Ethereum is worth $1 trillion, but its developers are underpaid
Ethereum shines in the crypto sky, but its brains struggle to make ends meet. Jackpot for the blockchain, crumbs for the coders: find the error, or the irony of the century. L’article Ethereum is worth $1 trillion, but its developers are underpaid est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/09/14 15:35
Bitcoin ETF Inflows Hit $642M Ahead of Fed Rate Cut, Tracking Gold’s Rally
Bitcoin ETFs pull $642 million in single day, assets hit $153 billion mark. Gold ETFs still ahead with 40% yearly gains, Fed cut decision driving volatility. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds are regaining momentum with a strong wave of institutional money entering the market. On Friday alone, inflows reached $642.35 million, which extended the streak of [...]]]>
GAINS
$0.02528
--%
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/14 15:34
Boxing World Reacts To ‘Bud’s Big Win
The post Boxing World Reacts To ‘Bud’s Big Win appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Terence Crawford (R) throws a right punch against Canelo Alvarez (L) in their undisputed super middleweight title fight during Netflix’s Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix Terence “Bud” Crawford cemented his legacy with a statement-making performance on Saturday night from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision, taking away his undisputed super middleweight titles in the process. The three judges scored the fight 116-112 and 115-113×2. I had it 117-111 for Crawford during my live blog. Here’s some highlights from the mega event that was streamed on Netflix. After the victory, the fight world erupted with reactions, paying their respects to Crawford’s all-time performance. Crawford’s ability to take Canelo’s punch was the first major factor. Many expected Bud to wilt the first time the Mexican legend landed cleanly. While Crawford’s defense was sound all night, some straight rights did creep through. Crawford took them with little issue and gave back plenty in return. The second factor was hand speed on the inside. Crawford’s hands were faster which allowed him to win the close exchanges. By the time Canelo was ready to fire back, Crawford hand ended the flurry and it kept forcing his opponent to re-establish a position of attack. Lastly, Crawford’s jab–to the body and stomach–were a rhythm disruptor for Canelo through the first half of the fight. It was simply foundation for the masterpiece. Here’s a look at the official scorecards. For Crawford, he could walk away, but chances are he won’t. If he did make somewhere near $10 million for his fight with Canelo, he is still in line for a mega payday of sorts.…
NEAR
$2.681
+1.97%
T
$0.01673
-2.04%
PHOTO
$1.0807
-6.83%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 15:34
British Trade Groups Urge Inclusion of Blockchain and Digital Assets in UK–US Tech Bridge Deal
The post British Trade Groups Urge Inclusion of Blockchain and Digital Assets in UK–US Tech Bridge Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UK trade and industry groups have urged the government to make blockchain and digital assets a core strand of the planned UK–US “Tech Bridge” ahead of President Trump’s state visit. In a letter signed by organizations including the UK Cryptoasset Business Council, UK Finance and ThecityUK, they warned that excluding blockchain could leave the UK […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/british-trade-groups-urge-inclusion-of-blockchain-and-digital-assets-in-uk-us-tech-bridge-deal/
TRUMP
$8.541
-0.29%
COM
$0.017388
+2.51%
CORE
$0.4409
-1.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 15:32
Dave Ramsey Slams Cryptocurrencies as Investment
The post Dave Ramsey Slams Cryptocurrencies as Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent episode of The Ramsey Show, renowned radio host and financial advisor Dave Ramsey sparked debate with his scathing analysis of cryptocurrencies. While acknowledging their status as digital forms of money, he expressed deep skepticism about their viability as investment assets. Continue Reading:Dave Ramsey Slams Cryptocurrencies as Investment Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/dave-ramsey-slams-cryptocurrencies-as-investment
DEEP
$0.133635
-0.73%
COM
$0.017388
+2.51%
NET
$0.00009687
+0.81%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 15:29
Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies
Dave Ramsey criticized cryptocurrencies, associating them with gambling, not stable investments. He emphasized the lack of established history as a key investment risk in cryptocurrencies. Continue Reading:Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies The post Dive into Dave Ramsey’s Controversial Critique of Cryptocurrencies appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
NOT
$0.001872
+0.69%
Coinstats
2025/09/14 15:27
Experienced Expert Reveals: “The Market is Underestimating It, But a Major Bitcoin Announcement from the US Could Be Coming”
The post Experienced Expert Reveals: “The Market is Underestimating It, But a Major Bitcoin Announcement from the US Could Be Coming” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alex Thorn, global research director at Galaxy Digital, revealed that he believes the US government will officially establish a Strategic Bitcoin (BTC) Reserve this year. “I still believe there’s a strong possibility the US government will announce the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve this year. The market is completely underestimating the likelihood of such an announcement,” Thorn said. The US recently made a statement about establishing a reserve but announced that it would not actively purchase BTC. Although some industry executives are more cautious about the possibility, there are signs that the plan is moving forward. US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in March formalizing the establishment of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and the US Digital Asset Reserve. However, the strategic plan for implementing the reserve has not yet been finalized. Recent developments suggest the process is ongoing. On Tuesday, US lawmakers introduced a bill to the Treasury Department that would require the preparation of a report on the feasibility and technical requirements of a strategic Bitcoin reserve. Thorn said that the markets have ignored this possibility, stating that a possible announcement could be a major turning point for Bitcoin. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/experienced-expert-reveals-the-market-is-underestimating-it-but-a-major-bitcoin-announcement-from-the-us-could-be-coming/
TRUMP
$8.541
-0.29%
ALEX
$0.00427
+0.47%
BTC
$115,349.1
+0.22%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 15:17
Ripple, Polkadot, and BullZilla’s $BZIL Staking Surge
The post Ripple, Polkadot, and BullZilla’s $BZIL Staking Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 10:15 Discover the best crypto presales now, featuring Ripple, Polkadot, and the explosive BullZilla presale. Learn why $BZIL staking and rapid stage progression could make BullZilla the best meme coin of 2025. The hunt for the best crypto presales now is redefining how investors capture early-stage gains. What began as a niche opportunity has become one of the most competitive segments of the digital asset market. Presales offer a window into projects before they reach major exchanges, where the most significant ROI often happens. This year, Ripple and Polkadot remain established pillars of the ecosystem, while BullZilla is stealing the spotlight as the breakout meme coin contender. With staking rewards, rapid stage progression, and an ambitious community roadmap, BullZilla is demonstrating that the best crypto presales can now combine hype with substance. If you’ve been searching for the best crypto presales, these three projects —Ripple, Polkadot, and BullZilla —cover the full spectrum: institutional credibility, cutting-edge interoperability, and meme-driven explosive growth. Ripple: Proven Utility that Continues to Dominate Ripple (XRP) continues to deliver on its promise of real-time cross-border payments. Its partnerships with banks and payment providers reinforce why it often enters discussions about the best crypto presales now, even though XRP is a live coin rather than a new token. Regulatory clarity is improving for Ripple, and its global payment network processes millions of dollars in daily transactions. While not a presale, its strong fundamentals and established market presence make it a reliable counterpart to the high-risk, high-reward landscape of the best crypto presales now. Investors seeking diversification often pair steady performers like Ripple with emerging tokens from the best crypto presales now, balancing long-term stability with early growth opportunities. Polkadot: Infrastructure That Complements Polkadot (DOT) is a Web3 powerhouse that links blockchains through…
REAL
$0.06279
-0.69%
LEARN
$0.01731
+0.52%
HYPE
$52.69
-1.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 15:16
Ripple and Polkadot Trends As BullZilla Presale Leads the Best Crypto Presales Now
The hunt for the best crypto presales now is redefining how investors capture early-stage gains. What began as a niche […] The post Ripple and Polkadot Trends As BullZilla Presale Leads the Best Crypto Presales Now appeared first on Coindoo.
GAINS
$0.02528
--%
STAGE
$0.0000425
+1.67%
NOW
$0.00595
+2.94%
Coindoo
2025/09/14 15:15
Tecrübeli Uzman Açıkladı: “Piyasa Hafife Alıyor Ancak ABD’den Beklenen Büyük Bitcoin Duyurusu Gelebilir”
Galaxy Digital’in küresel araştırma direktörü Alex Thorn, ABD hükümetinin bu yıl resmi olarak bir Stratejik Bitcoin (BTC) Rezervi kuracağını düşündüğünü açıkladı. Thorn, yaptığı değerlendirmede, “Hâlâ ABD hükümetinin bu yıl içinde stratejik Bitcoin rezervi oluşturduğunu duyurma ihtimalinin güçlü olduğunu düşünüyorum. Piyasa, böyle bir açıklamanın olasılığını tamamen hafife alıyor” ifadelerini kullandı. ABD kısa bir süre önce bir rezerv […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
ALEX
$0.00427
+0.47%
BTC
$115,349.1
+0.22%
COM
$0.017388
+2.51%
Coinstats
2025/09/14 15:14
