2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Thetanuts Finance Partners with Odette to Debut V4 and RFQ Engine on Base

Thetanuts Finance Partners with Odette to Debut V4 and RFQ Engine on Base

The post Thetanuts Finance Partners with Odette to Debut V4 and RFQ Engine on Base appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thetanuts V4 is built as a chain-agnostic, trustless, and composable framework, serving as the backbone of the Theta System. A centerpiece of V4 is its RFQ engine, which enables users to request and receive custom quotes directly from liquidity providers. Thetanuts Finance has announced that “Odette” will become the first partner powered by its platform’s newly unveiled V4 system, pioneering the test phase ahead of its official rollout. This major upgrade introduces a Request For Quote (RFQ) engine and cements Thetanuts’ role as a key infrastructure provider in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. DeFi options have always struggled with one thing; Liquidity With Thetanuts V4, we are introducing a Request For Quote (RFQ) engine that turns every trade into fuel for a self-reinforcing liquidity flywheel. The more it’s used, the stronger it becomes. V4 is chain-agnostic,… pic.twitter.com/zaYZEtZ9JZ — Thetanuts Finance (@ThetanutsFi) September 11, 2025 The announcement, made through Thetanuts’ official X (formerly Twitter) channel, confirms Odette as the first project to integrate with V4. Odette is a zero-day options protocol building on Base, designed to deliver fast, flexible, and event-driven products. According to Thetanuts, these qualities are exactly what the RFQ model was built to power, making Odette the ideal partner to debut V4. Thetanuts V4 is built as a chain-agnostic, trustless, and composable framework, serving as the backbone of the Theta System. It unites vaults, event-driven options, custom strategies, and institutional-grade access in a seamless architecture. This flexibility allows developers and financial protocols to create tailored solutions while ensuring interoperability across multiple blockchains. A centerpiece of V4 is its RFQ engine, which enables users to request and receive custom quotes directly from liquidity providers. In practice, this model delivers tighter spreads, deeper liquidity, and greater execution transparency, features long associated with traditional financial markets but only now being fully…
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 13:45
Dalintis
Why is small-town professor Waller the most popular candidate for Federal Reserve Chairman?

Why is small-town professor Waller the most popular candidate for Federal Reserve Chairman?

