MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Blibli Boss Drawn Into Indonesia’s Chromebook Scandal
TLDRs; Blibli CEO Kusumo Martanto questioned in Indonesia’s Chromebook corruption probe tied to the education ministry’s digitalization program. Prosecutors investigating inflated procurement of 1.2 million laptops, with estimated state losses of US$120 million. Case highlights systemic corruption in education, where up to 50% of funds historically fail to reach students. High-profile tech leaders, including former [...] The post Blibli Boss Drawn Into Indonesia’s Chromebook Scandal appeared first on CoinCentral.
BOSS
$0.001964
-4.28%
Dalintis
Coincentral
2025/09/14 15:13
Dalintis
Polymarket Partners with Chainlink for Faster Prediction Market Settlements
TLDR Polymarket now uses Chainlink for instant, automated market settlements on Polygon. Chainlink’s oracles secure Polymarket’s data, ensuring tamper-proof predictions. Polymarket expands real-time resolution to subjective markets with Chainlink integration. The partnership strengthens Polymarket’s global reach, supporting U.S. market entry. Polymarket, a platform focused on crypto-powered prediction markets, has integrated Chainlink’s technology to enable faster [...] The post Polymarket Partners with Chainlink for Faster Prediction Market Settlements appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
$0.018311
-2.82%
REAL
$0.06278
-0.71%
NOW
$0.00594
+2.76%
Dalintis
Coincentral
2025/09/14 15:10
Dalintis
Ethereum Traders Add MAGACOIN FINANCE to Watchlists as Layer Brett Lags in ROI Forecasts
The post Ethereum Traders Add MAGACOIN FINANCE to Watchlists as Layer Brett Lags in ROI Forecasts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s stability near $4,450 has set the stage for an altcoin rotation that could define the final quarter of 2025. Traders are debating where the best opportunities lie: utility-driven Layer-2 projects like Layer Brett, or community-backed projects such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, which has stormed watchlists with its eye-catching 2000% ROI potential. The contrast in projections captures the classic crypto split — fundamentals versus FOMO. Ethereum’s price is hovering near $4,450, which is the perfect stage to induce the altcoin rotation for the last quarter of 2025. Traders are on the lookout for the next opportunity, which will be the best. Some believe that utility-based Layer 2 projects hold the key to this potential gain. Conversely, some traders think that the community-driven project like MAGACOIN FINANCE will be the next best opportunity. MAGACOIN FINANCE has garnered significant attention among traders and is even on the watchlists of many investors, as it holds the potential to offer a 2000% ROI. The difference in the projections encapsulates the classic cryptocurrency split — between fundamentals and FOMO. Layer Brett: Utility-Driven Growth With Institutional Tailwinds What sets Layer Brett (LBRETT) apart is how it fuses the best of Cardano’s methodical design and Solana’s speed, while simultaneously solving Ethereum’s congestion and high gas fee problems. Built as an Ethereum Layer-2 solution, it leverages the booming L2 sector—which analysts expect to process over $10 trillion annually by 2027—to carve out a market opportunity far larger than most meme coins could ever dream of. Its ecosystem is designed with multiple engines of growth. Staking rewards exceeding 800% APY incentivize holders to stay invested while strengthening network security. A scarce 10B token supply ensures demand consistently outpaces availability, supporting long-term price appreciation. Meanwhile, a community-driven $1 million giveaway campaign has attracted a large supporter base, which has kept hype…
NEAR
$2.68
+1.93%
HYPE
$52.69
-1.51%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005255
-10.33%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 15:02
Dalintis
Missed Polygon (MATIC) 100x? This New Crypto Coin Surges 350% and Analysts See 25x More Gains
Polygon (MATIC) is currently trading at around $0.27 USD. Over recent weeks, it has made steady gains, showing strength in its layer-2 scaling infrastructure and ecosystem partnerships. Though MATIC has delivered strong returns for those who got in early, its large market cap and matured development trajectory mean that future growth is likely to be […] The post Missed Polygon (MATIC) 100x? This New Crypto Coin Surges 350% and Analysts See 25x More Gains appeared first on CoinChapter.
MORE
$0.08847
-2.00%
CAP
$0.15519
+0.16%
GAINS
$0.02528
--%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/14 15:00
Dalintis
SUI: $4 is a short-term challenge – Will bulls prevail?
The Fixed Range Volume Profile highlighted the importance of the $4 and $3.5 levels.
SUI
$3.5698
+0.91%
BULLS
$850.82
+0.16%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/14 15:00
Dalintis
Cosmoverse 2025 Heads to Split, Croatia – Connecting Global Web3 Leaders with Institutional Voices in Southeast Europe
Cosmoverse, the flagship conference for the Cosmos ecosystem, is officially coming to Split, Croatia, from October 30 to November 1, 2025.
Dalintis
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/14 15:00
Dalintis
xAI Cuts Hundreds of Generalist Roles in Favor of Domain Specialists
TLDRs; Musk’s xAI laid off 500 data annotators, pivoting to hire domain experts in STEM, finance, medicine, and safety. The cuts mark a broader tech industry trend where generalist roles vanish as AI automation grows. xAI plans to expand its specialist tutor workforce by tenfold to strengthen chatbot Grok’s capabilities. Over 130,000 tech jobs were [...] The post xAI Cuts Hundreds of Generalist Roles in Favor of Domain Specialists appeared first on CoinCentral.
XAI
$0.04976
-2.48%
GROK
$0.001321
-1.49%
AI
$0.1365
-8.51%
Dalintis
Coincentral
2025/09/14 14:45
Dalintis
Yi Lihua: The law of price increases has begun, and the high-quality copycat season will definitely begin
PANews reported on September 14th that Liquid Capital founder Yi Lihua tweeted, "I've said before that the law of rising prices has begun. After ETH led the way, mainstream coins like SOL and BNB began to rise. In the end, there will definitely be a high-quality altcoin season. In the last bull market, there were countless billion-dollar projects. This time it will be the same or even more crazy. I hope entrepreneurs with vision and innovation will work hard to seize this opportunity and live up to the new era of blockchain-based finance for 6 billion people."
SOL
$235.58
-0.17%
BNB
$927.35
+0.59%
RISE
$0.010855
-6.41%
Dalintis
PANews
2025/09/14 14:40
Dalintis
Beleggers trekken crypto terug: exchange reserves kelderen
Er gebeurt iets opvallends op de cryptomarkt: zowel Bitcoin als Ethereum verdwijnen in rap tempo van de beurzen. Volgens nieuwe data van CryptoQuant zijn de voorraden van deze twee grote munten bij centrale exchanges dit jaar fors gedaald. Dat wordt vaak gezien als een teken dat beleggers hun coins liever... Het bericht Beleggers trekken crypto terug: exchange reserves kelderen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
$0.7565
+0.74%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/14 14:40
Dalintis
Derive Expands DRV Supply Dramatically
In a striking move, Nick Forster, co-founder of Derive, a blockchain options exchange, has suggested a major increase in the supply of its altcoin, DRV. The proposal calls for the creation of 500 million new coins, potentially boosting the overall supply by 50%.Continue Reading:Derive Expands DRV Supply Dramatically
ALTCOIN
$0.0005255
-10.33%
MOVE
$0.125
-0.15%
MAJOR
$0.15978
--%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/14 14:38
Dalintis
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion
A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE
Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight