Morning Market Update - 15.09.2025

Morning Market Update - 15.09.2025

📊 Asia-Pacific: Stocks traded mixed as weak 🇨🇳 China data weighed on sentiment. Industrial production +5.2% y/y (📉 vs 5.8% forecast, 12-month&nbsp;low) Retail sales +3.4% (weakest since Nov&nbsp;2024) Fixed asset investment +0.5% YTD (lowest in 5&nbsp;years) Real estate investment −12.9%&nbsp;🏠 Jobless rate ↑ to 5.3% (6-month&nbsp;high) 🇺🇸🇨🇳 No progress in US-China trade &amp; fentanyl talks, making a Beijing summit unlikely. 🇫🇷 Fitch cut France’s rating to A+ (from AA-). OAT bond yields rose on the downgrade. 🇳🇿 NZ Services PMI fell to 47.5 (18th month &lt;50), signalling deeper contraction. 🇪🇺 Europe: Euro Stoxx 50 futures +0.3% after small Friday&nbsp;gains. 💵 FX: DXY dollar index steady, low volatility ahead of central bank meetings &amp; Fed decision on&nbsp;Wed. ⚡ Trump warned new sanctions on 🇷🇺 Russia will follow only if all NATO allies join and fully stop Russian oil&nbsp;imports. 🛢️ Commodities: WTI crude&nbsp;+0.85% NATGAS also&nbsp;higher 🥇 Gold steady near record&nbsp;highs 📅 Today’s calendar: German wholesale prices (Aug), NY Fed manufacturing index (Sep), plus ECB speeches (Lagarde, Schnabel, Rehn). ✨ Stay sharp — a big week is coming! Trade the moves with&nbsp;NordFX 🌅 Morning Market Update - 15.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
10 Best BitPay Alternatives: Discover the Best Crypto Payment Gateway

10 Best BitPay Alternatives: Discover the Best Crypto Payment Gateway

10 Best BitPay Alternatives Explained: Which Payment Gateway Fits Your Business?10 Top Bitpay Alternatives — Popular Crypto Payment&nbsp;Gateways Are you thinking about accepting cryptocurrency payment but not sure if BitPay is the right fit for you? Bitpay has been one of the most popular and recognized crypto payment gateways for years, helping businesses worldwide accept crypto easily. It is popular because it supports over 100 cryptocurrencies, offers automatic conversion to fiat, and makes global transactions simple. But here is the thing. BitPay isn’t good, but many businesses end up looking for alternatives because of its transaction fees and limited features compared to some other payment gateways, restrictions in certain countries, and even customer support issues. If you’ve ever wished for more supported coins, smoother integrations, or just lower costs, you’re definitely not&nbsp;alone. That’s why I am going to talk about such things in the blog. Here I’m going to share some of the best BitPay alternatives in 2025 so you can choose a payment gateway that actually fits your business needs. Before diving into the alternatives, let’s quickly break down what a crypto payment gateway actually&nbsp;does. Understanding Crypto Payment&nbsp;Gateways Crypto payment gateways act like a middleman between your customer paying in crypto and you receiving the funds. Instead of you manually handling wallets, addresses, and conversions, the gateway automates the whole&nbsp;process. Here’s how it works in a nutshell: At checkout, the customer decides to pay with cryptocurrencies. A wallet address and the details of a transaction are generated by the payment&nbsp;gateway. The customer sends crypto to that&nbsp;address. The gateway confirms the payment and, depending on your settings, either keeps it in crypto or instantly converts it to fiat (USD, EUR,&nbsp;etc.). You get your funds, minus the gateway’s processing fee. Where does BitPay fit&nbsp;in? For one of the earliest-known crypto payment gateways, BitPay has perhaps been the most well-recognized. It made it simple for businesses to accept Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies without worrying about volatility, thanks to its instant conversion to fiat. Essentially, BitPay set the stage for how crypto payments could be integrated into eCommerce and business operations. But with crypto evolving rapidly, new gateways now offer more supported coins, better flexibility, and lower fees, which is why many businesses are considering BitPay alternatives today. That is precisely what we will delve into&nbsp;next. Best BitPay Alternatives for&nbsp;2025! If BitPay doesn’t quite fit your business needs, don’t worry, there are plenty of powerful alternatives out there. Here are some of the top choices to consider in&nbsp;2025 1. Paycio For companies seeking a managed cryptocurrency payment gateway with robust functionality and ease of use, Paycio was developed. It supports cross-chain payments and multiple stablecoins and ensures smooth integration even for non-technical teams. With Paycio, merchants can expand globally without worrying about technical hurdles. Top Feature of using&nbsp;Paycio Supports multiple tokens &amp; stablecoins Managed solution with easy&nbsp;setup Cross-chain payment capabilities 2. Blockonomics Blockonomics focuses on direct-to-wallet Bitcoin payments, removing the need for third-party custodians. This makes it a great option for merchants who want privacy, transparency, and direct access to their funds. It’s especially popular among businesses that want lightweight, non-custodial solutions. Top Feature of using Blockonomics Direct wallet-to-wallet Bitcoin&nbsp;payments Privacy-focused with no middleman Plugins for eCommerce platforms 3. BTCPay BTCPay offers merchants an open-source, customizable payment solution that’s simpler than setting up BTCPay Server. It’s ideal for businesses that want flexibility and transparency without fully self-hosting. With strong community support, it balances control with ease of&nbsp;use. Top Feature of using&nbsp;BTCPay Open-source and customizable Lower technical barrier than BTCPay&nbsp;Server Supported by an active community 4. Coinbase&nbsp;Commerce Coinbase Commerce is one of the most widely used crypto payment gateways, backed by the Coinbase brand. It enables businesses to accept popular cryptocurrencies with options for instant fiat conversion. Seamless integration with Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento makes it an eCommerce favorite. Top Feature of using Coinbase&nbsp;Commerce Supports multiple major cryptocurrencies Instant fiat conversion available Easy integration with online&nbsp;stores 5. Ka.app Ka.app is built with small and medium-sized merchants in mind, offering simple pricing and quick onboarding. It provides an easy entry point into crypto payments without requiring advanced technical skills. For businesses testing crypto adoption, Ka.app offers a no-fuss solution. Top Feature of using&nbsp;Ka.app Simple and transparent pricing Easy to set up for beginners Lightweight, user-friendly platform 6. Exodus Exodus is best known as a secure multi-crypto wallet but also supports merchant payments. It combines wallet functionality with simple payment features, making it suitable for small businesses. Its user-friendly layout guarantees a seamless experience for both customers and retailers. Top Feature of using&nbsp;Exodus Multi-crypto wallet with payment&nbsp;support Strong focus on&nbsp;security User-friendly interface 7. CoinPayments CoinPayments is one of the oldest and most trusted gateways, with global adoption by thousands of merchants. It supports over 2,000 cryptocurrencies, making it one of the most versatile platforms available. It’s an economical option when combined with minimal transaction costs. Top Feature of using CoinPayments Supports 2,000+ cryptocurrencies Low processing fees Global merchant&nbsp;adoption 8. NOWPayments NOWPayments is a non-custodial gateway that gives merchants full control over their funds. It supports recurring payments, stablecoins, and automatic coin conversion for added flexibility. With easy integration, it’s a strong choice for businesses of all&nbsp;sizes. Top Feature of using NOWPayments Non-custodial (you control the&nbsp;funds) Supports stablecoins &amp; auto conversion Recurring billing &amp; mass&nbsp;payouts 9. OpenNode OpenNode is a Bitcoin-first payment gateway with full Lightning Network support for instant, low-cost transactions. It’s best suited for merchants who only want to accept Bitcoin and value speed and reliability. Developers also love its API-friendly architecture. Top Feature of using&nbsp;OpenNode Bitcoin + Lightning payments Instant settlement options API-first architecture for developers 10. GoCoin GoCoin is designed for online merchants who want flexibility in crypto payments. Supporting BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, and DOGE, it balances multi-coin support with a smooth checkout experience. Its eCommerce focus makes it attractive for digital businesses worldwide. Top Feature of using&nbsp;GoCoin Supports BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH,&nbsp;DOGE Designed for eCommerce businesses Customizable checkout&nbsp;options These BitPay alternatives are leading the market, with so many more features compared to BitPay. Next let’s dig into why so many businesses actually move away from BitPay in the first&nbsp;place. Why Businesses Are Moving Away from&nbsp;BitPay BitPay may be one of the most recognized names in crypto payments, but it’s not always the perfect fit for every business. Many merchants find themselves searching for alternatives because of certain limitations. High transaction feesBitPay charges processing fees that can eat into profit margins, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. Over time, these costs add up and reduce overall earnings. Limited crypto supportThe platform primarily supports Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, which restricts merchants from offering payments in newer or popular altcoins and stablecoins. This can limit customer&nbsp;choice. Strict merchant restrictions and KYC requirementsBitPay enforces rigid compliance policies, and not all businesses qualify easily. This can slow down onboarding and frustrate merchants who need quick&nbsp;setup. Slow settlement timesPayouts aren’t always instant, meaning businesses might face delays in accessing their funds. This can create cash flow issues, particularly for high-volume merchants. Customer complaintsMany users have reported sudden account holds and poor response times from support. Such interruptions can disrupt operations and damage customer&nbsp;trust. Because of these challenges, businesses from small startups to global enterprises are actively exploring other crypto payment gateways that better match their needs. So, if BitPay doesn’t seem like the right fit, which alternative should you actually go&nbsp;for? Which BitPay Alternative Fits Your Business&nbsp;Needs? The best BitPay alternative depends on your business model, customer base, and technical resources. Different gateways excel in different areas, so here’s a quick&nbsp;guide: For eCommerce stores: Coinbase Commerce or CoinPayments offer easy integrations with Shopify, WooCommerce, and&nbsp;Magento. For privacy &amp; full control: BTCPay Server is open-source and gives you complete ownership of your payment&nbsp;flow. For Bitcoin-only merchants: OpenNode provides instant Bitcoin and Lightning Network payments. For global business &amp; conversions: NOWPayments supports stablecoins, auto-conversion, and non-custodial features for international flexibility. By aligning your gateway choice with your business needs, you can accept crypto payments smoothly without being tied to BitPay’s limitations. Conclusion So, here’s the thing BitPay might be the big name everyone knows, but it’s definitely not your only choice. If the high fees, limited crypto support, or slow settlements don’t work for you, there are plenty of other gateways out there that&nbsp;can. The smart move is to choose a solution that fits your business. Need multiple coin options for global customers? Go for something like NOWPayments. Want full control and privacy? BTCPay Server has your back. Running an eCommerce store? Coinbase Commerce or CoinPayments might be the better&nbsp;fit. And if none of the ready-made platforms feel right, you can always take it a step further and partner with a crypto payment gateway development company to build something fully customized for your business. That way, you’re not just stuck with what’s available; you create exactly what you need. So choose&nbsp;wisely. 10 Best BitPay Alternatives: Discover the Best Crypto Payment Gateway was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Missed Brett? Don’t Miss BullZilla Presale:  One of the Top Meme Coins To Join for Short Term Explosive Gains

Missed Brett? Don’t Miss BullZilla Presale:  One of the Top Meme Coins To Join for Short Term Explosive Gains

When it comes to crypto, nothing haunts investors more than the opportunity they missed. In 2010, countless people shrugged off Bitcoin. In 2020, many brushed aside Dogecoin as a meme. And in 2021, Shiba Inu was dismissed as "just another joke coin." Each one exploded, leaving skeptics with the same sinking feeling in their stomachs: FOMO (Fear of Missing Out). One of the most recent heart-wrenching stories comes from Brett, a coin that skyrocketed out of nowhere. At first, people laughed it off. But when it went parabolic, latecomers realized they had let another 1000x rocket ship pass them by. Brett's rapid growth etched another reminder into the crypto hall of missed chances. Now, the market whispers once again. But this time, the name is BullZilla: and it's roaring louder than anything before. If you're searching for the top meme coins to join for short term gains, BullZilla is a serious contender you can't afford to ignore. The Missed Coin: Brett When Brett first entered the scene, it was brushed off as just another meme coin. But within months, Brett's rise was meteoric. Holders who joined early saw life-changing gains, while those on the sidelines watched in agony. It's the classic crypto tragedy: those who saw Brett as "too risky" ended up watching the opportunity of a lifetime pass them by. Social media was flooded with regrets, screenshots of what "could have been," and endless cries of "I should have bought Brett." The truth? Brett wasn't just a coin: it was a signal. A reminder that in the world of meme coins, the biggest returns don't wait for you to feel comfortable. They come when you act early. And that's the same opportunity that BullZilla is offering today for anyone looking at the top meme coins to join for short…
The Harsh Truth: Solo Saving Won't Get You Rich

The Harsh Truth: Solo Saving Won't Get You Rich

Why saving money keeps you trapped — and the system that really makes you wealthy
Helius Joins Solana Treasury Strategy Trend With $500M Funding

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Strategy Trend With $500M Funding

Rubmar is a writer and translator who has been a crypto enthusiast for the past four years. Her goal as a writer is to create informative, complete, and easily understandable pieces accessible to those entering the crypto space. After learning about cryptocurrencies in 2019, Rubmar became curious about the world of possibilities the industry offered, quickly learning that financial freedom was at the palm of her hand with the developing technology. From a young age, Rubmar was curious about how languages work, finding special interest in wordplay and the peculiarities of dialects. Her curiosity grew as she became an avid reader in her teenage years. She explored freedom and new words through her favorite books, which shaped her view of the world. Rubmar acquired the necessary skills for in-depth research and analytical thinking at university, where she studied Literature and Linguistics. Her studies have given her a sharp perspective on several topics and allowed her to turn every stone in her investigations. In 2019, she first dipped her toes in the crypto industry when a friend introduced her to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, but it wasn't until 2020 that she started to dive into the depth of the industry. As Rubmar began to understand the mechanics of the crypto sphere, she saw a new world yet to be explored. At the beginning of her crypto voyage, she discovered a new system that allowed her to have control over her finances. As a young adult of the 21st century, Rubmar has faced the challenges of the traditional banking system and the restrictions of fiat money. After the failure of her home country's economy, the limitations of traditional finances became clear. The bureaucratic, outdated structure made her feel hopeless and powerless amid an aggressive and distorted system created by hyperinflation. However, learning about…
Bankacılık Devi Citigroup’dan, Ethereum (ETH) Yatırımcılarını Üzecek Fiyat Tahmini Geldi! Ayı ve Boğa Senaryolarını Açıkladı!

Bankacılık Devi Citigroup’dan, Ethereum (ETH) Yatırımcılarını Üzecek Fiyat Tahmini Geldi! Ayı ve Boğa Senaryolarını Açıkladı!

Ethereum (ETH) uzun süren zayıflığın ardından geçtiğimiz haftalarda 4.900 doları aşarak yeni ATH’ye ulaştı. Ancak bu rekor seviye kısa sürdü ve ETH yaşanan genel piyasa düzeltmesinin de etkisiyle 4.200 dolar seviyelerine geriledi. Sonrasında toparlanan Ethereum, 4.500 dolar seviyelerine yükseldi. ETH fiyatındaki dalgalanmalar devam ederken, piyasada ETH’nin 2025 yıl sonuna kadar büyük bir yükseliş yaşayacağına dair […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Asian Session Gold Breakout Strategy: The Proven Gold Breakout Strategy That Works

Asian Session Gold Breakout Strategy: The Proven Gold Breakout Strategy That Works