Written by Ethan, Odaily Planet Daily On the morning of September 12th, Beijing time, the US federal funds rate market sent a highly unequivocal signal: the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve at this month's meeting had reached 93.9%. After five consecutive periods of holding steady, the market finally saw a directional shift in monetary policy. Meanwhile, another bet on the Fed's direction over the next two years was quietly gaining momentum: who would succeed Powell as the next Fed Chair? On the decentralized prediction platform Polymarket, as of the same day, current Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller topped the list with 30% odds, ahead of two other "Kevin" contenders: Hassett (16%) and Warsh (15%). However, the market also retained a more dramatic possibility: "Trump not announcing a successor before the end of the year" still held the highest probability, at 41%. This series of data suggests that the market is simultaneously betting on two paths: one is the consensus path of interest rate cuts, and the other is the still-uncertain battle for monetary helmsmanship. Between these two, Waller's name repeatedly appears in various trading perspectives and policy discussions. Why did the market begin to "believe in Waller"? The story of an “atypical Federal Reserve board member”: How did a small-town professor come to the forefront? Waller's background and resume make him an odd fit within the Federal Reserve system. He didn't graduate from an Ivy League school, nor did he hold senior positions at Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley. Born in a small town in Nebraska with a population of less than 8,000, he began his career at Bemidji State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics. In 1985, he received a doctorate in economics from Washington State University, embarking on a long academic career that spanned 24 years, including teaching and research at Indiana University, the University of Kentucky, and the University of Notre Dame. He then spent 24 years in academia researching monetary theory, focusing primarily on central bank independence, tenure systems, and market coordination mechanisms. He left university in 2009 to join the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis as Director of Research. In 2019, he was nominated by Trump to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. The nomination process was fraught with controversy, and the confirmation process was not smooth, but on December 3, 2020, the Senate confirmed his appointment by a narrow margin of 48 to 47. At 61, Waller entered the highest decision-making body of the Federal Reserve, older than most governors. This proved to be an advantage: he had no baggage or beholden to Wall Street. Having spent time at the St. Louis Fed, he understood that the Fed was not a monolithic entity, and that dissenting voices were not only tolerated but sometimes even encouraged. This approach allows him to maintain both professional judgment and freedom of expression, without being pigeonholed as a spokesperson for a particular faction. From Trump's perspective, such a figure might be easier to "use readily," while in the eyes of the market, such a candidate represents "less uncertainty." But in a power dynamic entwined with bureaucracy and political will, Waller isn't the type of person who's naturally sought after by the market . His career path has been relatively academic and technical, and he's not known for his public speaking skills, nor does he frequently appear on financial television. Yet, it is this man who has gradually become the "consensus candidate" frequently mentioned in various market tools and political commentaries. The reason is that he possesses three compatibility characteristics : First, the monetary policy style is flexible but not speculative. Waller is neither a typical inflation hawk nor a monetary easing advocate. He advocates that policy should be shaped by economic conditions: in 2019, he supported rate cuts to preempt a recession; in 2022, he favored rapid rate hikes to curb inflation; and in 2025, amidst a slowing economy and falling inflation, he became one of the first Fed governors to vote for a rate cut. This non-ideological approach to policymaking is surprisingly rare in the current highly politicized Fed landscape. Second, the political relationship is clear and the technical image is extremely clean. Waller, nominated by Trump to the Federal Reserve Board in 2020, is one of the few monetary policy officials within the Republican system who achieves both technical neutrality and political compatibility. Neither considered a Trump confidant nor ostracized by the party establishment, his unique centrist position affords him greater political wiggle room amidst the fierce partisan competition. Unlike Hassett, who has a strong political affiliation and a clear-cut stance, and unlike Warsh, who has close ties to Wall Street, Waller exhibits a more purely technocratic character. He is more easily seen as a "trustworthy professional." In the context of highly polarized American politics, this non-ideological, professional-based image makes him a stable and easily accepted candidate. Third, there is a degree of tolerance within the system regarding encryption technology. Waller isn't a true "crypto believer," but he's been one of the most vocal voices within the Federal Reserve system on topics like stablecoins, AI-powered payments, and tokenization . He doesn't advocate for government-led innovation, nor does he oppose CBDCs. However, he supports private stablecoins as a tool for improving payment efficiency, arguing that "the government should build the underlying infrastructure like a highway, leaving the rest to the market." Compared with the other two candidates, he may be the only senior Fed official who clearly sends a signal of "public-private collaboration" between traditional finance and digital assets. Sense of smell and rhythm: He knows when to speak and when to shut up In July this year, the Federal Reserve held its summer FOMC