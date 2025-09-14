2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Dave Ramsey Slams Crypto as ‘Dumber Than Crap,’ Calls It Pure Gambling

Dave Ramsey calls crypto gambling, insists it’s “dumber than crap.” Crypto compared to commodities and gambling, not a proven investment. Ramsey warns trendy investors lose money chasing risky digital currencies. American financial commentator Dave Ramsey has intensified his criticism of cryptocurrency, branding it “dumber than crap” and dismissing it as nothing more than gambling. His blunt remarks came during a recent episode of The Ramsey Show, where he shared his stance on digital assets. According to a video excerpt published by the @DiscoverCrypto_ X account, Ramsey stressed that cryptocurrency is not a proven investment. He claimed that it just acts as a commodity, like gold or oil, which he claimed are never reliable investments. Ramsey indicated that he is not investing in oil rigs, which makes his statement on crypto quite obvious. Other than referring to it as a commodity, Ramsey acknowledged that crypto is a currency too, but very short-term. He clarified that he does not invest in any form of currency at all, as he also does not trade in the Japanese yen or the old Deutsche Mark. Also Read: BlackRock and Nasdaq Spark Speculation at Ripple Swell as XRP Price Rallies Ramsey Warns Against Trendy Crypto Investing While acknowledging crypto’s place as a digital currency, Ramsey compared investing in it to gambling. He mentioned that several individuals fall into the trap of seeming cool, but they predominantly suffer losses. To him, this is more of a fetish than good financial judgment in regard to digital coins. He explained his argument using a stinging analogy: purchasing crypto is comparable to investing in emus rather than cattle. Previously, cattle were regarded as one of the most valuable assets, whereas emus were regarded as useless investments. In Ramsey’s case, digital currencies are in the same impractical category. Further, he also concluded that crypto would gain a legitimate position sometime in the future if it develops a longer track record. However, at the moment, he rejects it as wild theorizing and cautions that it is not a good investment option for sophisticated investors. Ramsey’s harsh remarks accentuate his unreserved doubt about cryptocurrency. While he concedes it functions as a currency, he remains convinced that investing in it is no different from gambling and insists it is a financial mistake. Also Read: Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens The post Dave Ramsey Slams Crypto as ‘Dumber Than Crap,’ Calls It Pure Gambling appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/14 20:19
Wall Street Veteran Says Institutions Will Load Up On Bitcoin by December

TLDR Wall Street analyst Jordi Visser predicts US financial institutions will increase Bitcoin allocations by year-end Traditional finance portfolios expected to boost Bitcoin holdings in Q4 2024 for 2025 preparations 83% of institutional investors surveyed plan to increase crypto allocations in 2025 US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded $56.79 billion in total inflows since January [...] The post Wall Street Veteran Says Institutions Will Load Up On Bitcoin by December appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/14 20:19
Capital Group’s $1B Bitcoin Treasuries Bet Balloons to $6B on Strategy Stake

Capital Group used Bitcoin treasuries to gain exposure through public equities. These are companies that buy BTC and hold it as a treasury asset. The route kept the positions inside traditional markets while tracking the asset on balance sheets. Mark Casey has worked at Capital Group for 25 years. He describes his style as shaped […] The post Capital Group’s $1B Bitcoin Treasuries Bet Balloons to $6B on Strategy Stake appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/14 20:15
OPTO Miner Cloud Mining Moves Toward Compliance: From Industry Trend to New Choice for Investors

Against the backdrop of market volatility and stricter regulations, cloud mining is becoming a new way for investors to explore long-term value with its contractual and transparent mechanisms.
Coinstats2025/09/14 20:15
Ethereum Foundation Releases Roadmap To End-To-End Privacy

The post Ethereum Foundation Releases Roadmap To End-To-End Privacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Foundation Releases Roadmap To End-To-End Privacy – Here’s What To Know Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-foundation-releases-roadmap-to-privacy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 20:14
Japan Plans Major Crypto Tax Reform, Cutting Rate to 20% by 2026

TLDR Japan will reduce crypto capital gains tax from 55% to 20% by 2026 to attract more investors. New tax reform will simplify crypto compliance and increase market participation in Japan. The flat 20% crypto tax rate aligns Japan with global fintech goals, improving competitiveness. Loss carry rules for crypto investors will be introduced, allowing [...] The post Japan Plans Major Crypto Tax Reform, Cutting Rate to 20% by 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/14 20:12
Beyond Hype: Why Alphapepe’s Early Presale Utilities Set It Apart From Bullzilla and Remittix

September 2025 presales are crowded, but AlphaPepe stands out with live utilities, staking rewards, and early entry pricing over BullZilla and Remittix.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 20:11
The One Thing Netflix, Zappos And Salesforce Do To Get Customers To Love Them

The post The One Thing Netflix, Zappos And Salesforce Do To Get Customers To Love Them appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI analyzes what, when, and how you watch so Netflix can recommend the perfect show. getty Personalization used to be about recognizing a customer who’s done business with you before. Just recognizing them and using their name created the feeling of a personalized experience. Earlier this year, I wrote Personalization Is More Than Using A Customer’s Name. While using the customer’s name is still important, over time, that experience morphed into much more. It is name recognition, combined with a knowledge of how you have marketed to them, sold to them and supported them, which makes them feel like you know them, not just recognize them. My annual customer experience research found that nearly eight out of 10 customers (79%) in the U.S. feel a personalized experience is important. Twilio Segment’s State of Personalization Report found that “89% of leaders believe personalization is crucial to their businesses’ success in the next three years.” No Longer a Trend, Personalization Is a Competitive Advantage Customer service has evolved with how we do business. What was once a nice-to-have feature has become table stakes for success. Companies that don’t personalize risk being left behind by competitors that do. Creating Personalized and Customized Experiences Online Artificial intelligence (AI) has made it possible to analyze customer data faster and easier than ever before. This means we can use real-time information to turn routine transactions into memorable experiences that feel customized just for that customer. For example, Netflix uses AI to analyze viewing habits, time of day preferences and even how long someone watches to make movie and TV show suggestions, creating a very personalized experience. Zappos.com calls itself a service company that just happens to sell shoes. It is an online retailer that offers award-winning live customer support. They create WOW experiences that draw customers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 20:10
Milyarder Girişimci Chamath Palihapitiya, “Bitcoin, Altının Yerini Alacak” Dedi, Fiyat Tahminini Paylaştı!

Milyarder yatırımcı ve teknoloji girişimcisi Chamath Palihapitiya, Bitcoin’in (BTC) mevcut döngüde 1.14 milyon dolara ulaşabileceğini ve uzun vadede altının yerini alacağını öne sürdü. Palihapitiya açıklamasında, Bitcoin’in tarihsel olarak halving sonrası fiyat artışı yaşadığını hatırlatarak, bu kez spot Bitcoin ETF’lerinin de devreye girmesiyle piyasada “dönüm noktası” yaşandığını belirtti. Milyardere göre ETF’ler, Bitcoin’in kurumsal benimsenmesini hızlandırarak fiyat […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/14 20:05
Ethereum treasury company ETHZilla currently holds 102,240 ETH, of which approximately $100 million is used for ether.fi-related cooperation

PANews reported on September 14th that Ethereum treasury company ETHZilla announced in a post on the X platform that it currently holds 102,240 ETH, of which approximately $100 million has been used for ether.fi-related cooperation. The company will also use its existing $80 million to continue repurchasing shares. ETHZilla added that the company has the right to repurchase shares for up to $250 million.
PANews2025/09/14 20:01
