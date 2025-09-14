2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
TradFi Will Increase Bitcoin Allocations By 2026 Says Wall Street Pro, Hyping Up Bitcoin Hyper’s $15.6M Presale

TradFi Will Increase Bitcoin Allocations By 2026 Says Wall Street Pro, Hyping Up Bitcoin Hyper’s $15.6M Presale

TradFi is likely to ramp up Bitcoin allocations by the end of the year, says Wall Street vet Jordi Visser. The statement came during an interview with Anthony Pompiliano, where Visser declared: Between now and the end of the year, the allocations for Bitcoin for next year, from the traditional finance world, are going to […]
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30428-0.70%
Propy
PRO$0.7058-1.02%
VeChain
VET$0.02427+0.08%
Dalintis
Bitcoinist2025/09/14 19:09
Dalintis
Ethereum Foundation Unveils New Roadmap Focused on Default Privacy Protections

Ethereum Foundation Unveils New Roadmap Focused on Default Privacy Protections

The Ethereum Foundation has unveiled a new roadmap that puts privacy at the center of the blockchain network’s development strategy. The plan, published on September 12 by its newly renamed Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE), marks a shift from experimental projects toward building tools that can be scaled. Ethereum Outlines Privacy-First Roadmap With PSE Leadership PSE stated its mission is to define and deliver Ethereum’s privacy roadmap. It framed privacy as essential for the blockchain’s role in digital commerce, governance, and identity. Notably, this position is consistent with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s repeated emphasis that privacy should be treated as a basic right. Earlier this year, Buterin argued that private transactions ought to become the default on the network, allowing users to navigate applications without publicly linking their activity. Considering this, the group pledged to work across the Ethereum stack—protocol, infrastructure, networking, applications, and wallets. Their goal is to make privacy seamless, cost-effective, and compliant with global standards. “We take responsibility within the Ethereum Foundation for ensuring privacy goals at the application layer are reached, and we’ll work with protocol teams to ensure that any L1 changes needed to enable strong, censorship-resistant intermediary-free privacy take place,” PSE stated. To achieve this goal, PSE stated that they are breaking Ethereum’s privacy efforts into three pillars. The first involves private writes, which make confidential on-chain transactions as smooth and inexpensive as public ones. The second pillar focuses on private reads, which allow blockchain queries without exposing user intent or identity. Finally, private proving will speed up cryptographic proof generation, ensuring that verification can remain secure while scaling to broader adoption. As a result, PSE set short-term targets for the next three to six months to turn these concepts into real-world outcomes. These include the rollout of PlasmaFold, a layer-2 solution for private transfers, and providing support for privacy-focused wallet Kohaku. They also cover tools for confidential governance votes and privacy features tailored to decentralized finance protocols. The group also plans to strengthen safeguards against data leakage in Remote Procedure Call (RPC) services. In addition, it will expand the use of zero-knowledge proofs to enhance identity protection. The initiative has already drawn positive reactions from industry figures. Nicolas Ramsrud, co-founder of Proof Base, said the commitment “makes me hopeful that we will actually be able to use privacy primitives on L1 cheaply to build a new generation of private apps on Ethereum.”
SIX
SIX$0.02191+0.04%
RealLink
REAL$0.0628-0.69%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.000037-4.98%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 19:07
Dalintis
Vitalik Buterin Warns Naive AI Governance Could Be Exploited

Vitalik Buterin Warns Naive AI Governance Could Be Exploited

TLDRs; Vitalik Buterin warns that “naive AI governance is a bad idea” vulnerable to jailbreak-style exploits. He advocates an “info finance” model using open markets, spot checks, and human juries. Demonstrations of prompt injection show the dangers of AI systems given too much unchecked power. His solution ties governance to incentives, ensuring faster correction and [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Warns Naive AI Governance Could Be Exploited appeared first on CoinCentral.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1682-1.34%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1367-8.13%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.83138-8.87%
Dalintis
Coincentral2025/09/14 19:06
Dalintis
Altcoin Leaders in Review: ADA, XRP, and TRX Performance Drivers

Altcoin Leaders in Review: ADA, XRP, and TRX Performance Drivers

The post Altcoin Leaders in Review: ADA, XRP, and TRX Performance Drivers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the crypto market evolves, altcoin leaders like Cardano (ADA), Ripple’s XRP, and TRON (TRX) are drawing renewed investor attention. Each of these assets brings unique strengths—whether through Cardano’s research-driven innovation, XRP’s role in real-world finance, or TRON’s mission to decentralize content and empower creators. This review examines the recent dynamics driving ADA, XRP, and TRX, highlighting the factors that could define their performance in the months ahead. Is ADA Poised for a Rally? Exploring Cardano’s Potential   Source: tradingview  Cardano’s native token, ADA, might be ready for a boost. Cardano stands out with its strong focus on peer-reviewed research and a solid blockchain. It offers scalable and secure solutions. This makes it a favorite for developers aiming for innovation. Despite recent market dips, ADA holds promise with ongoing upgrades and a passionate community. These patterns resemble the upward trends of 2021, hinting at potential growth. As the market looks for new leaders, ADA, with its commitment to real-world applications, could catch investor attention. The current price dip could be an attractive entry point for those believing in the bull run ahead. Outset PR Crafts Communications Like a Workshop, Powered by Data Founded by renowned crypto PR expert Mike Ermolaev, Outset PR operates like a hands-on workshop, building every campaign with market fit in mind. Instead of offering random placements or templated packages, Outset PR carefully weaves a client’s story into the market context, showcasing what organic PR looks like: Media outlets are selected based on metrics like discoverability, domain authority, conversion rates, and viral potential Pitches are tailored to fit each platform’s voice and audience Timing is mapped to let the story unfold naturally and build trust organically Outset PR occupies a unique niche as the only data-driven agency with…
RealLink
REAL$0.0628-0.69%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014919-2.30%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005247-4.51%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:05
Dalintis
Two Tokens for One as Ripple XRP News Highlights Market Growth

Two Tokens for One as Ripple XRP News Highlights Market Growth

The post Two Tokens for One as Ripple XRP News Highlights Market Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple XRP news continues to reflect steady market momentum. Analysts point to stronger adoption in payments and institutional activity, with interest in yield opportunities growing alongside it. Against this backdrop, XRP Tundra has announced the launch of its limited-time presale: the offer delivers two tokens for one purchase and gives XRP holders the long-awaited ability to stake directly within the ecosystem. The project bridges the XRP Ledger with Solana, combining governance and utility in a way that separates responsibilities and supports long-term sustainability. It’s a presale structured not only to raise funds but also to build an ecosystem that rewards holders from day one. A Limited-Time Presale with Two Tokens The presale now open in Phase 1 introduces a model that stands apart from standard single-token sales. Every purchase at $0.30 includes two assets: TUNDRA-X (XRPL): A governance and reserve token native to the XRP Ledger, designed to provide stability and voting rights. TUNDRA-S (Solana): A utility token launched on Solana, created for staking rewards, liquidity, and participation in DeFi. This design ensures that governance power is anchored on XRPL while utility expands through Solana’s fast-paced ecosystem. Presale buyers are positioned in both networks simultaneously, capturing value from two very different but complementary blockchains. Staking Through Cryo Vaults Alongside the presale, XRP Tundra is introducing Cryo Vaults, the platform’s staking system. XRP holders can lock tokens for 7, 30, 60, or 90 days and receive rewards in TUNDRA tokens. When the period ends, the original XRP is returned automatically together with staking rewards. The design emphasizes security and efficiency. Tokens never leave the XRP Ledger, are never lent to third parties, and cannot be rehypothecated. This makes staking safe, predictable, and energy-efficient, qualities increasingly important to both individual investors and institutions. For XRP holders who have waited years for native…
XRP
XRP$3.03+1.27%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001704+0.53%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-1.02%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:04
Dalintis
The hacker who minted 120 million YU on Polygon sold 7.71 million YU and received 7.7 million USDC

The hacker who minted 120 million YU on Polygon sold 7.71 million YU and received 7.7 million USDC

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the hacker who minted 120 million YU on Polygon sold 7.71 million YU on Ethereum and Solana through cross-chain transactions and obtained 7.7 million USDC.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996--%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23122+1.40%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/14 19:03
Dalintis
Bitcoin traders, watch out! 534K holders to break even at THIS level

Bitcoin traders, watch out! 534K holders to break even at THIS level

The post Bitcoin traders, watch out! 534K holders to break even at THIS level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin faces a $116k battleground with liquidity stacking, STHs taking profits, and $107k support at risk, signaling a make-or-break phase ahead of the FOMC. Bitcoin [BTC] is approaching a significant supply wall at $116,963. At this level, approximately 534k BTC, or 2.68% of the circulating supply, sat at risk of breaking even. In fact, this zone has “historically” acted as a contested resistance level, attracting both profit-taking and distribution. Case in point: Following BTC’s $123k ATH in the early-July cycle, the price consolidated within the $115k–$120k range for over two weeks, ultimately leading to a 6% pullback as Realized Profits surged to a post-election high. Source: Glassnode In short, this level represents a critical inflection point for Bitcoin. On-chain backs this. STH NUPL dipped to -0.07 in late August when BTC couldn’t hold $116k resistance and dropped to $108k, marking a classic capitulation phase as the bid wall couldn’t absorb selling pressure. Will history repeat? BTC has bounced 8% off the $107k low, locking in a solid bid wall. That means STHs are now sitting on 8% unrealized gains from the dip, pointing to the potential for another distribution cycle. Bitcoin liquidity stacks near resistance It’s now up to Bitcoin bulls to carve a divergence from previous cycles. And the stakes couldn’t be higher. After failing to hold $116k, BTC printed two lower lows in the early Q3 cycle. The first at $112k, the second at $107k. That keeps the door open for a deeper correction if support gives way. Notably, BTC has rolled over after its 8% weekly bounce, with two straight red days showing weak hands breaking even. There’s also a $40 million long liquidity cluster around $114k, acting as a potential friction zone. Source: TradingView (BTC/USDT) In short, liquidity is stacking around Bitcoin resistance.  Combine that…
NEAR
NEAR$2.686+2.12%
Threshold
T$0.01675-1.35%
CreatorBid
BID$0.09921-1.45%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:02
Dalintis
Foundation Unveils Long-Term Privacy Roadmap

Foundation Unveils Long-Term Privacy Roadmap

The post Foundation Unveils Long-Term Privacy Roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum 14 September 2025 | 14:00 Ethereum developers are pushing forward with one of the most ambitious goals for the network: building privacy directly into its core infrastructure. A newly released roadmap from the Ethereum Foundation’s rebranded Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE) lays out how the team intends to make the blockchain more secure and private without compromising scalability. The PSE group, formerly known as Privacy & Scaling Explorations, has shifted from theoretical research to practical solutions. The updated roadmap, published by team member Sam Richards, stresses that without strong privacy guarantees, Ethereum risks becoming a system of surveillance rather than a platform for global freedom. Three Pillars of Ethereum Privacy The roadmap sets out three long-term priorities. The first, private writes, focuses on making privacy-protected onchain transactions as seamless and inexpensive as public transfers. The second, private reads, aims to allow users to interact with blockchain data without exposing their identity or intent. The third, private proving, looks to make zero-knowledge proofs easier to generate and verify on consumer devices. These initiatives are expected to guide Ethereum privacy development over the next several years, even as specific projects and deliverables evolve with the ecosystem. Concrete Projects Underway PSE is already building out proof-of-concept systems. Work is ongoing on PlasmaFold, a Layer 2 design that introduces privacy-enabled transfers. The team hopes to showcase its progress at Devconnect, Ethereum’s upcoming developer conference in Argentina this November. Other priorities include research into confidential DeFi protocols that balance compliance with privacy and a 2025 report on the state of private voting. On the private reads front, PSE is addressing data leaks from RPC (Remote Procedure Call) services. Standard RPC usage can expose IP addresses or account activity, so the group has convened a working group to explore privacy-preserving alternatives. Meanwhile, its private proving…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014919-2.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08857-1.73%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001704+0.53%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:01
Dalintis
Ethereum News: Foundation Unveils Long-Term Privacy Roadmap

Ethereum News: Foundation Unveils Long-Term Privacy Roadmap

A newly released roadmap from the Ethereum Foundation’s rebranded Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE) lays out how the team intends […] The post Ethereum News: Foundation Unveils Long-Term Privacy Roadmap appeared first on Coindoo.
Dalintis
Coindoo2025/09/14 19:00
Dalintis
Ethereum Privacy Roadmap 2025: Powerful Vision for End-to-End Protection

Ethereum Privacy Roadmap 2025: Powerful Vision for End-to-End Protection

The Ethereum Foundation has taken a significant step toward strengthening privacy on its network. Its Privacy & Scaling Explorations team, previously focused on experimental cryptography, has rebranded itself as Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE). The shift reflects a broader mission to address concrete challenges rather than speculative research. The new roadmap, released on September 12 […]
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001202+9.77%
VisionGame
VISION$0.000369+30.94%
Dalintis
Tronweekly2025/09/14 19:00
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight