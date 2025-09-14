2025-09-16 Tuesday

Aethir stijgt 11% en nadert belangrijke breakout zone

Aethir (ATH) laat opnieuw flinke tekenen van leven zien. De koers is de afgelopen 24 uur met maar liefst 11,7% gestegen en staat nu op $0,059. Met een handelsvolume van $182,1 miljoen lijkt de interesse in dit project weer snel toe te nemen. Technische analisten houden de koers nauwlettend in... Het bericht Aethir stijgt 11% en nadert belangrijke breakout zone verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
2025/09/14
Shaky job markets, growth concerns stall 2026 salary rise projections at 3.4%

U.S. workers hoping for a bigger raise in 2026 might be disappointed. New numbers from The Conference Board show that most employers are planning an average salary increase of just 3.4%, matching this year’s bump. That’s despite rising prices, a shaky job market, and growing anxiety about job security in Trump’s second term in office. […]
2025/09/14
XRP Creates New Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

The post XRP Creates New Golden Cross, What to Watch Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP has created a new golden cross, albeit on short-term time frames, reflecting recent buying pressure in the crypto market. A golden cross, which occurs when a short-term moving average such as the MA 50 crosses over a long-term MA, has appeared on XRP’s four-hour chart, indicating short-term buying pressure. The crypto market rose in the week as investors weighed the possibility of a potential rate cut at the upcoming Fed meeting on the 16th and 17th of this month. XRP also rose following positive triggers, including demand for XRP products and ETF optimism. In the past week, 3iQ, issuer of Canada’s XRP ETF XRPQ, reported a major milestone. XRPQ surpassed CAD 150 million for the first time in its AUM, making it the largest among its peers. You Might Also Like The potential launch of Rex Osprey crypto ETF funds, which includes an XRP product, also spurred positive ETF expectations in the market. What to watch now? The emergence of a golden cross on the four-hour chart comes weeks after a bearish death cross in mid-August, following which XRP fell to a low of $2.69 on Sept. 1. XRP/USD 4-Hour Chart, Courtesy: TradingView After confirming a double bottom near this low, XRP began to rise, reaching a high of $3.187 on Saturday before it retreated. You Might Also Like At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.57% in the last 24 hours to $3.08 as traders took recent profits, but up 8.93% weekly. It will be watched if the current price drop is temporary profit-taking in the market. If XRP sustains its positive momentum, major targets for its price remain at $3.38 and $3.66 ahead of the $4 mark. On the other hand, XRP might see a brief drop or consolidation before its next move. In this scenario,…
2025/09/14
Sunshine Oil Sands announces partnership with Bitcruiser Incorated to develop Bitcoin mining farm

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Zhitong Finance, Hong Kong-listed company Sunshine Oilsands announced a partnership with Bitcruiser Incorporated to develop a Bitcoin mining farm.
2025/09/14
Crypto Flashback Sunday: When MoneyGram Picked Stellar Over XRP Amid Ripple Lawsuit

The post Crypto Flashback Sunday: When MoneyGram Picked Stellar Over XRP Amid Ripple Lawsuit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Crypto Flashback Sunday: When MoneyGram Picked Stellar Over XRP Amid Ripple Lawsuit appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In early 2021, global remittance giant MoneyGram ended its high-profile partnership with Ripple Labs, citing challenges tied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. The lawsuit, filed in December 2020, alleged that Ripple had conducted unregistered securities offerings through its sale of XRP. At the time, MoneyGram had been one of Ripple’s most prominent partners, using RippleNet and XRP-based solutions for cross-border settlements. However, regulatory uncertainty made it impossible to continue. MoneyGram CEO Alexander Holmes on choosing Stellar: “Ripple’s product was very different.” The SEC lawsuit against Ripple was the main reason for ending the partnership, Stellar and Ripple can still complement each other in unique ways. pic.twitter.com/kVb8WBkkYR — 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸XRP (@BankXRP) September 12, 2025 “We had a great experience with Ripple,” said MoneyGram CEO Alexander Holmes in an interview with CoinDesk. “But with the changes and the challenge that the SEC put forward, it was very difficult for us to continue in that relationship. We both agreed to move on.” Why Stellar Was the Next Choice MoneyGram later turned to Stellar (XLM), a blockchain co-founded by Jed McCaleb, who was also one of Ripple’s original founders. According to Holmes, Stellar’s offering was fundamentally different from Ripple’s, with a focus on consumer-facing solutions and stablecoin integration. “Ripple product was very different,” Holmes explained. “Ripple tends to focus on the back-end, cross-border funds flow through RippleNet. Stellar approached us with a front-end consumer model — the ability to operate between fiat and stablecoins. It was a great idea, and we wanted to be proactive and progressive in blockchain innovation.” This shift allowed MoneyGram to pilot on/off-ramp services for USDC stablecoin, making it easier for consumers to convert between…
2025/09/14
Dogecoin Price Support Confirmed At $0.25 As Experts Call This Viral Meme Coin The ‘Next Doge’

The post Dogecoin Price Support Confirmed At $0.25 As Experts Call This Viral Meme Coin The ‘Next Doge’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 14:30 Dogecoin price has established strong support at $0.25. This level has held through multiple market tests. The stability demonstrates DOGE’s enduring appeal. Meanwhile, experts are identifying Layer Brett as a potential successor. The comparison highlights the evolving meme coin landscape. Now with projects like Layer Brett taking it further than the meme by incorporating legit technology use cases. Dogecoin’s resilience shows community strength The Dogecoin price support reflects a loyal holder base. Meme culture continues driving engagement. Celebrity endorsements provide occasional price boosts. However, technological limitations constrain utility. DOGE’s market cap requires massive momentum for gains. This reality limits growth potential substantially. The token relies heavily on social media trends. This creates volatility alongside stability. Why experts see Layer Brett as a natural evolution Layer Brett combines meme appeal with real technology. The Ethereum Layer 2 foundation provides utility. This addresses Dogecoin’s main limitations. The project offers more than pure speculation. Community engagement remains equally strong. The viral potential matches early DOGE energy. This combination excites market observers. Comparative analysis of growth potential Dogecoin price movement faces natural constraints. Large market size limits percentage gains. Layer Brett’s micro-cap status allows explosive moves. Similar community energy could drive faster growth. The technological advantage provides additional upside. Utility supports sustained adoption beyond speculation. This fundamental difference matters significantly. Market reception and adoption patterns Dogecoin enjoys widespread recognition and acceptance. Merchant adoption continues to grow gradually. However, technological constraints limit functionality. This affects long-term growth potential. Layer Brett’s technical foundation enables more applications. The project could achieve broader utility over time. This potential justifies the “next Dogecoin” comparison. Investment implications for meme coin enthusiasts Dogecoin offers relative stability within the meme coin category. It serves as a benchmark for community-driven projects. Layer Brett presents higher growth…
2025/09/14
Ethereum Foundation Places Privacy at Core of Network Roadmap

The post Ethereum Foundation Places Privacy at Core of Network Roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has unveiled a new roadmap that puts privacy at the center of the blockchain network’s development strategy. The plan, published on September 12 by its newly renamed Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE), marks a shift from experimental projects toward building tools that can be scaled. Ethereum Outlines Privacy-First Roadmap With PSE Leadership PSE stated its mission is to define and deliver Ethereum’s privacy roadmap. It framed privacy as essential for the blockchain’s role in digital commerce, governance, and identity. Sponsored Sponsored Notably, this position is consistent with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s repeated emphasis that privacy should be treated as a basic right. Earlier this year, Buterin argued that private transactions ought to become the default on the network, allowing users to navigate applications without publicly linking their activity. Considering this, the group pledged to work across the Ethereum stack—protocol, infrastructure, networking, applications, and wallets. Their goal is to make privacy seamless, cost-effective, and compliant with global standards. “We take responsibility within the Ethereum Foundation for ensuring privacy goals at the application layer are reached, and we’ll work with protocol teams to ensure that any L1 changes needed to enable strong, censorship-resistant intermediary-free privacy take place,” PSE stated. To achieve this goal, PSE stated that they are breaking Ethereum’s privacy efforts into three pillars. The first involves private writes, which make confidential on-chain transactions as smooth and inexpensive as public ones. The second pillar focuses on private reads, which allow blockchain queries without exposing user intent or identity. Finally, private proving will speed up cryptographic proof generation, ensuring that verification can remain secure while scaling to broader adoption. As a result, PSE set short-term targets for the next three to six months to turn these concepts into real-world outcomes. These include the rollout of PlasmaFold, a layer-2 solution…
2025/09/14
XRP is Expected to Reach $4 in the Short Term – Put Your XRP to Work with the SAVVY MINING Platform

With SAVVY MINING, XRP holders can directly launch cloud mining contracts - no hardware or maintenance is required.
2025/09/14
Microsoft and OpenAI Seal a Surprise Deal That Changes the Game

OpenAI wants more than a partnership: under the guise of AI and philanthropy, the company sharpens its independence from Microsoft. Throne preserved or future masked rivalry? L’article Microsoft and OpenAI Seal a Surprise Deal That Changes the Game est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
2025/09/14
ECB to decide on next steps for CBDC next month

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Bitcoin News, the European Central Bank's Governing Council will decide on the next steps for CBDC after the preparatory phase ends next month. ECB President Lagarde urged EU governments to quickly establish a legislative framework for the introduction of a digital euro.
2025/09/14
