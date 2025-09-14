‘Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap’: Dave Ramsey

The post ‘Crypto Is Dumber Than Crap’: Dave Ramsey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Crypto is commodity and currency” “Dumber than crap” David Lawrence Ramsey III, an American radio personality (The Ramsey Show), financial commentator and the founder of Ramsey Solutions, has slammed cryptocurrency, saying that it may be more legitimate in the future but not now. He also admitted that crypto is a currency, but a digital one, speaking not of Bitcoin or Ethereum but crypto in general. However, his take on crypto is rather mixed as he puts gambling, commodities, crypto and fiat currencies in the same pot when talking about it. Dave Ramsey: Bitcoin is dumber than crap He’s washed, has clearly only done extremely limited research on $BTC and is hurting his audience with this advice Hate to see it pic.twitter.com/dmLdn7dvX6 — Discover Crypto (@DiscoverCrypto_) September 12, 2025 “Crypto is commodity and currency” In a video excerpt published by the @DiscoverCrypto_ X account, David Ramsey is speaking during a recent Ramsey Show and is answering questions from the co-host about his take on crypto. His take on cryptocurrency in general seems rather mixed, since while he believes it to be a digital currency, he still refers to it as a gambling tool and a fetish. While answering questions by his co-host, Ramsey said that he does not believe crypto to be a proven investment, since he considers it a commodity, like gold or oil. He pointed out that he does not buy oil rigs either. Ramsey said, “It’s not gonna be a proven investment, because it’s a commodity. Commodities are never a proven investment.” You Might Also Like “Dumber than crap” He said he does not do much gambling when asked about buying crypto. He then stated that crypto is a currency and he prefers not to invest in that, like he does not invest in the Japanese yen or…