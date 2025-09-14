2025-09-16 Tuesday

Analyst Warns Market Is Near a Crucial Turning Point

The post Analyst Warns Market Is Near a Crucial Turning Point appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 14 September 2025 | 11:00 Bitcoin’s steady climb is once again approaching a price range that traders are watching closely. Market analyst Joao Wedson has identified $117,000 as a zone that could prove pivotal for the cryptocurrency’s next direction. According to Wedson, this level has historically been a point where momentum often slows, forming local peaks or sparking pullbacks. He explained that the region tends to generate both heavy demand and strong resistance, making it a battleground between buyers and sellers. “Any price above $117,000 enters a zone of strong interest and indecision,” he said, adding that a decisive break above $118,000 would signal clear strength in the market.   Indicators Align Around the Same Range Wedson pointed to technical tools that are currently reinforcing this level’s importance. Both the CVDD Channel and the Fibonacci-Corrected Market Average Price – two metrics with a track record of highlighting Bitcoin’s turning points – are flashing signals in the same region. The convergence of these indicators suggests that traders should not ignore the zone as Bitcoin edges closer. What It Could Mean for the Market If Bitcoin manages to overcome resistance and secure a foothold above $118,000, Wedson believes it could pave the way for another strong rally. On the other hand, hesitation at this level could stall momentum and lead to renewed volatility. With BTC already hovering near record territory, the outcome could determine whether the market enters a consolidation phase or gears up for its next explosive move. The coming days are expected to be critical, as Bitcoin tests levels that have repeatedly shaped its performance in past cycles. Investors and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if the cryptocurrency has the strength to push higher — or if sellers regain the upper hand at this long-tested barrier.…
2025/09/14 16:01
Ethereum Foundation Releases Roadmap To End-To-End Privacy – Details

The Ethereum Foundation’s Privacy & Scaling Explorations (PSE) team has unveiled a new roadmap that approaches privacy as the core component of Ethereum’s future. Rebranded as the “Privacy Stewards of Ethereum”, the group stressed that enforcing an extensive privacy feature is a fundamental requirement for the blockchain network, citing an increase in global recognition. Related […]
2025/09/14 16:00
Bitcoin News: Analyst Warns Market Is Near a Crucial Turning Point

Market analyst Joao Wedson has identified $117,000 as a zone that could prove pivotal for the cryptocurrency’s next direction. According […] The post Bitcoin News: Analyst Warns Market Is Near a Crucial Turning Point appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/14 16:00
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: The Next 100x Crypto?

Meme coins have dominated some of crypto’s biggest bull runs, with tokens like PEPE and SHIB turning small bets into life-changing returns. This cycle, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme-focused Layer 2 blockchain, is storming onto the scene with record-breaking presale numbers and massive community traction. With its unique blend of humor, cultural relevance, and powerful
2025/09/14 16:00
‘Failed altcoins’ are confusing the treasury narrative: David Bailey

Nakamoto CEO David Bailey says the digital asset treasury company “moniker itself is confusing" amid growing interest in balance sheet holdings beyond Bitcoin. Companies adding underperforming altcoins to their balance sheets are muddying the broader treasury narrative, Nakamoto CEO David Bailey says.“The treasury company moniker itself is confusing,” Bailey said in an X post on Sunday. “Toxic financing, failed altcoins rebranded as DATs, too many failed companies with no plan or vision. It’s totally muddled the narrative,” Bailey said.Read more
2025/09/14 15:57
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po: The HKMA is exploring how tokenization can improve the issuance and trading of carbon credits

PANews reported on September 14th that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po stated in his latest memoir that Hong Kong is a leader in green and sustainable finance in Asia, but that, in addition to volume, it is crucial to provide innovative products that meet the development needs of different countries and regions. Catastrophe bonds and infrastructure securitization are good examples. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is exploring, through the Ensemble Sandbox project, how tokenization can improve the issuance and trading of carbon credits, thereby enhancing the liquidity and depth of the carbon market.
2025/09/14 15:47
California Lawmakers Send AI Safety Bill Back to Newsom’s Desk

TLDRs; California lawmakers passed an AI safety bill requiring company transparency, leaving Governor Gavin Newsom with a tough decision. The bill could set a precedent for nationwide AI regulation, reflecting California’s influence on tech governance standards. Tech giants and lobbying groups oppose the legislation, warning it could hurt innovation while overlooking smaller AI developers. Newsom’s [...] The post California Lawmakers Send AI Safety Bill Back to Newsom’s Desk appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/14 15:45
El Salvador Bitcoin Strategy Strengthens with New 8 BTC Acquisition

TLDR El Salvador now holds 6,318.18 BTC, valued at $732 million. The country has been buying one BTC daily since November 2022. Bitcoin adoption aims to reduce remittance costs and enhance financial inclusion. El Salvador’s Bitcoin City and Chivo Wallet are key parts of its digital finance plan. El Salvador’s Bitcoin strategy continues to make [...] The post El Salvador Bitcoin Strategy Strengthens with New 8 BTC Acquisition appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/14 15:39
Ethereum maps a 6-month privacy plan – What changes for users now

The post Ethereum maps a 6-month privacy plan – What changes for users now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Ethereum Foundation has launched its “Privacy Stewards” initiative, a roadmap to integrate privacy across the stack. Meanwhile, U.S. regulators are pushing for stricter DeFi surveillance. The Ethereum [ETH] Foundation just rolled out its “Privacy Stewards for Ethereum” initiative, a 6-month plan to bring features like private transactions, decentralized identity, and even confidential voting into the ecosystem. The timing isn’t random. U.S. regulators have been floating new identity requirements for DeFi recently, and Ethereum itself is under pressure, with a record-high validator exit queue. Privacy, it seems, is becoming a survival strategy. The roadmap for a private Ethereum The newly rebranded Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE) has set out a 3-6 month plan to bring privacy into every layer of the network, from protocol and infrastructure to applications and wallets. It includes developing PlasmaFold, a Layer-2 for private transfers, introducing confidential voting, and advancing privacy in DeFi. In fact, the roadmap also targets long-standing concerns like RPC data leaks and identity exposure, proposing zero-knowledge proof solutions to protect users without sacrificing usability. The PSE roadmap read, “Ethereum deserves to become core infrastructure for global digital commerce, identity, collaboration, and the internet of value. But this potential is impossible without private data, transactions, and identity.” It added, “We take responsibility within the Ethereum Foundation for ensuring privacy goals at the application layer are reached.” Bottom line? Ethereum cannot fulfill its role as a global financial and identity infrastructure without privacy. Two different paths But Ethereum’s push for privacy came as U.S. regulators are moving in the opposite direction. The Treasury Department, under Secretary Scott Bessent, is considering proposals that would bake government identity checks into DeFi smart contracts. Critics warn the move could hard-code surveillance into DeFi infrastructure. Vitalik Buterin has been vocal on this front, stressing that privacy…
2025/09/14 15:38
Pakistan invites global crypto firms to apply for operating licenses: Report

Pakistan has invited international crypto firms to apply for licenses under its regulatory authority PVARA, with strict criteria and global compliance standards. Pakistan has opened the door to international crypto businesses, inviting leading exchanges and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to apply for licenses under a new federal regime.On Saturday, the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) called on major crypto firms to submit Expressions of Interest (EoIs) to enter the country’s digital asset market, according to a report by local news outlet Dawn.“This EoI is our invitation to the world’s leading VASPs to partner in building a transparent and inclusive digital financial future for Pakistan,” said Bilal bin Saqib, PVARA chair and minister of state for crypto and blockchain.Read more
2025/09/14 15:37
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight