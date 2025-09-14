Decentralized funding is key to mental health research
The post Decentralized funding is key to mental health research appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. The world is in the middle of a mental health crisis, and the system designed to address it is falling short. Despite affecting hundreds of millions globally, many governments are only allocating 2% of their health budget to the issue. This chronic underinvestment, estimated at $200 to $360 billion annually, remains one of the greatest obstacles to progress. Summary Traditional research is broken — mental health studies remain siloed, underfunded, and misaligned with real-world outcomes, despite a $5T annual economic toll. DeSci offers a new model — blockchain-enabled governance, tokenized funding, and global collaboration can redirect resources toward impactful research. Privacy + access unlocked — tools like decentralized medicine and zero-knowledge proofs allow secure patient data sharing, fueling more diverse, high-quality research. Faster, cheaper, more inclusive — by cutting intermediaries, DeSci lowers costs, accelerates timelines, and opens participation to researchers and patients worldwide. Traditional research models are slow, fragmented, and driven more by publication metrics than real-world outcomes. With mental health data siloed, collaboration limited, and innovation lagging behind, the gap between research and impact remains wide. Yet investing in mental health interventions could help people reclaim years of healthy life and add as much as $4.4 trillion to the global economy by 2050. Decentralized science, or DeSci, could offer a compelling alternative: a model that uses blockchain technology to fund and coordinate research through transparent, token-based systems. In a field where trust, accessibility, and global collaboration are essential, DeSci could unlock the kind of systemic shift that mental health research urgently needs. Traditional research models are failing Recent findings from the AXA Mind Health Report show that 32% of the global population is currently experiencing mental…
