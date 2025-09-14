2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
MAGACOIN FINANCE Nears $14M Presale Milestone as Layer Brett Gains Early Retail Traction

MAGACOIN FINANCE Nears $14M Presale Milestone as Layer Brett Gains Early Retail Traction

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Nears $14M Presale Milestone as Layer Brett Gains Early Retail Traction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025’s presale boom, two names are dominating watchlists: MAGACOIN FINANCE and Layer Brett. One is drawing headlines for its retail-fueled meme explosion, the other for quietly locking in institutional buzz and whale capital. Together, they reflect two distinct roads in this market cycle—but only one may be poised to turn modest entries into staggering long-term gains. With MAGACOIN FINANCE now racing past the $14 million presale milestone and attracting thousands of holders, investors are now clearly knows which side to stand on. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Smart Money’s Silent Power Play The presale arena rarely sees such alignment between retail excitement and institutional trust, but MAGACOIN FINANCE has carved out that sweet spot. With $14M raised and zero-tax trading mechanics, the project has already crossed thresholds that signal strength and sustainability. It’s not simply hype; audits by HashEx and CertiK have validated the code, easing concerns for whales and everyday investors alike. What makes this token stand out, however, is not just its clean structure, but its stealth positioning. In a space where meme projects often burn bright and fade fast, MAGACOIN FINANCE has branded itself as a “whale-backed stealth play”—an early opportunity designed for serious longevity. By eliminating insider allocations, enforcing a capped supply, and promoting transparent mechanics, it has become a rallying point for large capital flows looking for an early-stage bet without the baggage of manipulation. Analysts note its 30x ROI potential, but more importantly, they point to its narrative: a community-first token where no player holds an unfair advantage. This positioning, combined with growing retail adoption, places MAGACOIN FINANCE not as just another presale hype story, but as a legitimate contender to become one of 2025’s defining meme-driven yet fundamentally strong assets. In short, while retail waves may come and go, MAGACOIN FINANCE is stacking momentum for…
Waves
WAVES$1.1307-0.73%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.73-1.43%
Boom
BOOM$0.009264+1.08%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 22:28
Dalintis
SHIB Jumps 1,932% in Major Metric as Supply Shrinks by 2,190,152 SHIB

SHIB Jumps 1,932% in Major Metric as Supply Shrinks by 2,190,152 SHIB

Shiba Inu metric surges, but SHIB price in red
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001304-0.60%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602+0.16%
Major
MAJOR$0.15985--%
Dalintis
Coinstats2025/09/14 22:28
Dalintis
Shiba Inu Coin Turns Red Amid Shibarium Incident: How Bad Is It for SHIB?

Shiba Inu Coin Turns Red Amid Shibarium Incident: How Bad Is It for SHIB?

The post Shiba Inu Coin Turns Red Amid Shibarium Incident: How Bad Is It for SHIB? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) took a hit after its Layer-2 network Shibarium fell victim to a sophisticated exploit, with the prime ecosystem token sliding from the $0.0000142 zone back to $0.0000138 and giving up most of the gains it had built earlier in the week. What’s become known later is that attackers had managed to get hold of 10 out of 12 validator keys, using stolen money from the Shibarium bridge — including 224.57 ETH worth about $1 million and 92.6 billion SHIB worth about $1.3 million — to buy 4.6 million BONE and temporarily take control of the validator set long enough to push through a malicious state. You Might Also Like For SHIB, the price reaction has been immediate and heavy. The token is currently pinned near the $0.0000135-$0.0000137 range, which is a fragile support that’s held since late August. Source: TradingView If that floor breaks, the next level to watch is $0.0000130, hitting which would undo Shiba Inu coin’s late-summer base and signal a deeper correction. The recent sell-off shows that the SHIB market is still really sensitive to security headlines, and with $2.4 million confirmed stolen, there’s less appetite for aggressive dip-buying. Shiba Inu’s BONE price reaction After being used as the lever for the exploit itself, BONE, the governance and gas token of Shibarium, has also taken a hit. Trading at around $0.20, its value first soared by 54% and then fell by around 46%. You Might Also Like The damage to SHIB in terms of price is already clear, but there’s a risk that it could get worse if confidence doesn’t come back quickly. Unless developers can show that the vulnerability is sealed and the safeguards are in place, SHIB’s weak support zone may not hold, leaving the token exposed to fresh lows while BONE continues…
NEAR
NEAR$2.683+2.01%
Threshold
T$0.01675-1.06%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001304-0.60%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 22:25
Dalintis
Economist: The Fed's interest rate cut at a time of rising inflation may be a major mistake, and Bitcoin failed to achieve a breakthrough as expected

