Derive Proposes Stunning Boost to Coin Supply

The proposal suggests increasing DRV's supply by 50% with 500 million new coins. The new coins will be used to finance partnerships and boost institutional liquidity.
Ethiopia Turns Surplus Hydropower into $55M via Bitcoin Mining

Ethiopia uses surplus hydropower from its dam to generate $55M via Bitcoin mining, promoting green energy and boosting the economy. Ethiopia is using its extra hydropower in a new and profitable way. The country has started selling surplus electricity to Bitcoin mining. Much of this additional power is provided by the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Instead of a wastage up to 11% of the energy, Ethiopian Electric Power is now converting it into revenue. So far, this has generated some $55 million in foreign currency during the past ten months. Bitcoin Mining Brings New Revenue Stream to Ethiopia This idea was made more popular when China banned crypto mining in 2021. Lots of Chinese mining companies moved their operations overseas. Today, the majority of Bitcoin mining companies (over 80%) in Ethiopia are Chinese. This information was shared by Addis Insight in November 2024. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which was officially opened on September 9, 2025, generates six gigawatts of electricity. A part of this unused energy is now supporting Ethiopia's growing crypto mining industry. Because of this, Ethiopia is now responsible for around 5% of the total hash rate of Bitcoin in the world. That means that the country plays a noticeable role in the world's Bitcoin mining operations. Also, Ethiopia has very low rates for electricity, only three to four cents per kilowatt-hour. This low cost is an attraction to mining companies seeking to cut costs. This additional income is very helpful to the country. Ethiopia has been facing political and regional difficulties. For instance, the continuing conflict with Egypt over rights to Nile River water has stalled since 2019. Related Reading: Tajikistan Reports $3.5M Loss from Illegal Bitcoin Mining | Live Bitcoin News Despite these tensions, the dam continues to generate a stable power supply.
Investor Sentiment Updates on Bitcoin Mining Stocks: Institutions Bet Big on IREN, CIFR, CORZ, APLD, MARA

Institutions increased positions in Bitcoin miners during H1 2025, with IREN, CIFR, CORZ, APLD, and MARA leading gains in holder numbers and capital flows. Bitcoin Mining Stocks and Investor Sentiment The following guest post comes from Bitcoinminingstock.io, the one-stop hub for all things bitcoin mining stocks, educational tools, and industry insights.
Bulls Ready to Lead the Market Surge: 6 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 Poised for Explosive Growth

What if choosing the right digital asset today could set the foundation for financial success in 2025 and beyond? With meme coins rising from playful internet culture to commanding billions in market value, the real challenge isn't whether these tokens matter – it's figuring out which ones have the most potential.
The TechBeat: Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? (9/14/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Tiger Lake Launches to Unify Postgres and Lakehouse for Real-Time Analytics and AI By @tigerdata [ 5 Min read ] Tiger Lake unifies Postgres and the lakehouse with a real-time data loop, simplifying pipelines and powering dashboards, monitoring, and AI-driven agents. Read More. Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030 By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More. Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More. A Tale from Database Performance at Scale: Rust and Driver Debugging By @scylladb [ 7 Min read ] Joan’s quirky debugging tale shows how Rust, drivers, and timeouts shape database performance at scale—mixing humor with hard-won lessons. Read More. How Evergen Scaled Renewable Monitoring with TigerData (TimescaleDB) and Slashed Infrastructure Cost By @tigerdata [ 9 Min read ] How Evergen scaled renewable monitoring by moving from MongoDB to TigerData (TimescaleDB)—cutting infra use &gt;50%, speeding queries &lt;500 ms, &amp; centralizing data. Read More. From Postgres to ScyllaDB: How Coralogix Achieved 349x Faster Queries By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] Coralogix boosted query speeds 349x by migrating from PostgreSQL to ScyllaDB, cutting latency from 30s to 86ms with smart data modeling. Read More. The End of Generic Annotation in Healthcare: Cardiac Imaging Shows Why By @missinvestigate [ 4 Min read ] Cardiac imaging has drawn the line. Generic annotation is dead. Read More. Labubu Authenticity Guide By @alfredodecandia [ 4 Min read ] Do you ever get that rush when the latest drop is released? But with high demand comes the risk of counterfeit products, especially on online marketplaces Read More. AWS Bedrock Knowledge Bases: Comparing S3 Vector Store vs. OpenSearch, PostgreSQL &amp; Neptune By @tokarevartem [ 5 Min read ] Starting on July 15, AWS has added support for S3 vector stores for Bedrock knowledge bases. I'm going to compare each AWS-managed S3 vector store. Read More. How to Build a File Uploader Tool with Drag-and-Drop and Cloud Storage By @filestack [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to build a modern file uploader tool with drag-and-drop, progress tracking, and cloud integration using file upload software. Read More. Beyond the Hype: The Quiet Rise of AI Agents That Run Your Digital Life By @drechimyn [ 5 Min read ] The “Agentic Web” looms: autonomous systems negotiating across services; firms that let agents handle the routine 80% free humans for the hard 20%. Read More. Is Trump Remote Work Enemy #1? By @nebojsaneshatodorovic [ 4 Min read ] Trump is taxing and blocking outsourcing and remote work. Read More. The Ins and Outs of Rust 1.81.0 By @Rust [ 4 Min read ] 1.81 stabilizes the Error trait in core, allowing usage of the trait in #![no_std] libraries, plus much more. Read More. Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion By @hackercm7vboi4k0000356q3bkj7c9i [ 4 Min read ] Recursion long predates coding, so why does Big Tech keep getting it wrong? Here’s the actual definition. Read More. True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. Developers Use AI More, Trust It Less, Stack Overflow Survey Finds By @ainativedev [ 3 Min read ] Developers use AI more than ever, but trust it less. ‘Almost right’ code is driving a push toward spec-driven development. Read More. Here's Why Databricks Is Worth $100 Billion By @williamguo [ 6 Min read ] Its value doesn’t come from storytelling—it comes from the fact that Databricks has become a must-have option for enterprise AI. Read More. AI Unleashes a 50x Leap in Stem Cell Reprogramming: OpenAI's GPT-4b Micro Changes the Game for Life By @hacker-Antho [ 6 Min read ] This article is about collaboration between OpenAI and Retro Biosciences to accelerate life sciences research through AI. Read More. A New Attack in the Age Of&nbsp;AI By @eko [ 4 Min read ] Discover 'Disruption of Context' - a new AI cyberattack where insiders manipulate data to sabotage AI systems. Learn how to protect your organization. Read More. Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change By @paoloap [ 6 Min read ] Speed up XGBoost training by 46x with one parameter change. Learn how GPU acceleration saves hours, boosts iteration, and scales to big data. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
ECB Governing Council: ECB interest rate cycle is nearing its end

