intelligent computing power management, it lowers the barrier to entry for mining, breaks down regional and technological barriers, and helps users around the world participate in blockchain infrastructure through cloud-based services. Powered by green energy, shared by users worldwide swlminer is taking concrete action to build an environmentally friendly and efficient cloud mining ecosystem. By connecting to clean energy mining farms, the platform achieves 100% renewable energy support, reducing carbon emissions and setting new standards for green mining. Our global presence already covers North America, Central Asia, Northern Europe, and other regions, and is rapidly expanding into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, making mining accessible to more users. No equipment or technical skills are required; just a click is all it takes to start using the platform’s cloud mining services.” swlminer is reshaping the cloud mining landscape through the following key advantages: 1：New User Incentives: Register and receive a $15 bonus, which can be used for daily check-ins, yielding up to $0.60 in daily returns. 2：Strong Regulatory Compliance: The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:34
How to Spot the Best Poker Deal Online

How to Spot the Best Poker Deal Online

Every modern player knows the importance of finding the best poker deal to their overall experience. It goes far beyond the cards – it’s about the environment itself, rewards, fairness, and every other aspect in online poker that makes each session pleasurable. Essentially, the best poker deal excels in all of these aspects, creating an […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/14 05:29
Immutable surges 13% – How IMX can reclaim $1.5B market cap

Immutable surges 13% – How IMX can reclaim $1.5B market cap

The post Immutable surges 13% – How IMX can reclaim $1.5B market cap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways IMX’s on-chain activities remaind low, with users barely interacting in the market, while off-chain factors drove price growth. Analysis of chart patterns showed a further rally could be likely if resistance levels ahead are breached. Immutable [IMX], the non-fungible token Layer 2 blockchain, has led the market in gains, topping with a 13% move. The increasing number of IMX holders has played an immense role, after crossing a new high of 97,100 holders in the market, while derivative inflows have had an equal effect. AMBCrypto analyzed whether these market factors are able to push IMX back above the $1.5 billion threshold. On-chain plays minimal role Activities on-chain have had no real reflection on the recent price surge witnessed in the past day. Analysis of transaction activity and users transacting in the market reflects that on-chain activity has remained nearly the same for months, oscillating between two thresholds. Source: Artemis In daily transactions, the number remained low at 128, at press time, a level that has been consistent. Daily transacting users have also stayed at the same level, with just 100 active addresses interacting with the network. This suggests a good level of retention by the blockchain but also reflects a lack of growth, typically making no real net additions to the market. Funding from off-chain The off-chain segments of the market have been the most active, despite weak on-chain activity. According to CoinGlass, Spot Exchange Netflow has been on the negative side, indicating total inflows and outflows were dominated by buyers in the market. So far, this group of investors has accumulated $781,000 worth of IMX, a major turnaround from the previous day’s sell-off in the market. Source: CoinGlass In the derivatives segment of the market, there has likewise been an inflow, with Open Interest (OI) seeing a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:22
Ripple’s XRP Reenters Global Top 92 Assets With Its Market Cap Surpassing Banking Giant Citigroup ⋆ ZyCrypto

Ripple’s XRP Reenters Global Top 92 Assets With Its Market Cap Surpassing Banking Giant Citigroup ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Ripple’s XRP Reenters Global Top 92 Assets With Its Market Cap Surpassing Banking Giant Citigroup ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency has carved out a new milestone in its journey toward mainstream finance, reentering the list of the 92 most valuable assets worldwide by market capitalization. The token has been on a meteoric tear in recent weeks amid a broader crypto market rally, propelled by converging macroeconomic and market forces that are driving investors into riskier assets. At a current price of $3.16, XRP, currently the third-largest cryptocurrency by value, has pumped by about 12.7% over the last week. The price increase has pushed XRP’s market capitalization once again above the $188 billion mark, currently at $188.66 billion, according to data tracked by CoinGecko. With a market valuation of $188.6 billion, XRP has outpaced American banking behemoth Citigroup, whose market capitalization currently stands around $183 billion, and Canadian multinational e-commerce company Shopify, whose market cap hovers at $185.9 billion. XRP’s recent strong price action comes on the back of regulatory clarity in Europe. As ZyCrypto reported earlier this week, Ripple recently announced an expanded partnership with Spanish bank BBVA, enabling digital asset custody and settlement solutions under EU MiCA compliance standards. This new partnership fueled optimism that traditional banks might deepen adoption of blockchain settlement. Advertisement &nbsp XRP ETF Speculation Builds Meanwhile, spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) speculation continues in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission has yet to greenlight a spot XRP ETF, though futures-based funds are already live on the US market. Six asset managers, including Grayscale, Franklin Templeton, and Bitwise, have submitted paperwork to the U.S. regulator for spot XRP ETFs, with decisions expected in October. Ripple’s recent legal settlement with the SEC has improved regulatory clarity, boosting industry estimates to a 90% likelihood of ETF approval before the end of the year. Source: https://zycrypto.com/ripples-xrp-reenters-global-top-92-assets-with-its-market-cap-surpassing-banking-giant-citigroup/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:19
Polygon Expands POL Access in Middle East Via Cypher Capital

Polygon Expands POL Access in Middle East Via Cypher Capital

The post Polygon Expands POL Access in Middle East Via Cypher Capital appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon Labs teams up with Cypher Capital to expand POL access in the Middle East, offering yield and liquidity options for institutions.   Polygon Labs has teamed up with Dubai-based Cypher Capital to give institutional investors in the Middle East direct access to POL.  The partnership was announced on September 12 and represents a major step in Polygon’s effort to establish POL as an institutional-grade digital asset. Why the Middle East Matters for POL The Middle East has become one of the most active regions for blockchain adoption. Favourable regulations, large family offices and more have created a strong base of professional investors that are now open to digital assets (like crypto). Cypher Capital, which is already active in the regional venture and investment space, will help Polygon enter and understand local market dynamics, alongside regulatory requirements.  Strategic announcement: Institutional Access to POL(the first of several 🔜 ) Institutional demand for real yield on crypto is already in high demand, and keeps growing. That’s why I’m excited to announce Polygon Labs is launching an initiative with @cypher_capital to expand… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 12, 2025 Its role will include hosting investor roundtables and guiding institutions on how to add POL into their portfolios. By focusing on this market, Polygon is tapping into a region where interest in blockchain-based finance continues to rise. Building Institutional-Grade Opportunities Around POL The partnership is designed to make POL more accessible for professional use. It has structured yield opportunities that will allow investors to earn returns based on Polygon’s network activity, instead of relying only on price ups and downs. Liquidity enhancements are also planned. This makes it easier for institutions to enter and exit positions.  These moves could help POL mature into an asset class that fits into several…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:16
The ‘endgame’ for US dollar stablecoins is no tickers — Web3 exec

The ‘endgame’ for US dollar stablecoins is no tickers — Web3 exec

US dollar-pegged Stablecoins have become commoditized, diminishing the need for individual price tickers from the viewpoint of crypto users. Dollar-pegged stablecoins will eventually lose their price tickers, as exchanges abstract away the differently denominated stable tokens on the backend, presenting only a “USD” option to the user, according to Mert Mumtaz, CEO of remote procedure call (RPC) node provider Helius. The bidding war for the Hyperliquid USD stablecoin (USDH), and proposals from several firms promising to give 100% of the yield back to Hyperliquid, revealed that the stablecoin sector has become “commoditized,” Mumtaz said. Mumtaz added that he expects many companies to issue their own stablecoins and many existing stablecoin issuers to start their own payment chains in the future, which may create liquidity fragmentation, keeping capital trapped within those ecosystems. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/14 05:14
Exxon touts new faster charging, longer lasting graphite tech for EVs

Exxon touts new faster charging, longer lasting graphite tech for EVs

The post Exxon touts new faster charging, longer lasting graphite tech for EVs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Exxon Mobil Corp. has announced a synthetic graphite material that the company claims can extend the battery lifespan of electric vehicles.  Exxon’s announcement hands a boost to the electric vehicle industry as it becomes a supplier of a new synthetic material capable of solving critical challenges in the industry From oil to EV materials Exxon Mobil Corp. is making a big splash in the electric vehicle (EV) supply industry with the announcement of a synthetic graphite material that it claims can extend EV battery life by up to 30%. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Darren Woods, unveiled the innovation on Friday at the University of Texas at Austin’s Energy Symposium, describing it as a “revolutionary step change in battery performance.” Exxon said that the new carbon molecule is already being tested by several EV manufacturers. This material could allow for faster charging, longer lifespans, and extended driving ranges in electric vehicles. Exxon intends to secure its supply chain and has already acquired production assets from Chicago-based Superior Graphite earlier this week. The company plans to scale up manufacturing of the material and is aiming for commercial production by 2029. Exxon insists that it does not intend to become a battery maker, but the company sees this as an opportunity to leverage its network of refineries, chemical plants, and research laboratories to support the development of clean energy. “We don’t do wind and solar, we have no issues with wind and solar, but we don’t have capability in that space,” Woods said. “But we do have capability of transforming molecules and there are enormous opportunities in that space to use hydrogen and carbon molecules to meet the growing demand.” The company has hinted at plans to enter the lithium extraction business as well. The company has a history in the industry.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:12
Latest XRP News, Cardano Price Prediction, and Has Layer Brett Reignited Meme Coin Season?

Latest XRP News, Cardano Price Prediction, and Has Layer Brett Reignited Meme Coin Season?

The post Latest XRP News, Cardano Price Prediction, and Has Layer Brett Reignited Meme Coin Season? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While much of the crypto market tracks the latest XRP news and ponders the Cardano price prediction, a new Ethereum Layer 2 project is capturing attention. Layer Brett, a next-generation meme coin with real utility, has surpassed $3.5 million in its presale, fusing viral culture with essential blockchain scalability. Layer Brett: New meme coin season Layer Brett stands out by offering a solution to common Ethereum Layer 1 challenges, namely slow transactions and expensive gas fees. Layer Brett processes up to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS)—with gas fees that go down as much as $0.0001. This innovative approach gives $LBRETT a significant edge in a market hungry for efficient, low-cost alternatives. It truly bridges meme power with real speed and utility. Layer Brett aims to disrupt the meme token landscape by offering high-speed, low-cost transactions, significant staking rewards, and a vibrant community ecosystem. $LBRETT operates transactions off-chain to reduce congestion on the mainnet, while still anchoring to Ethereum for security. This mechanism unlocks throughput, compresses fees, and shrinks wait times, enabling near-instant transactions and dramatically reduced gas costs compared to Ethereum’s $10–$20 fees. By leveraging this efficiency, Layer Brett can provide significantly higher staking rewards, ensuring users get more for their efforts. A clear path for XRP XRP is positioned for a big move. The XRP news shows its price has broken out of a long-term symmetrical triangle pattern, signaling that a major accumulation phase is over. With XRP news about new institutional interest and potential for an ETF, a strong rally is imminent ADA’s researched-backed rally Cardano is a unique blockchain focused on security and sustainability, utilizing its peer-reviewed Ouroboros protocol. Its ongoing upgrades are designed to enhance ADA’s performance. When it comes to Cardano price prediction, technical analysis supports a powerful rally for ADA for the rest of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:03