Economist: The Fed's interest rate cut at a time of rising inflation may be a major mistake, and Bitcoin failed to achieve a breakthrough as expected

PANews reported on September 14th that economist Peter Schiff wrote on the X platform that the Federal Reserve's impending interest rate cut amid rising inflation could be a major policy mistake. Gold and silver have already broken out, with mining stocks leading the rally, ultimately confirming this upward trend. However, Bitcoin has failed to achieve a breakthrough as expected and has instead traded sideways at a high level. For coin holders, it's time to change tracks.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194073-0.67%
MAY
MAY$0.043-4.69%
Major
MAJOR$0.15985--%
Dalintis
PANews2025/09/14 22:22
Dalintis
As Milton Friedman Did, Trump Thinks The Fed Can Overcome Bad Policy

As Milton Friedman Did, Trump Thinks The Fed Can Overcome Bad Policy

The post As Milton Friedman Did, Trump Thinks The Fed Can Overcome Bad Policy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Notorious gangster Al Capone attempts to help unemployed men with his soup kitchen “Big Al’s Kitchen for the Needy.” The kitchen provides three meals a day consisting of soup with meat, bread, coffee, and doughnuts, feeding about 3500 people daily at a cost of $300 per day. Bettmann Archive Thoroughgoing Keynesian Ben Bernanke once quipped to Milton Friedman (1912-2006), “You’re right, we did it. We’re very sorry.” What did they or “we” do? According to Friedman, the Fed failed to increased the so-called “money supply” in the 1930s, thus the economic downturn. Bernanke and Friedman’s incorrect analysis was rooted in the Keynesian notion that governments have resources. They don’t. Just as governments can only spend money insofar as they extract it from the private sector first, creations of government like the Federal Reserve can’t increase money in circulation that only circulates insofar as there are market goods, services and labor to exchange. In other words, money in circulation is a mirror into production precisely because without production there’s no money circulating. No doubt some reading this will say governments can and do “print money” with abandon, and while true, the latter is not the same as increasing money in circulation. And it’s certainly not evidence of a central bank or monetary authority increasing so-called “money supply.” It’s not even close, and it explains why dollars referee exchange globally and in countries where the official currency is something else entirely. It’s markets at work. Yes, governments can once again print money, but only producers decide what monetary mediums circulate. And their production dictates the amount circulating. Nothing else. Friedman claimed, and his myriad disciples claim to this day that the Fed once again caused the Great Depression through a failure to increase the so-called “money supply.” Friedman made, and they make…
Threshold
T$0.01675-1.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.545-0.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017389+2.55%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 22:21
Dalintis
Infinity Castle’ Sequel Release Dates

Infinity Castle’ Sequel Release Dates

The post Infinity Castle’ Sequel Release Dates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Ufotable Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is about to set records for the opening of an anime in the US, as it marches toward half a billion dollars at the global box office, besting its previous film entry, Mugen Train. We know that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the first film in a trilogy that is meant to end the entire series. Hopefully with a billion dollar box office haul between them, Ufotable imagines. But in terms of Part 2 and 3 of Infinity Castle, its upcoming sequels, as of now, it’s not great news on that front. Here’s why: A few months back, it was reported by a source speaking to Anime Rave that the plan was to released Part 2 in 2027 and Part 3 in 2029, leading to a conclusion to the saga over ten years. The problem? There have been zero additional reports confirming that since then. No insider sources, and Ufotable has not given any official indication of release dates or a release window, not wanting to commit to one for either film, unlike say, what Marvel or DC does with its far-out projects (which to be fair, are often delayed after release dates are given). Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Ufotable Fans may say that since these movies are maybe five or so episodes put together in terms of length, that given how long it took to produce past seasons, it should easily make it out within that timeline, right? Not exactly. It may not be well-known, but Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle took 3.5 years to make, and production had already started back during the Swordsmith Village Arc. The reason being they were throwing everything humanly possible into making the animation the most insane it’s ever been for the beginning of its…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017389+2.55%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003716-4.81%
SAGA
SAGA$0.2493+0.32%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 22:15
Dalintis
Ethereum Foundation’s Privacy Team Rebrands as PSE, Unveils End-to-End Onchain Privacy Roadmap

Ethereum Foundation’s Privacy Team Rebrands as PSE, Unveils End-to-End Onchain Privacy Roadmap

The Ethereum Foundation’s Privacy &amp; Scaling Explorations team rebranded as Privacy Stewards for Ethereum (PSE), unveiling an ambitious roadmap to make privacy the default rather than exception across Ethereum’s technical stack. The transformation shifts focus from cryptography exploration to problem-first solutions addressing Ethereum’s surveillance vulnerabilities. PSE’s new mission centers on three core tracks: private writes to make on-chain actions as cheap and seamless as public ones, private reads enabling surveillance-free blockchain queries, and private proving for accessible data verification. The initiative follows Vitalik Buterin’s April advocacy for privacy as essential to Ethereum’s survival as a global settlement infrastructure. The roadmap warns that without robust privacy protections, Ethereum risks becoming “the backbone of global surveillance rather than global freedom.” PSE emphasizes that institutions and users will migrate elsewhere if private transactions, identity, and data remain compromised by public blockchain transparency. From Cryptography Lab to Privacy Stewardship Mission PSE abandoned its previous approach of pursuing “cool tech” for concrete problem-solving focused on ecosystem outcomes rather than internal projects. The rebrand includes website updates to pse.dev and restructured team goals with particular emphasis on subtraction by default and problem-driven resource allocation. The strategy involves continuous problem mapping, execution decisions across lead-support-monitor engagement levels, and public communication through newsletters, community calls, and working groups. PSE draws inspiration from Protocol and EcoDev announcement simplicity while addressing feedback from Vitalik Buterin, Silviculture Society, and EF management. Key initiatives include PlasmaFold development for private transfers using PCD and folding, targeting proof-of-concept by Devconnect. The team continues to develop the Kohaku privacy wallet, focusing on zk account recovery frameworks and keystore implementation for stealth addresses. Private governance efforts focus on a “State of private voting 2025” report while collaborating with Aragon on protocol integrations. The Institutional Privacy Task Force launches with the EF EcoDev Enterprise team to unblock adoption through privacy specifications and proof-of-concepts. Another key aspect of this new direct is PSE’s data portability. It tracks advances in TLSNotary development for production-ready zkTLS protocols, while building SDKs that enable seamless integration across mobile, server, and browser platforms. Additionally, network privacy initiatives include Private RPC working groups, ORAM solution integration for privacy-preserving state reads, and sphinx mixing protocol implementation for broadcast privacy. The team has stated that it will methodically study ORAM and PIR state-of-the-art techniques while translating research into practical wallet and browser experiences. Industry Experts Warn Public Ledgers Threaten Mass Adoption The privacy push addresses growing concerns from industry veterans about Ethereum’s transparency model. In an interview with Cryptonews in August, British Gold Trust’s Petro Golovko argues public blockchains expose salaries, business deals, and balance sheets, making crypto “unusable for regular people and impossible for institutions.“ Golovko compares current blockchain transparency to the pre-SSL internet, when users refused to enter credit card numbers due to a lack of encryption. He maintains that crypto remains stuck in this vulnerable phase, preventing the scaling that transformed e-commerce into a $6 trillion industry. Institutional adoption concerns center on the exposure of trade secrets and the competitive disadvantage resulting from visible treasury movements. Golovko warns that no board will approve systems exposing supply chains or financial operations globally, limiting crypto to speculation rather than serious commerce. Vitalik Buterin’s April privacy advocacy stemmed from similar concerns about AI-driven surveillance and data misuse eroding personal autonomy. His roadmap outlined four areas for enhancing privacy: anonymous payments, application-level privacy, secure data access, and network obfuscation. The Ethereum co-founder advocated for wallets to integrate tools like Railgun and Privacy Pools, creating “shielded balances” that enable private-by-default transactions. He emphasized that separate addresses per dApp would eliminate traceable links between applications while maintaining usability. European regulatory pressure adds urgency to the development of privacy. Community member Eugenio Reggianini outlined GDPR compliance practices that require personal data to remain off-chain, with blockchain nodes relaying only encrypted references or proofs, rather than identifiable information. Looking forward, the team aims to accelerate ecosystem adoption through community initiatives with privacy and robust security at the center of its decentralized identity systems
Dalintis
CryptoNews2025/09/14 22:14
Dalintis
Litecoin Latest Updates; HBAR News Today & Remittix Launches 15% USDT Rewards For Holders

Litecoin Latest Updates; HBAR News Today & Remittix Launches 15% USDT Rewards For Holders

The post Litecoin Latest Updates; HBAR News Today & Remittix Launches 15% USDT Rewards For Holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent Litecoin and HBAR news reflects how well these two have carved out a niche for themselves. Litecoin is at the forefront of payment infrastructure, and HBAR news shows the project driving enterprise and governance blockchain development. However, recent news suggests there’s a fast-growing project growing in momentum, and many expect it to dominate the market in Q4. This project, called Remittix, has features driving growth beyond just hype. This PayFi sensation delivers capacity, staking, low gas fees, and cross-border remittance. Litecoin Halving Approaches Source: Twitter Litecoin is projected to climb to $180. The asset is backed by the anticipation of its imminent halving, which will cut its miner returns. According to Litecoin’s history, that’s created upward price tension. Investors cite LTC holding a key support region just below $110, with resistance forming around $130. Hence, a breakout over that could open room toward $150. But the chances are speculative.  HBAR News Mirrors ETF Hype Effect  HBAR news reflects pressure from mixed sentiment. Technical analysis points to a likely dip toward $0.205 if bearish momentum persists. But there’s also growing interest as market analysts see the likelihood of ETF approval rising toward 90%. Such events could trigger renewed inflows. Source: Twitter  Technicals affirm what HBAR news reveals as the crypto recently broke from the trendline and created a classic Power of 3 setup. It is thought that as long as it holds support, there could be a spike. Why Remittix Attracts More Interest and Demand Remittix is creating a payment-first crypto project. Its wallet (beta) is due for launch this month, with native support for Solana (and Ethereum) networks. The project enables rapid, low-cost cross-border crypto payments in over 30 countries involving crypto and fiat currencies. Compared to the speculative prospects Litecoin and HBAR news present, Remittix’s utility for daily,…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.73-1.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08861-1.51%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23107+1.21%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 22:13
Dalintis
Ethereum Whales Are Rotating their Capital to Nexchain As Market Shows Signs of Alt-Season 2025

Ethereum Whales Are Rotating their Capital to Nexchain As Market Shows Signs of Alt-Season 2025

Ethereum whales are moving funds into Nexchain, a standout in the top crypto presales. With $10.25M raised, it is seen as the best crypto presale to buy right now.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002292-3.37%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00594+2.41%
Dalintis
Blockchainreporter2025/09/14 22:10
Dalintis
Bitcoin May Double, But Ozak AI’s Presale Could Flip Small BTC Investments Into 100x Returns

Bitcoin May Double, But Ozak AI’s Presale Could Flip Small BTC Investments Into 100x Returns

Crypto markets are entering the most exciting phases, with Bitcoin pushing new highs and innovative altcoins reshaping investor expectations. At a current price of $113,000, Bitcoin maintains to dominate headlines as establishments and retail buyers alike pile in.  Analysts broadly consider BTC to double in the coming cycle, potentially hitting $200,000 or more. Yet, at […] The post Bitcoin May Double, But Ozak AI’s Presale Could Flip Small BTC Investments Into 100x Returns appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,350.78+0.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08861-1.51%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1364-8.39%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/14 22:09
Dalintis

Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight