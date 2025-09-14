2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Galaxy Digital bought another 325,000 SOL in the past 5 hours, worth about $78 million

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Galaxy Digital purchased another 325,000 SOL (US$78 million) in the past 5 hours.
Solana
15 Coins Worth Watching in September

The post 15 Coins Worth Watching in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 04:33 Crypto cycles come and go, but one thing never changes: the biggest gains almost always come from altcoins that are new, useful, and caught early. If you bought Solana at presale, you know the story. If you caught Shiba Inu before its run, you remember the rush. Now in 2025, the question is simple: what is the best crypto to buy now? Among the dozens of options out there, one project stands out as the most compelling early-stage investment opportunity — Tapzi. Unlike pure hype tokens, Tapzi has real utility, transparent tokenomics, and a roadmap investors can track. The presale is live, and early buyers are positioning themselves before the exchange listings hit. That’s why Tapzi leads this list of the 15 best cryptos to buy now, alongside safer giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and other promising altcoins worth keeping on your radar. Tapzi is the kind of project investors dream about: a presale token that isn’t just speculation. It’s tied to a real product with immediate use cases — a multi-gaming platform where players stake TAPZI tokens in skill-based games like chess, checkers, rock-paper-scissors, and tic-tac-toe. Winners earn directly. That’s a skill-to-earn model, not a gamble on future hype. What makes Tapzi especially appealing is the range of token utilities. TAPZI isn’t just used for match entries. It powers tournament rewards, staking access, referral and loyalty bonuses, and in later phases, cosmetic NFTs. Multiple revenue streams create multiple demand drivers. Click Here to Join the Tapzi Presale Today The tokenomics are investor-friendly. Presale tokens are vested, so early whales can’t dump. Team tokens are locked for 12 months, proving long-term commitment. Liquidity is locked too, protecting the market once listings go live. This structure minimizes common presale risks. The roadmap is ambitious…
Threshold
RealLink
Hyperliquid
Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025: 15 Coins Worth Watching in September

If you bought Solana at presale, you know the story. If you caught Shiba Inu before its run, you remember […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025: 15 Coins Worth Watching in September appeared first on Coindoo.
BitShiba
Nowchain
BullZilla, Official Trump, and Baby Dogecoin

The post BullZilla, Official Trump, and Baby Dogecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 04:15 Discover why BullZilla’s explosive presale is dominating headlines and why Official Trump and Baby Dogecoin remain key players in the meme coin scene. Learn how early entry into top meme coin presales this week can deliver massive upside. The meme coin arena is once again capturing the spotlight in 2025. What began as a niche corner of crypto has evolved into a fast-moving market where community strength and clever narratives can transform small investments into life-changing returns. Seasoned traders and new investors alike are on the hunt for top meme coin presales to invest in this week, hoping to catch the next 1000x opportunity before prices explode. Among the countless new projects, three names stand out. BullZilla is rewriting presale records with its unique, cinematic ecosystem. Official Trump, inspired by political fandom and viral culture, has maintained a loyal base that keeps it trending. And Baby Dogecoin, a familiar favorite with a massive community, continues to prove that meme coins can endure beyond hype cycles. Together, these tokens represent a mix of explosive presale growth, brand power, and lasting community engagement. BullZilla: The Presale Powerhouse The star of the moment is undeniably Bull Zilla. Currently in Stage 2D of its presale and priced at $0.00005241, BullZilla ($BZIL) exemplifies why investors rush to join the top meme coin presales to invest in this week. Its unique structure raises prices every 48 hours or when $100,000 is collected, ensuring scarcity and rewarding early participants. The numbers tell the story: more than $360,000 raised, over 1,200 holders, and 24.7 billion tokens sold, all before the token even lists on major exchanges. With an expected listing price of $0.00527, early entrants could see a projected ROI exceeding 11,000%, giving BullZilla clear potential to become the best crypto…
Web3 executives: The “end” of the US dollar stablecoin may be no code, and the front end will only display USD

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Cointelegraph, Mert Mumtaz, CEO of RPC node provider Helius, said that as exchanges abstract different priced stablecoins on the back end and only provide users with "dollar" options, stablecoins pegged to the US dollar will eventually lose their price codes. Mumtaz said that the bidding war for Hyperliquid's US dollar stablecoin (USDH), and the proposals of multiple companies to pledge 100% of their profits to Hyperliquid, show that the stablecoin industry has become "commoditized." It is expected that many companies will issue their own stablecoins in the future, and many existing stablecoin issuers will also build their own payment chains, which may lead to liquidity fragmentation. The best solution to this liquidity problem is for exchanges to accept all stablecoins directly and convert them to the required denomination on the back end without users having to see what is happening. "The end result is that you can't see the code at all. The application will just show "USD" instead of USDC, USDT or USDX, and they will convert all currencies on the back end through a standardized interface."
Threshold
USDCoin
NODE
Why Onchain Crypto Collateral Can Get You Better Loan-To-Value Ratios

The post Why Onchain Crypto Collateral Can Get You Better Loan-To-Value Ratios appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fabian Dori, the chief investment officer at digital asset bank Sygnum, says that banks offering crypto-backed loans prefer crypto collateral in the form of onchain assets rather than exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and using onchain collateral can benefit borrowers. Dori said that onchain assets are more liquid, allowing lenders to execute margin calls for crypto-backed loans on demand and offer higher loan-to-value (LTV) ratios to borrowers because the lender can liquidate the collateral in real-time. Dori told Cointelegraph: “It’s actually preferable to have the direct tokens as collateral, because then you can do it 24/7. If you need to execute a margin call on an ETF on Friday at midnight, when the market is closed, then it’s more difficult. So, direct token holding is actually preferable from that point of view.” Loan-to-value ratios in crypto refer to the total amount of a loan versus the collateral backing the loan, like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), or any other tokens accepted by the lender.  Lending in crypto by centralized institutions sharply declined during the 2022 bear market, which saw the blow-up of several crypto lending firms, but is on the rise again. Source: Galaxy A higher LTV ratio means the borrower is able to access more credit in relation to their posted crypto collateral, while a lower LTV means they will get a smaller loan for the same amount of collateral. Crypto-backed loans are still in their infancy, Dori said, but he was confident that the sector would continue to grow as crypto gains widespread adoption.  Financial institutions are steadily embracing loans secured by crypto as crypto lenders go public on US stock exchanges, and traditional financial (TradFi) firms warm up to the idea of accepting crypto as loan collateral.  Related: South Korea caps crypto lending rates at 20%, bans leveraged loans Crypto…
RealLink
Bitcoin
Sunrise Layer
Top Altcoins to Watch as Institutions Pour into Crypto in 2025

The post Top Altcoins to Watch as Institutions Pour into Crypto in 2025  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the market starts to gain momentum, institutional funds are putting more investment into coins, recalibrating the level of competition. While Ethereum will lead the way in decentralized finance and smart contracts, a tide of interest is shifting towards a new coin Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  This cheap altcoin at just $0.035 has been supported by more than 16,240 investors. Mutuum Finance is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated projects in the market with its focus on liquidity solutions, long-term yield strategies, and connecting traditional finance and on-chain markets. Taking a cue from industry behemoths like ETH, MUTM aims to disrupt the market in 2025. Ethereum Steadies as Institutional Demand Picks Up Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,438.11, well above the $4,300 level as institutional purchases continue to back the market sentiment for 2025. Experts believe that ETH can challenge the $4,500–$4,700 zone if the momentum continues, which should be followed by the introduction of ETFs and regulatory backing in the next few months. Though Ethereum remains the darling of smart contracts and decentralized finance, new players in the DeFi market like Mutuum Finance are also creating ripples. Mutuum Finance Stage 6 FOMO Investors are purchasing MUTM tokens at $0.035 even at Stage 6 presale. Waiting for Stage 7. The token has, to date, been accumulated by over 16,240 investors and has raised over $15.63 million in funding, surely an indication of huge market demand and interest. Price Discovery USD-denominated market prices and native tokens such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX have to render lending, borrowing, and liquidation secure. Mutuum Finance uses Chainlink oracles to provide the system with market prices. Fallback oracles, composite feed data, and time-weighted average decentralized exchange prices are also used by the system in pricing as close to perfection as possible under distress. Market volatility…
Moonveil
Altcoin
FOMO.FUND
Stage 2D BullZilla Presale Dominates the Top Meme Coin Presales to Invest in This Week, while Official Trump and Baby Dogecoin Gain Traction

The meme coin arena is once again capturing the spotlight in 2025. What began as a niche corner of crypto […] The post Stage 2D BullZilla Presale Dominates the Top Meme Coin Presales to Invest in This Week, while Official Trump and Baby Dogecoin Gain Traction appeared first on Coindoo.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TOP Network
The Arena
Too Late for Bitcoin’s Crown? A Beastly Next 1000x Meme Coin Could Change the Game

What if someone told you back in 2010 that a couple of hundred bucks could change your life forever? That was the missed chance with Bitcoin, the king that turned early degen believers into millionaires. Fast-forward to today, and meme coins have become the new lottery tickets of crypto,  but sharper, faster, and with far […]
ChangeX
CROWN
SQUID MEME
China-US trade deal stalls amid growing uncertainties in their talks

China invited US President Donald Trump to a Beijing summit with Xi Jinping, but the White House has not replied.
Whiterock
OFFICIAL TRUMP
SUMMIT
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight