MAGACOIN FINANCE Explained — Why Analysts Call It the Best Altcoin to Buy in 2025 Presales

Analysts explain why MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out as the best altcoin presale for 2025, citing strong growth potential and early investor advantages.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 22:00
Chainlink Secures $100B in Total Value — Could LINK Rally Beyond $30 on Explosive Growth?

Chainlink has reached a significant milestone, securing $100 billion in total value. This achievement raises questions about the future of its native token, LINK. With explosive growth on the horizon, the token's potential to surpass $30 piques interest. Readers will discover which other coins show promise for growth in this dynamic market. Chainlink (LINK) Shows Potential for Breakout with Recent Price Movements Source: tradingview Chainlink's price is currently hovering between roughly $22 and $24. It recently gained almost 13% in a week, while a 6-month view shows a rise of just under 88%. The key sign is the price approaching its resistance level at nearly $25. If it breaks this barrier, it could target the next level at about $27. However, it holds steady above a support level of nearly $21. This means there is a lively push towards higher prices. Chainlink's strong streak suggests it could continue rising, potentially gaining another 10% to 15% if momentum holds. Conclusion Chainlink's achievement of securing $100 billion in total value highlights its strong position in the market. This milestone could drive significant interest and support for LINK. If the momentum continues, it's feasible that LINK could rally beyond $30. The platform's established role and ongoing growth suggest a positive outlook for its value trajectory. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:58
Bank of America adds 1,000 jobs as US banks bet big on UK

The post Bank of America adds 1,000 jobs as US banks bet big on UK appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK government confirmed that the Bank of America will open its first Northern Ireland operation in Belfast, creating up to 1,000 new jobs. Officials in the UK are touting BofA’s expansion and similar moves by other US financial firms as evidence of growing American interest in Britain’s financial services ahead of President Trump’s trip next week. Reeves says BofA’s expansion will create more jobs and promote economic growth According to the UK Department for Business and Trade, Bank of America’s new facility would establish Belfast as a leading hub, reinforcing its reputation as a fintech innovation and security operations center. It further noted that the project would be a “major milestone that underscores the region’s growing role in global financial services.” Officials said the jobs will focus on technology, operations, and financial services, significantly boosting Northern Ireland’s skilled workforce. The bank confirmed to BBC News NI on Saturday that the Belfast office would be built up in phases, adding that recruitment will begin shortly and the final location will be announced soon. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said the company is glad to expand its UK footprint with a new Belfast operations center to serve its global operations. He wrote in a statement, “The early US-UK trade agreement that the president and the prime minister began discussing in February has provided the business community with the certainty and framework it needs to strengthen transatlantic commerce.” According to a DBT spokesperson, the Belfast site will feature advanced AML systems and cybersecurity functions and is expected to generate high-value jobs within Northern Ireland’s fintech industry. The Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly described the investment as a powerful signal of trust in Northern Ireland, noting that it reinforces the region’s expanding reputation for world-class professional services. Additionally, Chancellor Rachel Reeves stated…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:54
The Best New Netflix Show Lands A Perfect 100% On Rotten Tomatoes

The post The Best New Netflix Show Lands A Perfect 100% On Rotten Tomatoes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s a show that is not likely to be on many people’s radar, but at the moment, it’s got a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, netting a win for Netflix. The 100%-scoring show is The Dead Girls, a show that has only barely hit the top 10 in Netflix’s list, currently at #10, but has hooked the critics who have seen it. The show is a limited series, a Mexican show based on a book by Jorge Ibargüengoitia. Here’s how it was described by Salman Rushdie: “This is the first appearance in English of a Mexican novelist of enormous talent. His brilliant novel is based on fact: the discovery in the yard of a small-town brothel of the corpses of six prostitutes. In the laconic tones of a police report, Ibargüengoitia investigates the murders and their motives, the society and the profession – the oldest of all, but no less mysterious for that – which precipitated them. But this is no dry work of sociology or criminology; it is a work of fiction, a black comedy both moving and cruelly funny, a potent and entertaining blend of sex and mayhem…” On top of that, this is also based on a true story of Las Poquianchis, a family of serial killers back in the 1960s. The show is six episodes, but a lengthy watch given that all of them range from 60 to 80 minutes, meaning this is as much as an investment as some other shows might be if they were 12 episodes, kind of a rarity for Netflix. This is a limited series, based on a book, based on real events, so no, there is no search for a sequel season going on here in terms of the viewership it may or may not get. I’m not sure if it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:48
BlockchainFX Could Deliver 1000x ROI in 2025 — Unlike Meme Coins Like PEPE and BONK

The post BlockchainFX Could Deliver 1000x ROI in 2025 — Unlike Meme Coins Like PEPE and BONK appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 16:45 The crypto market thrives on hype, but not every token can transform that excitement into lasting ROI. Meme coins like PEPE and BONK capture short-term attention with viral momentum, yet their long-term potential is increasingly questioned by analysts. In contrast, BlockchainFX (BFX) — a presale already raising $7.3 million from 9,100+ participants — is being tipped as the 1000x opportunity of 2025. With real adoption and presale scarcity on its side, BFX looks set to deliver what meme coins rarely can: sustainable, exponential growth. BlockchainFX: Built for Adoption, Not Just Hype At just $0.023 per token, BlockchainFX offers one of the most asymmetric opportunities in the market. Its confirmed launch price of $0.05 already doubles early buyers’ money, but forecasts stretching as high as $5 position BFX as a genuine 500x–1000x play. Unlike meme-driven projects, BlockchainFX is already operational. The platform processes millions in daily trading volume across crypto, forex, stocks, and commodities — proof of adoption before listing. Thousands of users are already live on the app, a rare milestone for any presale. Key growth drivers include: Staking at up to 90% APY, turning BFX into a passive income vehicle. Daily USDT rewards, with top stakers earning as much as $25,000 per day. Referral program, paying 10% on every referred buy plus leaderboard bonuses. Security first: full KYC, third-party audits, and verified smart contracts. Momentum is accelerating, with whales flowing in and major influencers backing the presale. For a limited time, investors can also use the BLOCK30 bonus code to receive 30% extra tokens, magnifying gains before the next price increase. PEPE: Meme Power Without Utility PEPE took markets by storm in 2023, riding meme culture to billions in market cap seemingly overnight. Its appeal lay in its simplicity — a recognizable…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:45
Bank of America leads US banks' expansion into UK, adds 1,000 new jobs

The Bank of America will establish a Belfast facility, hoping to recruit at least 1000 workers.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 21:45
An Experiment Incubated at Harvard to Resolve the Global Debt Crisis (Part 4 of 7)

The post An Experiment Incubated at Harvard to Resolve the Global Debt Crisis (Part 4 of 7) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Sep 14, 2025 05:31 In the interview notes of journalist Faye Xiaofei, Professor Han Feng, in an age of global upheaval, raised his gaze to the stars to discern the tides of history and lowered his eyes to the data to parse their logic, pursuing a question that cuts to the root of civilization itself: When the old gravitational anchors collapse, where should humanity’s wealth be moored? Faye’s Lens: From a New York Winter to a Nashville Summer Faye recalled how Professor Han described two sharply contrasting scenes: New York, December 2017. In the bitter cold, at a breakfast with Donald Trump, he handed over his book Quantum Wealth View—a seed of the new world, perhaps ignored. Nashville, Summer 2024. On stage at the Global Bitcoin Conference, Trump’s booming voice shook the hall: “America will become the superpower of Bitcoin.“ 4. Paradigm Shift: A Power Holder of the Old World Turns Between 2015 and 2017, through early-stage investments in Ethereum and NEO, Han unexpectedly accumulated some Bitcoin. This sudden wealth inspired a simple thought: to use resources from the new world to contribute to the new world. At that time, in December 2017, Dr. Xue of Harvard Kennedy School returned from the U.S. with news: then-President Donald Trump planned a breakfast event, and Xue had connections through Trump’s former Chinese-American chief of staff—there was a chance to meet the President in person and present a book. Han’s first reaction was immediate: he had just co-edited and published China’s first book on Bitcoin and blockchain, Quantum Wealth View. This was the opportunity—a chance to plant the seed of the new world’s information directly into the core of old-world power. Even if Trump never read it, the act itself was symbolic. His…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:43
SOL Strategies CEO: Being undervalued is an advantage, holding over 435,000 SOLs on the balance sheet

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Decrypt, Leah Wald, CEO of Solana treasury company SOL Strategies, said that the company is still at a disadvantage in the increasingly crowded encryption and digital asset treasury market, but being undervalued is definitely an advantage because being undervalued usually means that you are doing the right thing. In the long run, the market values substance rather than hype. It is reported that SOL Strategies holds more than 435,000 SOL on its balance sheet. In addition, it has entrusted approximately 3.6 million SOL to validators to date, with a entrusted asset size of more than US$820 million. This means that regardless of whether the SOL price rises or falls, it can earn a certain percentage of profits from the assets entrusted to validators.
PANews2025/09/14 21:40
The Much-Anticipated Major Update and New Features for Ethereum (ETH) Have Been Announced

The post The Much-Anticipated Major Update and New Features for Ethereum (ETH) Have Been Announced appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has released a comprehensive roadmap aimed at bringing end-to-end privacy to the world’s second-largest blockchain. The foundation’s privacy-focused team will now operate as Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE). The published roadmap was compiled by team member Sam Richards. Richards said, “Ethereum is on its way to becoming the world’s consensus layer. But without strong privacy, it risks becoming the backbone of global surveillance, not global freedom. If Ethereum doesn’t build privacy, it can’t protect the people who rely on it.” The new roadmap focuses on three main topics: Private writes: Making private on-chain transactions as cheap and seamless as public transactions. Private reads: Providing the ability to read data from the blockchain without revealing identity or intent. Private proving: Making evidence generation and verification fast, private, and accessible. The PSE team is working on an experimental Layer-2 design called PlasmaFold, part of a custom script. This design aims to add confidential transfer capabilities. The first prototype of the feature is scheduled to be unveiled at Devconnect, the ETH developer conference that begins in Argentina on November 17. The team also aims to publish the “Private Voting 2025” report and work on confidential DeFi solutions that will enhance privacy while maintaining corporate compliance standards. Privacy-focused RPC services are being developed for private reading. PSE, noting that standard RPC calls can leak personal data such as IP addresses or user account details, has formed a working group to address this issue. The “prove anywhere” initiative stands out in the context of private proofs. Its goal is to make zero-knowledge proofs (ZK proofs) easier and more cost-effective to produce on everyday devices. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-much-anticipated-major-update-and-new-features-for-ethereum-eth-have-been-announced/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:37
Monero’s Chain Reorg Reportedly Erases 118 Transactions

The post Monero’s Chain Reorg Reportedly Erases 118 Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monero, the leading privacy-focused cryptocurrency, is once again under pressure after suffering its largest chain reorganization to date. On September 14, network monitors reported an 18-block reorganization that effectively erased 118 transactions. Independent analyst Xenu described the event as the largest reorg in Monero’s history, amplifying concerns about the network’s resilience. Monero’s Record Reorg Shifts Focus to Qubic’s Influence A blockchain reorganization occurs when miners disagree on which version of the ledger represents the valid chain. Sponsored Sponsored This can happen when blocks are produced almost simultaneously or when software glitches disrupt validation. It can also occur if attackers push the network into competing forks. When this happens, the consensus rules select the longest valid chain, which discards shorter forks and erases their transactions—leaving users with invalidated transfers. In Monero’s case, miners were forced to choose between competing forks before aligning on a dominant chain. The fallout invalidated transactions that had already appeared confirmed, reviving long-standing concerns about Monero’s vulnerability to majority hash power concentration. ⚠️The attack against Monero is back. Hours ago XMR experienced a 18 block reorg If you accept XMR make sure to wait for more than the usual 10 confs pic.twitter.com/793j5WWXgZ — OrangeFren.com (@OrangeFren) September 14, 2025 This development quickly shifted attention to Qubic, a rival blockchain project with a controversial presence in Monero’s mining landscape. Earlier this year, critics accused the network of attempting a 51% attack on the larger privacy-focused blockchain. Mining Pool Stats data shows Qubic currently accounts for 2.11 GH/s of Monero’s 6.00 GH/s network hashrate, making it the single largest participant. Qubic founder Sergey Ivancheglo added fuel to speculation with a cryptic post on X, claiming Monero “will stay because Qubic wanted it to stay.” Analysts interpreted the remark as signaling that the network disruption aimed to demonstrate power rather than…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 21:35