Master the proven gold breakout strategy the 1% profitable traders use to make consistent profit trading Asian&nbsp;session.Photo by Jakub Żerdzicki on&nbsp;Unsplash Most traders rush into the New York session, chasing big swings and unpredictable moves. But here’s the truth: gold often reveals its cleanest opportunities long before Wall Street wakes&nbsp;up. That’s why I built my trading around the Asian session breakout strategy — a method that focuses on the calm before the storm, when gold consolidates into a tight range before London steps in with explosive momentum. This became the foundation of what I now call the Goldmine Strategy — a complete system designed specifically for trading gold breakouts with consistency. It’s simple, mechanical, and built to protect traders from blowing their accounts while giving them clear entries and&nbsp;exits. If you’ve been searching for a gold breakout strategy that doesn’t rely on guesswork, this article will show you how it works — and why the Asian session gives traders one of the most reliable breakout setups in the&nbsp;market. Why Gold Breakouts Matter Gold isn’t like other assets. It’s highly liquid, influenced by global news, and tends to move in sharp waves instead of slow drifts. This volatility is both a blessing and a curse — you can make huge gains quickly, but you can also get wiped out just as fast if you trade without structure. That’s where a breakout strategy for gold comes in. Instead of fighting random price movements, you wait for the market to build a base (consolidation) and then ride the momentum once it decides on direction. This is exactly what makes the Goldmine Strategy so effective: it focuses on one thing gold does best — breakouts. Instead of predicting tops or bottoms, you let the market show its hand and then move with&nbsp;it. When applied correctly, a gold breakout strategy provides: Clear entry and exit&nbsp;points Defined stop-loss levels to manage&nbsp;risk High-probability trades during specific&nbsp;sessions A repeatable process you can apply&nbsp;daily Photo by Damon Lam on&nbsp;Unsplash The Asian Session&nbsp;Edge Most traders overlook the Asian session because it seems “quiet” compared to London or New York. But that calm is exactly what makes it powerful. During Tokyo hours, gold usually forms a tight consolidation zone. Think of it as the market “charging its batteries” before releasing energy. When London opens, price often breaks out of this Asian range with force — and that’s where traders who understand the setup make consistent gains. Why does this&nbsp;work? 1. Liquidity Shift – The Asian session sets the base; London injects&nbsp;volume. 2. Predictable Ranges – Gold often respects the highs and lows of the Asian&nbsp;session. 3. Clean Breakouts – Unlike the choppy moves of New York, these breakouts tend to be sharp and directional. Here’s the beauty: you don’t need 20 indicators or complex setups. You just need to understand the rhythm of the sessions, combine it with proper risk management, and follow the&nbsp;system. Traders who apply this consistently are often surprised — the market looks less like chaos and more like a repeating pattern they can trade every&nbsp;day.Photo by Anne Nygård on&nbsp;Unsplash How Breakout Strategies Work for&nbsp;Gold At its core, a breakout strategy is simple: you mark a range, and when price escapes that range with momentum, you trade in the direction of the breakout. But with gold, breakouts aren’t just random — they’re tied to time and liquidity. The Setup: During the Asian session, gold usually builds a box — a narrow range where price moves sideways. The Trigger: When London or New York opens, institutions step in. Price finally bursts out of that box, often with explosive speed. The Opportunity: A trader who’s prepared can ride that first wave instead of chasing late&nbsp;moves. Here’s the catch: most retail traders either enter too early (faking out) or too late (after the move is gone). That’s where structured breakout systems like the Goldmine Strategy come in — they give you rules for timing, entry, and risk, instead of leaving it to guesswork. Think of it like&nbsp;this: A weak trader sees gold moving and jumps in out of&nbsp;fear. A disciplined trader has already mapped out the Asian high and low, knows where the liquidity pools are, and waits for the market to tip its&nbsp;hand. That difference is why one blows their account, while the other quietly builds consistency.Photo by untldshots on&nbsp;Unsplash Step-by-Step Framework for a Gold Breakout&nbsp;Strategy If you’re serious about trading gold breakouts, you need more than just a chart and hope. Here’s a simplified framework that shows how professionals approach&nbsp;it: 1. Mark the&nbsp;Range Identify the Asian session high and&nbsp;low. This is your “box.” Most of the time, the breakout comes when London injects&nbsp;volume. 2. Wait for Confirmation Don’t jump on the first candle that looks&nbsp;strong. Smart traders wait for a clean close beyond the range, not just a&nbsp;wick. 3. Spot Liquidity Traps Gold often fakes out retail traders by spiking one side before moving in the opposite direction. This is why discipline matters — avoid emotional entries. 4. Manage Risk First, Profit&nbsp;Second Before asking “how much can I make,” ask “how much can I&nbsp;lose?” Use tight but logical stops, and avoid oversizing your position. 5. Ride the&nbsp;Move Once the market commits, gold can move fast — sometimes 50 to 100 pips in&nbsp;minutes. Your goal isn’t to catch every tick, but to secure a portion of the breakout with consistency. Now here’s the truth most traders don’t&nbsp;hear: 👉 A framework like this gives you structure, but the real edge comes from having a system you can repeat every day without second-guessing. That’s exactly what I built into the Goldmine Strategy — a complete framework, system, and setup that shows&nbsp;you: When to trust the breakout. How to avoid fakeouts. Where to set risk and secure&nbsp;profits. This article gives you the outline, but the step-by-step mechanics are inside the strategy&nbsp;pack.Photo by Marga Santoso on&nbsp;Unsplash An Experience I Won’t Forget in a&nbsp;Hurry Let me tell you about one trade that changed the way I viewed gold&nbsp;forever. It was a Wednesday. I had marked the Asian range just like I always do — a narrow 25-pip box that formed during Tokyo hours. I knew London was coming, and with it, the real&nbsp;test. At 8:10 GMT, price spiked above the Asian high. Most traders would have piled in, thinking the breakout had begun. But something didn’t add up. The candle had no conviction. I&nbsp;waited. Ten minutes later, gold reversed hard, slicing back through the range. That spike? It was nothing more than a liquidity grab. The real move came when price broke the Asian low with strength. This time, I acted. I entered short, managed my risk, and within 30 minutes, gold had moved 80 pips in my&nbsp;favor. That trade wasn’t luck. It was the result of applying the Goldmine Strategy — a system that helps me filter real breakouts from fake&nbsp;ones.Photo by Francisco De Legarreta C. on&nbsp;Unsplash Common Mistakes Traders Make With Gold Breakouts 1. Jumping Too Early – Falling for the first spike without confirmation. 2. Oversizing Positions – Forgetting that gold moves fast and needs&nbsp;respect. 3. Ignoring Sessions – Trading without considering the liquidity shifts between Asia, London, and New&nbsp;York. 4. Chasing Moves – Entering late and taking unnecessary risks. Avoiding these mistakes is half the battle. The other half? Having a repeatable system that keeps you grounded.Photo by Kanchanara on&nbsp;Unsplash Why Breakout Strategies Work for Prop&nbsp;Firms Many traders dream of passing a prop firm challenge, but they fail because they don’t have a structured approach. Breakout strategies — especially during the Asian-to-London handoff — are perfect for this environment because: They happen daily (consistency). They can deliver 50–100 pips quickly (prop firm profit targets). Risk is controlled when the system is followed. This is why the Goldmine Strategy isn’t just about trading gold — it’s about trading it in a way that aligns with prop firm rules and risk&nbsp;limits. The Safest Way to Trade Gold Breakouts Gold is fast, ruthless, and rewarding. If you trade it without structure, you’ll blow your account. But if you master breakout strategies — especially the Asian session breakout — gold becomes one of the most predictable opportunities in the&nbsp;market. The framework I’ve shared here gives you the outline. But if you want the full system, rules, and mechanical setup that takes the guesswork out of trading, the Goldmine Strategy is where you’ll find&nbsp;it. Don’t chase gold. Learn to let gold come to you. That’s the difference between noise and consistency. Get Access to The Goldmine Strategy Now&nbsp;🔥 Secure a long lasting trading system that prints consistent Profit on a daily&nbsp;basis. 🔥 My SEO&nbsp;Keywords breakout strategy for&nbsp;gold gold breakout&nbsp;strategy Asian session breakout&nbsp;strategy best breakout strategy for&nbsp;gold prop firm breakout strategy&nbsp;gold safest way to trade&nbsp;gold Asian Session Gold Breakout Strategy: The Proven Gold Breakout Strategy That Works was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
The Hidden Power of Gold Trading Strategy in the Asian Session — FAQ Version

The Hidden Power of Gold Trading Strategy in the Asian Session — FAQ Version

Discover the hidden power of gold trading in Asian session. I revealed the gold trading strategy only the top 1% profitable traders in the world&nbsp;know.gold trading strategy for Asian&nbsp;session Gold (XAUUSD) has always been one of the most traded commodities in the financial markets, yet most traders overlook the Asian trading session. While London and New York sessions are known for their volatility, the Asian session provides a unique, quieter environment that many professional traders take advantage of. This is especially true for those who understand timing, price action, and breakout strategies. In this short guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about trading gold during the Asian session, including strategies, volatility patterns, the best times to trade, and answers to all the most common questions traders&nbsp;ask.Photo by Austin Hervias on&nbsp;Unsplash Is it good to trade gold during an Asian&nbsp;session? Yes — trading gold during the Asian session can be highly profitable if you understand its behavior. The Asian session (Tokyo open) typically has lower volatility compared to London and New York. This reduced noise makes it easier to spot clean breakouts, consolidations, and price reactions to key&nbsp;levels. While some traders avoid this session due to fewer big moves, professional traders use it as an opportunity to catch early setups before London volatility hits. If you like structured, less chaotic markets, the Asian session is a perfect time to trade&nbsp;gold. What’s the best strategy for the Asian&nbsp;session? The best strategy for trading gold during the Asian session is the Asian Range Breakout Strategy and The Goldmine Strategy. Here’s how it&nbsp;works: 1. Identify the Tokyo range → Mark the high and low of the first 2–3 hours of the Asian&nbsp;session. 2. Wait for consolidation → Gold usually consolidates in a narrow range before&nbsp;London. 3. Enter on breakout → Place buy/sell stop orders just above and below the&nbsp;range. 4. Target 50–100 pips → Gold often makes a clean move after breaking the Asian&nbsp;range. 5. Confirm with trend direction → Use higher timeframes (H1, H4) and EMAs (50, 100, 200) to trade in line with the main&nbsp;trend. This strategy is powerful because it avoids false moves and catches momentum shifts when liquidity increases. While The Goldmine Strategy 🔥 is a more sophisticated strategy with 90% win&nbsp;rate. The Goldmine Strategy only takes advantage of the Asian session hidden secret. This secret is revealed in the strategy and this premium strategy includes both the entry criteria&nbsp;, stop loss criteria and take profit. With this proven system you can pass prop firm challenges using The Goldmine Strategy + Prop Firm&nbsp;Pack.gold trading strategy for prop firms challenges Which strategy is best for gold trading&nbsp;overall? While there are many gold strategies, the Smart Money Concept (SMC) combined with breakout trading works best. For&nbsp;example: Asian range breakout for structured low-volatility trades. London reversal strategy for volatile&nbsp;spikes. Fibonacci retracement with order blocks to refine&nbsp;entries. Professional traders often combine session timing with SMC concepts, meaning they wait for liquidity grabs at previous highs/lows, then enter trades in the opposite direction for high-probability setups. Which session is best for trading&nbsp;gold? Gold is most active during the London and New York sessions, especially during the overlap. That’s when volume and volatility are&nbsp;highest. However, the Asian session is best for structured, mechanical strategies like breakout trading&nbsp;which guarantees&nbsp;a minimum of 100&nbsp;pips&nbsp;guaranteed&nbsp;profit&nbsp;if&nbsp;you&nbsp;use&nbsp;the&nbsp;best&nbsp;gold&nbsp;strategy&nbsp;for&nbsp;Asian&nbsp;session&nbsp;which&nbsp;is&nbsp;The&nbsp;Goldmine&nbsp;Strategy&nbsp;in&nbsp;combination&nbsp;with&nbsp;a&nbsp;indicator&nbsp;revealed&nbsp;in&nbsp;the&nbsp;package. In contrast: London → Fast spikes, stop hunts, and reversals. New York → Continuation moves, news-driven volatility (e.g., CPI,&nbsp;NFP). Asian → Quiet build-up, clean breakouts, and session range&nbsp;setups. 👉 If you prefer predictability, the Asian session is your&nbsp;edge.the best Gold&nbsp;strategy Which pair moves the most during an Asian&nbsp;session? During the Asian session, JPY pairs (USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY) move the most due to Tokyo’s market activity. However, when it comes to commodities, gold (XAUUSD) is one of the few assets that shows consistent movement even in low-volume sessions. Traders use the Asian session to prepare gold setups that often play out later in London and New&nbsp;York. What is the best time to trade in the Asian&nbsp;session? The best time to trade gold during the Asian session is between 12:00 AM – 3:00 AM GMT (Tokyo&nbsp;open). This is when liquidity begins entering the&nbsp;market. Price often establishes the session’s high/low during this&nbsp;window. The range created here sets up the London breakout later in the&nbsp;day. If you only want one entry, focus on the first 3 hours of Tokyo&nbsp;session.gold strategy made $38k in&nbsp;profit Which session is XAUUSD most volatile? Gold is most volatile during the London–New York overlap (12 PM – 3 PM&nbsp;GMT). In this window, you’ll&nbsp;see: Biggest intraday swings (often 150–300&nbsp;pips). News-driven volatility (economic data, USD releases). Liquidity grabs at daily highs and&nbsp;lows. In contrast, the Asian session is least volatile, but this is where traders can catch clean pre-London setups. What makes XAUUSD go&nbsp;up? Gold rises due to several fundamental drivers: Inflation → Investors buy gold as a&nbsp;hedge. Weak USD → Since gold is priced in USD, a weaker dollar pushes gold&nbsp;up. Geopolitical risks → War, uncertainty, and crises increase demand for safe-haven assets. Central bank demand → When central banks accumulate gold, price&nbsp;rises. How to best trade&nbsp;XAUUSD? Here are three proven ways to trade gold effectively: 1. Asian Range Breakout (Free Strategy) and The Goldmine Strategy (Premium Strategy) – Best for low volatility. 2. London Reversal Strategy – Look for false breakouts around London&nbsp;open. 3. NY Session Breakout Strategy + News Strategy — The Bitcoin Goldmine Strategy (Premium Strategy) Trade high-impact news like CPI, NFP,&nbsp;FOMC. How do I trade gold (step by&nbsp;step)? 1. Open chart at Tokyo open. 2. Mark the Asian range. 3. Wait for breakout confirmation. 4. Check alignment with higher timeframe trend. 5. Place stop-loss beyond the opposite side of range. 6. Take profit at next liquidity pool (previous day’s high/low). If you prefer the premium and amore guaranteed route&nbsp;, go for the Goldmine strategy&nbsp;🪙. How to profit in&nbsp;XAUUSD? To profit consistently in&nbsp;gold: Trade only during liquid sessions (Asian → London&nbsp;setups). Use structured strategies (Asian range breakout, Fibonacci retracement). Manage risk → Never risk more than 1–2% per&nbsp;trade. Backtest → Build confidence in your setup before live&nbsp;trading.the Goldmine strategy for Gold&nbsp;trading What is the most accurate gold indicator? There is no single “perfect” indicator, but traders often rely&nbsp;on: 200 EMA – Confirms long-term trend direction. 50/100 EMA – For intraday momentum. VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) – Shows institutional levels. Market Sessions Indicator – Marks Asian, London, NY ranges for easy visualization. How to study the gold&nbsp;market? 1. Fundamentals → Track inflation, USD index (DXY), central bank policy. 2. Technical Analysis → Study previous day’s highs/lows, Fibonacci levels, supply/demand zones. 3. Backtesting → Test your Asian session strategy across 6–12 months of data. One of the best backtesting tool I recommend is FX Replay. 4. Paper Trading → Practice your strategy risk-free before scaling&nbsp;up. The Asian session gold trading strategy works because it takes advantage of the market’s low volatility and clean range formations. While most traders wait for London or New York, professionals quietly build positions in the Asian hours, then ride the bigger moves&nbsp;later. By applying the Asian range breakout strategy, using the right indicators, and sticking to disciplined risk management, you can turn what most traders see as a “quiet session” into your most consistent trading&nbsp;edge. 👉 If you want to go deeper, check out the Goldmine Strategy Pack, where I reveal my full mechanical setup for trading XAUUSD during the Asian&nbsp;session. Buy The Goldmine Strategy 🔥 + Prop Firm Pack + Resources The Hidden Power of Gold Trading Strategy in the Asian Session — FAQ Version was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Toronto Blue Jays’ Springer Is A Solid Come Back Player Candidate

Toronto Blue Jays’ Springer Is A Solid Come Back Player Candidate

TORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 9: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates hitting a home run against the Houston Astros with teammates during the sixth inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 9, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images) Getty Images Right-handed hitting George Springer is having a fantastic 2025 Major League Baseball season. Two factors make Springer's accomplishments very noteworthy. First, Springer will turn 36-years-old September 19. In addition, last year Springer hit .220/.303/.371/.674, with 19 homers, and 56 RBIs in 614 plate appearances. As of the start of play September 16, Springer is hitting .302 with 29 homers, and 76 RBIs in 533 plate appearances. He has stolen 16 bases, without being caught. Springer usually occupies the leadoff position in the Blue Jays lineup. For this old scout, George Springer is a very viable candidate to win the American League Comeback Player of the Year Award. The Blue Jays lead the second place New York Yankees by 5 games in the American League East. Rookie Trey Yesavage made his major league debut September 15 against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing five outstanding innings. He came away with no decision. George Springer is a huge part of the team's success. The Blue Jays have these remaining games: September 16, 17, 18 at the Tampa Bay Rays September 19, 20, 21 at the Kansas City Royals September 23, 24, 25 at home against the Boston Red Sox September 26, 27, 28 at home against the Tampa Bay Rays Plenty of games exist for Springer to add on even more impressive offensive stats to his remarkable season. Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer celebrates scoring a run in the 12th inning during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in…
Mastering the Job Interview: The Ultimate Step-by-Step Guide to Getting Hired

Mastering the Job Interview: The Ultimate Step-by-Step Guide to Getting Hired

Master your next job interview with our ultimate step-by-step guide.
