The latest numbers out of Washington are more than concerning; they're historic. The US Treasury logged a $345 billion budget deficit for August 2025. That's not only the biggest monthly shortfall this year but the second-worst August ever recorded for the federal books. And it's causing US deficit spending to spiral out of control. With one month left in the fiscal cycle, the US government is set to mark a third straight year of eye-watering deficits, pushing the annual total to $1.97 trillion. US Treasury Budget Shows Deficit Spending Is Growing by the Month Just a month ago, July's deficit was $291 billion. While large, it pales next to the latest figure. Only August of last year posted a higher monthly deficit, coming in at $380 billion. In August, government outlays spiked to $689 billion. This spending boom comes as social insurance costs keep rising and interest payments on debt climb ever higher. Despite some headline-grabbing good news on tariffs, the financial trajectory is only moving one way. US customs duties set a record with $30 billion collected in August. But even with this near 300% annual jump in tariff revenue, the money collected barely dents the deficit. The US still borrowed nearly half of every dollar it spent in July, according to Treasury data. Third-Largest Annual Deficit Ever The numbers for the first eleven months tell a stark story. The fiscal 2025 deficit is tracking at $1.97 trillion, a notch below only the pandemic-driven shortfalls of 2020 and 2021. The country is on track for the third-largest deficit in its history and, based on spending and interest trends, could even surprise to the upside. What's driving the blowout? Federal revenues have risen by $38 billion, up 12% year-over-year, thanks in large part to tariffs and some tax receipts. But…