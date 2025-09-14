MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Monero’s Weak Spot Exposed: Expert Says Network Still Vulnerable
The recent claim of a 51% attack on Monero by the mining pool Qubic has raised concerns about the network’s security. Although the claim of a sustained attack was largely debunked, it highlighted a vulnerability that can be exploited using common mining hardware. Qubic’s 51% Attack Claim on Monero Sparks Security Debate The recent claim […]
QUBIC
$0.00000207
-0.76%
EXPERT
$0.000969
-3.10%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/14 08:30
Dalintis
Ethereum Foundation releases end-to-end privacy roadmap covering privacy writing, reading, and proving
PANews reported on September 14 that according to The Block, the Ethereum Foundation team released a roadmap outlining current progress and future plans, aiming to build comprehensive end-to-end privacy protection for the world's second largest blockchain. The Ethereum Foundation's Privacy and Scaling Exploration team has been renamed the Ethereum Privacy Stewards (PSE), shifting its focus from speculative exploration of new technologies to solving concrete problems and improving ecosystem outcomes. The roadmap focuses on three key areas: Private Writes, making private on-chain operations as cost-effective and seamless as public ones; Private Reads, enabling access to blockchain data without revealing identity or intent; and Private Proofs, making proof generation and verification fast, private, and accessible. Within the framework of privacy-focused writes, the team plans to continue developing its experimental Layer 2 design, PlasmaFold, to add support for private transfers. The team is currently developing a proof-of-concept for this feature and hopes to debut it at Devconnect, the Ethereum developer conference in Argentina, on November 17th. For privacy-focused reads, the team is developing a privacy-preserving RPC (remote procedure call) service. According to the roadmap, the team also plans to publish a report titled "The State of Private Voting in 2025," summarizing its work on private voting. Finally, the team is working on the private DeFi space, potentially designing protocols that ensure privacy while maintaining regulatory compliance for institutional clients, and continuing its work on private computing projects.
DEFI
$0.001704
+0.64%
LAYER
$0.5179
-2.33%
SECOND
$0.0000118
--%
Dalintis
PANews
2025/09/14 08:20
Dalintis
Pundit Reveals Where Bitcoin’s True Strength Lies – Here’s What It Is
The post Pundit Reveals Where Bitcoin’s True Strength Lies – Here’s What It Is appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pundit Reveals Where Bitcoin’s True Strength Lies – Here’s What It Is | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/where-bitcoins-true-strength-lies/
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 08:16
Dalintis
Derive Co-founders propose to increase DRV token supply by 50%, with existing holders expected to have their equity diluted by 33%.
PANews reported on September 14th that Derive co-founder Nick Forster proposed increasing the supply of DRV, the native token of his on-chain options exchange, to retain core contributors and secure deals with institutional partners. The proposal calls for minting 500 million DRV tokens, increasing the supply by 50%, and distributing these tokens to the Derive Foundation (to be renamed the Lyra Foundation). Forster stated that the proposal estimates that existing holders would see their tokens diluted by up to 8.25% annually over four years. As part of the proposal, Forster said Derive has “entered into a key partnership that will bring institutional-grade liquidity and custody services to the ecosystem,” adding that the foundation is “in advanced talks with several of the largest liquidity providers and dealers to bring in deeper liquidity and launch new product lines.”
TOKEN
$0.01354
-1.38%
CORE
$0.4411
-0.85%
PART
$0.2046
+0.49%
Dalintis
PANews
2025/09/14 08:13
Dalintis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Targets $5 In 2025 But This Altcoin At Just $0.10 Could Get There First
The post XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Targets $5 In 2025 But This Altcoin At Just $0.10 Could Get There First appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is buzzing again as XRP reclaims strength above $3.04, fueling bold XRP price prediction targets of $5 in 2025. Ripple’s European expansion, including its custody partnership with BBVA, has given investors renewed confidence. But while XRP is regaining momentum, many traders are eyeing Remittix, the PayFi altcoin that has raised more than $25,4 million through the sale of 660 million tokens at $0.1080 each. Analysts argue this new project could outpace Ripple’s growth with faster real-world adoption. XRP Price Prediction Builds On Breakout Source: TradingView XRP has cleared a key descending trendline that held it down since mid-July. Price action now sits above the $2.94–$2.99 EMA cluster, with both the 20- and 50-period moving averages supporting the trend. Analysts point to the next significant test, which is at $3.10 with heavy resistance as the boundary between the channels. Any breakout above $3.10 will push XRP to $3.25 and later to $3.50, continuing the recovery phase. Nonetheless, a drop below $3.00 would take the market to a position below $2.75, which has been defended several times by bulls. While Ripple’s strong regulatory framework in Europe has boosted sentiment, its ability to sustain momentum is still under question, keeping investors cautious despite positive XRP price prediction targets. Why Remittix Could Outpace Ripple Remittix is capturing attention because it offers something XRP no longer does: fresh exponential growth potential. As a PayFi project, Remittix is building rails for instant cross-border payments with support for 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies. On top of that, its new 15% USDT referral rewards program allows holders to claim stable payouts every 24 hours, boosting adoption by incentivizing growth. With institutional-level audits and a beta Web3 wallet launch coming this September, experts are calling it the best crypto to buy now for anyone seeking…
REAL
$0.0628
-0.66%
GET
$0.0084
+0.84%
MORE
$0.08854
-2.21%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 08:09
Dalintis
Shibarium's cross-chain bridge suffered a flash loan attack, resulting in losses exceeding $2.4 million.
PANews reported on September 14 that according to The Block, the Shibarium cross-chain bridge connecting the Layer 2 network and Ethereum was hacked, causing a loss of US$2.4 million. Developers suspended staking, unstaking and related processes to rotate and protect validator keys. The attacker borrowed 4.6 million BONE tokens (Shibarium's governance token) through a flash loan and appears to have gained access to 10 of the 12 validator signing keys used to secure the network, giving them a two-thirds majority stake. The attacker then exploited their privileged position to steal approximately 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB from the Shibarium bridge contract and transferred these funds to their own address. These funds are worth approximately $2.4 million at current prices. In response to the attack, Shiba Inu developers suspended staking and unstaking functionality on the network, effectively freezing borrowed BONE tokens (which had already been affected by the unstaking delay) and causing the attacker to lose majority control. The attacker also obtained a large amount of K9 (KNINE) tokens (associated with K9 Finance), valued at approximately $700,000. When the attacker attempted to sell the KNINE, the K9 Finance DAO intervened and blacklisted the attacker's address, preventing the tokens from being sold.
SHIB
$0.00001305
-0.38%
BONE
$0.1908
-0.98%
CROSS
$0.23131
+1.37%
Dalintis
PANews
2025/09/14 08:06
Dalintis
To Grow, Web3 Needs To Rely On Web2
The post To Grow, Web3 Needs To Rely On Web2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Richard Johnson, chief operating officer of Data Guardians Network In the ongoing drive to increase Web3 adoption, many Web3 enthusiasts and organizations continue to call for industries to move away from Web2 processes. Whether it’s trying to make Web3 tools feel like a Web2 application or redefining business models to focus more on Web3 infrastructure, there is a vocal group that believes in demolishing Web2 for Web3 to grow. This view is flawed. Replacing existing systems is neither practical nor beneficial in the short term and risks limiting Web3’s growth and potential. Getting people on side Web3 offers solutions to challenges from economic issues to daily tasks, but it remains complex and intimidating outside the industry. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of US adults have “little to no confidence” that ways to invest in, trade or use cryptocurrencies are reliable and safe. Meanwhile, Oxford University has identified the “trust paradox” of blockchain technology: The contradiction between blockchain’s assurances of removing worries over trust is inherently held back by the public image lacking confidence in the technology. Together, these trends demonstrate a broader confusion and lack of engagement from the mass market. This trend fundamentally means that users will most likely “play it safe” with Web2 applications rather than risk experimenting on Web3. It’s this barrier that slows Web3 adoption. Innovators cannot rely solely on the benefits of Web3 but instead must engage with the existing infrastructure if they hope to draw in a wider audience. A gradual shift Technology rarely changes overnight. Just as cars once shared the road with horse-drawn carriages and fax machines coexisted with email, Web3 adoption will be a gradual process. It’s a common misconception that engaging with Web2 providers, processes or tools will undermine the core concepts of Web3. The reality is, however, that only…
TRUST
$0.0005244
-4.84%
PLAY
$0.0464
+4.66%
MORE
$0.08854
-2.21%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 08:04
Dalintis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can DOGE Deliver 15x ROI as Meme Rotation Reignites?
Dogecoin is once again in the spotlight after a strong rally, and analysts are giving bold forecasts. At the same time, MAGACOIN FINANCE, a newer meme coin, is gaining attention as traders search for the next big winner beyond DOGE. Dogecoin Rally Sparks Fresh ETF Hype Dogecoin price has jumped more than 15% in a [...] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can DOGE Deliver 15x ROI as Meme Rotation Reignites? appeared first on Blockonomi.
HYPE
$52.71
-1.40%
MORE
$0.08854
-2.21%
DOGE
$0.26511
-0.08%
Dalintis
Blockonomi
2025/09/14 08:00
Dalintis
Crypto bull run could extend into 2026 – Arthur Hayes
There was a massive supply bought at $117K that could slow bulls
BULL
$0.003333
-11.87%
BULLS
$850.82
+0.15%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/14 08:00
Dalintis
Why Digitap Could Beat Ripple in the Banking Revolution
The crypto market is entering one of its most important periods of the year. BTC has regained strength, ETH is climbing, and altcoins are positioning for what many believe could be a big quarter. In this environment, DigiTap is gaining popularity as a new player in the global finance sector. Its presale brought in nearly
BTC
$115,355.91
+0.24%
ETH
$4,500.48
-0.72%
WHY
$0.00000003108
-9.80%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/14 08:00
Dalintis
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion
A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE
Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight