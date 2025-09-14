2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Bu Altcoinde Geliştirici Sözünü Tutmuyor: Ek Token Basacaklarını Açıkladı!

Bu Altcoinde Geliştirici Sözünü Tutmuyor: Ek Token Basacaklarını Açıkladı!

Onchain opsiyon borsası Derive’in kurucu ortağı Nick Forster, ekosistemin büyümesini desteklemek ve kurumsal ortaklarla anlaşmaları hızlandırmak amacıyla platformun yerel tokeni DRV’nin arzını %50 artırmayı önerdi. Dün yayımlanan teklife göre, 500 milyon yeni DRV tokeni basılması planlanıyor. Forster, basılacak tokenlerin Derive Vakfı’na (eski adıyla Lyra Vakfı) aktarılacağını belirtti. Teklife göre mevcut yatırımcılar, dört yıl boyunca yılda […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-1.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017376+2.52%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:33
Dalintis
XRP Price Rallies Over $3 As Targets Set For $3 In 2025; Whilst Layer Brett Could Top $0.25 From $0.0055

XRP Price Rallies Over $3 As Targets Set For $3 In 2025; Whilst Layer Brett Could Top $0.25 From $0.0055

This represents solid growth for the established cryptocurrency. With that said, Layer Brett demonstrates even greater potential from its current […] The post XRP Price Rallies Over $3 As Targets Set For $3 In 2025; Whilst Layer Brett Could Top $0.25 From $0.0055 appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$3.0295+1.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5179-2.35%
Dalintis
Coindoo2025/09/14 18:30
Dalintis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Could This Onchain Data Forecast a Parabolic Move for BTC?

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Could This Onchain Data Forecast a Parabolic Move for BTC?

Bitcoin steadies near $115,800 as ETFs post $2.3B inflows and whales add 237K BTC. Technical breakout targets $119.5K–$124.5K, with $130K in sight.
NEAR
NEAR$2.682+2.05%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,349.08+0.24%
Movement
MOVE$0.1251-0.23%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:26
Dalintis
Monero attacked again and experienced block reorganization

Monero attacked again and experienced block reorganization

PANews reported on September 14th that Monero had been attacked again, according to a tweet retweeted by SlowMist Yuxian on the X platform. A few hours earlier, XMR had undergone 18 block reorganizations. Yuxian commented, "If no one in the Monero community takes block reorganizations seriously, this sword of Damocles will hang over Monero forever... A double-spend attack might not actually occur, but even if the capability exists... it doesn't necessarily require a strict 51% hashrate..."
Threshold
T$0.01675-1.58%
Monero
XMR$321.69+5.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001873+0.64%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/14 18:23
Dalintis
Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium bridge exploited as attacker drains $2.4M in assets. Developers freeze staking after hacker gains 83% validator key control. BONE surges 78% post-attack while SHIB rises 4.5%. Shibarium’s Ethereum bridge was exploited in a flash loan attack on Friday, causing $2.4 million in losses. Network functions were frozen in the developers of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, and this was done to minimize additional risks. The attacker took out a 4.6 million BONE borrow and acquired 83% of validator signing keys. With this majority, they drained 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB from the bridge contract, valued at $2.4 million. Also Read: XRP Breakout Looms as Key $3.07 Level Decides Next Move Toward $4.20 Developers Move to Contain the Breach In response, Shibarium developers suspended staking and unstaking, keeping the borrowed BONE locked under the existing delay mechanism. This ensured that the exploiter had no long-term control even though he had the majority of the keys. The attacker was also left with $700,000 in KNINE tokens associated with K9 Finance. K9 Finance DAO blocked their wallet when they attempted to sell them, so the tokens could not be sold. Investigation and Recovery Efforts Underway Kaal Dhairya, a top Shiba Inu developer, described the exploit as “sophisticated” and likely planned for months, according to his statement on X. He ensured that the police were put on guard and the possibility of a bounty should there be a refund of the money. The developers of Shiba Inu introduced Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield to track the attacker’s activity and enhance recovery. Volatile Token Prices After the Attack BONE saw sharp swings after the exploit, surging 78% within an hour from $0.165 to $0.294 before dropping to $0.202. Investors were also volatile as SHIB increased by 4.5% over the last 24 hours despite the breach. The Shibaria bridge hack revealed significant vulnerabilities in the security of validators, and the attacker took over 83% of the validators’ keys. The developers’ prompt response prevented the impact, but recovery and investigations are in progress. Also Read: Kame Aggregator Recovers 185 ETH Worth $832,500 After Sei Network Breach The post Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens appeared first on 36Crypto.
SEI
SEI$0.3187-0.28%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1682-1.34%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001304-0.60%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:23
Dalintis
Idaho gas station clerk saves women from being scammed at the Bitcoin ATM

Idaho gas station clerk saves women from being scammed at the Bitcoin ATM

The post Idaho gas station clerk saves women from being scammed at the Bitcoin ATM appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An Idaho gas station clerk has been hailed as a hero after she saved a group of women from getting scammed at a Bitcoin ATM in Boise, Idaho. While one of the appeals of cryptocurrency remains that it is largely decentralized and slightly unregulated, it has been seen as a quick way for people to make money. In several states, there has been a rise in Bitcoin ATM scams over the past few months due to the fact that there has been little or no legislation in place to tackle the menace. According to reports, the Idaho gas station clerk, Avalon Hardy, had to intervene at times without numbers to stop old ladies from getting scammed while using the station’s Bitcoin ATM. According to Hardy, she noticed some of the women entering the gas station, usually with bags of cash, to make transactions. Idaho gas station clerk stops elderly women from getting scammed In her statement, Hardy mentioned that these elderly women usually enter the gas station with the cash while tapping frantically on their phones on separate occasions. She noted that there is always someone at the other end barking instructions at them, making them suspicious and anxious before frantically moving to use the ATMs. For each time that they use the machine, there is always a conversion of dollar notes into crypto. After noticing the pattern, the Idaho gas station clerk suspected that something fishy was happening. She mentioned that she prodded one of the old ladies making transactions at the Bitcoin ATM. “Do you know where you’re sending the money to?” Hardy asked. “You don’t have to be on the phone to send money, as long as you have the other person’s information.” She added that one of the elderly women, a 79-year-old, was hellbent on converting…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.1232-5.76%
Threshold
T$0.01675-1.58%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 18:19
Dalintis
The State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in some regions, and Southern Jiangsu plans to explore innovat

The State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in some regions, and Southern Jiangsu plans to explore innovat

PANews reported on September 14 that the State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-based allocation of factors in some regions of the country, including: 1. The implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors of production in key cities in southern Jiangsu points out that it is necessary to promote green financial reform and innovation experiments, explore green asset transactions based on blockchain, and encourage the development of green financial products; 2. The implementation plan for the pilot program for comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in Hangzhou, Ningbo and Wenzhou points out that it encourages the use of new technologies such as privacy computing and blockchain to promote the integration and in-depth development of public and social data; 3. The implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in the Hefei metropolitan area points out the use of technologies such as blockchain, privacy computing, and quantum encryption to improve the efficiency of data circulation transactions, ensure the security of data circulation, deepen the social experiment of artificial intelligence, and explore innovative applications of blockchain. 4. The Zhengzhou City Comprehensive Reform Pilot Implementation Plan for Market-Oriented Allocation of Factors points out the use of data protection measures such as trusted identity authentication, data signatures, interface authentication, data traceability, and new technologies such as blockchain to strengthen the security protection of computing power resources and data resources; 5. The Changsha-Zhuzhou-Xiangtan pilot program for comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors points out that it is necessary to carry out data transactions based on existing trading venues, strengthen the innovation of underlying blockchain technologies, cultivate the blockchain industry ecosystem, and explore the construction of a blockchain standard system.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.041-0.58%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01314-2.52%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06513+5.98%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/14 18:18
Dalintis
Coinbase Might Lose Its Dominance as Competition Heats Up

Coinbase Might Lose Its Dominance as Competition Heats Up

Coinbase is at risk of losing its dominance due to growing regulatory clarity in the US
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:13
Dalintis
3 Cryptos That Could Outperform Ethereum: Ozak AI, Cardano, and Polygon

3 Cryptos That Could Outperform Ethereum: Ozak AI, Cardano, and Polygon

The post 3 Cryptos That Could Outperform Ethereum: Ozak AI, Cardano, and Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum stays the dominant smart contract blockchain; however, investors in 2025 are increasingly eyeing projects that might supply larger gains than ETH in the next cycle. Among the projects are Ozak AI (OZ), a presale token merging artificial intelligence and blockchain; Cardano (ADA), a research-based Layer-1 community; and Polygon (MATIC), Ethereum’s main scaling solution. With analysts highlighting strong fundamentals for ADA and Polygon and 100× ROI forecasts for Ozak AI, those 3 cryptos are positioning themselves as potential outperformers to Ethereum. Ozak AI: Presale Star With 100× Potential Ozak AI (OZ) is one of the quickest-developing presales of 2025, already raising greater than $3 million at a token price of just $0.01. Positioned on the intersection of AI and blockchain, Ozak AI aspires to create smarter, adaptive, decentralized programs, supplying both narrative strength and real-world innovation. Analysts advise OZ may want to surge to $1 or better, delivering 100× returns for early participants. With this method, even a modest $500 allocation nowadays could grow into $50,000 on the projected target. With each whale and crypto trader collecting, Ozak AI is emerging as one of the most explosive possibilities in the market. Cardano: Research-Driven Layer-1 Growth Cardano (ADA), trading at $0.9247, has long been known for its peer-reviewed approach to blockchain development and a strong emphasis on scalability and sustainability. With the recent Chang hard fork upgrade and growing adoption of decentralized applications on its network, ADA is set to benefit from increased utility. From a technical perspective, ADA faces resistance at $0.95, $1.10, and $1.25, while support sits at $0.90, $0.85, and $0.80. Analysts believe ADA could push toward $5 in the next cycle, offering a solid 5× return for long-term holders. While not as explosive as OZ presale tokens, Cardano’s credibility and ecosystem strength make it a reliable Layer-1 contender.…
RealLink
REAL$0.06279-0.66%
Triathon
GROW$0.025--%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003866-3.08%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 18:11
Dalintis
‘We are aware…’: Shiba Inu team responds after $2.4 mln Shibarium bridge attack

‘We are aware…’: Shiba Inu team responds after $2.4 mln Shibarium bridge attack

The post ‘We are aware…’: Shiba Inu team responds after $2.4 mln Shibarium bridge attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Shibarium bridge suffered a $2.4 million flash loan attack, compromising 10 of 12 validators, draining ETH and SHIB.  On the 13th of September, the Shibarium bridge, a key link between Shiba Inu [SHIB]’s Layer 2 network and Ethereum [ETH], was hit by a flash loan attack. The exploit drained nearly millions, forcing Shiba Inu developers to swiftly restrict certain network activities as they worked to contain the fallout. Remarking on the same, Shiba Inu’s official X (formerly Twitter) account noted,  “We are aware of the activity flagged by @peckshield and have engaged our internal team and external security partners to investigate thoroughly.” Details of the exploit The attacker executed a sophisticated flash loan-style attack on Shibarium, leveraging stolen bridge funds to manipulate the network’s consensus. Within a single block, they used the siphoned assets to purchase 4.6 million BONE tokens, temporarily gaining validator voting power. This move let them sign a malicious state on the network before repaying the loan with assets drained from the bridge, specifically 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB. The plot twist Although the attacker stole these funds, the BONE tokens remain locked because validators still hold them, preventing immediate liquidation. Further investigation revealed that the breach extended beyond the bridge, compromising 10 of 12 validator signing keys, while only K9 Finance and UnificationUND refused to validate the fraudulent state. The attacker relied on the flash loan purchase to achieve the necessary two-thirds majority; without it, the exploit would have failed. They drained ETH and SHIB and attempted to liquidate $700,000 in KNINE tokens, but K9 Finance DAO blocked the attempt. Other tokens, including LEASH, ROAR, TREAT, BAD, and SHIFU, were untouched, though their future remained uncertain amid rising security concerns. Steps taken by Shibarium’s developers Soon after the exploit, Shibarium’s developers acted…
SHIFU
SHIFU$0.00001063-2.65%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004353-16.11%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001304-0.60%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 18:08
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight