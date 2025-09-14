MEXC birža
The UK and the US plan to sign a technology agreement focusing on key technologies such as AI and quantum computing
PANews reported on September 14th that, according to Jinshi, the British Embassy in Washington said on Saturday that the UK and the US are preparing to sign a landmark technology agreement in the coming days as part of Trump's visit to the UK. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries' trillion-dollar technology industries and create more opportunities for businesses and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic. The embassy said the partnership will focus on key technologies including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, telecommunications, and quantum computing. Trump is expected to depart for the UK on Tuesday for his second three-day state visit. He will be accompanied by a delegation of US executives, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI's Sam Altman.
PANews
2025/09/14 12:56
The Graph vs. the Gatekeepers: Can Decentralized Indexing Save Web3?
The post The Graph vs. the Gatekeepers: Can Decentralized Indexing Save Web3? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain indexing is a crucial process that makes decentralized application (dApp) data accessible and usable. Despite The Graph’s success, challenges remain, particularly with data portability and fragmentation across different blockchains. Blockchain Indexing: Making DApp Data Usable The rise of decentralized applications (dApps) has unlocked a new paradigm for how we interact with technology. However, building […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/the-graph-vs-the-gatekeepers-can-decentralized-indexing-save-web3/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 12:35
Web3 Exec Warns the US Dollar Stablecoin Endgame Won’t Be Tickers
The US dollar’s dominance in the global financial system faces new challenges as regulatory scrutiny and market dynamics put stablecoins under the spotlight. Recent developments in the cryptocurrency ecosystem reveal a complex landscape where traditional fiat currencies are intertwined with blockchain innovations, raising questions about the future of stablecoins and their role in decentralized finance [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/14 12:33
TradFi to ramp up Bitcoin allocations by year-end, Wall Street veteran tips
Wall Street veteran Jordi Visser says Bitcoin allocations in traditional finance portfolios "will go higher" next year. Wall Street veteran and macro analyst Jordi Visser is forecasting that US financial institutions are set to ramp up their Bitcoin allocations before the year is out.“Between now and the end of the year, the allocations for Bitcoin for the next year from the traditional finance world are going to be increased,” Visser told Anthony Pompliano during an interview published to YouTube on Saturday.“I think Bitcoin’s allocation number will go higher across portfolios,” Visser said. “That is going to happen,” he emphasized.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/14 12:32
Taizhou cracked a "high-interest financial management" fraud case that used "U-coin" as a medium to transfer stolen money, with the amount involved reaching more than 6 million yuan.
PANews reported on September 14th that the Taizhou Internet Police's official account revealed a "high-interest financial management" scam. The victim, surnamed Jin, met an online friend and was lured into a fraudulent investment platform with promises of guaranteed profits and high-interest financial management. Initially, several small deposits and withdrawals were successful, convincing Jin of the platform's reliability and promise of substantial returns. The scammers then falsely claimed the platform's "RMB access" was closed, demanding that Jin exchange his cash for virtual currency "U-coins" before continuing to "invest" or withdrawing his booked "profits." Manipulated by promises of "limited-time deposits for higher profits" and "hefty deposits required for withdrawals," Jin continued to invest large sums of cash, even borrowing from friends, ultimately losing over 6 million yuan. Police discovered an efficient money laundering "U-coin assembly line" operating behind the scenes. The fraud ring "went online," remotely directing multiple "handlers" to travel to Huangyan, Taizhou, Zhejiang, and directly collected hundreds of thousands and even millions of yuan in cash from Jin in batches. In June 2025, the Huangyan District People's Procuratorate of Taizhou City prosecuted the defendant, Li, for concealing and hiding the proceeds of crime. The district court sentenced Li to three years and six months in prison and a fine of 80,000 yuan.
PANews
2025/09/14 12:05
Coinbase Pushes Court to Probe Deleted SEC Messages
The post Coinbase Pushes Court to Probe Deleted SEC Messages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase demands court action after SEC deletes key texts, raising concerns over transparency, fairness, and digital communication standards in regulation. Coinbase is taking strong legal action against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On Thursday, the crypto exchange filed a motion in federal court. It asked for a hearing to investigate the deletion of important messages by the SEC. Specifically, these messages include SEC former chair Gary Gensler and other top officials. SEC Deleted a Year of Texts, Coinbase Calls for Court Action According to a report by the SEC’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) the agency deleted almost a year’s worth of text messages. These deletions occurred from October 2022 to September 2023. The report explained the loss of data as being caused by “avoidable” errors. As a result, Coinbase is now asking for answers. The company wants to know why the SEC didn’t do a complete search of its records. This includes text messages and other communications from top officials. Coinbase had already filed multiple Freedom of information (FOIA) requests in 2023 and 2024. However, the SEC did not make these records available. Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, discussed the issue on X (formerly Twitter). He stated, “The Gensler SEC destroyed documents which they were required to preserve and produce.” He added the company now has proof from the SEC’s own inspector general. In its court filing, Coinbase is asking that the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia act quickly. First it wants the court to order expedited discovery. This means quickening up the process of collecting evidence. Then, Coinbase is requesting sanctions against the SEC. Finally, it is calling for the immediate production of all the missing messages. Related Reading: Coinbase Combines Tech Giants and Crypto in New Index Futures | Live…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 12:02
Tether mints 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network
PANews reported on September 14 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, about 10 minutes ago, Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network.
PANews
2025/09/14 11:51
‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Gets First Trailer With Liam Hemsworth And An October Release Date
The post ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Gets First Trailer With Liam Hemsworth And An October Release Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Witcher Season 4 Credit: Netflix Netflix dropped the first trailer for fantasy series The Witcher’s fourth season Saturday evening. This is our first glimpse of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia actually in action. We’ve seen plenty of set photos, but now we get to watch the new monster hunter actually fight a monster – specifically, a wraith. It sounds like Season 3 will once again follow our heroes on separate journeys. The logline reads: “After the Continent-altering events of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.” Here’s the trailer: Netflix also announced that all eight episodes of Season 4 will drop on October 30th, just in time for Halloween. Toss a coin to your Witcher costume designers. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” previous Witcher star, Henry Cavill, posted to his Instagram account back in 2022 prior to the third season’s release. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.” This was followed by one of the weirdest marketing campaigns I’ve ever seen for a TV show, with Netflix putting up billboards that said “He’s Still Geralt” as advertisements for Season 3, which was split into two parts. To make matters worse, one of the show’s producers blamed American viewers for the dumbing down of the show’s script. Cavill has big shoes to fill. He was not only the perfect…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 11:46
Bulls Are On The Move: 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 That Could Be Millionaire Makers for Early Traders
What if the next meme coin millionaire is just one click away? The crypto world thrives on timing, and the right move at the right moment has changed lives overnight. In 2025, the search for high-potential projects is heating up, and investors are zeroing in on coins with viral energy, strong communities, and the ability […]
Coinstats
2025/09/14 11:45
Top DAO Projects by Social Activity: $TAO, $APE, and $HYPE Lead the Pack
LunarCrush ranks top DAO projects by social activity, with $TAO, $APE, and $HYPE are leading social engagement and interactions across Web3.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/14 11:30
