Ethereum Foundation releases privacy roadmap with PSE
The Ethereum Foundation has released a roadmap to add privacy across all layers of the network.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/14 09:08
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 08:52
The largest PUMP long position on Hyperliquid has a floating profit of US$7.365 million, and the total floating profit of the account exceeds US$9 million.
PANews reported on September 14th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, as PUMP prices hit new highs, Hyperliquid's top 2 account by 24-hour revenue, 0xtyle-imToken washed af, has seen a 5x long position in PUMP, generating a $7.365 million profit. It currently holds 1.94 billion PUMP (worth $14.63 million), making it Hyperliquid's largest PUMP long position. The position opened at $0.003737, with $397,000 in funding paid. Furthermore, its BTC/FARTCOIN/SOL/kPEPE positions have accumulated a $1.791 million profit, bringing the total account profit to $9.186 million.
PANews
2025/09/14 08:44
How Bitcoin Price – S&P 500 Correlation Could Shape Its Next Move
The post How Bitcoin Price – S&P 500 Correlation Could Shape Its Next Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The evolving investor perception of BTC has turned it into a classic risk-on asset. This means the relative performance of Bitcoin price is similar to that of the equities on the NASDAQ and the S&P 500. To illustrate this, Bitcoin has shown a 76% correlation with the NASDAQ 100 over the past year. Although BTC’s volatility has indeed reduced over the past few years, a closer look at the macro factors influencing traditional stocks can help us gauge Bitcoin’s price potential. With Bitcoin down roughly 4% over the past month, it’s clear that optimism about a potential Federal Reserve rate cut hasn’t sparked a decoupled rally just yet. Market observers are now awaiting a likely rate cut decision from the Fed in the FOMC meeting next week. This decision could result in a temporary boost for both BTC and traditional stocks, but are there other factors at play that could affect the Bitcoin price? How Fed Rate Cuts and ETPs Are Binding Bitcoin Price to Tech Stocks BTC USD’s recent trajectory has confirmed a stronger link with the sentiment surrounding the US tech stocks. To fully put this into context, Bitcoin price correlation with NASDAQ has increased to a whopping 92% over the past six months. As we can see, the correlation between the two began climbing sharply in September last year and has remained relatively high ever since. Several macro factors have contributed to this correlation, with the most significant being the aggressive rate cuts by the US central bank. The Fed lowered its benchmark fed funds rate by 50 basis points in September 2024, which increased the correlation between crypto and traditional stocks. In fact, the launch of several Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs) by TradFi players over the past year has also contributed to this increase in correlation.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 08:43
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 08:40
A whale shorted PUMP on Hyperliquid and suffered a $35 million loss, bringing the total loss to $44.1 million.
PANews reported on September 14th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, an account named "btc@tuta.com" on Hyperliquid holds the largest PUMP short position, currently suffering a $35 million unrealized loss. This account shorted 8.56 billion PUMP tokens with 5x leverage, a position valued at $64 million. The position opened at $0.00338, and the current price of PUMP has more than doubled. Besides PUMP, this account also holds multiple short positions, primarily in SOL and LINK. The total unrealized loss currently stands at $44.1 million. However, this address is frequently traded, suggesting it may be an arbitrage/hedging address.
PANews
2025/09/14 08:40
Web3 White Hats Earn Millions, Dwarfing $300K Cybersecurity Salaries
The post Web3 White Hats Earn Millions, Dwarfing $300K Cybersecurity Salaries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Top white hats hunting vulnerabilities across decentralized protocols in Web3 are earning millions, dwarfing the $300,000 salary ceiling in traditional cybersecurity roles. “Our leaderboard shows researchers earning millions per year, compared to typical cybersecurity salaries of $150-300k,” Mitchell Amador, co-founder and CEO of bug bounty platform Immunefi, told Cointelegraph. In crypto, “white hats” refers to ethical hackers paid to disclose vulnerabilities in decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Unlike salaried corporate roles, these researchers choose their targets, set their own hours and earn based on the impact of what they find. So far, Immunefi has facilitated more than $120 million in payouts across thousands of reports. Thirty researchers have already become millionaires. “We’re protecting over $180 billion in total value locked across our programs,” Amador said, adding that the platform offers bounties of up to 10% for critical bugs. “These million-dollar payouts reflect the reality that many protocols have tens or hundreds of millions at stake from single vulnerabilities,” he said. Immunifi has made 30 millionaires. Source: Immunifi Related: New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems $10 million bug bounty saved billions The largest single payout to a Web3 white hat was $10 million, awarded to a hacker who found a fatal flaw in Wormhole’s crosschain bridge. Amador said that vulnerability could have vaporized billions. Despite that vulnerability being uncovered, Wormhole suffered a $321 million exploit on its Solana bridge in 2022, the largest crypto hack of the year. In Feb. 2023, Web3 infrastructure firm Jump Crypto and Oasis.app conducted a “counter exploit” on the Wormhole protocol hacker, clawing back a total of $225 million. Amador revealed that critical vulnerabilities account for the biggest rewards. Top researchers have pulled in between $1 million and $14 million, depending on the severity and scope of their findings. “These are the 100x hackers…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 08:38
Pump Fun Lianchuang: The average number of concurrent online live broadcasts has exceeded Rumble
PANews reported on September 14th that Pump Fun co-founder Alon tweeted that Pump Fun has surpassed Rumble in average concurrent live streams. Its current market share is approximately 1% of Twitch and 10% of Kickstarter. Pump Fun is gaining market share and will continue to do so.
PANews
2025/09/14 08:36
This week, NFT transaction volume rebounded by 5.69% to US$106.6 million, while the number of buyers and sellers plummeted by nearly 70%.
PANews reported on September 14th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume rebounded slightly by 5.69% to $106.6 million over the past week. The number of NFT buyers decreased by 69.84% to 180,693, while the number of NFT sellers decreased by 70.87% to 123,713. The number of NFT transactions increased by 2.60% to 1,754,295. Ethereum network transaction volume was $34.02 million, down 4.95% from the previous week. Mythos Chain network transaction volume was $15.5 million, up 61.06% from the previous week. Polygon network transaction volume was $13.37 million, down 14.39%. This week's high-value sales include: CryptoPunks #2368 sold for 89 ETH ($408,599 USD) CryptoPunks #5702 sold for 57.95 ETH ($264,994 USD) CryptoPunks #8464 sold for 48.5 ETH ($225,753) CryptoPunks #6557 sold for 50 ETH ($220,923 USD) CryptoPunks #5935 sold for 46.5 ETH ($216,444 USD)
PANews
2025/09/14 08:32
Ethereum Foundation Launches ‘Privacy Stewards’ Program & Roadmap Unveiled
The Ethereum Foundation has unveiled a comprehensive roadmap aimed at enhancing privacy and security for Ethereum users. The initiative, named the Privacy Stewards Roadmap, reflects the ongoing efforts within the cryptocurrency community to prioritize user confidentiality amidst increasing regulatory scrutiny and the expanding DeFi and NFT sectors. Focus on Privacy Enhancements for a Safer Ethereum [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/14 08:32
