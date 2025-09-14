MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala
De stablecoin YU van het project Yala is flink onderuitgegaan en heeft zijn koppeling aan de dollar verloren. De koers zakte tot een dieptepunt van $0,2074 voordat het zich enigszins herstelde naar $0,8295. Op dit moment is de koers nog steeds meer dan 16% lager dan de bedoelde peg van... Het bericht Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
YALA
$0.13542
-8.14%
OP
$0.7574
+0.79%
MEER
$0.002931
+0.47%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/14 21:35
Dalintis
Is Dogecoin Ready to Explode? Analyst Sees $0.45 Ahead
Dogecoin eyes $0.45 as analyst sees over 100% upside. Volume grows, ETF delayed, and CleanCore buys 500M DOGE.]]>
READY
$0.01364
+3.64%
DOGE
$0.26522
-0.03%
Dalintis
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/14 21:33
Dalintis
A certain smart money is suspected to have reduced its holdings by 11,986 ETH in the past 24 hours, worth $55.59 million
PANews reported on September 14 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684 xtpa), smart money that established a position of 35,575 ETH at an average price of US$2,022 seven months ago has allegedly reduced its position by 11,986 ETH in the past 24 hours, worth US$55.59 million. From March 3 to April 8, 2025, he accumulated ETH on the blockchain. If he sells it this time, he will make a profit of $31.35 million, with a return rate of 129.4%. Currently, his remaining 26,912 ETH are scattered among more than a dozen addresses, with a total value of $124 million.
MORE
$0.08861
-1.51%
AI
$0.1365
-8.32%
SMART
$0.0055
+14.44%
Dalintis
PANews
2025/09/14 21:32
Dalintis
Ethereum’da (ETH) Çok Kişinin Beklediği Büyük Güncelleme ve Yeni Özellik Tanıtıldı!
Ethereum Vakfı, dünyanın en büyük ikinci blockchain’ine uçtan uca gizlilik kazandırmayı hedefleyen kapsamlı bir yol haritası yayımladı. Vakfın gizlilik odaklı ekibi, artık Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE) adıyla faaliyet gösterecek. Yayımlanan yol haritası, ekip üyesi Sam Richards tarafından derlendi. Richards, “Ethereum, dünyanın konsensüs katmanı olma yolunda ilerliyor. Ancak güçlü bir gizlilik olmadan, küresel özgürlüğün değil […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
COM
$0.017384
+2.52%
ETH
$4,505.32
-0.69%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/14 21:32
Dalintis
XRP Supply's Fall on Coinbase Extends to 90%, New Data Confirms
Major US exchange Coinbase loses 90% of all XRP supply, but what's really going on?
XRP
$3.0292
+1.22%
MAJOR
$0.15985
--%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/14 21:26
Dalintis
Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy
The post Cryptocurrency Investment And Fiscal Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Introduction Risk-on assets thrive when there is enough money in circulation. Such assets include cryptocurrencies, stocks, high-yield bonds and other emerging markets with attractive profits. Who decides how much money is available to public for spending? Obviously, it is the government of a country. The governments devise financial plans for a fiscal year, and term them as fiscal policies. Fiscal Policy Governments have many tools up their sleeve to manage the economy. Fiscal policy is a tool that a government uses to collect taxes, manage spending so that economy can run stably and wealth can be distributed rationally. The aims of setting a fiscal policy is to control inflation, create job, avoid or ward off recession, and promote steady economic growth. On-chain activities on many blockchains confirm the fact that volumes surge when the government decides to cut taxes and boost spending. People have more savings to spend on speculative assets like cryptocurrencies. However, there are three types of fiscal policies. Each has its own functions and restrictions. Not every one of them is conducive to the crypto market. Types of Fiscal Policy 1. Accommodative (Expansionary) Fiscal Policy In simple words, an expansionary fiscal policy aims to spend more than earn. Taxation policies are loosened to accommodate citizens. This kind of policy is usually implemented when there is a risk or onset of recession, or when there is any economic emergency like Covid-19 in 2020. Such situations result in widespread layoffs. Unemployment rises to unwanted levels. People have less to spend, so the demand for goods and services plummets headlong. These circumstances dent any economy badly. The government responds by stimulating public spending by giving tax rebates. Savings increase and people tend to consume goods and hire services. Rising demands also creates new jobs. For example, a family will consider…
MORE
$0.08861
-1.51%
COM
$0.017384
+2.52%
LIKE
$0.010228
+0.57%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 21:25
Dalintis
China Should Back Blockchain and RWA, Not Chase Stablecoin Issuance, Says Former Official
The post China Should Back Blockchain and RWA, Not Chase Stablecoin Issuance, Says Former Official appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlockchainFintech 14 September 2025 | 16:20 Wang Yongli, former vice governor of the Bank of China, has urged policymakers to fast-track the rollout of clear and comprehensive rules for digital assets. He argued that while stablecoins play a visible role in crypto markets today, they are not essential to the functioning of blockchain ecosystems and should not be treated as irreplaceable. In his view, regulating stablecoins would naturally extend to the wider crypto sector, setting off a chain reaction with far-reaching consequences. While this could bring oversight and stability, he cautioned that it might also undermine the role of stablecoins themselves. Rather than focusing on launching a renminbi-backed stablecoin, Yongli believes China’s priority should be to build a complete legal framework for cryptoassets. He suggested that banks and financial institutions should accelerate their move onto blockchain rails, while also supporting the tokenization of real-world assets. Another key step, he said, would be registering crypto exchanges in Hong Kong, helping integrate the RMB into global on-chain activity more effectively. His comments add to a growing debate within China on how to position the country in the rapidly evolving digital finance landscape, balancing innovation with stronger controls. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Reporter at Coindoo Related stories Next article Source: https://coindoo.com/china-should-back-blockchain-and-rwa-not-chase-stablecoin-issuance-says-former-official/
REAL
$0.06278
-0.77%
VICE
$0.02035
-3.50%
PLAY
$0.04654
+4.89%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 21:24
Dalintis
Solana Firm SOL Strategies Hits the Nasdaq: 'Being Underestimated Is an Advantage', Says CEO
Solana infrastructure firm SOL Strategies is embracing being an underdog among publicly traded crypto firms and digital asset treasuries.
SOL
$235.8
-0.14%
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/14 21:23
Dalintis
The Latest XRP News, Cardano Price Prediction, And Can Find Mining’s Mobile Mining App Really Help You Earn $7,500 A Day?
The post The Latest XRP News, Cardano Price Prediction, And Can Find Mining’s Mobile Mining App Really Help You Earn $7,500 A Day? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, the crypto market continues to heat up. Chainalysis analysts predict that XRP prices will reach $6 next week, while Cardano prices are expected to reach $1.5 next week. XRP and Cardano enthusiasts have new passive income opportunities. Find Mining has launched a mobile mining app that allows users to easily participate in mining via their phone without purchasing hardware, potentially earning $7,500 per day. What is Find Mining? Find Mining is a UK-based, compliant cloud mining platform founded in 2018. It currently has over 9.4 million users in 175 countries and regions worldwide. Its newly launched mobile mining app leverages distributed data centers and smart contract technology to allow users to convert crypto assets like XRP into computing power and participate in the mining of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Users can mine anytime, anywhere through a mobile app without having to purchase mining machines, pay for electricity, or perform equipment maintenance. The platform’s mining farms are located in energy-rich regions with low electricity costs, such as Northern Europe, Canada, and parts of Asia, ensuring an efficient and environmentally friendly mining experience. How to start mining? 1. Register: Download the Find Mining app and complete the registration process to receive a $15 signup bonus. 2. Deposit: Supports deposits in a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including XRP, USDT, and BTC, with a minimum deposit of just $100. 3. Choose a mining plan: Choose between short-term high returns and long-term stable returns based on your needs. 4. Start mining: Once the contract is activated, earnings will be automatically settled and deposited into your account daily. You can withdraw your earnings or continue investing to expand your computing power. Advantages of Find Mining ● Green Energy Driven: Leveraging green energy sources like hydropower, wind power, and…
BTC
$115,350.56
+0.18%
MOBILE
$0.0003486
-2.59%
XRP
$3.0292
+1.22%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 21:19
Dalintis
Coinbase Battles to Stay Ahead as Crypto Competition Heats Up: FT
Coinbase is racing to stay ahead of a wave of new competitors as it pivots from being a pure crypto exchange to a broader financial services platform.
Dalintis
Coinstats
2025/09/14 21:19
Dalintis
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion
A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE
Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight