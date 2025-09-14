2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Bitcoin Witnesses Remarkable Price Gains

Bitcoin Witnesses Remarkable Price Gains

Bitcoin‘s valuation has recently escalated, driven largely by a resurgence in institutional investments. An influx in spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Witnesses Remarkable Price Gains
Union
U$0.018389-2.04%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02528-0.03%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:08
Dalintis
Bitcoin’s Price Surges with Growing Institutional Involvement

Bitcoin’s Price Surges with Growing Institutional Involvement

Bitcoin prices rise due to increased institutional investments. Spot Bitcoin ETFs see significant daily and weekly inflows. Continue Reading:Bitcoin’s Price Surges with Growing Institutional Involvement The post Bitcoin’s Price Surges with Growing Institutional Involvement appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:07
Dalintis
Decentralized funding is key to mental health research

Decentralized funding is key to mental health research

The post Decentralized funding is key to mental health research appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. The world is in the middle of a mental health crisis, and the system designed to address it is falling short. Despite affecting hundreds of millions globally, many governments are only allocating 2% of their health budget to the issue. This chronic underinvestment, estimated at $200 to $360 billion annually, remains one of the greatest obstacles to progress. Summary Traditional research is broken — mental health studies remain siloed, underfunded, and misaligned with real-world outcomes, despite a $5T annual economic toll. DeSci offers a new model — blockchain-enabled governance, tokenized funding, and global collaboration can redirect resources toward impactful research. Privacy + access unlocked — tools like decentralized medicine and zero-knowledge proofs allow secure patient data sharing, fueling more diverse, high-quality research. Faster, cheaper, more inclusive — by cutting intermediaries, DeSci lowers costs, accelerates timelines, and opens participation to researchers and patients worldwide. Traditional research models are slow, fragmented, and driven more by publication metrics than real-world outcomes. With mental health data siloed, collaboration limited, and innovation lagging behind, the gap between research and impact remains wide. Yet investing in mental health interventions could help people reclaim years of healthy life and add as much as $4.4 trillion to the global economy by 2050. Decentralized science, or DeSci, could offer a compelling alternative: a model that uses blockchain technology to fund and coordinate research through transparent, token-based systems. In a field where trust, accessibility, and global collaboration are essential, DeSci could unlock the kind of systemic shift that mental health research urgently needs. Traditional research models are failing Recent findings from the AXA Mind Health Report show that 32% of the global population is currently experiencing mental…
RealLink
REAL$0.06278-0.68%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005238-4.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08857-1.69%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 18:06
Dalintis
Decentralized funding is key to advancing mental health research | Opinion

Decentralized funding is key to advancing mental health research | Opinion

The use of blockchain technology could present a compelling solution to the shortcomings of research models in the mental health industry
Dalintis
Crypto.news2025/09/14 18:06
Dalintis
Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

An Idaho gas station worker has been hailed for saving elderly women from being scammed at a Bitcoin ATM.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 18:03
Dalintis
DefiLlama Questions $12B TVL Claim by Fintech Firm Figure

DefiLlama Questions $12B TVL Claim by Fintech Firm Figure

The post DefiLlama Questions $12B TVL Claim by Fintech Firm Figure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 14 September 2025 | 13:00 The credibility of Figure’s reported on-chain activity has come under scrutiny after DefiLlama flagged major inconsistencies in the company’s data. The warning was issued by 0xngmi, the pseudonymous founder of the DeFi analytics platform, who shared findings that suggest Figure’s total value locked (TVL) may be heavily overstated. According to DefiLlama’s review, Figure’s actual on-chain footprint does not resemble the $12 billion TVL it promotes. The analysis revealed that the firm holds only about $5 million in Bitcoin and $4 million in Ethereum across exchanges, while reported Bitcoin trading volumes reached just $2,000 in a 24-hour window. Meanwhile, the circulating supply of its stablecoin, YLDS, appears limited to only 20 million units. Data Doesn’t Match the Narrative DefiLlama’s team argued that the mismatch lies in how Figure accounts for its real-world assets (RWA). The majority of transfers, they say, are initiated by accounts other than the actual owners, and loans are primarily conducted in fiat rather than crypto. On-chain payments, often central to DeFi activity, were found to be virtually nonexistent. This discrepancy raises questions about whether the reported $12 billion in RWA is simply a mirror of an internal database, rather than a reflection of genuine blockchain-based activity. Dispute Over Rejection and Listing Fees Tensions rose further after DefiLlama confronted Figure in a Telegram discussion. Some observers suggested that the project’s exclusion from the platform was politically motivated, even alleging that DefiLlama rejected Figure over follower counts or requested listing fees. 0xngmi dismissed these claims outright. “We have never charged projects for listings or rejected them based on social media presence,” he said, stressing that the platform’s mission is to maintain user trust by publishing reliable, verifiable data. Trust at the Center of the Debate DefiLlama has built its reputation on transparency in…
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.70%
RealLink
REAL$0.06278-0.68%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005238-4.64%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 18:01
Dalintis
XRP ETF Interest Grows as XRP Tundra Demonstrates New Utility for the Token

XRP ETF Interest Grows as XRP Tundra Demonstrates New Utility for the Token

Regulated investment products around XRP are gaining traction. Several major asset managers — including Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, Grayscale, 21Shares, and WisdomTree — have filed applications for a US spot XRP ETF. The SEC has already scheduled decision deadlines, with Franklin’s filing now extended to November 14. More importantly, analysts expect higher odds of eventual approval […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.08857-1.69%
XRP
XRP$3.0299+1.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-1.45%
Dalintis
Tronweekly2025/09/14 18:00
Dalintis
Why Bitcoin Miners Are Powering AI’s Expansion

Why Bitcoin Miners Are Powering AI’s Expansion

The post Why Bitcoin Miners Are Powering AI’s Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When Core Scientific signed a $3.5 billion deal to host artificial intelligence (AI) data centers earlier this year, it wasn’t chasing the next crypto token — it was chasing a steadier paycheck. Once known for its vast fleets of bitcoin mining rigs, the company is now part of a growing trend: converting energy-intensive mining operations into high-performance AI facilities. Bitcoin miners like Core, Hut 8 (HUT) and TeraWulf (WULF) are swapping ASIC machines — the dedicated bitcoin mining computer — for GPU clusters, driven by the lure of AI’s explosive growth and the harsh economics of crypto mining. Power play It’s no secret that bitcoin mining requires an extensive amount of energy, which is the biggest cost of minting a new digital asset. Back in the 2021 bull run, when the Bitcoin network’s hashrate and difficulty were low, miners were making out like bandits with margins as much as 90%. Then came the brutal crypto winter and the halving event, which slashed the mining reward in half. In 2025, with surging hashrate and energy prices, miners are now struggling to survive with razor-thin margins. However, the need for power—the biggest input cost—became a blessing in disguise for these miners, who needed a different strategy to diversify their revenue sources. Due to rising competition for mining, the miners continued to procure more machines to stay afloat, and with it came the need for more megawatts of electricity at a cheaper price. Miners invested heavily in securing these low-cost energy sources, such as hydroelectric or stranded natural gas sites, and developed expertise in managing high-density cooling and electrical systems—skills honed during the crypto boom of the early 2020s. This is what captured the attention of AI and cloud computing firms. While bitcoin relies on specialized ASICs, AI thrives on versatile GPUs like…
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.70%
Boom
BOOM$0.009347+2.05%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04651+4.94%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 17:53
Dalintis
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Price Could Spike 3x from These Levels, But This $0.035 Altcoin Might Outshine It With a 35x Jump

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Price Could Spike 3x from These Levels, But This $0.035 Altcoin Might Outshine It With a 35x Jump

Solana (SOL) is once again causing ripples in the market, with experts forecasting the likelihood of a 3x jump from present levels. While SOL’s speed is jaw-dropping, less-known $0.035 altcoin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is taking center stage for this crypto trend with possible 35x growth. Mutuum Finance is already at Stage 6 of presale and […]
Solana
SOL$235.57-0.17%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005256-10.19%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00182+17.41%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 17:52
Dalintis
From $0.023 to 100x Gains? BlockchainFX Leaves Dogecoin and Stellar Behind

From $0.023 to 100x Gains? BlockchainFX Leaves Dogecoin and Stellar Behind

The post From $0.023 to 100x Gains? BlockchainFX Leaves Dogecoin and Stellar Behind appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 12:50 From $0.023 to 100x gains — that’s the forecast analysts are attaching to BlockchainFX, a presale already pulling in millions while legacy coins like Dogecoin and Stellar struggle to inspire fresh momentum. With $7.2 million raised and whale inflows accelerating, BFX is being positioned as the altcoin with real exponential upside. Every presale stage lifts the entry price higher, and those sticking with DOGE or XLM could be left holding assets that move sideways while BlockchainFX runs ahead. BlockchainFX: The Presale With Real 100x Potential BlockchainFX has quickly become the presale analysts are tipping as 2025’s breakout altcoin. At $0.023 today, with $7.2 million already raised and whale inflows accelerating, forecasts stretch to $5 — a possible 100x return. But unlike most presales, BFX isn’t selling hype; it’s already proving adoption. The platform is live, handling millions in daily trading volume across crypto, forex, stocks, and commodities, with thousands of users onboard. That foundation is why early investors see it as more than just another speculative play. For holders, the rewards stack up: Staking Yields: Up to 90% APY, turning BFX into a passive income engine. Daily USDT Rewards: Top stakers can earn as much as $25,000 per day. Referral Program: Earn 10% of every referred purchase, plus leaderboard bonuses for active promoters. Exclusive Bonus: Use BLOCK30 to secure 30% more tokens while the current stage lasts. Security underpins the growth story. BlockchainFX has undergone multiple third-party audits, its smart contracts are verified, and the team has completed full KYC — measures that reduce investor risk while fueling confidence. Add strong influencer backing and visible whale inflows, and BFX stands out as the presale where smart money is already moving. Dogecoin: Meme Power, Limited Upside Dogecoin (DOGE) remains one of crypto’s most recognizable…
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.70%
RealLink
REAL$0.06278-0.68%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.72-1.45%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 17:52
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight