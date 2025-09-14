2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Inside the IRS’s Expanding Surveillance of Crypto Investors

The IRS has expanded its reach from targeted probes to near real-time blockchain surveillance, reshaping crypto tax compliance and privacy.
NEAR
NEAR$2.678+1.82%
RealLink
REAL$0.0628-0.74%
Coinstats2025/09/14 23:01
Shibarium Bridge Falls Victim To $2.4 Million Drain Attack – Details

Shibarium, the Ethereum-based Layer 2 scaling solution built around the Shiba Inu ecosystem, has suffered a major security breach, leading to the loss of about $2.4 million in assets. The drain attack has since prompted intense immediate emergency responses. Related Reading: US Authorities Seize $600K USDT From Iranian Drone Program Operator – Details Hacker Uses […]
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.17051+752.55%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000602+0.16%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5176-2.43%
Bitcoinist2025/09/14 23:00
U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Madrid to discuss trade, TikTok divestment, and tariffs over Russian oil

U.S. and Chinese officials met in Madrid on Sunday to deal with three major fights: trade tensions, the deadline to force TikTok out of U.S. hands, and Washington’s campaign to punish China over oil purchases from Russia. The closed-door session took place at Spain’s Palacio de Santa Cruz, with both delegations arriving early that morning. […]
Union
U$0.018348-1.54%
MetYa
MET$0.2418-0.24%
Major
MAJOR$0.15985--%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 23:00
Missed Stellar’s 18,000% Run? BlockchainFX Presale Could Be the Best 100x Crypto in 2025

What if you had bought Ethereum at $0.75 or Solana under $1? Those missed ICO moments created countless crypto millionaire stories, and the regret still lingers for many. Today, another rare chance is unfolding with BlockchainFX (BFX), a project already labeled by analysts as the top 100x crypto presale in 2025. Unlike speculative launches, BlockchainFX
SuperRare
RARE$0.05414+0.31%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Coinstats2025/09/14 23:00
Why Analysts Say Pepeto Is the Best Crypto to Buy in Q4 Over XRP, Cardano, and Pepe

The post Why Analysts Say Pepeto Is the Best Crypto to Buy in Q4 Over XRP, Cardano, and Pepe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 17:55 As the final quarter draws investor attention, the crypto market is showing clear differences in momentum. While established assets like XRP, Cardano , and Pepe face external pressures and fading hype , a new contender is emerging as the best crypto to buy now. Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based meme coin , is quickly gaining traction with its presale already surpassing $6.7 million and positioning itself as a standout project for Q4. Q4 Outlook for XRP, PEPE, and Cardano XRP, PEPE, and Cardano all show signs of weakness heading into Q4 . XRP’s price continues to depend on shaky ETF headlines and broader market speculation rather than its own progress , leaving holders betting on news they cannot control.PEPE’s decline is even sharper, with falling user activity , reduced trading volumes, and whale sell-offs pointing to fading momentum. Cardano still leans on its long-term vision , but its slow pace of delivery fails to match the market’s demand for results now . Together , these trends highlight why investors are shifting away from older names that rely on hope instead of real-time performance. History shows the biggest gains don’t come from waiting on tired giants, but from spotting the next breakout before it explodes. This is why sharp investors are already rotating into Pepeto, the project building real value in Q4 while the others stall. Why Pepeto Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now for Q4 Growth Pepeto sidesteps the problems facing XRP and PEPE by focusing on its own ecosystem. As an Ethereum-based meme coin with real tools, it delivers what most memecoins lack: zero fee trading through PepetoSwap and fast, secure cross chain transfers via PepetoBridge. Driving this utility is a presale price of just $0.000000153, giving investors the kind of early…
Threshold
T$0.01675-1.06%
RealLink
REAL$0.0628-0.74%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.73-1.43%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 22:57
Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Disrupts Market with Two-Token-for-One Deal, Early Adopters See Portfolio Value Skyrocket

XRP Tundra’s presale offers two tokens for one purchase at $0.30, giving investors Solana and XRPL exposure while staking unlocks new yield for XRP holders.
XRP
XRP$3.0295+1.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01353-1.45%
Cryptodaily2025/09/14 22:56
Staking XRP Made Simple: XRP Tundra Unveils User-Friendly Platform

The post Staking XRP Made Simple: XRP Tundra Unveils User-Friendly Platform  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For years, XRP has been valued for its speed and reliability in global payments. However, holders lacked one thing that most other major cryptocurrencies already had: the ability to earn yield. Coins often sat idle, waiting on price movement. On the other hand, networks like Ethereum and Solana offered their communities accessible staking systems. That gap is now closing. XRP Tundra lets users earn rewards by staking XRP directly on the XRP Ledger. It keeps assets secure while offering exposure to governance and utility tokens. With Cryo Vaults, staking becomes straightforward: no bridges, no third-party custody, and no complex DeFi steps. Investors finally have a native way to generate consistent returns from their XRP. A dual-token model that adds even more depth supported this. Cryo Vaults And Industry-Leading Returns Cryo Vaults form the core of the staking system. Users lock their XRP for fixed terms ranging from 7 to 90 days. After the period ends, the platform returns their original tokens along with TUNDRA rewards. The process mirrors the simplicity of everyday XRP transactions: sign, confirm, and track activity directly on the ledger. Rewards are designed to be both attractive and sustainable.  XRP Tundra reserves 25% of the TUNDRA-X supply, 50 million tokens, for staking payouts. The platform spreads token emissions gradually over several years.  It boosts rewards for users who choose longer lockup periods. This approach promotes long-term commitment and avoids inflationary pressure.  This balance encourages commitment while avoiding the inflationary pitfalls common in less disciplined reward systems. On Solana, TUNDRA-S Cryo Vaults provide additional yield through its high-speed DeFi environment.  Together, XRPL and Solana vaults create parallel opportunities. One is tied to ledger security and transparency, the other to performance and low-cost execution. Optional enhancements allow users to optimize further. Blizzard Vaults, accessible by holding TUNDRA, unlock premium…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08861-1.51%
XRP
XRP$3.0295+1.23%
FORM
FORM$2.1243-0.07%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 22:45
Ethereum verdubbelt volume van Bitcoin terwijl altcoins domineren

Terwijl de meeste ogen gericht zijn op de komende FOMC vergadering, gebeurt er iets opvallends in de altcoinmarkt. Het handelsvolume verschuift duidelijk van Bitcoin naar alternatieve munten, met Ethereum als een van de grootste aanjagers. Handelaren bereiden zich zichtbaar voor op beweeglijke dagen en dat zorgt voor flink wat activiteit... Het bericht Ethereum verdubbelt volume van Bitcoin terwijl altcoins domineren verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2418-0.24%
OP
OP$0.7572+0.77%
Coinstats2025/09/14 22:42
Polymarket Weighs $9B Valuation as Kalshi Eyes $5B, Report Says

The post Polymarket Weighs $9B Valuation as Kalshi Eyes $5B, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket and Kalshi are reportedly weighing fresh fundraising rounds at valuations of $9 billion and $5 billion, respectively, according to a new report from The Information. Technology newsletter The Information reports that both prediction market operators are entertaining new cash infusions: Polymarket has weighed an offer that could peg its valuation as high as $9 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/polymarket-weighs-9b-valuation-as-kalshi-eyes-5b-report-says/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017389+2.55%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 22:34
SUI Maintains Its Price Range Above $3.00

The post SUI Maintains Its Price Range Above $3.00 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 14, 2025 at 13:21 // Price The price of Sui has risen above the moving average lines although it remains in a sideways trend below $4.40, as Coinidol.com reports. Sui price long-term prediction: ranging The sideways trend has been ongoing since the 10th of May. The altcoin is currently trading above the $3.20 support and below the $4.40 resistance level. Today’s upward trend came to an end at a high of $3.88. Since August 14, as Coinidol.com reported, buyers have struggled to keep the price above the $4.00 mark. SUI will rise above the $4.40 high if the current barrier is breached. The crypto price will continue to range if the current barrier is not breached. At the moment, SUI is at $3.77. Technical indicators Key supply zones: $4.00, $4.20, $4.40 Key demand zones: $3.00, $2.80, $2.60    Sui price indicators analysis The price bars are above the horizontal moving average lines. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are above the upward moving average lines, indicating an uptrend. The 21-day SMA is higher than the 50-day SMA, indicating that the value of the cryptocurrency is rising. SUI will fall if the 21-day SMA support is not reached. SUI/USD chart – September 14, 2025 What is the next move for Sui? SUI is rising but has paused below the $3.90 high. Since September 13, the altcoin has been fluctuating below the $3.90 level and above the moving average lines. SUI will rise if the 21-day SMA support holds and reaches its previous high of $4.40. Selling pressure will return if the bears break the 21-day SMA support. SUI/USD 4-hours chart – September 14, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis…
SUI
SUI$3.5724+1.06%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010855-6.41%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005269-10.08%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 22:31
Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight