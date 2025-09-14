2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Investors Brace For Fed's Rate Cut Verdict

Investors Brace For Fed’s Rate Cut Verdict

This Wednesday, September 17, the US central bank is expected to cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points. A decision already priced in by the markets, but far from trivial, as inflation remains above target and employment slows down. Behind this monetary shift, investors are looking for a signal. Temporary shock or catalyst for a new cycle? From bitcoin to gold, through Wall Street, all assets are watching Jerome Powell’s verdict. L’article Investors Brace For Fed’s Rate Cut Verdict est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08841+10.04%
Farcana
FAR$0.00036-2.70%
Coinstats2025/09/14 17:25
Pakistan Invites Cryptocurrency Firms to Apply for Operating Licenses under New Federal Regulatory Framework

Pakistan Invites Cryptocurrency Firms to Apply for Operating Licenses under New Federal Regulatory Framework

PANews reported on September 14th that, according to Cointelegraph, Pakistan recently invited international crypto businesses to apply for operating licenses under a new federal regulatory framework for exchanges and virtual asset service providers (VASPs). The Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) reportedly requires applicants to have obtained a license from a recognized regulatory body, such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority, the EU VASPs Framework, the UAE Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
Sidekick
K$0.1654-9.36%
Union
U$0.018311-2.46%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2325+0.91%
PANews2025/09/14 17:17
Apecoin and Snek Build Momentum as BullZilla Leads the Best Meme Coin Presale to Join in September 2025

Apecoin and Snek Build Momentum as BullZilla Leads the Best Meme Coin Presale to Join in September 2025

Every cycle in crypto history is marked by moments when small investments transform into life-altering wealth. The market has seen Dogecoin graduate from internet joke to household name, Shiba Inu’s empire expand beyond expectations, and Pepe’s viral power ignite trading floors. Each of these stories left a question hanging in the air: What will be […]
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003919-1.95%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602+0.16%
SNEK
SNEK$0.0042611-1.89%
Coinstats2025/09/14 17:15
Whales rule the PUMP market: But can they keep bears at bay?

Whales rule the PUMP market: But can they keep bears at bay?

The post Whales rule the PUMP market: But can they keep bears at bay? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways PUMP rallied 31%, reaching a high of $0.008456 before slightly retracing to $0.0082 at press time. Whales scooped up 3.24 billion tokens, with Buy Volume rising to 17 billion. Pump.fun [PUMP] soared 31% reaching a new high of $0.008456 before slightly retracing to $0.0082 at press time.  Over this period, the memecoin’s market cap surged 23% reaching a new ATH of $2.8 billion, while volume jumped 47% to $904 million.  Often, when these two surge in tandem, it signals steady capital inflow and growing on-chain activity.  Buyers dominate the market As PUMP rallied, buyers jumped in to chase the uptrend. According to Coinalyze, the memecoin recorded a positive Delta over the past day after previously turning negative.  Source: Coinalyze Within 24 hours, PUMP saw 17.7 billion in Buy Volume, compared to 15.8 billion in Sell Volume. As a result, the altcoin recorded a positive Buy Sell Delta of 1.9 billion, a clear sign of aggressive spot accumulation.  Whales lead the charge  Whales led the way amid soaring demand for PUMP. According to Nansen, whale-accumulating addresses have dominated the market over the past six days.  On the 14th of September, whales purchased 3.24 billion tokens, a decrease from their 6.25 billion total buy on the 13th of September.  Source: Nansen At press time, PUMP’s Whale Balance Change was 1.8 billion, a drop from 3.1 billion the previous day, a clear sign of aggressive whale accumulation. Notably, whales have recorded a positive Whale Balance Change for six consecutive days.  Profit-takers not left behind  With PUMP rallying for 13 consecutive days, investors, especially whales who went long during the dip, enjoyed massive profits. According to On-chain Lens, a whale holding a PUMP long position with 5x leverage is currently sitting on an unrealized profit of $7.8M. Source: On-chain Lens Unsurprisingly, amid…
SIX
SIX$0.0219+0.04%
FUNToken
FUN$0.00961+3.54%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194017-0.60%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 17:14
What Crypto to Buy Now? Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Predictions Point to $5 by 2030

What Crypto to Buy Now? Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Predictions Point to $5 by 2030

Mutuum Finance raises $15.65M in presale at $0.035, with analysts targeting $1.85 by 2026 and $5 by 2030. Beta launch and Tier 1 listings could fuel 140x gains.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528-0.03%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00614-2.84%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00594+2.59%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 17:11
US Bitcoin ETFs Post Over $2 Billion Weekly Inflow—A Show Of Renewed Investor Appetite?

US Bitcoin ETFs Post Over $2 Billion Weekly Inflow—A Show Of Renewed Investor Appetite?

The post US Bitcoin ETFs Post Over $2 Billion Weekly Inflow—A Show Of Renewed Investor Appetite? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Bitcoin ETFs Post Over $2 Billion Weekly Inflow—A Show Of Renewed Investor Appetite? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Opeyemi Sule is a passionate crypto enthusiast, a proficient content writer, and a journalist at Bitcoinist. Opeyemi creates unique pieces unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and sharing insights on the latest trends in the world of cryptocurrencies. Opeyemi enjoys reading poetry, chatting about politics, and listening to music, in addition to his strong interest in cryptocurrency. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-etfs-post-positive-weekly-inflow-appetite/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017381+2.55%
Sign
SIGN$0.07447-0.98%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.12628-2.08%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 17:11
Shanxi Provincial Office of Countering Illegal Activities: Beware of Illegal Financial Activities Under the Name of "RWA" Investment

Shanxi Provincial Office of Countering Illegal Activities: Beware of Illegal Financial Activities Under the Name of "RWA" Investment

PANews reported on September 14th that the Shanxi Provincial WeChat official account for preventing and combating illegal fundraising issued a risk warning regarding illegal financial activities under the guise of investing in "RWA" and other names. The warning stated that anyone suspected of illegal financial activities under the guise of investing in "RWA" or "stablecoins" should promptly report them to the lead department of the local city or county's working mechanism for preventing and combating illegal financial activities or to the public security department. If you have been defrauded, please immediately stop investing any funds, preserve evidence such as chat logs, transfer receipts, and contracts, and report the case to the local public security agency for professional assistance.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12317-5.79%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0386-0.81%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.561-0.14%
PANews2025/09/14 17:09
Former Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China Makes Surprising Statement About Cryptocurrencies

Former Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China Makes Surprising Statement About Cryptocurrencies

The post Former Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China Makes Surprising Statement About Cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former Bank of China vice governor Wang Yongli said that comprehensive steps to regulate cryptocurrencies should be accelerated. In his statement, Yongli argued that stablecoins are neither indispensable nor substitutable for the functioning of the on-chain crypto world. According to Yongli, stablecoin regulations will inevitably trigger regulation of the entire crypto asset class, which could have profound market impacts. However, they also carry the risk of negative consequences for stablecoins. Yongli argued that China should be more deliberate and proactive in this process, saying the country’s focus should not be on developing a RMB-based stablecoin. Instead, he argued that all cryptoasset laws should be swiftly implemented, banks and other financial institutions should be encouraged to transition to blockchain, the development of real-world assets (RWA) should be actively supported, and cryptocurrency exchanges should be registered in Hong Kong to accelerate the on-chain operation of the RMB. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/former-deputy-governor-of-the-peoples-bank-of-china-makes-surprising-statement-about-cryptocurrencies/
RealLink
REAL$0.06279-0.66%
Vice
VICE$0.02035-4.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08847-1.80%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 17:05
Cardano Governance Opens, ADA Breakout Aims for Another 19%?

Cardano Governance Opens, ADA Breakout Aims for Another 19%?

Cardano enters a packed governance window this month. Intersect will open Board election voting on September 15 at 12:00 UTC, while the committee elections follow in October. In parallel, the Cardano Foundation narrowed its role in Project Catalyst Fund 14 and developers advanced the Leios scaling proposal, KES agent integration, and LSM tree support. Intersect […] The post Cardano Governance Opens, ADA Breakout Aims for Another 19%? appeared first on CoinChapter.
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%
Treehouse
TREE$0.3133-4.97%
Cardano
ADA$0.87+0.69%
Coinstats2025/09/14 17:01
Cardano Consolidation Ending? ADA Targets $1.16 After Breakout Signal

Cardano Consolidation Ending? ADA Targets $1.16 After Breakout Signal

Cardano (ADA) has spent close to a year moving inside a descending channel, but conditions are shifting toward a breakout. Rose Premium Signals highlighted the setup, noting that consolidation appears to be ending. ADA now trades near $0.93, resting just under a cluster of resistances that could determine the next trend. The price has been […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.681+2.01%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02812-1.15%
Cardano
ADA$0.87+0.69%
Tronweekly2025/09/14 17:00
Populiarios naujienos

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight