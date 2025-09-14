NFT sales show modest recovery, Pudgy Penguins jump 110%
The post NFT sales show modest recovery, Pudgy Penguins jump 110% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After weeks of steep declines in participation, the non-fungible token (NFT) market is showing early signs of stabilization, buoyed by a broader crypto rebound. While overall buyer and seller activity has plunged nearly 70%, transaction volumes are creeping higher, and specific blockchains and collections are breaking out with double-digit growth. At last check on Saturday, Bitcoin (BTC) topped $115,800 — up 5.2% over the past seven days — and Ethereum (ETH) hovered above $4,600, up 9.1% for the week. Summary NFT sales posted modest 4.7% recovery to $106.6 million Market participation collapsed with buyer and seller counts dropping around 70% Gaming collections dominated performance with Mythos Chain surging to second place According to data from CryptoSlam, this marks the first positive growth in several weeks following a series of declines. Market participation has contracted sharply, with NFT buyers falling by 69.84% to 180,693, and NFT sellers declining by 70.87% to 123,713. NFT transactions have increased by 2.60% to 1,754,295. Ethereum has surged to the $4,700 level. The global crypto market cap is now $4.07 trillion, up from last week’s market cap of $3.81 trillion. Mythos Chain sales jump over 40% The buyer count declined across all blockchains, with BNB Chain leading at 84.35% growth as the only platform posting gains. At the same time, others saw drops ranging from 65% to 80%. Ethereum maintains the lead with $34.1 million in sales and dropped 7.45% from the previous week. Ethereum’s wash trading has fallen by 52.47% to $3.1 million. Mythos Chain advances to second place with $14.3 million, with 41.63%. Polygon (POL) drops to third with $13.6 million, falling 13.82%. BNB Chain (BNB) holds fourth with $10.3 million, up 7.96%. Bitcoin sits in fifth with $9.4 million, rising 19.49%. Immutable (IMX) climbs to sixth with $8.7 million, surging 69.41%. Solana (SOL)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 06:02