Martin Kocher, the new president of the Austrian National Bank and a member of the ECB's governing council, said in an interview that absent major shocks, the ECB could temporarily maintain interest rates at 2%. "At this point, this interest rate cycle is over, or very close to it," Kocher said. This Thursday, the ECB held interest rates steady at 2% for the second consecutive meeting. Kocher said that "absent significant changes in the data," the rationale for this month's decision will, to some extent, "continue to hold true in future ECB meetings." When asked about his personal stance, Kocher stated that he currently "inclined to remain cautious on monetary policy" and advised against taking excessive risks on inflation.
Investors Brace for One of the Most Important Changes Yet

The XRP Ledger is gearing up for one of its most security-focused changes yet, with developers preparing an upgrade aimed at stopping hackers and scammers in their tracks. Known as the XLS-86 Firewall, the proposal is designed to give token holders new tools to defend their accounts — a response to years of losses from phishing campaigns, fake airdrops, and other attacks. Unlike past measures that often required technical expertise, the firewall is being positioned as a straightforward safeguard accessible to both retail investors and businesses. At its core, the system introduces transaction rules that can limit withdrawals by time or value. If an attacker were to compromise a wallet, these restrictions could delay an immediate transfer of funds, giving the real owner a chance to secure their assets. How the Firewall Works The firewall's most talked-about feature is its ability to impose protective rules on outgoing transactions. Account holders will be able to set thresholds or time-based limits, effectively slowing down suspicious activity. A whitelist option is also included, allowing everyday payments to trusted parties without friction. This balance between tighter security and practical usability is seen as a major improvement over current safeguards. Crucially, the update won't be mandatory. Users will decide whether to activate it, tailoring security levels to their own comfort. For many in the community, this flexibility could make XLS-86 far more widely adopted than multisignature setups, which remain effective but overly complicated for casual use. Why the Update Matters The push for stronger protections comes at a time when scams continue to plague XRP holders. Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently warned of a fraudulent airdrop campaign circulating online — the latest in a string of attempts to exploit unsuspecting users.
Top catalysts for Canada’s TSX Composite Index

Canadian stocks are firing on all cylinders this year, despite the headwinds brought by Donald Trump's tariffs. The TSX Composite Index jumped to a record high of $29,283, up by 31% from its lowest level this year. This article highlights some of the top catalysts to watch this week.Canada inflation data The first main catalyst that will drive the TSX Composite Index will be the upcoming Canadian consumer inflation data on Tuesday.Economists expect the data to show that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose from 1.7% in July to 1.8% in August, while the core CPI remained unchanged at 2.6%.The Canadian inflation numbers are important because of their impact on the stock and bond markets. In most cases, lower rates usually lead to interest rate cuts and lower bond yields.Data shows that Canada's bond yield has moved downwards this year. The ten-year yield has dropped to 3.18% from the year-to-date high of 3.62%, while the 30-year yield moved downwards to 3.62%, down from the year-to-date high of 3.9%.Bank of Canada interest rate decision The other notable catalyst for the TSX Composite Index is the upcoming Bank of Canada interest rate decision, which is scheduled on Wednesday.Economists expect the bank to cut interest rates because inflation has remained below the important point at 2% in the past few months.The base case is that it will lower rates from 2.75% to 2.50%, much lower the US borrowing rate of 4.50%. Analysts also expect that the central bank will cut interest rates at least one more time this year.Federal Reserve interest rate decision The TSX, like other major global indices, will react to the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision.Economists expect the bank to slash interest rates by 0.25% in this meeting. It will bring the official borrowing rate to between 4.00% and 4.25%.In theory, Federal Reserve interest rate cuts would trigger more risk-taking among investors, which will lead to higher stock price values. However, the upcoming rate has been priced in, which may push stocks downwards  A rate cut would also boost gold prices, a move that would impact the TSX Index because many companies in the gold mining industry are listed on it.TSX Index is highly overbought The other main catalyst for the TSX Composite is its technicals, which point to a retreat this week. The chart above shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has jumped to 77, meaning that it is highly overbought.It also remains much higher than the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). This means that it could go through mean reversion in the coming weeks. If this happens, the next key support level to watch will be at $28,000.
XRP News: Investors Brace for One of the Most Important Changes Yet

Known as the XLS-86 Firewall, the proposal is designed to give token holders new tools to defend their accounts
dForce Moves to Integrate AnchorX Yuan-Pegged $AxCNH Stablecoin

According to dForce, the proposal to incorporate $AxCNH will reportedly broaden consumer access to CNH-centered assets within the DeFi sector.
