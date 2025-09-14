The TechBeat: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/14/2025)

Tiger Lake Launches to Unify Postgres and Lakehouse for Real-Time Analytics and AI By @tigerdata [ 5 Min read ] Tiger Lake unifies Postgres and the lakehouse with a real-time data loop, simplifying pipelines and powering dashboards, monitoring, and AI-driven agents. Read More. Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030 By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More. Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind 'upgrade to unlock' two days later is a hostage situation. Read More. A Tale from Database Performance at Scale: Rust and Driver Debugging By @scylladb [ 7 Min read ] Joan’s quirky debugging tale shows how Rust, drivers, and timeouts shape database performance at scale—mixing humor with hard-won lessons. Read More. How Evergen Scaled Renewable Monitoring with TigerData (TimescaleDB) and Slashed Infrastructure Cost By @tigerdata [ 9 Min read ] How Evergen scaled renewable monitoring by moving from MongoDB to TigerData (TimescaleDB)—cutting infra use >50%, speeding queries <500 ms, & centralizing data. Read More. From Postgres to ScyllaDB: How Coralogix Achieved 349x Faster Queries By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] Coralogix boosted query speeds 349x by migrating from PostgreSQL to ScyllaDB, cutting latency from 30s to 86ms with smart data modeling. Read More. The End of Generic Annotation in Healthcare: Cardiac Imaging Shows Why By @missinvestigate [ 4 Min read ] Cardiac imaging has drawn the line. Generic annotation is dead. Read More. Labubu Authenticity Guide By @alfredodecandia [ 4 Min read ] Do you ever get that rush when the latest drop is released? But with high demand comes the risk of counterfeit products, especially on online marketplaces Read More. AWS Bedrock Knowledge Bases: Comparing S3 Vector Store vs. OpenSearch, PostgreSQL & Neptune By @tokarevartem [ 5 Min read ] Starting on July 15, AWS has added support for S3 vector stores for Bedrock knowledge bases. I'm going to compare each AWS-managed S3 vector store. Read More. How to Build a File Uploader Tool with Drag-and-Drop and Cloud Storage By @filestack [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to build a modern file uploader tool with drag-and-drop, progress tracking, and cloud integration using file upload software. Read More. Beyond the Hype: The Quiet Rise of AI Agents That Run Your Digital Life By @drechimyn [ 5 Min read ] The “Agentic Web” looms: autonomous systems negotiating across services; firms that let agents handle the routine 80% free humans for the hard 20%. Read More. Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? By @nebojsaneshatodorovic [ 4 Min read ] Trump is taxing and blocking outsourcing and remote work. Read More. The Ins and Outs of Rust 1.81.0 By @Rust [ 4 Min read ] 1.81 stabilizes the Error trait in core, allowing usage of the trait in #![no_std] libraries, plus much more. Read More. Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion By @hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i [ 4 Min read ] Recursion long predates coding, so why does Big Tech keep getting it wrong? Here’s the actual definition. Read More. True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. Developers Use AI More, Trust It Less, Stack Overflow Survey Finds By @ainativedev [ 3 Min read ] Developers use AI more than ever, but trust it less. ‘Almost right’ code is driving a push toward spec-driven development. Read More. Here's Why Databricks Is Worth $100 Billion By @williamguo [ 6 Min read ] Its value doesn’t come from storytelling—it comes from the fact that Databricks has become a must-have option for enterprise AI. Read More. AI Unleashes a 50x Leap in Stem Cell Reprogramming: OpenAI's GPT-4b Micro Changes the Game for Life By @hacker-Antho [ 6 Min read ] This article is about collaboration between OpenAI and Retro Biosciences to accelerate life sciences research through AI. Read More. A New Attack in the Age Of AI By @eko [ 4 Min read ] Discover 'Disruption of Context' - a new AI cyberattack where insiders manipulate data to sabotage AI systems. Learn how to protect your organization. Read More. Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change By @paoloap [ 6 Min read ] Speed up XGBoost training by 46x with one parameter change. Learn how GPU acceleration saves hours, boosts iteration, and scales to big data. Read More.