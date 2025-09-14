Malaysian PMs blackmailed with AI deepfake with crypto demands

Three Malaysian PMs have become victims of an artificial intelligence (AI) deepfake blackmail, with their blackmailers making crypto ransom demands. The MPs in question are Subang MP Wong Chen, Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli, and Sungai Petani MP Mohammed Taufiq Johari. According to reports, the Malaysian MPs were victims of cyber blackmail involving doctored AI-generated pornographic images, a move that has been described by Wong as lazy and unprofessional. In the statement released by Wong, the blackmail came to light on September 12 after his officer opened an email sent to the parliamentary office's general complaint website. The email contained threats, a screenshot showing Wong in a compromising position, and a QR code demanding $100,000 in digital assets. Malaysian PMs blackmail with AI-generated images Wong mentioned that after the message was discovered, they took careful steps not to interact with the email. "My officer did not click on any links or scan the QR code. We immediately reported the matter to the Subang police, who promptly assigned an inspector to investigate," he said. According to Wong, he later discovered that Rafizi had also received an identical email on the same day. The Malaysian MP claimed that the emails were the same, with the same words and a photo showing Rafizi in a compromising position. "Other than our faces, both photos are exactly identical, from the fold of the pillows and blanket, to the room, the bed, and the naked person in the photo," he said. He also rubbished claims on the internet that his phone had been hacked, urging the public to stop sharing rumors. Wong also said that he has left the issue to the police as they are expected to provide timely updates as investigations proceed. The Malaysian MP also said he has sought assistance from IT and cryptocurrency…