2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Bitcoin News Today: $114K BTC as BlackRock and Fidelity ETF Inflows Surge, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Crypto to Buy Now

Bitcoin News Today: $114K BTC as BlackRock and Fidelity ETF Inflows Surge, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Named Best Crypto to Buy Now

Bitcoin trades around $114,000 backed by ETF inflows. XRP gains momentum while MAGACOIN FINANCE presale draws strong interest as breakout prospect.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,355.9+0.24%
XRP
XRP$3.0295+1.21%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528-0.11%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 07:00
Dalintis
Which 2025 Presale Will Soar?

Which 2025 Presale Will Soar?

The post Which 2025 Presale Will Soar? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 01:33 Explore the Tapzi presale vs BlockchainFX’s trading empire. Discover which project offers better growth potential in 2025. The world of crypto presales is filled with excitement and uncertainty. As 2025 unfolds, several projects are attempting to capture the attention of investors and gamers alike. Among these, two standout contenders, Tapzi, a Web3 gaming platform, and BlockchainFX, a decentralized multi-asset trading platform, have piqued the interest of many. This guide dives into the details of each, comparing these best crypto to invest in, their market potential, and tokenomics to determine which one has the edge in the competitive presale landscape. Key Takeaways Tapzi’s skill-based approach to gaming offers a sustainable, fairer alternative to traditional play-to-earn systems. Tapzi’s clear tokenomics, including staking mechanisms and liquidity locks, provide long-term stability and growth potential. With plans for PvP features, NFT integration, and DAO governance, Tapzi is set to scale rapidly in the Web3 gaming ecosystem. While BlockchainFX offers a decentralized multi-asset platform, Tapzi’s focus on the booming Web3 gaming market positions it for explosive growth, with blockchain gaming projected to hit $800 billion by 2035. The Growing Web3 Gaming Landscape Blockchain gaming is poised for explosive growth, with projections estimating the industry could be worth over $800 billion by 2035. Traditional gaming companies are beginning to embrace blockchain, allowing players to take ownership of in-game assets, participate in decentralized economies, and earn tokens for their skills. Tapzi, a Web3 gaming project, stands out by offering a unique skill-to-earn model where players can earn tokens based on their gameplay ability, not just luck or grind. Tapzi targets the fast-growing intersection between gaming and blockchain technology, offering real utility in the form of its skill-based games. With a clear use case and a focus on skill-driven gameplay, Tapzi provides…
RealLink
REAL$0.06279-0.68%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0464+4.66%
Luckify
LUCK$0.38+0.60%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 06:36
Dalintis
Best Crypto To Invest in: Tapzi’s Skill-Based Revolution vs. BlockchainFX’s Trading Empire: Which Presale Will Soar?

Best Crypto To Invest in: Tapzi’s Skill-Based Revolution vs. BlockchainFX’s Trading Empire: Which Presale Will Soar?

The world of crypto presales is filled with excitement and uncertainty. As 2025 unfolds, several projects are attempting to capture […] The post Best Crypto To Invest in: Tapzi’s Skill-Based Revolution vs. BlockchainFX’s Trading Empire: Which Presale Will Soar? appeared first on Coindoo.
Dalintis
Coindoo2025/09/14 06:33
Dalintis
Lark Davis Takes Swipes At Cardano Over Low Users, Sparks Fierce Reactions From Community ⋆ ZyCrypto

Lark Davis Takes Swipes At Cardano Over Low Users, Sparks Fierce Reactions From Community ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Lark Davis Takes Swipes At Cardano Over Low Users, Sparks Fierce Reactions From Community ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Crypto investor Lark Davis has poked holes into Cardano over its low user base, but community members have swooped in to defend the blockchain. ADA defenders cite its nearly eight-year uptime, governance mechanism, scalability, and growing utility as reasons for their confidence in the project. Lark Davis Stirs The Hornet’s Nest Bitcoin investor Lark Davis has criticized Cardano over its dwindling user base, casting doubt over its market capitalization. In an X post, Davis disclosed that Cardano’s market capitalization sits at $32 billion despite low activity levels on the blockchain, placing it side-by-side with Pump.fun. According to Davis, Pump.fun has emerged as one of the most popular projects in the cryptocurrency world, with a market capitalization of $2 billion. Given the activity levels of the Solana-based platform, Davis predicts a higher valuation for the project’s native token, PUMP. “Cardano, which almost no one uses, is worth $32 billion,” said Davis. “Pump Fun, one of the most popular and highest revenue apps in the entire industry, is worth just $2 billion. HIGHER.” At the moment, ADA trades at $0.92, rising by 13.27% over the last week in a rally driven by a raft of ecosystem activity. On the other hand, Pump.fun has surged 5% on the 24-hour chart to trade at $0.006. Amid the comparison, Davis disclosed that he owns a stash of PUMP tokens, fuelling a wave of reactions from Cardano proponents. Advertisement &nbsp Pseudonymous X account Dave took swipes at Davis’ claims of low activity on the Cardano network. Dave noted that “Cardano is widely used” and is still running after processing nearly $114 million in eight years. Dave argued that Cardano has consistently ranked as one of the top ten largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization since launch. He pointed to a growing ecosystem…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009633+3.83%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-1.38%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 06:28
Dalintis
Best Crypto to Buy: 3 Meme Coins With Genuine 25x Growth Prospects in 2025

Best Crypto to Buy: 3 Meme Coins With Genuine 25x Growth Prospects in 2025

Little Pepe’s presale is 97% filled at $0.0021, giving early buyers 110% gains. With Certik audit, CMC listing, and 25x potential in 2025, LILPEPE leads SPX and WIF as top meme coin pick.
SPX6900
SPX$1.2752-1.14%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528-0.11%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 06:23
Dalintis
Michael Saylor Credits Bitcoin for Strategy’s Outperformance Over ‘Mag 7’ Stocks

Michael Saylor Credits Bitcoin for Strategy’s Outperformance Over ‘Mag 7’ Stocks

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017402+2.63%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 06:12
Dalintis
Polygon Labs Partners with Cypher Capital to Expand POL Access in Middle East

Polygon Labs Partners with Cypher Capital to Expand POL Access in Middle East

Polygon Labs has joined forces with Dubai-based Cypher Capital to bring institutional investors into the POL ecosystem across the Middle East.
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2592-2.00%
Dalintis
Brave Newcoin2025/09/14 06:10
Dalintis
Bitcoin Price Q4 Rally Looms as ETF Inflows Hit $642M—Analyst eyes $150K

Bitcoin Price Q4 Rally Looms as ETF Inflows Hit $642M—Analyst eyes $150K

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017402+2.63%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 06:08
Dalintis
BullZilla Presale Surges, Ethereum Powers DeFi, And Hedera Reimagines Trust

BullZilla Presale Surges, Ethereum Powers DeFi, And Hedera Reimagines Trust

The post BullZilla Presale Surges, Ethereum Powers DeFi, And Hedera Reimagines Trust appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market thrives on reinvention. Every cycle introduces projects that redefine potential, disrupt existing paradigms, and present opportunities for exponential returns. In 2025, three names rise above the noise: Bull Zilla, Ethereum, and Hedera. They represent three distinct pathways. BullZilla captures speculative energy with its cinematic presale and game-changing scarcity mechanics. Ethereum continues as the backbone of decentralized finance and Web3 innovation. Hedera pushes enterprise adoption through unmatched governance and efficiency. Together, they embody the top new coins for 100x gains this year. BullZilla: The Next 1000x Meme Coin Forged for Dominance BullZilla ($BZIL) is not a typical meme coin, it’s a carefully engineered economy that blends narrative power with hard mechanics. Positioned as a Pepe alternative with staying power, its presale builds urgency and scarcity with precision. Currently, BullZilla is in its 2nd stage (Dead Wallets Don’t Lie), Phase 2D, priced at $0.00005241. Over $370,000 has been raised, and the holder count has already crossed 1,300. Early investors are sitting on 811% gains, while projections at listing ($0.00527) indicate potential returns of nearly 9,958%. BullZilla’s Scarcity and Utility Model The project’s design ensures its longevity. The Roar Burn Mechanism permanently eliminates tokens at key milestones, reducing supply while increasing value pressure. The HODL Furnace offers up to 70% APY, rewarding long-term conviction and stabilizing the ecosystem. The Roarblood Vault fuels community engagement through referral rewards, cementing its viral growth engine. These mechanics differentiate BullZilla from meme coins built purely on hype. By combining narrative strength with structured tokenomics, BullZilla has the foundation to sustain momentum beyond launch. Presale Snapshot Metric Value Stage 2nd (Dead Wallets Don’t Lie) Phase 2D Current Price $0.00005241 Raised $370,000+ Holders 1,300+ How to Buy BullZilla Coins Buying $BZIL is straightforward. First, set up a Web3 wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Next, purchase…
Threshold
T$0.01675-2.16%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.71-1.40%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 06:07
Dalintis
Shibarium bridge suffers ‘sophisticated’ flash loan attack, with $2.4 million drained

Shibarium bridge suffers ‘sophisticated’ flash loan attack, with $2.4 million drained

Shiba Inu developers offered a bounty to the attacker in exchange for the return of the funds, as investigations into the incident continue.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602+0.16%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 06:06
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight