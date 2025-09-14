Crypto Volumes Hit $27B in LATAM, Yet Outset PR Finds Media Traffic Collapsing
The post Crypto Volumes Hit $27B in LATAM, Yet Outset PR Finds Media Traffic Collapsing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Latin America is cementing its role as a global hub for cryptocurrency adoption. Trading volumes in the region surged ninefold between 2021 and 2024, reaching $27 billion in 2025, according to a recent Dune Analytics report. Stablecoins dominate, accounting for over 90% of exchange activity, with real- and peso-pegged tokens growing at triple-digit rates. But while adoption accelerates, an unexpected paradox is emerging: crypto media visibility is shrinking just when users need it most. A new Q2 2025 report from Outset PR highlights this divide, showing that while millions in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico increasingly rely on digital assets for payments, savings, and remittances, the region’s crypto-native outlets are losing readers at an alarming pace. Adoption on the Rise For people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and beyond, stablecoins offer something local currencies often can’t: reliability. More than 90 percent of exchange activity in the region now runs through dollar-pegged tokens like USDT and USDC. Local versions are catching on too. Real-pegged stablecoins in Brazil have grown more than sixfold in just a year, while peso-linked tokens in Mexico have expanded at a pace few expected. These tokens aren’t just traded on exchanges—they’re being used for salaries, remittances, and everyday payments. Apps like Picnic, Exa, and BlindPay are making this even easier by evolving into crypto-native neobanks. Instead of existing in a separate world, crypto now blends into daily financial life, with balances, savings, and spending options available in a single app. Crypto Media in Retreat While adoption is climbing, the media covering crypto in the region is shrinking. Outset PR’s latest report shows that crypto-native outlets lost more than half their traffic in Q2 2025, dropping from nearly 18 million visits to just over 8 million. By contrast, mainstream publishers—large news sites that cover crypto as one topic among many—actually…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 18:53