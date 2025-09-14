2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Solana (SOL) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): One of These Altcoins Will Turn $500 into $20,000 By the End of 2025

The post Solana (SOL) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): One of These Altcoins Will Turn $500 into $20,000 By the End of 2025  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Solana (SOL) captures headlines as one of the leading Layer-1 blockchains, the true buzz is in the market about Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new DeFi protocol at the forefront in decentralized credit markets. The project has raised over $15.68 million from over 16,280 supporters in presale. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is poised to deliver exponential growth that few cryptos get to deliver and turn $500 into $20,000. Solana Near $235 as Investors Prefer Growth Opportunities Solana (SOL) stands at $233.05. It has held tight above vital support at $220, buoyed by ongoing developer demand and increasing adoption of its expanded transactional infrastructure. Resistance is at $250; a neat breakout over this would leave the doors open to further runs to higher levels of about $270–$300. Meanwhile, new DeFi ventures such as Mutuum Finance are creating increasing interest alongside it. Mutuum Finance Presale Speed up  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also thriving in phase six of presale, raking in tremendous traction as investors’ volumes keep increasing. The project has already seen over 16,280 registered owners and has accumulated over $15.68 million in locked capital, with recent action pointing towards the speed continuing to increase. Such a huge surge is a clear indication of growing investors’ confidence as the platform continues to move closer to launching. Strategic Value for Early Entrants Not only are investors investing at the presale tier being exposed to tokens at significantly lower cost, but they are also setting themselves up for massive short-term profits of up to 300 percent on day one of launch, and even greater long-term potential as the ecosystem continues to build. Early adopters are rallying behind a project on the basis of very advanced dual lending model, longevity-long-term-conceived stablecoin, highly audited and open-source codebase, and tokenomics to generate scarcity and appreciation. Add all of…
BullZilla Presale Surges as Hyperliquid and Bitcoin Steady the Market

The post BullZilla Presale Surges as Hyperliquid and Bitcoin Steady the Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 18:15 Discover why BullZilla’s explosive Stage 2D presale makes it one of the top cryptos to invest in this week. Learn how Hyperliquid and Bitcoin add stability to a volatile market, and why trending meme coins 2025 are capturing global attention. Rapid opportunities and sudden shifts characterize the cryptocurrency market in 2025. Investors are chasing both dependable blue chips and high-octane meme coins, looking for the perfect mix of stability and massive upside. Each week brings a new contender, but only a few stand out as the top cryptos to invest in this week.BullZilla has quickly separated itself from the noise. While established players like Bitcoin continue to anchor portfolios, innovative projects such as Hyperliquid push the boundaries of decentralized trading. However, it’s BullZilla’s presale that is setting the pace and making headlines. Bitcoin: The Timeless Benchmark Bitcoin continues to be the market’s compass. Its unparalleled network security and global recognition make it the go-to hedge against volatility and inflation. Institutional adoption is accelerating in 2025, with prominent asset managers offering new ETF products that keep demand high. For investors seeking exposure to crypto without the speculation of smaller tokens, Bitcoin remains unmatched. It’s the asset that shapes sentiment for the entire market, ensuring that any list of the top cryptos to invest in this week would be incomplete without it. Hyperliquid: Innovating the DeFi Frontier Hyperliquid has carved out a reputation as a decentralized exchange with lightning-fast execution and deep liquidity. By combining an intuitive interface with cutting-edge on-chain order books, Hyperliquid attracts both seasoned traders and new DeFi participants. Analysts highlight its growing volume and consistent upgrades as signals that the platform is positioned for sustained adoption. Beyond its tech, Hyperliquid’s token economy encourages active participation, rewarding liquidity providers and traders alike.…
Bitcoin and Hyperliquid Hold the Line as BullZilla Presale Surges Past $360K: Top Cryptos to Invest in This Week

Rapid opportunities and sudden shifts characterize the cryptocurrency market in 2025. Investors are chasing both dependable blue chips and high-octane […] The post Bitcoin and Hyperliquid Hold the Line as BullZilla Presale Surges Past $360K: Top Cryptos to Invest in This Week appeared first on Coindoo.
ETF Hype & Institutional Buying Fuel DOGE Rally – How Maxi Doge Is Poised to Ride the Wave

Dogecoin ($DOGE) is having a rollicking September. The biggest meme coin in the world is up a whopping 32% this month so far. Many believe this is just the trailer, as DOGE is simply showing what’s to come ahead of a potential full-blown altcoin season. Dogecoin’s current rally is coming from a major technical breakout. […]
Bitcoin vs. the Magnificent 7: Why BTC is ‘more interesting,’ per Michael Saylor

