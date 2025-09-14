2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off Hits $12.7B in September — Best Altcoins to Buy During Market Dip

Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off Hits $12.7B in September — Best Altcoins to Buy During Market Dip

September’s $12.7B Bitcoin whale sell-off sparks a market dip, and analysts highlight the best altcoins to buy now to capture strong upside potential.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00593+2.41%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 07:59
Dalintis
Why Tapzi Could Lead the Charge

Why Tapzi Could Lead the Charge

The post Why Tapzi Could Lead the Charge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 02:33 Every crypto cycle has a handful of tokens that come from nowhere and shock everyone with explosive gains. In 2017, it was XRP. In 2021, it was Solana and Shiba Inu. In 2023, meme coins staged a comeback. Now, in 2025, investors are asking the same question again: what is the next crypto to explode? The truth is, nobody has a crystal ball. But certain signals help identify strong candidates: clear utility, solid tokenomics, strong community momentum, and a roadmap that investors can actually track. By those measures, several projects stand out. At the top of the list is Tapzi, a gaming-meets-crypto platform that blends skill-based play with tokenized rewards. Alongside Tapzi, altcoins like Chainlink, Avalanche, Bitcoin Hyper, and BlockDAG are also worth watching. How to Spot the Next Crypto to Explode Before diving into the list, it helps to understand what typically drives explosive growth: Narrative fit: The project must connect with a trend people care about, whether it’s gaming, AI, or Bitcoin scaling. Token utility: Tokens that get used — not just traded — tend to hold value longer. Transparent tokenomics: Vesting, locks, and allocation matter. Early dumps kill momentum. Community momentum: Explosions rarely happen in silence. They’re driven by engaged communities. Security and trust: Audits, KYC, and visible roadmaps reduce red flags for investors. With that in mind, here are the cryptos that look primed for major moves in 2025. Tapzi is the freshest contender for the title of next crypto to explode. Unlike meme coins that live or die on hype, Tapzi is anchored to a clear use case: skill-based gaming. Players enter matches in games like chess, checkers, rock-paper-scissors, and tic-tac-toe by staking TAPZI tokens. Winners earn rewards directly. That creates a skill-to-earn loop instead of the “buy…
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30409-0.52%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.71-1.40%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005244-4.84%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 07:42
Dalintis
Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Why Tapzi Could Lead the Charge

Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Why Tapzi Could Lead the Charge

In 2017, it was XRP. In 2021, it was Solana and Shiba Inu. In 2023, meme coins staged a comeback. […] The post Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Why Tapzi Could Lead the Charge appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$3.0294+1.20%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602+0.16%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002623+4.54%
Dalintis
Coindoo2025/09/14 07:33
Dalintis
Solana Rally To New Highs Seems Imminent, But BONK and WIF Holders Rotate Into Layer Brett

Solana Rally To New Highs Seems Imminent, But BONK and WIF Holders Rotate Into Layer Brett

But for Bonk (BONK) and Dogwifhat (WIF) holders, the chance to increase their portfolio now lies in a new token, […] The post Solana Rally To New Highs Seems Imminent, But BONK and WIF Holders Rotate Into Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002326+0.86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-1.38%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5179-2.33%
Dalintis
Coindoo2025/09/14 07:22
Dalintis
Why BullZilla Is the Star of the Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025 While Hyperliquid and Cronos Gain Traction

Why BullZilla Is the Star of the Top 100x Crypto Presales in 2025 While Hyperliquid and Cronos Gain Traction

Discover the top 100x crypto presales in 2025. BullZilla’s explosive presale, alongside Hyperliquid and Cronos, highlights the best crypto to buy today for massive upside potential.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Starpower
STAR$0.12515-14.11%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003108-9.80%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 07:15
Dalintis
US Treasury Budget Shows Deficit Spending Spiraling Out of Control

US Treasury Budget Shows Deficit Spending Spiraling Out of Control

The post US Treasury Budget Shows Deficit Spending Spiraling Out of Control appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest numbers out of Washington are more than concerning; they’re historic. The US Treasury logged a $345 billion budget deficit for August 2025. That’s not only the biggest monthly shortfall this year but the second-worst August ever recorded for the federal books. And it’s causing US deficit spending to spiral out of control. With one month left in the fiscal cycle, the US government is set to mark a third straight year of eye-watering deficits, pushing the annual total to $1.97 trillion. US Treasury Budget Shows Deficit Spending Is Growing by the Month Just a month ago, July’s deficit was $291 billion. While large, it pales next to the latest figure. Only August of last year posted a higher monthly deficit, coming in at $380 billion. In August, government outlays spiked to $689 billion. This spending boom comes as social insurance costs keep rising and interest payments on debt climb ever higher. Despite some headline-grabbing good news on tariffs, the financial trajectory is only moving one way. US customs duties set a record with $30 billion collected in August. But even with this near 300% annual jump in tariff revenue, the money collected barely dents the deficit. The US still borrowed nearly half of every dollar it spent in July, according to Treasury data. Third-Largest Annual Deficit Ever The numbers for the first eleven months tell a stark story. The fiscal 2025 deficit is tracking at $1.97 trillion, a notch below only the pandemic-driven shortfalls of 2020 and 2021. The country is on track for the third-largest deficit in its history and, based on spending and interest trends, could even surprise to the upside. What’s driving the blowout? Federal revenues have risen by $38 billion, up 12% year-over-year, thanks in large part to tariffs and some tax receipts. But…
NEAR
NEAR$2.684+2.13%
Boom
BOOM$0.009389+2.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08846-2.30%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 07:12
Dalintis
Ethereum Foundation introduces 'Privacy Stewards for Ethereum' and roadmap

Ethereum Foundation introduces 'Privacy Stewards for Ethereum' and roadmap

The privacy roadmap included adding features for private transactions and decentralized identity solutions across Ethereum's tech stack. The Ethereum Foundation has released a roadmap to bring end-to-end privacy features to the Ethereum network, a layer-1 (L1) smart contract blockchain, and rebranded its “Privacy & Scaling Explorations” initiative to “Privacy Stewards of Ethereum” (PSE).PSE said it aims to bring privacy solutions to the protocol, infrastructure, networking, application, and wallet layers in Friday’s announcement, and laid out several key goals for the next 3-6 months.These included enabling private transfers through the development of the PlasmaFold layer-2 network, confidential voting, and privacy in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.08846-2.30%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001707+0.82%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00549+14.35%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 07:06
Dalintis
Altcoin Season Enters Day 3: Can the Crypto Party Bus Keep Rolling?

Altcoin Season Enters Day 3: Can the Crypto Party Bus Keep Rolling?

According to the Altcoin Season Index from blockchaincenter.net, the altcoin party officially kicked off three days ago, and right now the needle is holding steady at a fiery 80 out of 100. Blockchain Center Flags 3-Day Altcoin Season: Endurance or Illusion? Altcoin season is still rolling, and crypto die-hards on social media are reveling in […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005246-10.37%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.18-3.83%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009689+0.83%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 07:05
Dalintis
Bitcoin Investors Are Back In The Market—Why A Momentum-Driven Rally May Be Near

Bitcoin Investors Are Back In The Market—Why A Momentum-Driven Rally May Be Near

The post Bitcoin Investors Are Back In The Market—Why A Momentum-Driven Rally May Be Near appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Investors Are Back In The Market—Why A Momentum-Driven Rally May Be Near | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Opeyemi Sule is a passionate crypto enthusiast, a proficient content writer, and a journalist at Bitcoinist. Opeyemi creates unique pieces unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and sharing insights on the latest trends in the world of cryptocurrencies. Opeyemi enjoys reading poetry, chatting about politics, and listening to music, in addition to his strong interest in cryptocurrency. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-investors-are-back-in-the-market-why-rally/
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 07:01
Dalintis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Experienced Investors Believe This Other Crypto Has a Better Shot at Overtaking Dogecoin

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Experienced Investors Believe This Other Crypto Has a Better Shot at Overtaking Dogecoin

The conversation around Shiba Inu price prediction is trending again as SHIB struggles to maintain momentum in 2025. Once considered Dogecoin’s fiercest rival, Shiba Inu now faces weakening demand, shrinking developer activity, and an apparent loss of market dominance. While some still hope for a rebound, many seasoned investors believe another emerging meme project, Little [...] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Experienced Investors Believe This Other Crypto Has a Better Shot at Overtaking Dogecoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001305-0.38%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602+0.16%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002623+4.54%
Dalintis
Blockonomi2025/09/14 07:00
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight