2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Ethereum & Doge Stall, BlockDAG Hits Nearly $405M in Presale

Ethereum & Doge Stall, BlockDAG Hits Nearly $405M in Presale

The post Ethereum & Doge Stall, BlockDAG Hits Nearly $405M in Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum shows strength, but scaling and fee problems are not solved. The recent Ethereum price review makes clear how traffic and congestion limit progress. Dogecoin (DOGE) holds steady near $0.21, though many ask if memes alone can push the next big jump. But what if a project avoided these weak points and built power from its users? That is what BlockDAG (BDAG) is doing. With close to $405M raised and over 3 million users on the X1 miner app, it is proving that community-driven growth works. With millions mining on mobile and thousands joining hardware mining, BlockDAG is showing how people-first projects can win in 2025. BlockDAG: Nearly $405M Raised & 3M Miners Driving Growth BlockDAG is reshaping how early presales grow. In the past, big names like Filecoin collected $257M and Tezos secured $232M, but both needed heavy support from venture funds. BlockDAG has now gone beyond them, reaching almost $405M in Batch 30 without a single venture check. Its strength comes only from community action and worldwide participation. With BDAG priced at $0.0013, the presale offers a low-cost entry and strong upside potential ahead of broader market access. Over 26.2 billion BDAG coins have already been taken, making this the largest presale powered directly by users. Instead of relying on a few wealthy groups, BlockDAG lets everyday people join early before exchange listings open. The scale of support is clear in the numbers. More than 132,000 holders are active, and 3 million people are using the X1 miner app daily. Alongside mobile mining, 19,800+ hardware miners have already been sold, with global shipping now underway to users worldwide. Every unboxing video or review online spreads the project further, creating natural promotion stronger than costly marketing drives. For new participants, the lesson is simple. The $0.0013 entry point will…
NEAR
NEAR$2,684+2,13%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08846-2,30%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003475-2,87%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 06:05
Dalintis
NFT sales show modest recovery, Pudgy Penguins jump 110%

NFT sales show modest recovery, Pudgy Penguins jump 110%

The post NFT sales show modest recovery, Pudgy Penguins jump 110% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After weeks of steep declines in participation, the non-fungible token (NFT) market is showing early signs of stabilization, buoyed by a broader crypto rebound. While overall buyer and seller activity has plunged nearly 70%, transaction volumes are creeping higher, and specific blockchains and collections are breaking out with double-digit growth. At last check on Saturday, Bitcoin (BTC) topped $115,800 — up 5.2% over the past seven days — and Ethereum (ETH) hovered above $4,600, up 9.1% for the week. Summary NFT sales posted modest 4.7% recovery to $106.6 million Market participation collapsed with buyer and seller counts dropping around 70% Gaming collections dominated performance with Mythos Chain surging to second place According to data from CryptoSlam, this marks the first positive growth in several weeks following a series of declines. Market participation has contracted sharply, with NFT buyers falling by 69.84% to 180,693, and NFT sellers declining by 70.87% to 123,713. NFT transactions have increased by 2.60% to 1,754,295. Ethereum has surged to the $4,700 level. The global crypto market cap is now $4.07 trillion, up from last week’s market cap of $3.81 trillion. Mythos Chain sales jump over 40% The buyer count declined across all blockchains, with BNB Chain leading at 84.35% growth as the only platform posting gains. At the same time, others saw drops ranging from 65% to 80%. Ethereum maintains the lead with $34.1 million in sales and dropped 7.45% from the previous week. Ethereum’s wash trading has fallen by 52.47% to $3.1 million. Mythos Chain advances to second place with $14.3 million, with 41.63%. Polygon (POL) drops to third with $13.6 million, falling 13.82%. BNB Chain (BNB) holds fourth with $10.3 million, up 7.96%. Bitcoin sits in fifth with $9.4 million, rising 19.49%. Immutable (IMX) climbs to sixth with $8.7 million, surging 69.41%. Solana (SOL)…
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 06:02
Dalintis
Cardano News And XRP Updates Take A Back Seat As Rollblock Dominates Speculator Watchlists

Cardano News And XRP Updates Take A Back Seat As Rollblock Dominates Speculator Watchlists

Recent Cardano news on network progress and XRP updates around regulatory battles have kept both tokens in the spotlight, but speculators are turning elsewhere. Rollblock (RBLK) has already raised $11.7 million in presale funding and processed millions in wagers through its live iGaming hub. With deflationary tokenomics and fast-growing adoption, traders see RBLK as the [...] The post Cardano News And XRP Updates Take A Back Seat As Rollblock Dominates Speculator Watchlists appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$3,0295+1,21%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01823-1,35%
Overtake
TAKE$0,18293+2,90%
Dalintis
Blockonomi2025/09/14 06:00
Dalintis
Analysts Say Digitap Could Outperform XRP and XLM in 2025 Crypto Banking Boom

Analysts Say Digitap Could Outperform XRP and XLM in 2025 Crypto Banking Boom

Crypto is entering a decisive stage. Bitcoin has reclaimed key levels, Ethereum is eyeing $5,000, and altcoins are lining up for what could be their strongest quarter of the year. Among the names being discussed, DigiTap could be a serious contender, with the presale for its native token, $TAP, already raising nearly $100,000 in just
Boom
BOOM$0,009389+2,45%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,366-1,61%
Stellar
XLM$0,388+2,23%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 06:00
Dalintis
Community Power: BlockDAG’s 3M App Users and Nearly $40M Presale Beat Ethereum Price Issues and Dogecoin Stagnation

Community Power: BlockDAG’s 3M App Users and Nearly $40M Presale Beat Ethereum Price Issues and Dogecoin Stagnation

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/ethereum-doge-stall-blockdag-hits-nearly-405m-in-presale/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017402+2,63%
DOGE
DOGE$0,26512-0,07%
RWAX
APP$0,002557-0,38%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 06:00
Dalintis
While Solana Stalls, Digitap Explodes Past $100K in First Day of Presale

While Solana Stalls, Digitap Explodes Past $100K in First Day of Presale

Digitap raised $100K on day one of its presale, offering a live “Omnibank” app with IBANs, crypto wallet, and 50% token buy-backs, as Solana struggles near $240 resistance.
NEAR
NEAR$2,684+2,13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01354-1,38%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01823-1,35%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 06:00
Dalintis
World Liberty Financial Proposes Buyback And Burn Using Liquidity Fee Revenues ⋆ ZyCrypto

World Liberty Financial Proposes Buyback And Burn Using Liquidity Fee Revenues ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post World Liberty Financial Proposes Buyback And Burn Using Liquidity Fee Revenues ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp A proposal to route fees from protocol-owned liquidity for a token buyback has sparked significant interest in the World Liberty Financial community. The buy-back proposal has garnered 99.69% of votes in its favor, with WLFI up by nearly 4% since the launch of the voting. Buyback and Burn Proposal Gets Overwhelming Community Support World Liberty Financial has put forward a proposal to use all the fees earned by the project’s protocol-owned liquidity (POL) to be deployed in the open market purchase of WLFI. According to the proposal, the ultimate goal of the buyback process is to permanently burn WLFI tokens, a move expected to yield numerous benefits for the ecosystem. According to the proposal, the buyback and burn program will foster “stronger holder alignment” since it removes tokens from circulation held by participants that are not committed to WLFI’s long-term growth. Furthermore, the team notes that the proposal will trigger a growth spurt for WLFI, as increased usage will lead to a surge in realized fees and ultimately result in more WLFI being burned. In terms of operation, WLFI will collect fees from its liquidity position on Solana, BSC, and Ethereum blockchains. 100% of the costs will be used to purchase WLFI tokens, with purchased tokens transferred to a burn address and recorded on the blockchain. The proposal clarified that fees from community and third-party liquidity pools will not be affected by the buyback and burn process. Community members will have the option to vote in favor of the proposal or vote against it, opting to keep fees in the project’s treasury.  Advertisement &nbsp With voting set to end on September 18, 99.69% of the 4,924 votes cast are in favor of the proposal, while only 0.08% are voting against the buyback and burn plan.…
WLFI
WLFI$0,2208+2,08%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08846-2,30%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0,07456-5,39%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:55
Dalintis
Massachusetts Alleges Kalshi’s Event Contracts Are Illegal Sports Bets

Massachusetts Alleges Kalshi’s Event Contracts Are Illegal Sports Bets

The post Massachusetts Alleges Kalshi’s Event Contracts Are Illegal Sports Bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office has filed a lawsuit against prediction market platform KalshiEX LLC, alleging it illegally offered sports wagering to state residents without a license. Bay State Calls Kalshi ‘Sports Betting’; The Statute May Not Agree Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell brought the case Friday in Suffolk Superior Court’s Business Litigation Session, asserting […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/massachusetts-alleges-kalshis-event-contracts-are-illegal-sports-bets/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017402+2,63%
MAY
MAY$0,043-4,46%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001873+0,80%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:49
Dalintis
Onchain Data Shows Cardano Holders Rushing To Enter Remittix After Global Media Outlets Send It Trending Worldwide

Onchain Data Shows Cardano Holders Rushing To Enter Remittix After Global Media Outlets Send It Trending Worldwide

The post Onchain Data Shows Cardano Holders Rushing To Enter Remittix After Global Media Outlets Send It Trending Worldwide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 00:45 Cardano is in a dilemma as it battles between critical resistance at $0.90 and significant profit-taking scenarios. Amid ADA struggles, on-chain data shows ADA holders are diversifying into Remittix (RTX), the PayFi project trending worldwide after global media coverage. Cardano Price Action Keeps $1 in Sight Despite Whale Selling Cardano is trading around $0.89, maintaining stability even after whales offloaded more than 140 million ADA over the past two weeks. On-chain data reveals that large investors holding 1M–10M ADA tokens took profits following ADA’s mid-August rally, creating short-term resistance levels. Cardano Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko Smaller investors have stepped in despite the selling, absorbing supply, and keeping Cardano within its ascending channel. Technicals show ADA defending $0.85 support while testing resistance at $0.90–$0.95. A breakout above $1.00 could pave the way toward higher targets, with fractal analysis even hinting at a move toward $1.86 if historical cycles repeat. Why Cardano Holders Are Moving Into Remittix While Cardano’s price outlook remains constructive, data shows many ADA investors are reallocating into Remittix (RTX), a project positioned at the heart of the $183 trillion global payments industry. Remittix allows users to send 40+ cryptocurrencies directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries, with transfers settled within 24 hours. Freelancers, merchants, and enterprises can use the Remittix Pay API to accept crypto while receiving fiat instantly, solving one of crypto’s biggest utility gaps. Why Remittix Is Trending Globally Remittix’s presale has already raised $25.3 million, selling over 659M tokens, with the current price at $0.108. Analysts project RTX could climb to $5, representing a staggering 11,200% upside from presale levels. Meanwhile, the team has launched a Referral Program to accelerate growth, offering a 15% USDT bonus for every new buyer referred, instantly claimable every 24 hours via…
Moonveil
MORE$0,08846-2,30%
Movement
MOVE$0,125-0,15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017402+2,63%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:48
Dalintis
What Time Does It Start & How To Watch

What Time Does It Start & How To Watch

The post What Time Does It Start & How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez faces off against Terence Crawford during a weigh-in ahead of their undisputed super middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix Saturday night in Las Vegas, the time and place for a potentially epic night of boxing. Canelo Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight title against Terence Crawford. The fight is one of the biggest in decades, but it’s not on pay-per-view. Any Netflix subscriber can watch the entire fight card for no additional cost. Here’s everything you need to know. Date, Time, and How to Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford When: Saturday, Sept. 13, at 9 pm ET (prelims begin at 5:30 pm on YouTube; main event follows on Netflix) Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas — streaming globally, only on NetflixPrice: Free on Netflix for subscribers to the streaming service. The fight is included in all plans. How: Log in to your Netflix account, and look for the fight featured on the homepage. Within the app, you can set a reminder to be notified when the broadcast goes live. Full Card Main Card Main Event – Undisputed & Ring Magazine Super Middleweight Championship (168 lbs), 12 RoundsCanelo Alvarez (167.5) vs. Terence Crawford (167.5) Co-Main – Super Welterweight Bout (154 lbs), 10 RoundsCallum Walsh (153.5) vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (153) WBC Super Middleweight Interim World Championship (168 lbs), 10 RoundsChristian Mbilli (167) vs. Lester Martinez (167) Lightweight Bout (133 lbs), 10 RoundsMohammed Alakel (132) vs. Travis Crawford (132.5) Prelims Middleweight Bout (156 lbs), 10 RoundsSerhii Bohachuk (155) vs. Brandon Adams (156) Heavyweight Bout, 10 RoundsIvan Dychko (239.5) vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr. (256) Super Featherweight Bout (130 lbs), 6 RoundsReito Tsutsumi…
Threshold
T$0,01675-2,16%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,0807-6,83%
Epic Chain
EPIC$2,0338+0,15%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 05:42
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight