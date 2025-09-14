2026 salary growth flattens at 3.4% as companies reduce incentive pay

U.S. workers hoping for a bigger raise in 2026 might be disappointed. New numbers from The Conference Board show that most employers are planning an average salary increase of just 3.4%, matching this year's bump. That's despite rising prices, a shaky job market, and growing anxiety about job security in Trump's second term in office. Mitchell Barnes, economist at The Conference Board, explained that what's happening isn't a pullback but a reshuffling. "Today's labor market is one of reorientation, not retreat," Barnes said in an interview with Yahoo Finance. He added that companies are still giving out raises, but some are cutting back on signing and retention bonuses, choosing instead to spend smarter. About 60% of businesses surveyed blamed economic uncertainty for the cautious salary moves and slower hiring. Employers hold off on new hires, focus on existing staff Across the board, employers say they're taking longer to fill jobs that became vacant in the last six months. Many of those who quit haven't been replaced. Some companies that issued temporary layoffs are now making those cuts permanent. Instead of chasing new hires, some employers are choosing to build from within. Barnes said that 16% of companies surveyed plan to spend more on skill-building programs for their current staff in 2026. Meanwhile, data from Payscale supports a similar forecast. Their survey found that U.S. employers expect a 3.5% average raise in 2026, slightly below the 3.6% increase in 2025. But the bigger story is in the breakdown: Only 16% of employers said they're increasing their salary budgets. Most, around 70%, will keep budgets flat, and a small number are actually cutting back. Ruth Thomas, Payscale's chief compensation officer, says the reasoning has changed. "It's not surprising that pay budgets are trending lower this year, based on a cooling labor market,"…