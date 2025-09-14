2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
HBAR Price Rally to Near its End? Two Signals Say Yes

HBAR Price Rally to Near its End? Two Signals Say Yes

The post HBAR Price Rally to Near its End? Two Signals Say Yes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera Hasgraph’s native token HBAR has surged nearly 15% in the past week, marking one of its strongest weekly performances since July.  However, on-chain metrics suggest the rally may already be running out of steam. The gradual bearish shift in the market’s sentiment may strain HBAR’s upward momentum and raise the risk of a pullback in the coming days. Sponsored Sponsored HBAR’s Sentiment Slumps Into Bearish Zone According to Coinglass, HBAR’s long/short ratio has plunged to a 30-day low, reflecting the bearish tilt in market sentiment. As of this writing, the ratio stands at 0.76, indicating more traders are betting against the altcoin’s sustained rally. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. HBAR Long/Short Ratio. Source: Coinglass An asset’s long/short ratio compares the number of its long and short positions in a market. When the ratio is above 1, there are more long than short positions, indicating that traders are predominantly betting on a price increase. Conversely, as seen with HBAR, a ratio under one indicates that most traders are anticipating and positioning for a price decline. This reflects heightened bearish sentiment and signals that downside pressure may continue to build in the near term. Furthermore, HBAR’s negative weighted sentiment has flipped back below zero, confirming the growing sell-side pressure. At press time, this stands at -0.62. Sponsored Sponsored HBAR Weighted Sentiment. Source: Santiment The metric measures the balance of positive versus negative mentions of an asset across social media platforms, adjusted by how often it’s discussed. When an asset’s weighted sentiment turns negative, it shows that market sentiment from social data is bearish. It means traders and investors are leaning pessimistic, which could weigh on HBAR’s price performance in the coming week. Hedera Bulls Fight…
NEAR
NEAR$2.681+2.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08847-1.80%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005251-10.28%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 16:57
Dalintis
Cosmoverse 2025 heads to Split, Croatia – connecting global Web3 leaders

Cosmoverse 2025 heads to Split, Croatia – connecting global Web3 leaders

The post Cosmoverse 2025 heads to Split, Croatia – connecting global Web3 leaders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Split, Croatia – September 11, 2025 – Cosmoverse, the flagship conference for the Cosmos blockchain ecosystem, is officially coming to Split, Croatia, from October 30 to November 1, 2025 at Le Méridien Lav. In its fifth edition, Cosmoverse 2025 marks a strategic milestone for Southeast Europe, bringing together blockchain pioneers, institutional leaders, and developers to explore the future of sovereign infrastructure, interoperability, and real-world blockchain adoption – enabled by the Cosmos Tech Stack. This year’s edition reflects the growing convergence between the decentralized Web3 world and traditional institutions. Among the headline speakers are Prof. Dragan Primorac, former Croatian Minister of Science, Education, and Sports; Jürgen Schaaf, Advisor in Market Infrastructure and Payments at the European Central Bank (ECB), where he helps shape the policy foundation of the digital euro; and Linardo Martincević, Advisor in the Governor’s Office at the Croatian National Bank, and member of the Eurosystem’s High-Level Task Force on CBDC (Digital Euro initiative). Joining them are Anina Milanović of the Serbian Securities Commission; and Bojan Petrović of the Securities Commission of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina – two leading regulatory voices in the region. Cosmoverse will also welcome Andrius Bičeika, Member of the Supervisory Council at Revolut, and Dr. Bernhard Kronfellner, Partner and Associate Director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) – bringing global fintech and institutional insights to the stage. From the Web3 side, the conference will feature leading voices such as Ethan Buchman, Co-Founder of Cosmos and CEO of Informal Systems, a pioneer of blockchain infrastructure and decentralized systems; and Humayun Sheikh, founder of Fetch AI, who is driving the convergence of AI and blockchain through Cosmos-native infrastructure. The leadership of Cosmos will be represented by Cosmos Labs Co-CEOs Maghnus Mareneck and Barry Plunkett. As the stewards of the Cosmos Tech Stack, Cosmos Labs will engage…
RealLink
REAL$0.06279-0.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017381+2.55%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1365-8.57%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 16:51
Dalintis
Why More U.S. Players Are Using Crypto at Online Casinos

Why More U.S. Players Are Using Crypto at Online Casinos

More U.S. players are using crypto at online casinos for faster payouts, lower fees, stronger security, and seamless global gaming access.
Union
U$0.018311-2.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08847-1.80%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003108-9.80%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 16:50
Dalintis
Data: Over $51 million worth of ETH transferred to Kelp DAO

Data: Over $51 million worth of ETH transferred to Kelp DAO

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 10,991 ETH (about US$51,236,177) was transferred from an unknown wallet to Kelp DAO.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1187-0.91%
Ethereum
ETH$4,500.04-0.74%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02521-0.03%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/14 16:48
Dalintis
Ethereum werkt aan zes maanden roadmap voor meer privacy

Ethereum werkt aan zes maanden roadmap voor meer privacy

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Ethereum Foundation heeft een nieuw initiatief gelanceerd onder de naam Privacy Stewards for Ethereum. Dit programma moet in de komende zes maanden privacy functies integreren in verschillende lagen van het netwerk. Denk daarbij aan privétransacties, decentrale identiteiten en zelfs vertrouwelijke stemmechanismen. De timing is opvallend. Terwijl Amerikaanse toezichthouders juist strengere regels voor DeFi en verplichte identiteitscontroles overwegen, kiest Ethereum ervoor om privacy te versterken. Met een historisch hoge uitstroom van validators lijkt de nadruk op privacy voor het netwerk een strategische zet te worden. Laten we hieronder verder bekijken wat het plan voor ons als beleggers in petto heeft. De roadmap van PSE Het PSE programma heeft een duidelijke roadmap gepresenteerd die in drie tot zes maanden moet worden uitgerold. Het plan omvat onder andere de ontwikkeling van PlasmaFold, een Layer-2 oplossing die anonieme transfers mogelijk maakt. Daarnaast wordt gewerkt aan vertrouwelijke stemmen binnen het ecosysteem en aan verbeterde bescherming van DeFi gebruikers. Ook bekende problemen zoals het lekken van RPC-data en de blootstelling van identiteitsgegevens worden aangepakt. Zero-knowledge proofs moeten de basis worden om privacy te garanderen zonder dat gebruikerservaring verloren gaat. Volgens de Ethereum Foundation is privacy belangrijk om de rol van Ethereum als wereldwijde infrastructuur voor digitale handel, identiteit en samenwerking waar te maken. Zonder bescherming van transacties en persoonlijke data kan dat niet worden benut. Regulering in tegenovergestelde richting Toch staat dit haaks op de koers die de Amerikaanse overheid lijkt te willen varen. Het ministerie van Financiën onderzoekt voorstellen waarbij identiteitscontroles rechtstreeks in DeFi smart contracts zouden worden ingebouwd. Critici waarschuwen dat dit een vorm van surveillance in de kern van DeFi kan vastleggen. Ethereum oprichter Vitalik Buterin heeft zich eerder uitgesproken over dit spanningsveld. Volgens hem is privacy een enorm belangrijk mensenrecht en is overmatige transparantie in blockchain technologie eerder een zwakte dan een kracht. Validator uitstroom geeft extra druk Naast de regulering druk speelt er nog een ander probleem. Het aantal validators dat de netwerk staking verlaat is opgelopen tot ruim 2,7 miljoen ETH wat een recordhoogte is. Hoewel dit niet per se wijst op wantrouwen in het netwerk, kan het wel duiden op winstnemingen of een herschikking van portfolio’s. Ethereum validator exit queue just hit 2,673,340 $ETH. This is the highest level ever in ETH history. pic.twitter.com/ZT65ygqYcv — Ted (@TedPillows) September 13, 2025 Samen zorgen deze ontwikkelingen ervoor dat privacy niet langer een luxe is voor Ethereum, maar eerder een noodzaak om het ecosysteem toekomstbestendig te maken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ethereum werkt aan zes maanden roadmap voor meer privacy is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001704+0.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017381+2.55%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003693-5.16%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 16:46
Dalintis
Ethereum Foundation Team Unveils Privacy Roadmap To Counter Surveillance

Ethereum Foundation Team Unveils Privacy Roadmap To Counter Surveillance

Pump.fun, MemeCore, and World Liberty Financial led gainers as CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index closed in on an official altcoin season. PUMP had jumped 29% as [...]
FUNToken
FUN$0.00961+3.54%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.0745-5.43%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005251-10.28%
Dalintis
Insidebitcoins2025/09/14 16:45
Dalintis
SOL blijft klimmen terwijl markt waarschuwt voor oververhitting

SOL blijft klimmen terwijl markt waarschuwt voor oververhitting

Solana blijft de aandacht trekken met een stevige klim richting nieuwe hoogtes. Terwijl veel ogen nog steeds gericht zijn op Ethereum, sluipt SOL stilletjes naar een belangrijk technisch niveau. De munt noteert momenteel $245, met een stijging van 1,4% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Het handelsvolume ligt stevig op $8,38... Het bericht SOL blijft klimmen terwijl markt waarschuwt voor oververhitting verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Solana
SOL$235.51-0.20%
MetYa
MET$0.2422-0.20%
OP
OP$0.7564+0.74%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 16:45
Dalintis
DOJ Seeks $5M in Bitcoin Linked to SIM Swapping and Casino Laundering Scheme

DOJ Seeks $5M in Bitcoin Linked to SIM Swapping and Casino Laundering Scheme

TLDR DOJ targets $5M in stolen Bitcoin linked to SIM swapping and online gambling fraud. Criminals used SIM swapping to access crypto wallets, transferring funds to casinos. Blockchain forensics revealed circular transactions between online gambling sites. DOJ’s move underscores the growing crackdown on crypto-related money laundering. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a [...] The post DOJ Seeks $5M in Bitcoin Linked to SIM Swapping and Casino Laundering Scheme appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.018311-2.46%
Movement
MOVE$0.125-0.31%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007068+0.25%
Dalintis
Coincentral2025/09/14 16:44
Dalintis
Shiba Inu Battles Major Flash Loan Threat

Shiba Inu Battles Major Flash Loan Threat

The post Shiba Inu Battles Major Flash Loan Threat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu’s layer-2 technology, Shibarium, was recently compromised in a high-profile flash loan assault, culminating in the theft of 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB, amounting to $2.4 million in total. In the aftermath, Shiba Inu’s development team temporarily suspended various network functions to mitigate further damages. Continue Reading:Shiba Inu Battles Major Flash Loan Threat Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/shiba-inu-battles-major-flash-loan-threat
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001305-0.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017381+2.55%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602+0.16%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 16:44
Dalintis
Shiba Inu Network Faces Multi-Million Dollar Flash Loan Attack

Shiba Inu Network Faces Multi-Million Dollar Flash Loan Attack

The Shiba Inu network suffered a $2.4 million flash loan attack. The attacker exploited validator keys to steal ETH and SHIB. Continue Reading:Shiba Inu Network Faces Multi-Million Dollar Flash Loan Attack The post Shiba Inu Network Faces Multi-Million Dollar Flash Loan Attack appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001305-0.53%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602+0.16%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04156-3.12%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 16:38
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight