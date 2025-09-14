2025-09-16 Tuesday

Top Crypto to Invest in as Shiba Inu Millionaire Predicts It Could Displace SHIB in the Top 3 Meme Coins

The meme coin market is no stranger to surprises, but one project is emerging as the clear frontrunner for 2025. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has captured the attention of investors, analysts, and even high-profile early adopters.  Recently, a Shiba Inu (SHIB) millionaire anticipated that LILPEPE might ascend to the 3rd position among meme coins by market […] The post Top Crypto to Invest in as Shiba Inu Millionaire Predicts It Could Displace SHIB in the Top 3 Meme Coins appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:15
A Financial Tool That Can Benefit Traders, Investors, And Users

The post A Financial Tool That Can Benefit Traders, Investors, And Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitShares is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers a wide range of financial services and features. BitShares operates a decentralized exchange (DEX) where users can trade various cryptocurrencies directly without the need for intermediaries. It aims to provide a decentralized exchange, trading platform, and various financial instruments, all built on its blockchain infrastructure. BitShares allows users to issue and trade smart coins that are backed by real-world assets or collateral. These smart coins can be used for stablecoins, tokens pegged to commodities, and more. BTS is the native cryptocurrency of the BitShares platform.  BTS tokens are used to pay for transaction fees and various operations on the BitShares network. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/bitshares-bts-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:13
A Bitcoin OG transferred 1,176 BTC to HyperLiquid after two weeks of silence

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a Bitcoin OG transferred 1,176 BTC worth US$136.4 million to HyperLiquid after two weeks of silence.
PANews2025/09/14 21:13
Checking In On The Red Sox Long-Term Extensions

The post Checking In On The Red Sox Long-Term Extensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 21: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox hits a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Getty Images Do you know where you’ll be or what you’ll be doing in 2031? Each of us can answer that with varying degrees of certainty, but the Boston Red Sox have a good idea of what the core of their 2031 ballclub will look like. Boston handed out four long-term extensions over the last two years. One of them went to established ace Garrett Crochet, but the other three recipients were pre-arbitration players—Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Ceddanne Rafaela. A few months later, some of those extensions look better than others. Garrett Crochet Crochet somewhat infamously imposed his own innings limit during his last year with the Chicago White Sox unless he could get a market-value extension, which the club wouldn’t provide. That made an offseason trade almost a foregone conclusion. The Red Sox acquired him from the White Sox for four top prospects in December. On March 31, the left-hander agreed to a six-year, $170 million deal to stay in Boston through his age-32 season. With an extension in hand, the innings limit went away, and in fact, he leads the American League with 185 1/3 innings pitched. He also has a 2.57 ERA and an MLB-best 228 strikeouts. At 26 years old, he’s a contender to win the Cy Young Award this year. Roman Anthony Anthony was ranked either first or second overall on every major prospect list heading into the season—depending on whether each ranking site considered Roki Sasaki eligible. The 21-year-old outfielder didn’t disappoint in Triple-A, hitting .288/.423/.491 in 58…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:12
Real-World Asset and DeFi Narratives: ONDO and HYPE in Focus

Emerging trends in the crypto space are setting the stage for new investment opportunities. Focused on real-world assets and decentralized finance, certain coins are poised for significant growth. An inside look at ONDO and HYPE reveals why these tokens are capturing attention. Powered by Outset PR’s data-driven approach to tracking market narratives, this article explores how real-world asset (RWA) and decentralized finance (DeFi) themes are shaping the next wave of crypto opportunities. ONDO: A Hidden Gem for the Upcoming Altcoin Season Source: tradingview  ONDO is gaining attention as a promising altcoin despite recent market dips. This crypto aims to offer innovative financial solutions with a focus on tokenizing debt. By turning traditional financial assets into liquid, tradeable tokens, ONDO unlocks new investment opportunities for crypto enthusiasts. The project has a talented team firmly committed to bridging the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world. With the current market cycle hinting at repeated patterns from 2021, ONDO stands out as an intriguing investment. It offers not just resilience but also transformative technology, making it an attractive option as we anticipate a potential bull run. PR with C-Level Clarity: Outset PR’s Proprietary Techniques Deliver Tangible Results  If PR has ever felt like trying to navigate a foggy road without headlights, Outset PR brings clarity with data. It builds strategies based on both retrospective and real-time metrics, which helps to obtain results with a long-lasting effect.  Outset PR replaces vague promises with concrete plans tied to perfect publication timing, narratives that emphasize the product-market fit, and performance-based media selection. Clients gain a forward-looking perspective: how their story will unfold, where it will land, and what impact it may create.  While most crypto PR agencies rely on standardized packages and mass-blast outreach, Outset PR takes a tailored approach. Each campaign is calibrated to match the client’s specific goals, budget, and growth stage. This is PR with a personal touch, where strategy feels handcrafted and every client gets a solution that fits. Outset PR’s secret weapon is its exclusive traffic acquisition tech and internal media analytics.  Proprietary Tech That Powers Performance One of Outset PR’s most impactful tools is its in-house user acquisition system. It fuses organic editorial placements with SEO and lead-generation tactics, enabling clients to appear in high-discovery surfaces and drive multiples more traffic than through conventional PR alone. Case in point: Crypto exchange ChangeNOW experienced a sustained 40% boost in reach after Outset PR amplified a well-polished organic coverage with a massive Google Discover campaign, powered by its proprietary content distribution engine.   Drive More Traffic with Outset PR’s In-house Tech Outset PR Notices Media Trends Ahead of the Crowd Outset PR obtains unique knowledge through its in-house analytical desk which gives it a competitive edge. The team regularly provides valuable insights into the performance of crypto media outlets based on the criteria like: domain activity month-on-month visibility shifts audience geography source of traffic By consistently publishing analytical reports, identifying performance trends, and raising the standards of media targeting across the industry, Outset PR unlocks a previously untapped niche in crypto PR, which poses it as a trendsetter in this field.  Case in point: The careful selection of media outlets has helped Outset PR increase user engagement for Step App in the US and UK markets.   Outset PR Engineers Visibility That Fits the Market One of the biggest pain points in Web3 PR is the disconnect between effort and outcome: generic messaging, no product-market alignment, and media hits that generate visibility but leave business impact undefined. Outset PR addresses this by offering customized solutions. Every campaign begins with a thorough research and follows a clearly mapped path from spend to the result. It's data-backed and insight-driven with just the right level of boutique care. HYPE: The Next Big Thing in Altcoins Source: tradingview  HYPE is a fresh and exciting altcoin catching attention in the crypto world. Created to speed up and secure digital transactions, it uses cutting-edge blockchain tech. With lower fees and faster processing, HYPE aims to be a top choice for digital payments. As the market shows familiar signs from 2021, HYPE could gain traction during this next altcoin surge. Its strong tech and real-world use cases make it a promising contender. For those seeking new opportunities, HYPE looks attractive in the current market cycle, especially as enthusiasm for altcoins grows. Conclusion As the crypto market gears up for another potential shift, the cases of ONDO and HYPE illustrate how value increasingly flows toward projects that deliver both vision and tangible utility. Their positioning reflects broader trends reshaping investor sentiment—where adoption, usability, and differentiation outweigh mere speculation. Outset PR’s strength lies in distilling these signals into market-fit narratives, ensuring that stories resonate with the momentum driving the industry forward. You can find more information about Outset PR here: Website: outsetpr.ioTelegram: t.me/outsetpr X: x.com/OutsetPR  Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:12
Yala’s YU stablecoin fails to restore peg after ‘attempted attack’

Yala’s Bitcoin-collateralized YU stablecoin dropped as low as $0.2046 after an attempted protocol attack, failing to restore its $1 peg. Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU has failed to regain its dollar peg following an “attempted attack” early Sunday that sent the token plummeting to $0.2046. The Yala team confirmed the incident in a post on X, noting that it “briefly impacted YU’s peg.” The team added that they are working with blockchain security firm SlowMist and other security partners to investigate the breach.“Update: All funds are safe. Bitcoin deposited to Yala remains self-custodial or in vaults, with none lost,” the team wrote in their latest post on X. “We’ve identified issues and, as a precaution, paused some product features. Please wait for our green light before re-engaging,” they added.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:11
Nexchain Leads, Bitcoin Hyper Follows While Remittix Stagnates

The post Nexchain Leads, Bitcoin Hyper Follows While Remittix Stagnates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale crypto market is heating up in 2025 with several projects attracting global attention. Investors are exploring pre sale cryptocurrency opportunities as blockchain innovation accelerates and use cases expand. Among the top crypto presales, Nexchain continues to gain traction as an AI-powered Layer 1 blockchain. Bitcoin Hyper brings scalability to Bitcoin with smart contract capabilities, while Remittix looks to simplify payments but faces adoption challenges. With many crypto coins on presale, identifying the best crypto presale to buy right now comes down to examining the ecosystem, progress, and future potential of each project. Nexchain: AI Blockchain Driving Scalable Growth Nexchain has quickly risen among the top crypto presales with over $10.25 million raised in its ongoing Stage 27. This new crypto token presale is supported by a transparent roadmap, a working testnet, and a strong community of developers and early adopters. The network is built for performance, offering up to 400,000 transactions per second with transaction costs as low as $0.001. Its hybrid consensus mechanism, which combines Proof-of-Stake with AI-driven validation, delivers both scalability and real-time adaptability.  Nexchain also integrates cross-chain bridges, allowing smooth interoperability across ecosystems. Investors in $NEX enjoy additional benefits. Daily rewards through gas fee revenue sharing Low-cost transactions that make it suitable for global adoption Eco-friendly blockchain design with reduced power consumption Governance rights that ensure fair participation in decision-making A thriving presale crypto community already testing its features Until 15 September, early buyers can claim a 50% deposit bonus using the code wp50. With strong fundamentals and practical applications across finance, healthcare, and logistics, Nexchain sets itself apart on the crypto presale list as one of the most impactful projects of 2025. Bitcoin Hyper: Bringing Smart Contracts to BTC Bitcoin Hyper addresses Bitcoin’s long-standing scalability issues by offering a faster parallel chain with smart…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:10
Monero Stability Questioned as Chain Suffers 18 Block Reorg

Monero, the leading privacy-focused cryptocurrency, is once again under pressure after suffering its largest chain reorganization to date. On September 14, network monitors reported an 18-block reorganization that effectively erased 118 transactions. Independent analyst Xenu described the event as the largest reorg in Monero’s history, amplifying concerns about the network’s resilience. Monero’s Record Reorg Shifts Focus to Qubic’s Influence A blockchain reorganization occurs when miners disagree on which version of the ledger represents the valid chain. This can happen when blocks are produced almost simultaneously or when software glitches disrupt validation. It can also occur if attackers push the network into competing forks. When this happens, the consensus rules select the longest valid chain, which discards shorter forks and erases their transactions—leaving users with invalidated transfers. In Monero’s case, miners were forced to choose between competing forks before aligning on a dominant chain. The fallout invalidated transactions that had already appeared confirmed, reviving long-standing concerns about Monero’s vulnerability to majority hash power concentration. This development quickly shifted attention to Qubic, a rival blockchain project with a controversial presence in Monero’s mining landscape. Earlier this year, critics accused the network of attempting a 51% attack on the larger privacy-focused blockchain. Mining Pool Stats data shows Qubic currently accounts for 2.11 GH/s of Monero’s 6.00 GH/s network hashrate, making it the single largest participant. Qubic founder Sergey Ivancheglo added fuel to speculation with a cryptic post on X, claiming Monero “will stay because Qubic wanted it to stay.” Analysts interpreted the remark as signaling that the network disruption aimed to demonstrate power rather than to secure financial gain. However, Xenu, citing Monero developer Sech1, pointed to a 43% orphan rate in recent blocks, noting that Qubic loses mining rewards through inefficient strategies such as selfish mining. “The last couple of weeks have shown a waning interest around this attack, but invalidated transactions will jolt the community again. DNS check pointing, a centralized fix which checkpoints blocks, is being tested vigorously,” he added. Still, Yu Xiang, co-founder of blockchain security firm SlowMist, warned that Monero risks living under “a Sword of Damocles.” According to him, the ongoing ability to reorganize the chain—even without a direct double-spend—will steadily erode investor confidence.
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:07
Best Crypto Presale to Look Out for: Nexchain Leads, Bitcoin Hyper Follows While Remittix Stagnates

Nexchain leads the list of the best crypto presales to buy right now, with Bitcoin Hyper gaining momentum while Remittix stalls. Explore token presales, updates, and utility in this detailed breakdown.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 21:07
Data: OP, FTN, ARB and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which OP unlocking is worth approximately US$93.4 million

PANews reported on September 14th that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as OP, FTN, and ARB will see large-scale unlocking next week, including: Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 116 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 21st, accounting for 6.89% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$93.4 million. Fasttoken (FTN) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 18, accounting for 2.08% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$89.8 million. LayerZero (ZRO) will unlock approximately 25.71 million tokens at 7:00 PM Beijing time on September 20th, representing 8.53% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $52.5 million. Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 PM Beijing time on September 16th, representing 2.03% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $49.2 million. Velo (VELO) will unlock approximately 3 billion tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 20th, representing 13.63% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $47.8 million. Connex (CONX) will unlock approximately 2.32 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 15th, representing 3.10% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$35.1 million. Sei (SEI) will unlock approximately 55.56 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 15th, accounting for 1.18% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately US$18.9 million. Starknet (STRK) will unlock approximately 127 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 15th, accounting for 5.98% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$17.1 million. Banana Gun (BANANA) will unlock approximately 500,000 tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 15th, accounting for 6.33% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$11.6 million. ZKsync (ZK) will unlock approximately 173 million tokens at 4:00 PM Beijing time on September 17th, representing 3.61% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $10.7 million. KAITO (KAITO) will unlock approximately 8.35 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 20, accounting for 3.15% of the current circulation and valued at approximately US$10.1 million.
PANews2025/09/14 21:05
