DOJ Seeks $5M in Bitcoin Tied to SIM Swapping and Casino Laundering Scheme

Hackers drained millions in crypto by exploiting SIM swap flaws, laundering the funds through a casino in a brazen digital heist now under DOJ asset seizure action. Feds Crack Down on SIM Swap Hackers Behind $5M Crypto Theft and Laundering Plot The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced this week that it has filed a […]
Ethereum Foundation Reveals Privacy-Preserving Roadmap

The post Ethereum Foundation Reveals Privacy-Preserving Roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has released a roadmap to bring end-to-end privacy features to the Ethereum network, a layer-1 (L1) smart contract blockchain, and rebranded its “Privacy & Scaling Explorations” initiative to “Privacy Stewards of Ethereum” (PSE). PSE said it aims to bring privacy solutions to the protocol, infrastructure, networking, application, and wallet layers in Friday’s announcement, and laid out several key goals for the next 3-6 months. These included enabling private transfers through the development of the PlasmaFold layer-2 network, confidential voting, and privacy in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.  The introduction of the Ethereum PSE privacy roadmap. Source: Ethereum Magicians The roadmap also proposed exploring a workaround for personal data being broadcast through remote procedure call (RPC) services, and private identity solutions through zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs, a way of verifying information without revealing the specific contents of that information. PSE outlined its mission: “Ethereum deserves to become core infrastructure for global digital commerce, identity, collaboration, and the internet of value. But this potential is impossible without private data, transactions, and identity. We take responsibility within the Ethereum Foundation for ensuring privacy goals at the application layer are reached. “We’ll work with protocol teams to ensure that any L1 changes needed to enable strong, censorship-resistant intermediary-free privacy take place,” the announcement continued. Privacy has always been at the core of the cypherpunk ethos that spawned cryptocurrencies, and as crypto gains widespread adoption and the attention of governments, the crypto community is increasingly concerned about evolving digital financial surveillance methods. Related: EU Chat Control hinges on Germany’s decision The US government proposes government identity checks for DeFi US government officials are currently weighing regulations for the crypto industry and markets, which include potential surveillance measures to track the activity of participants. The US Department of the Treasury, headed by secretary Scott Bessent,…
Data: Tron's 24-hour revenue reached $1.42 million, far exceeding other blockchains and ranking first

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring and Defilama data, Tron's 24-hour revenue reached US$1.42 million, far exceeding other blockchains and ranking first; Solana's 24-hour revenue reached US$175,700.
SHIB Price Prediction for September 13

The post SHIB Price Prediction for September 13 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bulls are controlling the situation on the market at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats SHIB/USD The rate of SHIB has risen by 8.9% over the last day. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.00001483. You Might Also Like However, if the daily bar closes not far from that level, the rise is likely to continue to the $0.000015 zone. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin has broken the $0.00001428 resistance. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes around the current prices, one can expect a test of the $0.00001550-$0.000016 range soon. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the wide channel. As neither side has seized the initiative, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.000014-$0.000016 is the more likely scenario. SHIB is trading at $0.00001467 at press time. Source: https://u.today/shib-price-prediction-for-september-13
MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Hits $14M With 13,500 Holders – Best Crypto Presale of 2025

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Hits $14M With 13,500 Holders – Best Crypto Presale of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 05:00 Discover why MAGACOIN FINANCE is being ranked among the best crypto presales of 2025 after raising $14M with 13,500 holders. Analysts predict strong ROI potential. Crypto investors are chasing the best crypto presale of 2025, with multiple new projects gaining traction across different sectors. From DeFi tokens to gaming-based assets, the hunt for the next high ROI crypto presales is intensifying. In the middle of this rush, MAGACOIN FINANCE has already pulled in attention after raising $14M with 13,500 holders, making it one of the top crypto presales to watch. MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Smashes $14M With 13,500 Holders Few tokens in early sales grab as much attention as MAGACOIN FINANCE has. The project has surged past a $14M raise, supported by more than 13,500 holdersalready. Analysts are linking this rapid growth to strong community backing and the limited allocation bonus, where investors can still access a 50% bonus using the code PATRIOT50X. Some experts are even projecting a 25x ROI once listings begin, putting MAGACOIN FINANCE among the best altcoin presales of 2025. With limited stages selling out quickly, many rank it among the top presale tokens to buy now, especially for those searching for a crypto presale with a considerable number of holders and strong early traction. Rising Demand for Early-Stage Crypto Tokens The appetite for the best new crypto projects has been growing each quarter. Investors want assets with clear narratives, high community activity, and potential for gains before the next cycle. This is why the best altcoin presales of 2025 are attracting higher volumes compared to previous cycles. Some examples of gaining visibility include projects tied to AI, gaming, and decentralized payments. Each carries different models, but all of them compete for the title of the best crypto presale to…
Best Crypto Presale to Watch — MAGACOIN FINANCE Smashes $14M With 13,500+ Holders

Crypto investors are chasing the best crypto presale of 2025, with multiple new projects gaining traction across different sectors. From […] The post Best Crypto Presale to Watch — MAGACOIN FINANCE Smashes $14M With 13,500+ Holders appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum bulls lead, $14M shorts liquidated – $5000 in sight?

Ethereum’s undervaluation, rising Open Interest, and short squeezes point to a breakout beyond $4700.
Fidelity Crosses $200M AUM with Ethereum-Backed Money Market Fund

The Ethereum-based tokenized money market fund of Fidelity has exceeded the $200M mark in supply, indicating a significant growth in institutional confidence.
Crypto Exec Says Expect Tickerless US dollar Stablecoins in the Future

The post Crypto Exec Says Expect Tickerless US dollar Stablecoins in the Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dollar-pegged stablecoins will eventually lose their price tickers, as exchanges abstract away the differently denominated stable tokens on the backend, presenting only a “USD” option to the user, according to Mert Mumtaz, CEO of remote procedure call (RPC) node provider Helius.  The bidding war for the Hyperliquid USD stablecoin (USDH), and proposals from several firms promising to give 100% of the yield back to Hyperliquid, revealed that the stablecoin sector has become “commoditized,” Mumtaz said.  Mumtaz added that he expects many companies to issue their own stablecoins and many existing stablecoin issuers to start their own payment chains in the future, which may create liquidity fragmentation, keeping capital trapped within those ecosystems.  The number of US dollar stablecoin issuers continues to grow. Source: RWA.XYZ He said that the most optimal solution to get ahead of this liquidity problem is for exchanges to simply accept all stablecoins and convert them to the desired denomination on the backend without the user seeing what is going on. Mumtaz wrote: “The eventual endgame is that you don’t see the ticker at all. The apps will just display ‘USD’ instead of USDC, USDT, or USDX, and they will swap everything in the backend via a standardized interface.” Stablecoins are likely to emerge as the de facto standard for fiat currencies in the digital age as the global financial system moves onchain and adopts internet-native systems, further eroding the need to denominate stablecoins from different issuers for end users.  Related: Inside the Hyperliquid stablecoin race: The companies vying for USDH Artificial intelligence to increase stablecoin abstraction Reeve Collins, co-founder of stablecoin firm Tether and blockchain neo-bank WeFi, also told Cointelegraph that he expects the number of stablecoins to proliferate in the coming years, which will be abstracted through AI agents managing portfolios on behalf of users.…
3 Meme Coins With Genuine 25x Growth Prospects In 2025

The post 3 Meme Coins With Genuine 25x Growth Prospects In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Right now, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is catching that kind of attention in the crypto space. With its presale in stage 12 priced at $0.0021, and early investors already up 110%, it stands out among the Best cryptos to buy in 2025.  Analysts suggest that LILPEPE could deliver up to 25x growth next year, a bold projection but one that rests on visible traction, not hype alone. Alongside LILPEPE, tokens like SPX and Dogwifhat (WIF) also show momentum, but the case for Little Pepe feels especially strong. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With Real Infrastructure The story around Little Pepe is different from what we usually see in meme coins. Its presale is in stage 12, already 97.68% filled, raising $24,707,265 out of a $25,475,000 target. More than 15.38 billion tokens have been sold out of 15.75 billion allocated for this stage. The presale started at $0.0014 and has now climbed to $0.0021, giving early investors over 110% gains. Those buying in today can still see potential upside with the launch price expected at $0.0030, offering a 45% boost before the token even hits exchanges. What makes LILPEPE stand out is its foundation. The project has passed a full Certik audit, which brings confidence in its smart contract security. It is now officially listed on CoinMarketCap, a step that signals credibility to retail investors. The community has also been buzzing, with Little Pepe ranking at the very top of ChatGPT memecoin search trends between June and August, ahead of Dogecoin and SHIB. That may sound like trivia, but in a market driven by narrative, it shows where people’s curiosity is flowing. On top of this, the project has rolled out a $777k giveaway for its community and added a Mega Giveaway that rewards top presale buyers between stages 12 and…
