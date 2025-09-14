2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
David Bailey: Failed Altcoins Are Clouding the Treasury Narrative

David Bailey: Failed Altcoins Are Clouding the Treasury Narrative

Recent discussions within the cryptocurrency community have reignited debates about Bitcoin’s treasury narrative, raising questions about its implications and underlying assumptions. While Bitcoin is often portrayed as a store of value and a hedge against traditional financial systems, some experts caution against oversimplifying its role, especially in the context of digital asset accumulation by institutions [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/14 16:35
Trump Calls on NATO to Impose 100% Tariffs on China to End Russo‑Ukrainian War

Trump Calls on NATO to Impose 100% Tariffs on China to End Russo‑Ukrainian War

President Trump proposed using tariffs as economic weapons to stop the Ukrainian conflict, urging NATO countries to impose levies on China to halt its support for Russian actions. He also said he was ready to enact “major” sanctions on Russia. Trump Reveals His Hand: NATO Tariffs on China and Escalation of Sanctions Against Russia The […]
Coinstats2025/09/14 16:30
Warning: A Stablecoin Has Lost Its Peg to the Dollar – Here’s What You Need to Know

Warning: A Stablecoin Has Lost Its Peg to the Dollar – Here's What You Need to Know

The post Warning: A Stablecoin Has Lost Its Peg to the Dollar – Here’s What You Need to Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to DEX Screener data, YU, the stablecoin of Yala, in which Polychain invested, lost its stable price as of 05:14 CET today. The YU price fell to $0.2074 before rising to $0.923 and is currently trading at $0.70. The YU/USDC pool on Ethereum on Uniswap has only 1,450 USDC in liquidity. The Yala team stated in a statement that the protocol had recently been subjected to an attempted attack. The company announced that it had identified the issue in collaboration with its security partner, SlowMist, and that necessary fixes were underway. Chart showing the decline in the price of YU, which should be fixed at $1. The following statements were made by Yala: “As part of system improvements, the Convert and Bridge functions will be temporarily unavailable. During this period, maintenance is being performed to ensure the protocol’s full stability. All other protocol functions are unaffected and user assets are safe. Our priority is to make the system more robust and increase stability. We will share additional updates once maintenance is complete.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/warning-a-stablecoin-has-lost-its-peg-to-the-dollar-heres-what-you-need-to-know/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 16:20
Chainlink koers richting $100 – crypto expert analyseert LINK voor Q3 2025

Chainlink koers richting $100 – crypto expert analyseert LINK voor Q3 2025

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Chainlink koers blijft stijgen en analisten kijken steeds vaker naar de magische grens van $ 100. De LINK koers brak deze week uit een lang patroon en kreeg steun van nieuw institutioneel nieuws. Chainlink breekt uit een lang patroon Technische analisten zien een duidelijke doorbraak op de grafieken. De LINK koers brak boven een driehoek die al sinds 2022 is opgebouwd. Zulke patronen eindigen vaak in een forse uitbraak. Belangrijke niveaus liggen nu bij $ 30, $ 53 en uiteindelijk $ 100. $LINK pushing to break out of a 4 year symmetrical triangle. Time to pay attention. pic.twitter.com/AhqeLveQIE — Galaxy (@galaxyBTC) August 18, 2025 Op de korte termijn letten handelaren vooral op de zone rond $ 25. Als de prijs daar stevig boven blijft, kan de weg naar $ 30 snel open liggen. Aan de onderkant vormt $ 22 nu een belangrijke steun. Dat maakt het spel duidelijk. Boven $ 25 kan de rally versnellen, onder $ 22 dreigt een correctie. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Institutioneel geld stroomt richting LINK Niet alleen de grafieken spreken boekdelen. Ook fundamenteel krijgt Chainlink steeds meer steun. Zo heeft investeringsbedrijf Caliber, genoteerd aan de Nasdaq, bevestigd dat het LINK tokens koopt als onderdeel van een nieuwe strategie. Volgens het bedrijf hoort Chainlink thuis in een moderne digitale portefeuille. GRAYSCALE JUST FILED S-1 FOR CHAINLINK $LINK ETF. pic.twitter.com/owyVeJppJB — Kyle Chassé / DD (@kyle_chasse) September 8, 2025 Daarnaast heeft Grayscale een aanvraag ingediend voor een Chainlink ETF. Daarmee zou LINK toegankelijk worden voor grote beleggers die niet zelf tokens willen vasthouden. Dit sluit aan bij een bredere trend. Steeds meer fondsen dienen aanvragen in voor altcoin ETF’s. Dat versterkt het idee dat de markt volwassen wordt en dat opkomende crypto klaar zijn voor institutionele adoptie. Waarom Chainlink profiteert van deze bull run De huidige markt is gunstig voor projecten die echte data koppelen aan blockchains. Precies daar blinkt Chainlink in uit. Het netwerk levert betrouwbare oracles die worden gebruikt door tientallen blockchains en grote financiële instellingen. In augustus sloot Chainlink nog een deal met het Amerikaanse ministerie van Handel om economische data on-chain te zetten. Dit geeft de technologie een stempel van betrouwbaarheid. Analisten verwachten dat zulke samenwerkingen in de komende bull run juist die altcoins omhoog tillen die echte toepassingen hebben. Bitcoin blijft de basis van de markt, maar in elke cyclus zijn er populaire crypto die harder stijgen dan de markt. Chainlink hoort daar dit kwartaal zeker bij. Vooruitzichten richting $ 100 Hoe realistisch is een LINK koers van $ 100? Technisch gezien wijst de driehoek-uitbraak op een koersdoel dat daar in de buurt ligt. Fundamenteel zien we dat grote partijen instappen, en dat kan de vraag structureel verhogen. The next move for Chainlink $LINK could send it toward $100. pic.twitter.com/BxkakH5jpl — Ali (@ali_charts) September 10, 2025 Wel is het belangrijk te beseffen dat dit niet in een rechte lijn gaat. Analisten noemen $ 30 en $ 53 als tussenstappen. Pas als die niveaus overtuigend worden doorbroken, komt $ 100 echt in beeld. Dat maakt het einde van 2025 het ideale moment om geld te verdienen met crypto. Voor beleggers die zich afvragen welke crypto kopen in deze fase van de bull run, blijft LINK interessant. Het combineert bewezen technologie met nieuwe institutionele steun. En dat maakt het een van de sterkste kandidaten om door te stoten in Q3 2025. Sterker dan ooit De Chainlink koers staat sterker dan ooit. Zowel de technische patronen als de fundamentele ontwikkelingen wijzen omhoog. Terwijl de markt in een nieuwe bull run belandt, kan LINK koers zich ontwikkelen tot een van de best presterende altcoins. Met de steun van grote fondsen, samenwerkingen met de Amerikaanse overheid en een duidelijke uitbraak op de grafieken lijkt de weg vrij. De vraag is niet of, maar wanneer de markt opnieuw naar de $ 100 kijkt. Voor beleggers is dit het moment om scherp te volgen hoe Chainlink zich positioneert in het hart van de crypto revolutie. Lees ook het artikel over de Altseason index die hoogste punt van 2025 bereikt. Meme coins laten ook weer van zich horen Nu de bull run op het punt staat om te ontploffen, laten ook de meme coins weer van zich horen. DOGE vecht rond de $ 0,25 en lijkt weer nieuwe instroom te hebben gevonden. Dat maakt dit een interessant moment om naar het laatste lid van de Doge-familie te kijken. The dogs rule the market fr bro. pic.twitter.com/3ONuoFzGXI — MaxiDoge (@MaxiDoge_) September 9, 2025 Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is Dogecoin, maar dan vol met testosteron, Red Bull, pre-workout en 1000x leverage. Het is voor de investeerders die de eerste rally’s van DOGE, SHIB en WIF gemist hebben. Met al meer dan $ 2 miljoen aan vroege investeringen en bijna 5 miljard $MAXI tokens in het stakingsysteem staat het project sterk in deze bull run. Als vroege investeerder kun je je $MAXI tokens vastzetten tegen het jaarlijkse rendement van 157%. Je hebt nog even de tijd om je eerste $MAXI tokens te bemachtigen voor de huidige lage prijs. Bij de volgende fase van de presale hoort ook weer een nieuwe prijsverhoging. Nu naar Maxi Doge Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Chainlink koers richting $100 – crypto expert analyseert LINK voor Q3 2025 is geschreven door Christiaan Kopershoek en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/14 16:16
What will happen next week when the “U.S. stock market surged 32% in 5 months” meets the “Federal Reserve that resumed interest rate cuts”?

What will happen next week when the "U.S. stock market surged 32% in 5 months" meets the "Federal Reserve that resumed interest rate cuts"?

Written by Zhang Yaqi, Wall Street Journal After a $14 trillion surge, the high-flying U.S. stock market is reaching a critical inflection point. Markets anticipate the Federal Reserve will resume its interest rate cut cycle next week. However, when a bull market driven by expectations of central bank easing meets a deeper, trillion-dollar wave of passive investment, the traditional market playbook may no longer apply. Since its April low, the S&P 500 has surged 32%, driven by expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates multiple times this year, with a quarter-point rate cut next Wednesday almost fully priced in. Historical data appears to be on the bulls' side, but recent economic data, including the jobs report, has flashed warning lights, raising concerns about the risk of a "hard landing" for the economy, and investors are fiercely debating whether the Fed's actions are too late. At the heart of the market debate is the pace of the economic slowdown and how aggressively the Federal Reserve needs to ease policy to counter it. Traders’ bets influence not only asset prices but also investment strategies for companies ranging from tech giants to smaller firms. At the same time, a profound structural shift may be weakening the traditional influence of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. A trillion-dollar wave of funds, led by exchange-traded funds (ETFs), continues to pour into the market on autopilot, providing stable support for risky assets regardless of good or bad economic data. This phenomenon complicates next week's Fed decision: Is the market cheering policy easing, or is it operating under its own powerful capital flow logic? Economic and market competition under the expectation of interest rate cuts At 2:00 PM next Wednesday, global markets will be focused on the Federal Reserve's post-meeting statement, its updated interest rate projections ("dot plot"), and Chairman Powell's speech half an hour later. Data indicates that interest rate swaps are fully priced in at least one 25 basis point rate cut, with projections of approximately 150 basis points of cumulative rate cuts over the next year. If the Fed's official outlook matches this, it will undoubtedly encourage stock market bulls. History seems to be a friend of optimists. According to data from Ned Davis Research dating back to the 1970s, when the Federal Reserve resumed rate cuts after pausing for six months or more, the S&P 500 rose an average of 15% in the following year. This outperforms the average 12% gain after the first rate cut in a typical rate-cutting cycle. However, concerns are also real. Despite relatively strong economic growth and healthy corporate profits, some ominous signs have emerged, and a jobs report showing the unemployment rate rising to its highest level since 2021 has exacerbated people's doubts. Sevasti Balafas, CEO of GoalVest Advisory, said: “We’re in a unique moment where the biggest unknown for investors is how deep the economic slowdown will be and how much the Fed will need to cut rates. It’s tricky.” Trillion-dollar capital flows reshape market logic Traditionally, the Federal Reserve's benchmark interest rate has been the "commander-in-chief" of Wall Street's risk appetite. But now, this logic is facing a severe test. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon bluntly stated this week: “When you look at the risk appetite in the market, you don’t see the policy rate as being very restrictive.” Market performance confirms his view. So far this year, ETFs have attracted over $800 billion, with $475 billion flowing into the stock market, putting them on track to set a record for annual inflows exceeding one trillion dollars. Even during the April market correction, ETFs attracted $62 billion in inflows, according to data compiled by media outlets. This is driven by a structural force known as the "autopilot effect": trillions of dollars in retirement savings are regularly and automatically invested in passive index funds through 401(k) plans, target-date funds, and model portfolios. Vincent Deluard, global macro strategist at StoneX Financial, described it this way: “We’ve invented a perpetual motion machine where we put about 1% of GDP into index funds every month, regardless of valuations, market sentiment or the macro environment.” This "inelastic demand" explains why fund inflows remain strong even when employment data weakens or the Fed hesitates. Market research also finds that broad-market index funds tend to amplify gains when the Fed unexpectedly cuts interest rates, while cushioning losses during unexpected rate hikes. The reason is mechanistic: the subscription and redemption process of ETFs moves a basket of stocks at once, amplifying demand during inflows and mitigating the impact during outflows. This finding concludes that ETFs have become so central to market infrastructure that they can influence how monetary policy is transmitted through the market. However, this seemingly permanent flow of funds may also be fragile. Nikolaos Panigirzoglou, a strategist at JPMorgan Chase, pointed out that risk markets will not be bothered by the change in rate cut expectations from 140 basis points to 120 basis points. "They will only really worry if the Fed signals that it will not cut rates at all." Investment Playbook: Sector Rotation During the Rate Cut Cycle Faced with the upcoming interest rate cut, investors are actively deploying their own "trading scripts", and historical experience provides strategic references under different scenarios. According to data compiled by Rob Anderson, a strategist at Ned Davis Research, historical rate-cutting cycles exhibit a clear pattern. Cyclical sectors such as financials and industrials perform best during periods of economic strength and when the Fed only implements one or two "insurance" rate cuts after a pause. Conversely, during periods of economic weakness and the need for four or more significant rate cuts, investors favor defensive sectors, with healthcare and consumer staples delivering the highest median returns. Stuart Katz, chief investment officer at wealth management firm Robertson Stephens, said the market hinges on three key factors: the speed and depth of the Federal Reserve's rate cuts, whether AI deals can continue to drive growth, and whether tariff risks will stoke inflation. He believes an unexpected drop in producer prices in August has eased inflation concerns, so he has been buying interest-rate-sensitive small-cap stocks. Other investors are looking at different sectors. Andrew Almeida, investment director at XY Planning Network, favors mid-cap stocks, arguing that while this often overlooked category typically outperforms both large- and small-cap stocks in the year following the start of rate cuts . He also favors financial and industrial sectors, which benefit from lower borrowing costs. Meanwhile, some investors are holding on to this year's top gainers. Sevasti Balafas of GoalVest Advisory is holding onto shares of Nvidia, Amazon, and Alphabet, betting that a gradual economic slowdown won't derail their earnings growth. As Katz puts it: "If growth slows, the Fed will cut rates, but if the economy loses momentum too quickly, recession risks will rise. So, how much tolerance will investors have for an economic slowdown? Time will tell."
PANews2025/09/14 16:15
From $0.0012 to Analyst Dreams of $0.1: Arctic Pablo Coin Presale Defines the Best New Meme Coins for Exponential Returns as Official Trump and Popcat Chase the Hype

From $0.0012 to Analyst Dreams of $0.1: Arctic Pablo Coin Presale Defines the Best New Meme Coins for Exponential Returns as Official Trump and Popcat Chase the Hype

What if the next great meme coin story was not just about hype but about unlocking wild exponential returns while carrying a mythical theme that captured imaginations? The race for the best new meme coins for exponential returns has heated up in 4Q, with Arctic Pablo Coin (APC) storming ahead while Official Trump and Popcat […] The post From $0.0012 to Analyst Dreams of $0.1: Arctic Pablo Coin Presale Defines the Best New Meme Coins for Exponential Returns as Official Trump and Popcat Chase the Hype appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/14 16:15
Dikkat: Bir Stablecoin 1 Dolara Olan Sabitini Kaybetti! İşte Bilinmesi Gerekenler

Dikkat: Bir Stablecoin 1 Dolara Olan Sabitini Kaybetti! İşte Bilinmesi Gerekenler

DEX Screener verilerine göre, Polychain’in yatırım yaptığı Yala’nın stablecoin’i YU, bugün TSİ 05:14’ten itibaren sabit fiyatını kaybetti. YU fiyatı 0.2074 dolara kadar geriledikten sonra 0.923 dolara kadar yükseldi ve şu anda 0.70 dolar seviyesinde işlem görüyor. Uniswap’te Ethereum üzerindeki YU/USDC havuzunda ise yalnızca 1.450 USDC likidite bulunuyor. Yala ekibi yaptığı açıklamada, protokolün yakın zamanda bir […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/14 16:14
Legendary Trader Comments on Dogecoin's 'Huge Breakthrough'

Legendary Trader Comments on Dogecoin's 'Huge Breakthrough'

Peter Brandt has described Dogecoin (DOGE) reclaiming the $0.30 level as "a huge breakthrough"
Coinstats2025/09/14 16:08
Data: pump.fun has repurchased over $92 million worth of PUMP

Data: pump.fun has repurchased over $92 million worth of PUMP

PANews reported on September 14 that fee.pump.fun data showed that since pump.fun began repurchasing PUMP on July 15, it has repurchased a total of approximately US$92.43 million worth of PUMP tokens, and the total circulating supply has decreased by 6.505%.
PANews2025/09/14 16:06
Chiliz Achieves MiCA Compliance, $CHZ White Paper Approved Under EU Rules

Chiliz Achieves MiCA Compliance, $CHZ White Paper Approved Under EU Rules

The post Chiliz Achieves MiCA Compliance, $CHZ White Paper Approved Under EU Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chiliz, the renowned sports blockchain entity, has announced another regulatory milestone. In this respect, the $CHZ White Paper has become completely compliant with the MiCA framework under the exclusive crypto disclosure rules set by the European Union. As mentioned by Chiliz in its official announcement, the MiCA compliance of its white paper denotes a crucial landmark in redefining fan engagement within the sports sector. Hence, with this move, Chiliz is elevating its status as a reliable bridge connecting the sports market and the digital asset landscape. The Chiliz $CHZ White Paper is now MiCA-compliant ✅ Aligned with the EU’s new crypto disclosure rules, $CHZ is officially recognised as a regulated digital asset. Fan Tokens™ now run on a fully compliant ecosystem, powered by $CHZ, the native asset at its core. 👇 pic.twitter.com/l3mEAuYU3w — Chiliz – The Sports Blockchain (@Chiliz) September 13, 2025 Chiliz Announces MiCA Compliance for $CHZ White Paper By making its $CHZ White Paper compliant with the MiCA regulation, Chiliz has made a significant progress in regulatory clarity and transparency. With this, the platform not just builds trust among investors and regulators but also establishes a benchmark for the rest of the sport-related blockchain initiatives. This development also guarantees that the $CHZ-powered Fan Tokens serve in a legally recognized and transparent setting, raising confidence of sports organizations and supporters.  Empowering Sports with Unique Experiences According to Chiliz, the compliance of the $CHZ White Paper with the MiCA framework is crucial for enhancing legitimacy and adoption, particularly in the case of Fan Tokens. The respective digital assets permit fans to take part in the decisions related to clubs, access exclusive rewards, and leverage unique experiences. Keeping this in view, the development creates a comprehensive bond between the supporters and the sports entities. Umair Younas is a cryptocurrency-related content writer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 16:02
