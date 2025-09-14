2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Ethereum test belangrijke weerstand: dit zijn de kritieke niveaus

Ethereum test belangrijke weerstand: dit zijn de kritieke niveaus

Ethereum beweegt zich momenteel rond een cruciaal prijsniveau. Na het heroveren van de $4.500 zone lijkt de markt zich voor te bereiden op de volgende grote stap. De koers staat op het moment van schrijven op $4.650, wat neerkomt op een lichte daling van 1,3% in de afgelopen 24 uur.... Het bericht Ethereum test belangrijke weerstand: dit zijn de kritieke niveaus verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
OP$0.7575+0.81%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 20:40
Dalintis
Threat actors demand crypto in blackmail of Malaysian PMs with AI deepfakes

Threat actors demand crypto in blackmail of Malaysian PMs with AI deepfakes

Three Malaysian PMs have become victims of an artificial intelligence (AI) deepfake blackmail, with their blackmailers making crypto ransom demands. The MPs in question are Subang MP Wong Chen, Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli, and Sungai Petani MP Mohammed Taufiq Johari. According to reports, the Malaysian MPs were victims of cyber blackmail involving doctored AI-generated pornographic […]
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1364-8.39%
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.7333-0.73%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 20:38
Dalintis
Tron (TRX) Destroyed Rest of Crypto Market With Massive 24-Hour Revenue

Tron (TRX) Destroyed Rest of Crypto Market With Massive 24-Hour Revenue

The post Tron (TRX) Destroyed Rest of Crypto Market With Massive 24-Hour Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron’s market dominance Massive revenue stream In terms of revenue, Tron has surpassed almost all other blockchains, generating an incredible $1.142 million in a single day. To put this in perspective, Ethereum made $174,677, while Solana, which came in second, only made $175,708. Tron’s revenue over the past 30 days has been $49.2 million more than three times Ethereum’s $14.78 million and 10 times Solana’s $4.61 million. Dominance is not a coincidence. Tron’s market dominance A significant amount of stablecoin supply is hosted on Tron, which has emerged as the foundation of the USDT (Tether) ecosystem. Large volumes of transactions are driven by this one factor throughout the Tron network, which directly results in high fees and steady income. Because stablecoin transfers keep Tron’s transaction throughput consistently high, it differs from most other chains in that activity only spikes during speculative rallies. Source: DefiLIama Tron is not only surviving the current crypto cycle but flourishing, as evidenced by its on-chain traction. While Solana’s speed draws developers and Ethereum remains the leader in smart contract innovation, Tron has established a distinct market niche by controlling stablecoin settlements. This dominance builds a strong moat against rivals and guarantees steady inflows. In terms of price, TRX has fared better than the larger altcoin market. Massive revenue stream The asset exhibits consistent strength while trading close to local highs, avoiding the sharp volatility observed in other tokens. Tron’s valuation is supported by a favorable environment created by network adoption, consistent USDT inflows and high on-chain revenue. Ultimately, Tron has shown that usefulness and steady income are more important than marketing. Tron is in a strong position to continue being one of the most lucrative and significant networks in the market as USDT solidifies its position as the most popular stablecoin in the world. Source:…
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05722+3.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08855-1.57%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005262-10.20%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 20:34
Dalintis
Billionaire Entrepreneur Chamath Palihapitiya Says, “Bitcoin Will Replace Gold,” Shares Price Prediction

Billionaire Entrepreneur Chamath Palihapitiya Says, “Bitcoin Will Replace Gold,” Shares Price Prediction

The post Billionaire Entrepreneur Chamath Palihapitiya Says, “Bitcoin Will Replace Gold,” Shares Price Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billionaire investor and tech entrepreneur Chamath Palihapitiya has suggested that Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $1.14 million in the current cycle and replace gold in the long run. Palihapitiya, in his statement, noted that Bitcoin has historically experienced price increases after halvings, and that this time, the market has experienced a “turning point” with the introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs. According to the billionaire, ETFs are accelerating institutional adoption of Bitcoin, significantly impacting its price. Palihapitiya specifically stated that his calculations were based on averages from past cycles and were not intended as “investment advice.” However, he stated that there was “very significant potential for value growth” when looking at the average of the second and third cycle data. Palihapitiya also acknowledged that while many countries won’t consider Bitcoin their official currency, he said more countries will move toward a dual-currency model. In this scenario, the local currency would be used for daily transactions, but Bitcoin would be preferred as a permanent store of value. “If these price levels are reached, Bitcoin will completely take over the role of gold,” Palihapitiya said, arguing that it is now inevitable for BTC to become a permanent store of value on a global scale. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/billionaire-entrepreneur-chamath-palihapitiya-says-bitcoin-will-replace-gold-shares-price-prediction/
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,350.64+0.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08855-1.57%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 20:31
Dalintis
ETH Eyes $5,000 And New Highs As Altcoins Like Layer Brett Steal The Limelight

ETH Eyes $5,000 And New Highs As Altcoins Like Layer Brett Steal The Limelight

The post ETH Eyes $5,000 And New Highs As Altcoins Like Layer Brett Steal The Limelight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 15:30 Ethereum is trading above $4,400 and closing in on a key resistance zone that could open the door to $5,000, sparking fresh optimism across the market. Analysts are watching closely as institutional demand keeps building momentum for ETH. However, while the Ethereum price predictions dominate headlines, altcoins like Layer Brett are stealing attention. With explosive staking rewards, low entry price, and real scalability, LBRETT is emerging as one of the standout tokens of 2025. Ethereum price prediction: Ethereum eyes fresh highs as whales pile in Ethereum is back in the spotlight after a wave of big-money buys pushed it closer to critical resistance. At the time of writing, ETH trades at $4,727.55 with a 24-hour volume of $42.32 billion and a market cap of $570 billion. Ethereum has rallied 4.33% in the last day, fueling renewed optimism. Source Tom Lee’s BitMine added 46,255 ETH worth $201 million, a sign of growing institutional confidence. Popular analyst Ali Martinez noted that breaking $4,500 could set the stage for a run toward $5,000, which would mark a new all-time high for Ethereum. Layer Brett steps out of meme culture and into real utility Layer Brett (LBRETT) may have started with meme roots, but it has developed into something far bigger. Unlike Brett on Base, which lacked substance, this project has grown into a Layer 2 blockchain on Ethereum, offering faster transactions, stronger security, and practical applications that meme coins could never deliver. Its standout feature is scalability. Ethereum’s Layer 1 often struggles with high gas fees and slow execution. Layer Brett fixes this by handling transactions off-chain and then connecting them back to Ethereum. This approach lowers costs, speeds up processing, and keeps everything decentralized and secure. The rewards model is where FOMO kicks in. Early…
RealLink
REAL$0.06278-0.77%
Capverse
CAP$0.15498+0.02%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001521+2.56%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 20:30
Dalintis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Eyes $5,000 And New Highs As Altcoins Like Layer Brett Steal The Limelight

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Eyes $5,000 And New Highs As Altcoins Like Layer Brett Steal The Limelight

Analysts are watching closely as institutional demand keeps building momentum for ETH. However, while the Ethereum price predictions dominate headlines, […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Eyes $5,000 And New Highs As Altcoins Like Layer Brett Steal The Limelight appeared first on Coindoo.
Wink
LIKE$0.010233+0.61%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5178-2.39%
Ethereum
ETH$4,505.29-0.69%
Dalintis
Coindoo2025/09/14 20:30
Dalintis
MAGACOIN FINANCE Surges Ahead As Layer Brett And Bitcoin Hyper Follow Closely

MAGACOIN FINANCE Surges Ahead As Layer Brett And Bitcoin Hyper Follow Closely

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Surges Ahead As Layer Brett And Bitcoin Hyper Follow Closely appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, crypto presales are gaining tremendous popularity as investors seek high-ROI projects. Hundreds of millions are being poured into projects mixing narrative power, robust tokenomics, and high growth. Among them, MAGACOIN FINANCE has been at the forefront. Analysts estimate that it will provide up to 12,500% ROI this year. In comparison, other presales such as Layer Brett and Bitcoin Hyper are also competitive but not so explosive. This article examines the difference between these three projects, their overlaps, and reasons why MAGACOIN FINANCE would be a better choice in the present cycle. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Deflationary Design and Explosive Momentum Notably, MAGACOIN FINANCE has already raised over 13.5 million from 13,000+ investors. It has deflationary tokenomics, which makes it favorable compared to other projects. A 12% burn on transactions will guarantee a decrease in supply with each transaction, which constitutes a sustained scarcity. Liquidity and easy market entry have also been maintained. HashEx and CertiK audits provide institutional credibility. Investors are aware that the contracts are transparent, verified, and secure. More so, whale inflows affirm the increasing belief. Larger Ethereum and XRP holders are swapping capital into this presale. Analysts estimates show up to 12,500% ROI once the market conditions remain favorable. The combination of scarcity, credibility, and hype renders MAGACOIN FINANCE dominant in 2025 presales. Layer Brett: Meme Energy Meets Layer 2 Technology Meanwhile, Layer Brett (LBRETT) combines Ethereum Layer 2 scalability with meme coin virality. In contrast to other coins, it provides high-speed transactions and very low fees. It has raised approximately $2 million in presale, and is sold at $0.05 a token. Investors can stake now with an initial APY up to 7,000%. These rewards decrease with the increasing number of participants, leaning towards the first adopters. The maximum supply is 10 billion tokens. The roadmap consists…
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004353-16.11%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30405-0.79%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.76-1.38%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 20:28
Dalintis
China and the United States hold talks on economic and trade issues in Spain

China and the United States hold talks on economic and trade issues in Spain

PANews reported on September 14th that according to Xinhua News Agency, China and the United States held talks on economic and trade issues in Madrid, Spain on September 14th, local time. (Xinhua News Agency)
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10189-1.56%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/14 20:27
Dalintis
Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana DeFi TVL Hits $13.34B, Breaking All-Time Records

Solana's DeFi total value locked just hit $13.34 billion, marking its highest level ever as ecosystem growth accelerates.]]>
DeFi
DEFI$0.001704+0.70%
Everscale
EVER$0.01999+33.00%
Dalintis
Crypto News Flash2025/09/14 20:22
Dalintis
Onchain Options Exchange Plans Bold Token Expansion to Compete With Giants

Onchain Options Exchange Plans Bold Token Expansion to Compete With Giants

Co-founder Nick Forster has suggested boosting the supply of DRV by half, adding 500 million tokens to strengthen the platform’s […] The post Onchain Options Exchange Plans Bold Token Expansion to Compete With Giants appeared first on Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01352-1.52%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002068-1.09%
Dalintis
Coindoo2025/09/14 20:20
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight