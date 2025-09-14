MEXC birža
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin calls ‘AI governance’ a “bad idea”
The post Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin calls ‘AI governance’ a “bad idea” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin claims it is a “bad idea” to use artificial intelligence (AI) for governance. In an X post on Saturday, Buterin wrote: “If you use an AI to allocate funding for contributions, people WILL put a jailbreak plus “gimme all the money” in as many places as they can.” Why AI governance is flawed Buterin’s post was a response to Eito Miyamura, co-founder and CEO of EdisonWatch, an AI data governance platchorm who revealed a fatal flaw in ChatGPT. In a post on Friday, Miyamura wrote that the addition of full support for MCP (Model Context Protocol) tools on ChatGPT has made the AI agent susceptible to exploitation. The update, which came into effect on Wednesday, allows ChatGPT to connect and read data from several apps, including Gmail, Calendar, and Notion. Miyamura noted that with just an email address, the update has made it possible to “exfiltrate all your private information.” Miscreants can gain access to your data in three simple steps, Miyamura explained: First, the attackers send a malicious calendar invite with a jailbreak prompt to the intended victim. A jailbreak prompt refers to code that allows an attacker to remove restrictions and gain administrative access. Miyamura noted that the victim does not have to accept the attacker’s malicious invite for the data leak to take place. Enrollment Closing Soon… Secure your spot in the 5-day Crypto Investor Blueprint before it disappears. Learn the strategies that separate winners from bagholders. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. The second step involves waiting for the intended victim to seek ChatGPT’s help to prepare for their day. Finally, once ChatGPT reads the jailbroken calendar invite, it gets compromised—the attacker can completely hijack the AI…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 21:02
Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?
Not all altcoins will thrive this season. Investors must rely on due diligence and conviction for survival.
Coinstats
2025/09/14 21:00
Pump.Fun (PUMP) Price Doubles in 30 Days – Here’s What Could Power the Next 100% Jump
Pump.Fun price is on a tear. The token has surged almost 30% in the past 24 hours and is up more than 100% in the past month, and it is the market’s top gainer for the day. Volume is also hot, up more than 75%, and PUMP is trading at about $0.00814. A closer look
Coinstats
2025/09/14 21:00
ApeCoin Soars 30% in Q2 as Unveils Radical ApeCo Governance Model
Messari’s State of ApeCoin Q2 2025 report shows a strong quarter for APE. The circulating market cap rose from $375.7 million at the end of Q1 to $488.9 million in Q2, marking a 30.1% jump. The token price mirrored this increase, moving from $0.47 to $0.61. At its peak on June 10, the market cap […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/14 21:00
This New Crypto Coin Could Be the Next to Hit $1, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Might Outperform Solana (SOL)
The post This New Crypto Coin Could Be the Next to Hit $1, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Might Outperform Solana (SOL) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every bull cycle produces one breakout token that goes from obscurity to headlines with a simple milestone: hitting $1. Ripple’s XRP and Solana (SOL) both had their moments, starting from cents before surging to mainstream recognition. Now, analysts are asking: which new crypto coin could be next to hit $1? All eyes are on Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi token priced at just $0.035. With strong mechanics, security credentials, and a roadmap designed for growth, many believe it could not only reach $1 but also outperform Solana’s trajectory in terms of percentage gains. Solana (SOL) Solana remains one of the most respected networks in crypto space. It powers decentralized applications (dApps), NFTs, and DeFi projects at lightning speed, with lower fees than Ethereum. Recently, institutional flows have strengthened its position: Today, 13 public companies collectively hold 8.9 million SOL, a stash valued at roughly $1.8 billion, underscoring Solana’s growing presence in institutional portfolios. This momentum is being reinforced by Forward Industries, which is rolling out a dedicated Solana treasury strategy with backing from Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto. At the same time, SOL Strategies is preparing to debut as the first Solana treasury firm listed on Nasdaq, a move that brings Wall Street credibility to the blockchain and signals the next phase of mainstream recognition for Solana. At around $208 per token, Solana has already delivered life-changing gains for early investors. But its massive market cap now makes another 100x move highly unlikely. The room for exponential growth belongs to smaller, cheaper tokens that are just beginning their journey. Why Investors Look for the “Next Solana” Investors chasing 100x returns know history won’t repeat exactly. Solana went from under $5 to over $200 because it was early, fast, and built a vibrant ecosystem before competitors could catch up. Today, its…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 20:55
Why Alphapepe’s Early Presale Utilities Set It Apart From Bullzilla And Remittix
The post Why Alphapepe’s Early Presale Utilities Set It Apart From Bullzilla And Remittix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto presale market in September 2025 is more crowded than ever, with meme-inspired tokens and utility-driven projects competing for investor attention. Among the many names circulating, AlphaPepe, BullZilla, and Remittix have emerged as three of the most talked-about presales. While BullZilla leans on meme-fueled branding and Remittix promises ambitious utility, AlphaPepe is distinguishing itself by delivering tangible features while still at the earliest stage of its presale. BullZilla: Strong branding, but little substance so far BullZilla has gained traction with bold marketing campaigns and a striking mascot that appeals to retail buyers who love meme coins. Its aggressive visibility push has helped it secure a wave of early backers, particularly those seeking the next viral sensation. But analysts note that BullZilla has yet to roll out any meaningful utilities. Its roadmap remains vague, with most of its strength tied to branding and hype. While meme power can fuel short-term rallies, without clear delivery, questions remain about how BullZilla will maintain momentum post-presale. Remittix: Promising big change, but still on paper Remittix has taken a different approach, positioning itself as a payments-focused crypto designed to disrupt the remittance market. Its pitch of cheaper, faster cross-border transfers resonates strongly with investors who prefer tokens tied to real-world use cases. However, none of Remittix’s utilities are live yet. For now, the project is selling a vision rather than a functioning product. Investors intrigued by its long-term potential must also weigh the execution risks that come with a utility token still in its infancy. AlphaPepe: Meme coin culture with utilities already live AlphaPepe has captured attention for its luxury-themed frog mascot and strong presence across X (Twitter) and Telegram, but what sets it apart is real delivery during presale — something rare in this space. Key features already live include: USDT Prize Pools…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 20:52
Billionaire Investor Predicts Bitcoin Will Overtake Gold as Global Store of Value
The post Billionaire Investor Predicts Bitcoin Will Overtake Gold as Global Store of Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 14 September 2025 | 15:46 Bitcoin’s long-term role as a global store of value may be closer than many expect, according to billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya. Speaking on the current market cycle, he argued that BTC could climb as high as $1.14 million before the cycle ends, eventually displacing gold as the world’s preferred hedge. Rather than focusing on short-term trading, Palihapitiya framed his view around two forces shaping the market: Bitcoin’s halving-driven supply shocks and the surge of institutional inflows through spot ETFs. He described ETFs as a “game changer,” saying they have created a turning point in adoption by making Bitcoin more accessible to major investors. Looking back at previous market cycles, Palihapitiya said his target was derived from average growth patterns, not from speculation or financial advice. He stressed that past data from the second and third cycles points toward significant upside potential in the current phase. The investor also shared his outlook on how Bitcoin might fit into everyday economies. While national currencies are unlikely to disappear, he predicted more countries will operate in a dual model—using fiat for daily transactions while turning to Bitcoin as a long-term reserve. In that framework, BTC would naturally absorb the role that gold has played for centuries. If Bitcoin reaches the levels Palihapitiya outlined, it would mark one of the largest shifts in modern financial history, placing the digital asset at the center of wealth preservation on a global scale. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 20:51
Shiba Inu’s Market Surprises Spark Curiosity
Recent activity within the Shiba Inu (SHIB) blockchain network has drawn attention due to stark changes in exchange data. Most notably, there has been a marked 70% reduction in net inflows to exchanges, signaling an increase in selling pressure on the cryptocurrency.Continue Reading:Shiba Inu’s Market Surprises Spark Curiosity
Coinstats
2025/09/14 20:48
Dogecoin to Rocket 50%? Fresh DOGE Price Prediction Reveals Possible Timeline
The post Dogecoin to Rocket 50%? Fresh DOGE Price Prediction Reveals Possible Timeline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin is back on the radar, with a new price prediction by Ali Martinez suggesting the biggest meme coin is heading as high “up north” as $0.45, which would mean a nearly 50% jump from the price of DOGE right now. DOGE is at around $0.292, which is already more than 6% up from yesterday. But what really matters is that the meme cryptocurrency finally broke above the $0.27 level that was stopping rallies all summer. You Might Also Like DOGE is consolidating above the breakout zone before climbing toward $0.39, $0.43-$0.45. Given that Dogecoin tends to surge quickly once key resistances turn into support, and with retail demand picking up again amid brand new Dogecoin ETF launch, it seems likely that the chart is set for another boost. Should Dogecoin ascend to $0.45, it will be back to where it was at the end of 2021. But this time, it will be coming off a longer base at around $0.20-$0.25, not a sudden spike, which makes the price behavior look more mature. Bottom line The thing that gives bulls confidence is holding the current floor, because past rallies often collapsed when DOGE failed to keep freshly conquered territory intact. You Might Also Like The idea is that the DOGE price will stay above $0.27, but if it dips back down, it will lose steam and probably return to previous years’ range. For now, the bias is higher, and traders are keeping a close eye on September as the month that could set up the biggest meme coin’s next big move. Source: https://u.today/dogecoin-to-rocket-50-fresh-doge-price-prediction-reveals-possible-timeline
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 20:46
Malaysian PMs blackmailed with AI deepfake with crypto demands
The post Malaysian PMs blackmailed with AI deepfake with crypto demands appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Three Malaysian PMs have become victims of an artificial intelligence (AI) deepfake blackmail, with their blackmailers making crypto ransom demands. The MPs in question are Subang MP Wong Chen, Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli, and Sungai Petani MP Mohammed Taufiq Johari. According to reports, the Malaysian MPs were victims of cyber blackmail involving doctored AI-generated pornographic images, a move that has been described by Wong as lazy and unprofessional. In the statement released by Wong, the blackmail came to light on September 12 after his officer opened an email sent to the parliamentary office’s general complaint website. The email contained threats, a screenshot showing Wong in a compromising position, and a QR code demanding $100,000 in digital assets. Malaysian PMs blackmail with AI-generated images Wong mentioned that after the message was discovered, they took careful steps not to interact with the email. “My officer did not click on any links or scan the QR code. We immediately reported the matter to the Subang police, who promptly assigned an inspector to investigate,” he said. According to Wong, he later discovered that Rafizi had also received an identical email on the same day. The Malaysian MP claimed that the emails were the same, with the same words and a photo showing Rafizi in a compromising position. “Other than our faces, both photos are exactly identical, from the fold of the pillows and blanket, to the room, the bed, and the naked person in the photo,” he said. He also rubbished claims on the internet that his phone had been hacked, urging the public to stop sharing rumors. Wong also said that he has left the issue to the police as they are expected to provide timely updates as investigations proceed. The Malaysian MP also said he has sought assistance from IT and cryptocurrency…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 20:45