meeting. Although the market generally expected to continue to "maintain interest rates unchanged", a rare scene finally occurred at the meeting: two directors, Waller and Michelle Bowman, voted against it , advocating an immediate interest rate cut of 25 basis points. This type of "minority veto" is not common within the Fed. The last time it occurred was in 1993. Two weeks before the vote, Waller had already signaled his stance at a central bank seminar at New York University. His public remarks explicitly argued that "current economic data supports a moderate rate cut." On the surface, this was a technical advance communication; however, the rhythm revealed a political signal. At the time, Trump had a love-hate relationship with Powell, having previously repeatedly attacked him on Truth Social, demanding an "immediate rate cut." Waller's vote and speech neither fully aligned with the president's, nor did they offer Powell cover. He struck a balance between "policy adjustments" and "technical independence." In a highly politicized Federal Reserve environment, directors who are able to strike a balance and choose the right time to express their views appear to have more leadership qualities . Trump criticizes Powell for 'poor and incompetent' performance in overseeing Fed building construction If it comes to power, how will the crypto market react? The crypto market's debate over who will helm the Federal Reserve has never been merely a peripheral gossip; it reflects a triple threat of policy expectations, market sentiment, and regulatory path. If Waller truly takes the chairmanship, we need to seriously consider how these three roles will re-price the future. First, it is a large-scale opening of a “regulatory dialogue window” for stablecoin issuers and compliance tracks. Waller has repeatedly spoken out against central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), stating they "cannot address the market failures of the existing payment system." He instead emphasized the advantages of private stablecoins (such as USDC, DAI, and PayPal USD) in improving payment efficiency and cross-border settlement. He emphasized that regulation should come from "Congressional legislation rather than institutional expansion," and called for "these new technologies to be free of stigmatization." This means that if he becomes chairman, projects like Circle, MakerDAO, and Ethena could potentially enter a period of "regulatory path determination," freeing them from the constant gray area between the SEC and CFTC. More importantly, Waller's philosophy of "market-driven, government-supported" could prompt supporting agencies like the Ministry of Finance and the FDIC to collaborate on developing a stablecoin regulatory framework, promoting the implementation of policies requiring "licensing, reserve regulation, and standardized information disclosure." Secondly, for main chain assets such as BTC and ETH, it is a medium-term protection umbrella of "positive sentiment + relaxed regulation" While Waller hasn’t publicly praised Bitcoin or Ethereum, he did say in 2024 that “the Fed shouldn’t choose sides for the market.” While concise, this statement implies that the Fed won’t actively “suppress non-dollar systems” as long as they don’t touch the bottom line of payment sovereignty and systemic risk. This will provide a window for a "relatively mild regulatory cycle" for BTC and ETH. Even if the SEC may still question their securities attributes, if the Federal Reserve does not force CBDC, does not block encrypted payments, and does not intervene in on-chain activities, then market speculation and risk appetite will naturally improve. Simply put, in the "Waller era", Bitcoin may not have "official support", but there will be the natural benefit of "loosening of regulatory winds". Third, for developers and DeFi native innovators, it is a rare window for “central bank dialogue” Waller mentioned "AI payment", "smart contracts" and "distributed ledger technology" on many occasions this year, and said: "We don't necessarily adopt these technologies, but we must understand them." This statement is completely different from the attitude of many regulators who avoid or belittle encryption technology. This opens up an extremely important space for developers: not necessarily to be accepted, but at least no longer to be excluded. From Libra to USDC, from EigenLayer to Visa Crypto, generations of developers have struggled with awkward "parallel universe" communications with central bank regulators. If Waller takes office, the Fed could become the first central bank leader willing to engage with DeFi natives. In other words, crypto developers may be about to reach the starting point of "policy negotiation rights" and "financial discourse power." Conclusion: Predicting future transaction pricing and determining pricing direction by the chairman Whether Waller will be the new chairman remains uncertain. However, the market has already begun to speculate on how he will price the future if he becomes chairman. The market's 31% bet on him continues to climb, far exceeding its competitors. At this juncture, it's clear that expectations for interest rate cuts are being realized; the crypto industry is searching for policy breakthroughs; and US dollar assets are caught in a global triangle of increasing US Treasury issuance, high interest rates, and a recovery in risk appetite. As a politically acceptable, policy-predictable, and market-ready "successor," Waller is a natural bet. But perhaps there is another topic worth paying attention to: If he ultimately does not become the chairman of the Federal Reserve, how will the market readjust these expectations? And if he does take office, the qualifying race for the "next generation dollar system" may have just begun.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1679-1.46%
Threshold
T$0.01674-1.99%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.543-0.26%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/14 13:39
Dalintis
PUMP Soars 22% in a Day as Bitcoin Holds Steady at $116K: Weekend Watch

