Boxing World Reacts To ‘Bud’s Big Win

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Terence Crawford (R) throws a right punch against Canelo Alvarez (L) in their undisputed super middleweight title fight during Netflix's Canelo v Crawford Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix Terence "Bud" Crawford cemented his legacy with a statement-making performance on Saturday night from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Crawford defeated Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision, taking away his undisputed super middleweight titles in the process. The three judges scored the fight 116-112 and 115-113×2. I had it 117-111 for Crawford during my live blog. Here's some highlights from the mega event that was streamed on Netflix. After the victory, the fight world erupted with reactions, paying their respects to Crawford's all-time performance. Crawford's ability to take Canelo's punch was the first major factor. Many expected Bud to wilt the first time the Mexican legend landed cleanly. While Crawford's defense was sound all night, some straight rights did creep through. Crawford took them with little issue and gave back plenty in return. The second factor was hand speed on the inside. Crawford's hands were faster which allowed him to win the close exchanges. By the time Canelo was ready to fire back, Crawford hand ended the flurry and it kept forcing his opponent to re-establish a position of attack. Lastly, Crawford's jab–to the body and stomach–were a rhythm disruptor for Canelo through the first half of the fight. It was simply foundation for the masterpiece. Here's a look at the official scorecards. For Crawford, he could walk away, but chances are he won't. If he did make somewhere near $10 million for his fight with Canelo, he is still in line for a mega payday of sorts.…