2025-09-16 Tuesday

BlackRock Leads Ethereum ETF Surge

BlackRock Leads Ethereum ETF Surge

The post BlackRock Leads Ethereum ETF Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 15, BlackRock’s spot Ethereum ETF, represented by the ticker ETHA, experienced unprecedented daily inflows, marking its highest level in a month. The ETF saw an influx of 80,768 ETH, which is approximately valued at $363 million, with trading volume skyrocketing to $1.5 billion. Continue Reading:BlackRock Leads Ethereum ETF Surge Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/blackrock-leads-ethereum-etf-surge
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 15:14
PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

On September 15th, Base announced it was exploring the issuance of a native token, sparking significant market interest and a surge in the overall ecosystem. Projects integrated with the Base App have performed particularly well. Since the invitation-only beta launch in July 2025, the waiting list has exceeded one million, and Base has gradually integrated various crypto projects and features, focusing on social, DeFi, gaming, and content creation. PANews has compiled a list of seven projects that have yet to list on Coinbase. Among them, Noice shows strong growth potential in the near term due to expectations of listing, but its overall market capitalization remains in its early stages.
PANews2025/09/16 15:13
Speculation about the Polymarket token has spread throughout the community

Speculation about the Polymarket token has spread throughout the community

There has been renewed speculation in the community about the imminent launch of the Polymarket cryptoasset betting platform token. This comes after Blockratize Inc. which is behind the project, filed a Form D with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Recall, earlier in September 2025, it was reported that Polymarket was planning an investment […] Сообщение Speculation about the Polymarket token has spread throughout the community появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/16 15:12
Base Token Coming? Coinbase Layer-2 Network Teases Native Token Launch

Base Token Coming? Coinbase Layer-2 Network Teases Native Token Launch

TLDR Base creator Jesse Pollak announced the Coinbase-backed layer-2 network is exploring issuing a native token at BaseCamp 2025 Plans remain in early stages with no specifics on timing, design, or governance structure yet available The token would be built on Ethereum with Base working alongside regulators on compliance for distribution Base has accumulated $5 [...] The post Base Token Coming? Coinbase Layer-2 Network Teases Native Token Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/16 15:11
Analysis: Bitcoin forced liquidation remains low overall, upward trend may continue

Analysis: Bitcoin forced liquidation remains low overall, upward trend may continue

PANews reported on September 16th that according to Matrixport analysis, Bitcoin forced liquidations have generally remained low. Even when prices dipped lower, concentrated liquidations have only occurred this year during the March drop triggered by tariff news and the April rebound. Even when Bitcoin prices recently retreated to $106,000, there was no significant liquidation, indicating healthy leverage in the futures market. Analysts believe that downward pressure is limited, and the risk focus has shifted to the upside. If prices continue to rise, concentrated stop-loss orders could trigger further gains for Bitcoin.
PANews2025/09/16 15:08
ADA, XLM, VET Analyst Picks

ADA, XLM, VET Analyst Picks

The post ADA, XLM, VET Analyst Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. altcoins to buy under $1 right now. Alongside these names, MAGACOIN FINANCE is catching attention as a trendy new entry with a price below $0.0005 and chatter about imminent listings. Cardano ADA: Cycles Pointing Higher Cardano has been trading under $1 but continues to attract attention due to repeating price cycles that mirror its past rallies. Analysts highlight a fractal pattern where ADA historically bottomed, consolidated, and then pushed higher in a series of sharp expansions. The same structure is unfolding again in 2025, fueling expectations of another rally. Cardano currently trades near $0.88, recovering steadily after earlier corrections. Previous instances of this pattern saw ADA climb more than 200%, and while past performance is no guarantee, traders see the setup as attractive. What strengthens this view is Cardano’s history of resilience even after prolonged market dips.With analysts like Crypto Patel suggesting ADA could eye levels far above today’s price, ADA continues to sit comfortably among the best altcoins to buy under $1, especially for those looking for exposure to one of the most established projects in the market. Stellar XLM: Analysts Call It “The Biggest Shocker” Stellar has been one of the standout movers this year. It surged from around $0.25 to touch $0.51 in July, more than doubling in value. Veteran crypto voice Remi Relief has been vocal in calling XLM “the biggest shocker” of the cycle, predicting further upside due to its combination of scarcity and demand. XLM’s supply dynamics support this narrative, with 31 billion tokens currently in circulation out of a max supply of 50 billion. As adoption grows, this capped supply means each token carries more weight. Stellar also benefits from real-world payment utility, making it a favorite for analysts watching for coins that can thrive in the long term. For traders looking at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 15:08
Top 5 Trending Cryptos This Week ($PUMP, SOL, Hyperliquid, BONK)

Top 5 Trending Cryptos This Week ($PUMP, SOL, Hyperliquid, BONK)

The post Top 5 Trending Cryptos This Week ($PUMP, SOL, Hyperliquid, BONK) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As crypto markets regain momentum, retail traders are turning their attention to high-upside opportunities that combine narrative, innovation, and community traction. From presales to meme-fueled revenue machines, this week’s trending tokens reflect a growing appetite for the next breakout play. And one project is clearly leading the charge. 1. Kart Rumble ($RBT) Kart Rumble is emerging as one of the most promising new entries in the crypto gaming space — combining meme culture, AI tech, and competitive kart racing in one high-octane package. Built on Polygon, with a future upgrade path to Supernets, the game features playable NFT racers like Doge, Pepe, Floki, and Shiba — all racing head-to-head in a Mario Kart-style experience. But what really sets it apart is Rumble AI, a dynamic engine that adapts to player skill in real time, ensuring that no two races feel the same. With over $150,000 raised so far in a multi-stage presale, and a public demo set to launch soon, Kart Rumble is gaining serious traction — all without VC funding, centralized exchange listings, or hype influencers. The project also offers one of the highest-paying affiliate programs in the space, with up to 50% commissions and prizes like a Lamborghini, Rolex, and $50K cash for top referrers. 2. Pump ($PUMP) The native token of Pump.fun, $PUMP has quickly become one of the most talked-about assets this week. After briefly surpassing Hyperliquid in daily revenue, $PUMP has proven that the meme coin meta is alive and well — especially when backed by a functional platform. Unlike one-off memecoins, $PUMP benefits from the entire ecosystem of Pump.fun, where thousands of tokens launch and trade daily. Its growth shows that virality, culture, and fast execution still dominate attention — and capital. 3. Solana (SOL) Solana continues to solidify its position as the chain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 15:07
UN’s Revolutionary Plan For Future Tech Education

UN’s Revolutionary Plan For Future Tech Education

The post UN’s Revolutionary Plan For Future Tech Education appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain Academy Unveiled: UN’s Revolutionary Plan For Future Tech Education Skip to content Home Crypto News Blockchain Academy Unveiled: UN’s Revolutionary Plan for Future Tech Education Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/un-blockchain-academy-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 15:06
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base has announced that it is in advanced evaluation for the launch of a native token.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/16 15:04
Bitcoin Holds $115K as Rally Remains Fragile Ahead of FOMC

Bitcoin Holds $115K as Rally Remains Fragile Ahead of FOMC

Your daily access to the backroom.
Blockhead2025/09/16 15:04
