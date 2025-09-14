2025-09-16 Tuesday

Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off Hits $12.7B—Best Altcoins To Buy In The Dip

The post Bitcoin Whale Sell-Off Hits $12.7B—Best Altcoins To Buy In The Dip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin experienced a rough September as deep sell-offs by whales on exchanges exceeded $12.7 billion worth of BTC. Investors begin to feel selling pressure on bitcoin as price drops below $27,000. Given the way market participants are changing their allegiances, top market participants appear to be preparing for a major resurgence in 2023. During volatile cycles, capital is increasingly heading towards Ethereum, XRP, Solana and recently emerging MAGACOIN FINANCE. Ethereum Holds Firm Despite the Recieve, Ethereum continues to be the bedrock. The centrality of the Ethereum in Defi and Layer-2 scaling alongside positive ETF inflows, have kept the token above $2500.  Following a dip in two years, traders were quick to buy the dip, which has made ETH a long-term hold. XRP Finds New Strength XRP has turned regulatory uncertainty into momentum. Due to institutional demand and ETF speculation, the price is on the radar and changing hands between $2.20 to $2.30. While Bitcoin whales were offloading, XRP has been a smart accumulation contrarian pick. Solana Maintains Momentum Solana’s resilience is another bright spot. It was trading just above the $155 mark before the recent sell-off, but it has bounced back quickly. Focus on developer activity and institutional interest have positioned it to target between $197 and $290 by year-end. This makes Karura one of the top altcoins to watch after a September dip. Breakout Opportunity for New Entrants As the whale drama unfolds, analysts consider MAGACOIN FINANCE to become the top breakout altcoin for 2025. Backed by a double audit and a token model free from VC dominance, it offers the kind of scarcity and community-first momentum that appeals to both whales and retail investors.  MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as one of the strongest breakout contenders for 2025. Many people think this token is a hidden gem that can…
2025/09/14 11:20
Yala is suspected of being hacked, and SlowMist said it has received official help from Yala.

PANews reported on September 14th that SlowMist Technology's Chief Information Security Officer, 23pds, posted on the X platform that they had received an official request for help from Yala this morning and were following up on the matter. More information awaits official disclosure from Yala. Previous rumors suggested the protocol had been hacked. Earlier news reported that Yala's stablecoin YU was decoupled and fell to a low of $0.2074.
2025/09/14 11:19
Yala's stablecoin YU decoupled and fell to a low of $0.2074

PANews reported on September 14 that according to market news, Yala's stablecoin YU was once decoupled. DEX Screener data showed that the price fell to a low of US$0.2074 and has now rebounded to US$0.8295.
2025/09/14 11:10
4 Most Popular Cryptos in 2025 With Real-World Adoption: BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP & SUI

The post 4 Most Popular Cryptos in 2025 With Real-World Adoption: BlockDAG, Ethereum, XRP & SUI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The growing interest in the most popular cryptos in 2025 shows how market participants are shifting from hype-driven picks to projects backed by adoption and strong fundamentals. Rather than focusing only on short-term speculation, attention is moving toward coins with proven networks, technical strength, and sustained growth capacity. While Ethereum and XRP remain dominant choices in established areas, and newer projects like SUI try to expand their reach, one name has gained remarkable traction: BlockDAG. The project has already raised nearly $410 million in presale funding with more than 26.2 billion coins sold. With millions of users mining before the official launch, BlockDAG highlights a rare presale strength few projects can match. This article looks closely at why BlockDAG is leading among the most popular cryptos in 2025 while reviewing recent movements of Ethereum, XRP, and SUI. Each project provides unique features, but one clearly takes the front seat in the ongoing discussions about crypto growth. 1. BlockDAG: $0.0013 Presale Entry With $1 Ambition Among the most popular cryptos in 2025, BlockDAG (BDAG) has redefined how a presale should look. The project has already raised nearly $410 million in presale funds and targets $600 million as its next milestone. Currently, BDAG is in Batch 30 at $0.03, but an exclusive entry point of $0.0013 remains available for a limited period. The presale model points toward an exchange listing at $0.05, with long-term potential estimates of $1, offering possible gains of up to 76,815%. Momentum here is backed by real adoption rather than speculation. More than 3 million users are actively mining through the X1 app, and over 19,000 miners are being shipped worldwide, with production scaling to 2,000 units weekly. The community has expanded to 312,000 holders across 130 countries, while major whales continue to allocate millions in single entries.…
2025/09/14 11:01
Meme to mainstay: Why Dogecoin’s journey is no joke!

With an ETF on the way, DOGE is proving that irony has a price... and people will pay it.
2025/09/14 11:00
‘Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap’: Dave Ramsey

The post ‘Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap’: Dave Ramsey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Crypto is commodity and currency” “Dumber than crap” David Lawrence Ramsey III, an American radio personality (The Ramsey Show), financial commentator and the founder of Ramsey Solutions, has slammed cryptocurrency, saying that it may be more legitimate in the future but not now. He also admitted that crypto is a currency, but a digital one, speaking not of Bitcoin or Ethereum but crypto in general. However, his take on crypto is rather mixed as he puts gambling, commodities, crypto and fiat currencies in the same pot when talking about it. Dave Ramsey: Bitcoin is dumber than crap He’s washed, has clearly only done extremely limited research on $BTC and is hurting his audience with this advice Hate to see it pic.twitter.com/dmLdn7dvX6 — Discover Crypto (@DiscoverCrypto_) September 12, 2025 “Crypto is commodity and currency” In a video excerpt published by the @DiscoverCrypto_ X account, David Ramsey is speaking during a recent Ramsey Show and is answering questions from the co-host about his take on crypto. His take on cryptocurrency in general seems rather mixed, since while he believes it to be a digital currency, he still refers to it as a gambling tool and a fetish. While answering questions by his co-host, Ramsey said that he does not believe crypto to be a proven investment, since he considers it a commodity, like gold or oil. He pointed out that he does not buy oil rigs either. Ramsey said, “It’s not gonna be a proven investment, because it’s a commodity. Commodities are never a proven investment.” You Might Also Like “Dumber than crap” He said he does not do much gambling when asked about buying crypto. He then stated that crypto is a currency and he prefers not to invest in that, like he does not invest in the Japanese yen or…
2025/09/14 10:53
BullZilla Presale Leads With Hyperliquid And Cronos

The post BullZilla Presale Leads With Hyperliquid And Cronos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The race for the top 100x crypto presales in 2025 is heating up as investors hunt for the following breakout projects. With meme coins and emerging DeFi platforms driving the conversation, early participation has never been more crucial. Among the crowd, BullZilla is dominating attention with a presale strategy built to reward early adopters. Hyperliquid, a rising decentralized exchange protocol, and Cronos, the blockchain backed by Crypto.com, add further depth to this week’s top picks. Together, these projects showcase a spectrum of opportunity from high-octane meme potential to institutional-grade infrastructure. For those seeking the best crypto to buy today, the numbers tell a compelling story. BullZilla Presale: Explosive Growth and 1000x Ambition Bull Zilla is redefining how meme coin presales operate. Now in Stage 2D, $BZIL is priced at $0.00005241, with stages advancing every 48 hours or once $100,000 is raised. Over $360,000 has already been collected, with more than 1,200 holders and 24.7 billion tokens sold. Analysts project an extraordinary ROI of 11,422% from the current stage to the anticipated listing price of $0.00527. Early joiners in Stage 1 have already seen a 695% return, and a scheduled 14.55% price increase is set within days. For investors targeting the top 100x crypto presales in 2025, BullZilla ($BZIL) stands out as the best crypto to buy today and a potential next 1000x performer. BullZilla Presale Information Metric Details Current Stage 2D (Dead Wallets Don’t Lie) Phase 4 Current Price $0.00005241 Presale Tally Over $360,000 Raised Token Holders Over 1200 Tokens Sold 23.4 Billion How to Buy BullZilla Investors eager to join the BullZilla ($BZIL) Presale can participate directly through the official website. The process typically involves: 1. Connecting a Wallet (such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet). 2. Selecting the Payment Option (ETH) 3. Purchasing BullZilla Tokens at the current presale…
2025/09/14 10:50
Bitcoin As An Interplanetary Currency? Recent Research Speculates

The post Bitcoin As An Interplanetary Currency? Recent Research Speculates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Picture this! It is some time in the not-too-distant future and humans managed to colonize Mars. The first settlers on the red planet get paid handsomely to build infrastructure and working systems to support more migration. The Martian economy is still young, but the early settlers still need to support their families back on Earth and thus Bitcoin becomes the first interplanetary currency. While this has the makings of a science fiction tale, it is within the realm of possibility, according to a recently published research paper. Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduced the idea of colonizing Mars and making humans a multi-planetary species not so long ago. Bitcoin as an interplanetary currency means it would be used to facilitate transactions across both planets. An impressive scale and certainly one that would mark the height of human economic achievement. While this sounds like a walk in the park on paper, some major challenges arise right off the bat. For example, the great distances between the two planets present a latency challenge that would introduce inefficiency into the current Bitcoin transaction validation system. Under normal circumstances, transaction finality would be a challenge even for Bitcoin. This is because the large distance would take too much time to finalize. This latency would likely disrupt the Bitcoin blockchain’s transaction finality. Researchers Propose a Bitcoin Interplanetary Standard with Proof of Transit Timestamping Jose E. Puente and Carlos Puente recently published a paper detailing a revolutionary new idea that could make an interplanetary Bitcoin a reality. A key component of their idea was a revolutionary cryptographic receipt system which they called Proof-of-Transit Timestamping (PoTT). The PoTT proposes nodes could exist as satellites along the way, and these would stamp digital receipts on the data as it traverses the distances. This approach would be ideal for dispute…
2025/09/14 10:37
Musk's xAI lays off 500 employees from its data annotation team

PANews reported on September 14th that according to Zhitong Finance, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI laid off 500 team members on Friday evening. The email announced the company's immediate "strategic shift," deciding to "accelerate and prioritize the expansion of our specialized AI mentor team while reducing our focus on general AI mentor positions." "As part of this refocus, we no longer need most of our general AI mentor positions, and your employment with xAI will be terminated," xAI wrote in the email. Business Insider believes the layoffs represent approximately one-third of xAI's 1,500-person data annotation team, which primarily handles the annotation and pre-processing of data used to train xAI's chatbot, Grok.
2025/09/14 10:37
Bitcoin Holds $114K On ETF Strength As XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerge

The post Bitcoin Holds $114K On ETF Strength As XRP & MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is trading in the $114,000-$114,500 range, showing strong support around these levels as institutional funds continue to flow in. BlackRock and Fidelity have reported rising ETF inflows over recent days, reinforcing BTC’s position as a core asset in digital portfolios.  As Bitcoin steadies, investors are not limiting their attention to BTC alone. Ripple’s XRP is gathering momentum, and early-stage opportunities like MAGACOIN FINANCE are now being named as some of the best crypto plays to watch. Traders appear to be balancing stability (BTC) with upside potential in selected altcoins and presales. ETF Demand Strengthens the Base ETF inflows are among the major tailwinds for Bitcoin now. Despite past volatility and intermittent periods of weak demand, recent reports show that BlackRock’s and Fidelity’s ETF products continue to attract steady capital. This institutional interest is helping reduce downward volatility and increasing investor confidence. Steady ETF flows tend to support long-term accumulation, and many analysts believe the sustained interest could push Bitcoin toward resistance levels near $120,000–$125,000 if key technical thresholds are breached. Meanwhile, support at $110,000 to $112,000 remains critical; if that zone fails, downward correction risk increases. XRP Emerges as a Strong Contender XRP has caught sentiment among traders looking for altcoin value. Currently trading near $3.05, XRP broke above short-term resistance in several markets and is being viewed as a rebound play. If XRP reclaims $3.10 and holds it, targets toward $3.50 become increasingly plausible in the medium term. Investors are also keeping an eye on XRP’s fundamentals – its cross-border payment usage, legal/regulatory developments, and partner integrations – all of which could serve as catalysts for price upside. MAGACOIN FINANCE Joins Analyst Top Picks Whale trackers flag growing MAGACOIN FINANCE buys, showing fresh investor bullishness. This latest presale – already drawing both institutional and retail interest – has…
2025/09/14 10:35
