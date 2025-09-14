2025-09-16 Tuesday

Crypto Volumes Hit $27B in LATAM, Yet Outset PR Finds Media Traffic Collapsing

The post Crypto Volumes Hit $27B in LATAM, Yet Outset PR Finds Media Traffic Collapsing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Latin America is cementing its role as a global hub for cryptocurrency adoption. Trading volumes in the region surged ninefold between 2021 and 2024, reaching $27 billion in 2025, according to a recent Dune Analytics report. Stablecoins dominate, accounting for over 90% of exchange activity, with real- and peso-pegged tokens growing at triple-digit rates. But while adoption accelerates, an unexpected paradox is emerging: crypto media visibility is shrinking just when users need it most. A new Q2 2025 report from Outset PR highlights this divide, showing that while millions in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico increasingly rely on digital assets for payments, savings, and remittances, the region’s crypto-native outlets are losing readers at an alarming pace. Adoption on the Rise For people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and beyond, stablecoins offer something local currencies often can’t: reliability. More than 90 percent of exchange activity in the region now runs through dollar-pegged tokens like USDT and USDC. Local versions are catching on too. Real-pegged stablecoins in Brazil have grown more than sixfold in just a year, while peso-linked tokens in Mexico have expanded at a pace few expected. These tokens aren’t just traded on exchanges—they’re being used for salaries, remittances, and everyday payments. Apps like Picnic, Exa, and BlindPay are making this even easier by evolving into crypto-native neobanks. Instead of existing in a separate world, crypto now blends into daily financial life, with balances, savings, and spending options available in a single app. Crypto Media in Retreat While adoption is climbing, the media covering crypto in the region is shrinking. Outset PR’s latest report shows that crypto-native outlets lost more than half their traffic in Q2 2025, dropping from nearly 18 million visits to just over 8 million. By contrast, mainstream publishers—large news sites that cover crypto as one topic among many—actually…
2025/09/14
Dogecoin (DOGE) Tipped for 10x Gains, But Not Before This Utility-Focused Crypto

The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Tipped for 10x Gains, But Not Before This Utility-Focused Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) may be in the spotlight again with experts forecasting potential 10x returns, but investor attention is shifting more towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a utility-based crypto platform that seeks to bring real-world financial services onto the blockchain. This budget-friendly altcoin for just $0.035 has been supported by more than 16,240 investors. As opposed to the meme coin volatility that tends to define DOGE’s trajectory, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a long-term coin with its focus on lending, borrowing, and scalable on-chain utility.  Dogecoin Consolidates Amid Steady Market Flows Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently priced at $0.26026, fluctuating on the daily range of $0.24583 to $0.26339. The market is in a consolidation stage, with DOGE being steady as overall market conditions control volumes and moods. While arguments over its long-term trajectory persist, the stability here marks it as one of the more established cryptocurrencies in circulation, even as newer DeFi projects such as Mutuum Finance take center stage in the market’s discussion. Mutuum Finance Stage 6 Momentum Investors are active buying MUTM tokens at $0.035 in Stage 6 of the presale. Stage 7 is fast approaching, and demand continues to accelerate. To date, more than 16,240 investors have accumulated tokens, and the project has surpassed more than $15.63 million in funding, a clear indicator of market demand being high and expectations of launch on the rise.  Precision in Price Discovery For lending, borrowing, and liquidation operations security, Chainlink oracles are utilized by Mutuum Finance for prices and token values in terms of USD for tokens such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. Fallback oracle configurations, composite data feeds, and time-weighted averages from decentralized exchanges are included to increase precision. This multi-layer method ensures that price information is as uniform as possible even with highly stressful market conditions. Market volatility directly affects…
2025/09/14
ChatGPT-5 sets timeline when quantum computers will break Bitcoin’s encryption

The post ChatGPT-5 sets timeline when quantum computers will break Bitcoin’s encryption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The ongoing advancement in quantum computing is raising urgent questions about the long-term security of Bitcoin (BTC). Unlike classical machines, quantum computers can solve certain problems exponentially faster, posing a direct threat to Bitcoin.  Notably, using Shor’s algorithm, a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could break elliptic curve cryptography (ECC) and recover private keys from public keys in hours, putting exposed funds at risk. It’s worth noting, as reported by Finbold, that analysts have offered varying timelines for when this technology might crack Bitcoin, with many settling on the next decade as the critical period. Probability of quantum computers cracking Bitcoin  Meanwhile, Finbold gathered insights from OpenAI’s latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, ChatGPT-5, which issued its own estimates on when this scenario could become reality, projecting a gradual increase in risk over the coming decades. The model highlighted the mid-to-late 2030s as the most likely window for “cryptographically relevant” quantum computers, machines capable of breaking Bitcoin’s ECDSA (secp256k1). To this end, ChatGPT-5 provided cumulative probability estimates, assigning less than a 5% chance for the 2025 to 2029 period, citing current device limitations and immature error correction.  It placed the probability between 15% and 25% for 2030 to 2034 if breakthroughs in error correction, qubit yield, and coding align. The greatest likelihood was assigned to the 2035 and 2039 window at 45% to 60%, with hardware scaling and algorithmic improvements expected to enable the first practical key-recovery demonstrations.  If development continues at the current pace, the 2040s carry an 80% to 95% likelihood, and by 2050, the probability rises to nearly 99%, barring a global technical catastrophe. Bitcoin code cracking timeline. Source: ChatGPT Bitcoin code cracking timeline acceleration The model cautioned that certain milestones could immediately accelerate the timeline, such as large-scale fault-tolerant qubits, machines with millions of low-error qubits, full demonstrations…
2025/09/14
BlockchainFX vs Ethereum Classic vs Litecoin — Which Altcoin Is the Hidden 100x Gem?

The post BlockchainFX vs Ethereum Classic vs Litecoin — Which Altcoin Is the Hidden 100x Gem? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 13:45 Are you chasing the wrong altcoin for your next 100x? Many investors are still clinging to Ethereum Classic and Litecoin, but the real hidden gem might already be in front of them — BlockchainFX. At just $0.023, with $7.2 million raised and a forecast of $5, BFX offers the kind of asymmetric upside legacy coins simply can’t. Every presale stage locks out cheaper entry, and those waiting on “safe bets” risk missing the altcoin analysts are calling the hidden 100x of 2025. BlockchainFX: The Presale Analysts Are Calling the Next 100x Altcoin BlockchainFX is dominating presale chatter because it combines ground-floor entry pricing with adoption already underway. At $0.023 today and a confirmed $0.05 launch price, analyst projections run as high as $5 — a potential 500x move. That’s why investors are calling BFX one of the best altcoins to buy ahead of the next bull run. Unlike speculative tokens, BlockchainFX has a live app processing millions in daily volume across crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities. Thousands of users are active already, showing this isn’t hype but real usage. That adoption underpins the bold forecasts, giving early buyers confidence that BFX is more than just a presale promise. Holders also benefit from income mechanics built directly into the ecosystem. Staking delivers up to 90% APY, while daily USDT rewards can reach $25,000 for top participants. The referral program amplifies these gains, offering 10% on every buy through your unique code, with leaderboard bonuses for the most active promoters. Right now, investors can secure an extra 30% allocation by using the BLOCK30 code — but only until the next stage lifts the presale price higher. Security further sets BFX apart. With multiple third-party audits, verified smart contracts, and KYC checks in place, it reduces the…
2025/09/14
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crashes: -70% in This Bearish Metric

Shiba Inu sees massive on-chain crash in metric usually considered bearish
2025/09/14
Analysts: It is expected that the proportion of institutional investment in Bitcoin will increase in the fourth quarter of this year

PANews reported on September 14th that Wall Street veteran and macro analyst Jordi Visser, in an interview with digital asset investor Anthony Pompliano, stated that traditional financial institutions will increase their allocation to Bitcoin between now and the end of the year, with institutional Bitcoin investments expected to increase in the fourth quarter in preparation for next year. Visser also expressed optimism about Ethereum's development, noting that the current price of ETH is consolidating between $4,000 and $5,000. Once Ethereum truly achieves a breakthrough and success, the entire ecosystem will throttle back.
2025/09/14
This Altcoin’s Developer Broke Project’s Promise: Announced They Will Mint Additional Tokens

The post This Altcoin’s Developer Broke Project’s Promise: Announced They Will Mint Additional Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nick Forster, co-founder of onchain options exchange Derive, has proposed increasing the supply of the platform’s native token, DRV, by 50% to support ecosystem growth and accelerate deals with institutional partners. The proposal, published yesterday, calls for the minting of 500 million new DRV tokens. Forster stated that the tokens to be minted will be transferred to the Derive Foundation (formerly the Lyra Foundation). Under the proposal, existing investors will experience a maximum dilution of 8.25% per year over four years. Forster stated that Derive has already secured a “major partnership to provide institutional-grade liquidity and custody services,” and that advanced discussions are underway with leading liquidity providers and traders in the industry. However, the name of the partnering institution was not disclosed. Under the proposal, 46% of the newly minted tokens will be allocated to the core team, whose vesting period has largely been completed. This is intended to ensure team members remain on the platform. These tokens will vest over four years and can only be sold when DRV’s market capitalization exceeds $150 million. According to CoinGecko data, DRV’s current market capitalization is $28.5 million. It was previously known that Derive had pledged not to print any new tokens. In the conversion from LYRA to DRV, the total supply was kept constant at 1 billion tokens. Forster argued that increasing the token supply was necessary to compete with Deribit, the options market leader that was recently acquired by Coinbase in a $2.9 billion deal. Derive also announced that it has parted ways with some team members and investors who previously supported its merger with Synthetix. That merger plan was scrapped in May after investors criticized the options platform for undervaluing it. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and…
2025/09/14
Slechts 5% van alle Bitcoins moet nog gemined worden

Bitcoin blijft met een prijs van $115.600 en een dagelijks handelsvolume van $31,9 miljard stevig in het middelpunt van de financiële wereld staan. Maar terwijl de koers momenteel licht daalt met 0,1%, groeit het besef dat de échte waarde van Bitcoin misschien wel zit in zijn steeds schaarser wordende aanbod.... Het bericht Slechts 5% van alle Bitcoins moet nog gemined worden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
2025/09/14
UAE joins global effort to combat crypto crime

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has intensified its efforts to combat global crypto crime after it was present at the International Cryptocurrency Security Action Week workshop held in Singapore. The event was organized by the Secure Communities Forum in collaboration with Mastercard. The summit, which took place in Singapore, brought together senior representatives from global […]
2025/09/14
El Salvador Stresses Bitcoin Banks Are Coming This Year

The post El Salvador Stresses Bitcoin Banks Are Coming This Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. During celebrations marking the fourth year of the country’s bitcoin pivot, authorities said bitcoin banks will be established soon. El Salvador enacted the Investment Bank Law in August, opening the doors to private bitcoin investment banks. El Salvador Readies to Open Bitcoin Banks Soon El Salvador, one of the pioneering countries in integrating bitcoin as […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/el-salvador-stresses-bitcoin-banks-are-coming-this-year/
2025/09/14