The post Bitcoin vs. the Magnificent 7: Why BTC is ‘more interesting,’ per Michael Saylor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Strategy’s Bitcoin-focused playbook has set it apart from tech giants. The firm’s 91% annualized returns highlight the king coin’s role as a superior treasury strategy. Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) is once again at the center of market discussions, thanks to its bold Bitcoin [BTC]-driven approach. Long recognized as a pioneer in corporate Bitcoin adoption, the firm has turned its treasury strategy into a case study for both traditional companies and crypto enthusiasts. Michael Syalor’s Strategy makes headlines In a recent post, Saylor underscored just how far Strategy has pulled ahead, not just in digital asset exposure, but also in returns and Open Interest, placing the company well above the so-called “Magnificent 7.” Source: Michael Saylor/X Strategy recorded a staggering 100.5% ratio of Open Interest to market capitalization, outpacing Tesla’s 26% and leaving other tech heavyweights like Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon behind by a wide margin. Community reaction However, the community was quick to respond with mixed reactions, with one user taking to X to note, Source: Against the Wall Street/X Meanwhile, several users aligned with Saylor’s viewpoint, stating,  “$MSTR having 9x the OI than the Mag 7 is clear illustration of what happens when you strip the volatility out of a company. Monetize volatility thought BTC.” Saylor’s annualized returns comparison In a follow-up post, Saylor broadened the comparison by introducing what he referred to as the “Bitcoin Standard Era.” Strategy’s annualised returns He revealed Strategy’s dominance in terms of annualized returns — a staggering 91%, far ahead of Nvidia’s 72% and Tesla’s 32%. Alphabet and Meta posted 26% and 23% returns, respectively, while Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon registered much lower results. For Saylor, the data reinforces a message he has championed for years: Bitcoin adoption isn’t just a treasury strategy but a driver of superior returns. MSTR…
Here’s How High Shiba Inu Could Climb in 10 to 20 Years

Shiba Inu’s renewed rally has revived market confidence in the asset, with several entities forecasting a remarkable surge over the next few years. Shiba Inu is showing signs of fresh momentum, with the token climbing above $0.000014 for the first time since August 14.Visit Website
Trump Pressures NATO to Halt Russian Oil Imports

As the war in Ukraine enters a critical phase, Donald Trump throws a wrench in the diplomatic pond. The American president stated that no new sanctions against Moscow would be taken as long as NATO countries continue to buy Russian oil. This statement exposes the persistent fractures within the Alliance and revives the question of its strategic coherence towards Russia. L’article Trump Pressures NATO to Halt Russian Oil Imports est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Dogecoin Hits Multi-Month High, Veteran Trader Says It’s A Critical Progress

The post Dogecoin Hits Multi-Month High, Veteran Trader Says It’s A Critical Progress appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
OpenSea partners with Coinbase One

PANews reported on September 14 that NFT aggregation trading platform OpenSea announced a partnership with Coinbase One. Coinbase One subscribers will receive a 5% activity increase, which is expected to be launched in OpenSea's new "treasure chest" reward session starting on September 15. It is reported that Coinbase One users need to verify the wallet used for OpenSea rewards.
Bittensor Ecosystem Surges With Subnet Expansion, Institutional Access, New Report Says

The post Bittensor Ecosystem Surges With Subnet Expansion, Institutional Access, New Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized artificial intelligence network Bittensor is “hitting escape velocity,” with accelerating growth in subnets, wallets and institutional access, according to the first “State of Bittensor” report from Yuma, an AI-powered e-commerce platform. The report, which covers the first half of 2025, notes that 77% of consumers now say decentralized AI is more beneficial than Big Tech-controlled systems, according to a Harris Poll commissioned by Digital Currency Group, Yuma’s parent. Nearly half of respondents already use open-source AI tools. Bittensor is a decentralized, blockchain-based network that aims to create a peer-to-peer marketplace for machine learning. The explosion in the use of AI in the past couple of years spurred many blockchain-native projects to explore how decentralization could help prevent a handful of tech titans from dominating ownership of the enormous datasets that power the technology. Against that backdrop, Bittensor’s infrastructure is expanding rapidly, with 128 subnets now live, covering use cases from fraud detection to on-device AI, according to Yuma’s report. Yanez’s MIID subnet, for example, generates synthetic identities to stress-test financial compliance systems. NATIX’s StreetVision crowdsources urban video data from 250,000 drivers to improve maps and autonomous navigation. FLock’s “FLock OFF” subnet develops lightweight language models that run directly on devices using federated learning, keeping data private while scaling through community contribution. Custody providers including BitGo, Copper and Crypto.com have also joined via Yuma’s validator, demonstrating a degree of institutional interest and laying the groundwork for Bittensor’s long-term growth, the report said. Metrics reinforce the expansion. In the second quarter, the network recorded 50% subnet growth, 16% miner growth and a 28% increase in non-zero wallets. Staked TAO rose 21.5% while the token’s market cap approached $4 billion by July. Subnet tokens collectively neared $800 million. Yuma founder and CEO Barry Silbert said Bittensor is “changing the way AI is…
Populiarios naujienos

Daugiau

Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million

Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE

Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight