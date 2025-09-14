MEXC birža
Crypto Calculator Shows XRP Tundra Staking Returns Outpace Traditional Options
XRP Tundra’s staking calculator reveals APYs of up to ~31.5% for 90-day vaults, far above traditional savings or bond yields. XRP holders now have a compelling alternative with staking on XRPL + Solana.
BOND
$0.1752
+0.63%
XRP
$3.0299
+1.25%
NOW
$0.00593
+2.41%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/14 17:51
[Press Release] As Dogecoin and Solana Prices Rise, Investors Earn Market-Breaking Returns with IOTA Miner
The post [Press Release] As Dogecoin and Solana Prices Rise, Investors Earn Market-Breaking Returns with IOTA Miner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. [New York, September 14, 2025] – With the recent cryptocurrency market rebound, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) have become a focus of investor attention, with both prices experiencing significant increases over the past few weeks. However, a growing number of investors are discovering that a truly profitable way to transcend price fluctuations is through the IOTA Miner cloud mining platform. Investors are turning to the dual strategy of “price appreciation + stable returns” Recently, DOGE has seen rapid growth due to community enthusiasm and market speculation, while SOL has experienced a new round of growth due to ecosystem activity and development progress. However, widespread market concern remains: Can prices sustain this trend? Will there be a rapid correction? For this reason, many investors are opting to invest a portion of their DOGE and SOL holdings in cloud mining contracts through IOTA Miner, generating a stable daily cash flow. This strategy allows them to benefit from price increases while also achieving higher overall returns than simply holding on to their holdings. IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Features 1. Stable Returns – Contract returns far exceed the recent price fluctuations of DOGE and SOL, ensuring investors maintain cash flow even in volatile markets. 2. Zero Barrier to Participation – No mining rigs or high electricity costs required; users only need to hold crypto assets to easily participate in mining. Dual-Income Model – Investors can profit from the rise of popular cryptocurrencies while also receiving daily mining income from IOTA Miner, maximizing returns. Investor Voices “If I had relied solely on DOGE’s price fluctuations, I might have made some profit. But since investing part of my assets in IOTA Miner, I’ve been able to generate stable daily returns. Combined with the price increase, my overall profit has increased several times over.” — A long-term…
SOL
$235.57
-0.17%
IOTA
$0.1883
-0.31%
RISE
$0.010855
-6.41%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 17:46
Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 Shibarium Targeted in Flash Loan Attack, Nearly $3M Drained
Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 network, Shibarium, came under fire on Friday after a coordinated flash loan attack exploited its bridge, draining nearly $3 million.
SHIBA
$0.000000000602
+0.16%
LAYER
$0.5179
-2.35%
Coinstats
2025/09/14 17:45
PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears
Pump.fun, MemeCore, and World Liberty Financial led gainers as CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index closed in on an official altcoin season. PUMP had jumped 29% as [...]
M
$2.49682
-2.11%
FUN
$0.009612
+3.56%
WLFI
$0.2212
+2.36%
Insidebitcoins
2025/09/14 17:42
Sui koers stabiel terwijl ecosysteem Momentum Finance omarmt
Het Sui netwerk lijkt met de dag sterker te worden, en dat is terug te zien in de cijfers. De koers van Sui staat momenteel op $3,75, een lichte stijging van 0,18% in de afgelopen 24 uur. De totale marktwaarde van het project is inmiddels opgelopen tot maar liefst $13,43... Het bericht Sui koers stabiel terwijl ecosysteem Momentum Finance omarmt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
SUI
$3.5699
+0.93%
DAG
$0.03222
+0.65%
MET
$0.2422
-0.20%
Coinstats
2025/09/14 17:41
Wisdomtree Launches Tokenized Private Credit Fund on Ethereum and Stellar
The post Wisdomtree Launches Tokenized Private Credit Fund on Ethereum and Stellar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wisdomtree (NYSE: WT) launched the Private Credit and Alternative Income Digital Fund (token: CRDT; fund ticker: CRDYX), making tokenized exposure to private credit available to retail and institutional investors. The fund seeks to track the Gapstow Private Credit and Alternative Income Index (GLACI) before fees and expenses and mirrors the firm’s existing ETF strategy (HYIN). […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/wisdomtree-launches-tokenized-private-credit-fund-on-ethereum-and-stellar/
INDEX
$1.18
-3.83%
TOKEN
$0.01354
-1.45%
COM
$0.017381
+2.55%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 17:35
U.S. gold frenzy hits record highs as $215 billion inflows into ETFs
The post U.S. gold frenzy hits record highs as $215 billion inflows into ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investor interest in gold shows no signs of slowing as the asset’s exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows hit record highs. Specifically, Gold ETF assets under management (AUM) in US-listed products have surged to a record $215 billion, according to data shared by The Kobeissi Letter on September 14. Gold ETF assets. Source: LSEG Data indicates that the value of US gold ETF assets has doubled in just two years, marking one of the sharpest accelerations in the history of the asset class. The surge comes as investors pile into the yellow metal, driven by economic uncertainty and gold’s strongest rally since the 1970s. So far in 2025 alone, US gold ETFs have accumulated 279 tonnes of gold. The growth in the US market now surpasses global peers, with European and Asian gold ETF AUM standing at a combined $199 billion. The ETF inflows come as gold continues to push toward new highs amid lingering economic uncertainty, with prevailing fears about a possible recession. Gold record highs Notably, the metal extended its rally on Friday, trading close to record levels as soft U.S. labor market data reinforced expectations of the Federal Reserve’s first rate cut of the year next week. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,648.55 per ounce, just shy of Tuesday’s all-time high of $3,673.95. A surge in jobless claims, weaker payrolls, and downward revisions to past employment data have fueled expectations that the Fed will lower rates by 25 basis points at its September 17 meeting, though bets on a larger 50-bps move have eased. The confluence of economic factors and ETF inflows has led UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo to forecast that gold could reach $3,900 per ounce by mid-2026, supported by continued strong demand. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/u-s-gold-frenzy-hits-record-highs-as-215-billion-inflows-into-etfs/
U
$0.018389
-2.04%
MOVE
$0.1251
-0.23%
COM
$0.017381
+2.55%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 17:31
From $0.01 to Potential $10—Ozak AI Presale Crosses $3M Raised
Ozak AI (OZ) is emerging as one of the most talked-about projects of 2025, having already raised over $3 million in its presale. Priced at just $0.01 per token, Ozak AI is attracting both retail investors and whales who believe it could follow the path of early giants like Solana and Polygon. With bold analyst [...] The post From $0.01 to Potential $10—Ozak AI Presale Crosses $3M Raised appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOKEN
$0.01354
-1.45%
LIKE
$0.010225
+0.55%
AI
$0.1366
-8.50%
Blockonomi
2025/09/14 17:30
Kame aggregator recovers 185 ETH after Sei exploit
Decentralized exchange aggregator Kame has announced the return of part of the stolen funds in a security breach on the platform.
SEI
$0.3187
-0.28%
PART
$0.2043
+0.24%
ETH
$4,501
-0.72%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/14 17:30
Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?
XRP might have some trouble going into higher price ranges due to unexpected fakeout at $3
XRP
$3.0299
+1.25%
Coinstats
2025/09/14 17:25