PUMP Soars 22% in a Day as Bitcoin Holds Steady at $116K: Weekend Watch

PUMP is by far the top performer from the larger-cap alts today.
Capverse
CAP$0.15519+0.16%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.008061+1.49%
Dalintis
CryptoPotato2025/09/14 13:33
Dalintis
BlockSec: The "transferFrom" vulnerability caused a loss of approximately $90,000 on the Base chain

BlockSec: The "transferFrom" vulnerability caused a loss of approximately $90,000 on the Base chain

PANews reported on September 14th that BlockSec Phalcon alerted its system to a "transferFrom" issue, resulting in a loss of approximately $90,000 USD on the Base chain. This issue stems from insufficient access control, allowing for arbitrary low-level calls within callback functions. The alert recommended the immediate revocation of all approvals for the unknown contract 0xD9f4a3238154ff6439e37F98c9B11489353715Bb.
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/14 13:30
Dalintis
Crypto Market Week Highlights: Top Events, Movers and Shakers

Crypto Market Week Highlights: Top Events, Movers and Shakers

Read the full article at coingape.com.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017395+2.55%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 13:30
Dalintis
Yala: The protocol recently suffered an attack, and all user assets were unaffected

Yala: The protocol recently suffered an attack, and all user assets were unaffected

PANews reported on September 14th that Yala announced on the X platform that the protocol recently experienced an attack, which briefly impacted the anchoring of YU. With the assistance of security partners such as SlowMist, the issue has been identified and improvements have been implemented to enhance system performance. Officials emphasized that the security of all user assets was not affected.
YALA
YALA$0.13588-7.85%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001871+0.64%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/14 13:24
Dalintis
‘Worldcoin is an important project’- Will WLD reclaim $2 after Tom Lee’s backing?

‘Worldcoin is an important project’- Will WLD reclaim $2 after Tom Lee’s backing?

The post ‘Worldcoin is an important project’- Will WLD reclaim $2 after Tom Lee’s backing?  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 14, 2025 Key Takeaways WLD could reverse recent losses amid continued backing by Tom Lee and easing whale sell-off. Can bulls eye the 45% potential gain?  Fundstrat CIO and Wall Street strategist, Tom Lee, has backed Worldcoin [WLD], highlighting its crucial role in the artificial intelligence (AI) era.  He added that the firm’s push for unique ‘proof of human’ in the age of AI and artificial general intelligence (AGI) is ‘very important.’ Source: X Lee is on record stating that his Ethereum [ETH] corporate treasury via BitMine is driven by three catalysts: stablecoins, tokenization and AI.  He recently stated that Ethereum’s zero-knowledge proofs could help verify AI agents from humans and would make the network a foundational layer for future AI.  The converged vision with Worldcoin and Lee’s backing kept WLD market sentiment at record positive levels. But the price was yet to follow through.  What’s next for WLD? Earlier in September, WLD doubled after attracting a new and first-of-its-kind corporate treasury by Eightco Holdings. The firm raised 250 million, partly financed by Lee-led BitMine, the largest ETH treasury firm in the world. Source: Santiment Although network activity also surged after the update, it retreated afterward. But the sentiment remained positive at record levels despite the price pullback seen after the explosive 100% rally.  In addition, one of the largest whale wallets (blue) that offloaded over 70 million WLD into the rally has eased the dump-off. The reduced pressure could allow bulls to attempt another run.  Source: Santiment On the price charts, the pullback had tagged the golden ratio around $1.5, further raising the odds of another shot at reversing the recent losses. A 45% potential gain could be feasible if WLD reclaims $2 and extends to the recent high at $2.2.  Source: WLD/USDT, TradingView Overall, WLD…
Worldcoin
WLD$1.501-4.39%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000287+3.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017395+2.55%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 13:14
Dalintis
Falcon Finance Staking Campaign Surpasses $1.57M Within 24 Hours of Buidlpad Launch

Falcon Finance Staking Campaign Surpasses $1.57M Within 24 Hours of Buidlpad Launch

The post Falcon Finance Staking Campaign Surpasses $1.57M Within 24 Hours of Buidlpad Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With APYs ranging from 9.6 percent to 13.8 percent, the program also provides potential for increased yield. Falcon’s staking program marks a new turning point in community-driven capital development, with over $1.6 billion USDf in circulation. At a fully diluted valuation of $350 million, Falcon Finance announced today that over $1.57 million has been staked in the first day of its staking campaign on Buidlpad, highlighting high early demand for access to its $FF token. Participants may release $FF at the preferred valuation by staking USDf or sUSDf from a minimum of $3,000 and a one-month lock-up. Along with daily 2x Miles on their committed amount, early stakers also receive extra Buidlpad Miles, which may range from 15x for a month to 60x for a 12-month commitment. With APYs ranging from 9.6 percent to 13.8 percent, the program also provides potential for increased yield. Stakers may earn up to 1.5x on top of basic returns by maximizing their tenure and commitment, which opens up access to $FF and provides alluring continuous benefits. Falcon’s staking program marks a new turning point in community-driven capital development, with over $1.6 billion USDf in circulation. The launch demonstrates the expanding function of token access platforms in providing early backers with significant allocation possibilities prior to wider market visibility. The partnership between Falcon Finance and Buidlpad expands on the platform’s history of hosting popular campaigns for up-and-coming cryptocurrency ventures. In only three campaigns this year, Buidlpad has already committed over $220 million with Solayer, Sahara AI, and Lombard. You may register for the staking campaign at https://buidlpad.com/hodl/falcon. Any custody-ready asset, including as digital assets, currency-backed tokens, and tokenized real-world assets, may be converted into USD-pegged onchain liquidity using Falcon Finance’s universal collateral infrastructure. Falcon makes it easy for institutions, protocols, and capital allocators to access safe and…
RealLink
REAL$0.06279-0.69%
Falcon Finance
USDF$0.994-1.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-1.31%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 13:12
Dalintis
Farcaster Adds Real-Time Trade Alerts on Base and Solana

Farcaster Adds Real-Time Trade Alerts on Base and Solana

The post Farcaster Adds Real-Time Trade Alerts on Base and Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Farcaster adds real-time trade and price alerts on Base and Solana, helping users follow top traders and market moves instantly. Farcaster has introduced a significant new feature that enhances its platform’s functionality. Recently, the decentralized social protocol launched the token and trade alerts for Base and Solana networks. This update has enabled users to track trading activity in real time and get notified in seconds of what traders are doing. This integration of social networking with live crypto trading tools is an important development for Farcaster and its community. New Farcaster Tool Lets Users Track Top Traders The new trade alert system allows users to closely follow their favorite traders. Users are able to turn on notifications that alert them when these traders are buying or selling tokens on-chain. Additionally, Farcaster offers the option of setting custom price alerts across Base and Solana blockchains. This means that traders can set price thresholds or market cap targets and receive timely updates based on those targets in line with trading strategies. Farcaster’s team released the update to X, along with visual guides on the new features. One highlighted image focused on the “Learn from the best traders” option, which displays how users can stay informed with the trading actions of the people they’re following. Another picture showed a list of traders with toggle switches so users could turn off or turn on the alert for specific traders with ease. This design is intended to offer a personalized but manageable notification experience. Related Reading: Asphere Launches Solana-Based Blockchain Networks for Enterprises | Live Bitcoin News The reaction of the community to the launch has so far been largely positive, though there is some skepticism. Many users shared their enthusiasm for instant alerts, saying that the feature makes trading more fluid and responsive. Some…
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 13:11
Dalintis
Ripple’s XRP Returns to Top 100 Global Assets by Market Cap as Bitcoin Battles Silver

Ripple’s XRP Returns to Top 100 Global Assets by Market Cap as Bitcoin Battles Silver

Ethereum is also close to breaking within the largest 20 assets.
Capverse
CAP$0.15519+0.16%
XRP
XRP$3.0305+1.20%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Dalintis
CryptoPotato2025/09/14 12:59
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight