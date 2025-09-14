Whales rule the PUMP market: But can they keep bears at bay?

The post Whales rule the PUMP market: But can they keep bears at bay? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways PUMP rallied 31%, reaching a high of $0.008456 before slightly retracing to $0.0082 at press time. Whales scooped up 3.24 billion tokens, with Buy Volume rising to 17 billion. Pump.fun [PUMP] soared 31% reaching a new high of $0.008456 before slightly retracing to $0.0082 at press time. Over this period, the memecoin’s market cap surged 23% reaching a new ATH of $2.8 billion, while volume jumped 47% to $904 million. Often, when these two surge in tandem, it signals steady capital inflow and growing on-chain activity. Buyers dominate the market As PUMP rallied, buyers jumped in to chase the uptrend. According to Coinalyze, the memecoin recorded a positive Delta over the past day after previously turning negative. Source: Coinalyze Within 24 hours, PUMP saw 17.7 billion in Buy Volume, compared to 15.8 billion in Sell Volume. As a result, the altcoin recorded a positive Buy Sell Delta of 1.9 billion, a clear sign of aggressive spot accumulation. Whales lead the charge Whales led the way amid soaring demand for PUMP. According to Nansen, whale-accumulating addresses have dominated the market over the past six days. On the 14th of September, whales purchased 3.24 billion tokens, a decrease from their 6.25 billion total buy on the 13th of September. Source: Nansen At press time, PUMP’s Whale Balance Change was 1.8 billion, a drop from 3.1 billion the previous day, a clear sign of aggressive whale accumulation. Notably, whales have recorded a positive Whale Balance Change for six consecutive days. Profit-takers not left behind With PUMP rallying for 13 consecutive days, investors, especially whales who went long during the dip, enjoyed massive profits. According to On-chain Lens, a whale holding a PUMP long position with 5x leverage is currently sitting on an unrealized profit of $7.8M. Source: On-chain Lens Unsurprisingly, amid…