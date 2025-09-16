MEXC birža
MetaMask Launches Dollar-Pegged Stablecoin mUSD
Popular crypto wallet enters crowded stablecoin market with native integration advantage
Blockhead
2025/09/16 15:30
Bitcoin vs Gold: The Chart Signal No Investor Can Ignore
Gold has been a store of value for centuries, offering stability in times of war, inflation, or currency debasement. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is less than two decades old but has already captured the imagination of investors who see it as “digital gold.” As 2025 enters a critical stretch, the charts of these two […] Continue Reading: Bitcoin vs Gold: The Chart Signal No Investor Can Ignore
Coinstats
2025/09/16 15:30
Solana price prediction: SOL can’t 100x again, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) named best bet to replace it
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is quickly emerging as a replacement for Solana (SOL). With its meme-powered […]
Coinstats
2025/09/16 15:30
Little Pepe gains momentum ahead of exchange listings
The post Little Pepe gains momentum ahead of exchange listings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Little Pepe is drawing investor attention with strong presale growth, rising liquidity, and upcoming exchange launches. Summary Little Pepe’s stage 12 presale at $0.0021 has raised over $24.9 million, with 15.5+ billion tokens sold. The launch is set for Q4 2025 on top exchanges at $0.003, backed by a $777,000 giveaway. Little Pepe is built on a Layer-2 blockchain with fast transactions, low fees, and a dedicated meme launchpad. Dogecoin’s once-commanding position in the market is showing cracks, and September 2025 may mark a turning point for a new coin, Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Now in stage 12 at $0.0021, the project has surged 110% from its starting price, raising over $24.9 million and selling more than 15.5 billion tokens ahead of schedule. With its listing set at $0.003, those entering now secure a 42.9% ROI, but early momentum suggests this is only the beginning. Projections point to potential gains exceeding 30x before listing, driven by accelerating token sales and growing investor confidence. Memecoin market legends suffer dip Dogecoin (DOGE) continues its gradual slide, currently trading at around $0.2277, having dropped from the highs of $0.2359 seen in late August, suggesting renewed bearish sentiment heading into September. Analysts’ forecasts for the month vary, with projections ranging between $0.207 and $0.270, but current momentum leans toward the lower end of that spectrum. This decline is occurring in parallel with surging interest in newer, infrastructure-driven tokens, which may be diverting fresh capital and attention away from DOGE, a trend that’s increasingly palpable as investor focus shifts. Launching on top exchanges with strong momentum Little Pepe is set to debut on multiple leading centralized exchanges in Q4 2025 at a launch price of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:30
Federal Reserve Rate Cut Signals Could Trigger 15–20% Drop in Top Altcoins, Analyst Warns
XRP, SOL, and DOGE could drop 15–20% ahead of the Fed rate cut, with $240 million in liquidations and Bitcoin’s dominance rising. As the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares for its rate cut on September 17, experts warn that XRP, SOL, and DOGE could drop 15–20%. With over $240 million in liquidations, the market braces […] The post Federal Reserve Rate Cut Signals Could Trigger 15–20% Drop in Top Altcoins, Analyst Warns appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/16 15:30
From $PUMP to $RBT: The Market’s Shifting — and Early Buyers Know It
In 2025, $PUMP flipped the market on its head. Born as the official token of the meme-launching giant Pump.fun, $PUMP went from platform token to cultural force — racking up listings, buybacks, and billions in volume. It wasn’t just hype — it was a signal. The market is back, and meme-driven utility is leading the
Coinstats
2025/09/16 15:30
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) vs Pepe Coin (PEPE): Which One Will Pump Like Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Investors are once again searching for the next token that can replicate the historic rally of Shiba Inu (SHIB). While Pepe Coin (PEPE) had its viral stint as a memecoin phenomenon, most experts think its explosive upside is already in the rearview mirror. That clears the way for newer coins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 15:30
Pepeto Gains Momentum As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Seek The Next Breakout
The post Pepeto Gains Momentum As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Seek The Next Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 16 September 2025 | 10:25 Early Shiba Inu and Pepe stories are the stuff of legend. Some of the first buyers turned $1,000 into well over $1,000,000 as SHIB ran more than 26,000% in 2021 and PEPE delivered massive multi-thousand % bursts for the earliest entries. After riding those waves, many of those holders are hunting the next big run, moving capital from SHIB to PEPE and now into Pepeto. That rotation makes sense. Pepeto (PEPETO) is an Ethereum memecoin with working tools and an active presale at $0.000000153, already raising over $6.6 million and attracting whales. It brings audited utility with PepetoSwap for zero-fee trading, PepetoBridge for fast cross-chain transfers, and staking live at 228% APY. With momentum building and real infrastructure in place, many see Pepeto as the SHIB-and-PEPE successor that could lead the next bull run and the best crypto to buy now. SHIBA INU AND PEPE: LESSONS FROM PAST CYCLES What can we learn from past meme coin rallies? Shiba Inu (SHIB) once spiked to $0.00008845 in November 2021, and Pepe (PEPE) surged to $0.00002803 before losing more than half its value. Those peaks defined their cycles and now act as heavy resistance levels for both coins. Pepeto is taking a different path. Demand is strong even before its first listing or official launch. While SHIB and Pepe show signs of slowing, Pepeto is bringing a fresh design and a clear roadmap. With more than $6.6 million already raised at a presale price of $0.000000153, investors have a rare chance to buy early before Tier-1 listings and launch drive the next leg higher. To spot the next breakout, it helps to return to the basics. In crypto, two forces decide a project’s future: • Community hype that drives rapid growth and sharp price spikes.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:28
Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling
CBBI 75, MVRV Healthy, Miners Calm: Why the Data Says $200K Is Still in PlayContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/09/16 15:28
Stop Chasing Overtime — Create a Money Machine Instead
Why selling hours for dollars keeps you poor, and how to create income that pays while you sleepContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/09/16 15:28
