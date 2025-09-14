2025-09-16 Tuesday

Shibarium Bridge Falls Victim To $2.4 Million Drain Attack

The post Shibarium Bridge Falls Victim To $2.4 Million Drain Attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shibarium Bridge Falls Victim To $2.4 Million Drain Attack – Details Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/shibarium-bridge-victim-to-2-4-million-drain-attack/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 23:34
XRP Ledger test slimme firewall tegen scams en nep airdrops

Ontwikkelaars van de XRP Ledger komen met een opvallend voorstel om gebruikers beter te beschermen tegen scams. Onder de naam XLS-86 Firewall wordt een nieuwe beveiligingslaag getest die phishing, nep airdrops en wallet hacks moet tegengaan. Het idee is simpel: geef gebruikers meer controle over hoe en wanneer hun geld... Het bericht XRP Ledger test slimme firewall tegen scams en nep airdrops verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/14 23:34
Solana Holders Looking For The Next 100x Investment Back This Trending Meme Coin After Global Attention

The post Solana Holders Looking For The Next 100x Investment Back This Trending Meme Coin After Global Attention appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto investors are always chasing the next big thing, and right now, Solana holders are scouting fresh opportunities beyond the established giants. While Solana has had an impressive run, many believe its growth ceiling may be nearing. This has led attention to a surprising contender: Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a meme coin fused with Ethereum Layer …
CoinPedia2025/09/14 23:31
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$312 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 14th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $312 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $91.7062 million in long positions and $220 million in short positions. The total amount of liquidated BTC positions was $18.7181 million, and the total amount of liquidated ETH positions was $72.9910 million.
PANews2025/09/14 23:30
BlockchainFX (BFX): The Super-App Presale Everyone’s Whispering About

The post BlockchainFX (BFX): The Super-App Presale Everyone’s Whispering About appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Imagine never having to jump between ten apps to manage your investments. Imagine buying a stock, swapping to bitcoin, hedging in forex, and spending crypto at your local café ,  all from the same account ,  while you earn daily rewards. That’s the problem BlockchainFX solves. In a world where fragmentation costs time and money, BFX unifies trading, custody, rewards and on-the-go spending in one polished experience. If you’re hunting the Top Crypto presales or the Best Crypto presales, this project is generating serious buzz. The excitement is tangible: a powerful product, professional audits, daily staking rewards paid in USDT and BFX, and a presale bonus that amplifies early buyers. That combination ,  utility, security, and reward mechanics ,  is why investors are scanning the market for the Top Crypto presales that can actually deliver. BFX is lining up to be one of those names, and the presale momentum is creating real FOMO. Features of BFX –  Everything You Need, All in One Place Multi-Asset Trading (500+ instruments) Trade crypto, stocks, ETFs, forex, commodities, bonds, futures and options within one interface. No more account juggling ,  just instant swaps and consolidated portfolio management. Daily Staking Rewards (USDT + BFX) Up to 70% of trading fees are redistributed to stakers. Rewards are paid daily, and part of those rewards are in stablecoins (USDT) for predictable, spendable income. BFX Visa Card ,  Spend Crypto Anywhere A physical and virtual BFX Visa Card links directly to your BlockchainFX account. Use crypto or USDT for everyday purchases; conversions happen instantly at competitive rates. Cardholders can receive staking-linked perks (priority support, faster rewards), freeze/unfreeze cards instantly, and use virtual cards for online security. This feature turns crypto from an investment into a usable, everyday currency ,  a major utility edge. Multi-Chain & Flexible Payments Supports…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 23:28
Dogecoin Marks Best Month Since 2024 With ETF Launch on the Horizon

The post Dogecoin Marks Best Month Since 2024 With ETF Launch on the Horizon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 14 September 2025 | 18:17 Dogecoin has staged an impressive rally in September, and veteran trader Peter Brandt says the latest move is nothing short of “huge.” The meme-born cryptocurrency has surged more than 30% this month, defying the broader market’s seasonal weakness and lining up what could be its strongest performance of the year. Over the past week, DOGE climbed double digits in a matter of days, extending its winning streak to five sessions – the longest run since last summer. That momentum has lifted the coin back toward levels not seen since July, when a sharp reversal wiped out more than a third of its value in less than two weeks. September is shaping up very differently. With a 36% gain so far, it has already become Dogecoin’s best month since November 2024, when the token rocketed more than 160% in a matter of weeks. Traders are now watching closely to see if DOGE can reclaim the $0.30 threshold, a level that has repeatedly capped its rallies. Fueling optimism is the imminent arrival of the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF, set to launch in the coming week. The fund, backed by REX Shares and Osprey Funds, isn’t structured like traditional spot ETFs but still marks a milestone for institutional access to the coin. Market watchers see the launch as a potential catalyst for DOGE to establish firmer ground above key resistance levels. While the SEC has delayed its decision on Bitwise’s spot Dogecoin ETF—a standard step in the regulatory process—anticipation around the REX-Osprey product has already added energy to the market. With veteran analysts like Brandt pointing to the breakout and institutional products finally opening the door to mainstream investors, Dogecoin’s comeback could be just beginning. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 23:27
XRP News Today; Why Ripple Price Could Hit $5 In 2026, Layer Brett At Just $0.0058 Could Eclipse $3.50

The post XRP News Today; Why Ripple Price Could Hit $5 In 2026, Layer Brett At Just $0.0058 Could Eclipse $3.50 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is stirring with fresh momentum, and right now, XRP news is leading the conversation with Layer Brett. With Ripple expanding its global partnerships, some analysts believe XRP could reach $5 by 2026. At the same time, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), another rising project, trading at just $0.0058, is drawing early interest with projections …
CoinPedia2025/09/14 23:25
200,537,614 DOGE Stuns Major Crypto Exchange, Sell Signal?

The post 200,537,614 DOGE Stuns Major Crypto Exchange, Sell Signal? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin has seen an increase in large transactions, those from large holders referred to as whales, in the last 48 hours. Blockchain data trackers reported a few large transactions for Dogecoin, with millions of coins moved between wallets and crypto exchanges. The last 24 hours have seen 200,537,614 DOGE arrive at the crypto exchange OKEX in two separate transactions. The two transactions reported by Whale Alert are 119,306,143 DOGE worth $34,625,784 transferred from an unknown wallet to OKEX and 81,231,471 DOGE worth $23,414,006 transferred from an unknown wallet to OKEX. You Might Also Like In a separate transaction reported in the past day, 119,306,143 DOGE worth $34,811,147 was transferred from OKEX to an unknown wallet. This bears a similar amount of coins to the transaction that shifted 119,306,143 DOGE to the OKEX exchange; however, the relationship between the sending and receiving wallets is unclear as they remain unknown. In another transaction reported by Whale Alert on Sept. 12, 120,000,000 DOGE worth $35,519,949 was transferred from OKEX to an unknown wallet. Dogecoin price Dogecoin retreated after a sharp surge from $0.272 to $0.3075 on Saturday. DOGE surged for four straight days to a high of $0.3075, last seen in February, as investors reacted to latest Dogecoin market developments. You Might Also Like The Rex Osprey DOGE ETF is expected to launch this week, the first of its kind in the United States. At the time of writing, Dogecoin was up 5.57% in the last 24 hours to $0.28, in line with the ongoing profit-taking in the crypto market, but remains up 29% weekly. On what comes next for Dogecoin’s price, crypto analyst Ali expects Dogecoin to consolidate for a little while, with its next leg up expected to reach $0.45. Source: https://u.today/200537614-doge-stuns-major-crypto-exchange-sell-signal
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 23:25
Wall Street Veteran Jordi Visser Discusses the Future of Bitcoin and Altcoins

The post Wall Street Veteran Jordi Visser Discusses the Future of Bitcoin and Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street veteran and macro analyst Jordi Visser stated in an interview with digital asset investor Anthony Pompliano that traditional financial circles will increase their allocation to Bitcoin by the end of this year. Visser stated that institutional cryptocurrency investments are expected to increase in the fourth quarter in preparation for next year. Visser also expressed optimism about Ethereum’s development in the interview. He noted that the current ETH price is consolidating between $4,000 and $5,000. He added that if Ethereum achieves a real breakthrough and success, the entire ecosystem will accelerate, allowing other cryptocurrencies like DOGE and SUI to flourish. In the interview, Visser and Pompliano also touched on topics such as the impact of AI on the economy, changes in the labor market, and the future of interest rates. Visser argued that traditional economists, while focusing on inflation data, are overlooking the profound economic changes brought about by AI. According to Visser, the demand for AI infrastructure is leading to the construction of a massive physical infrastructure that will also impact the industrial sector. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/wall-street-veteran-jordi-visser-discusses-the-future-of-bitcoin-and-altcoins/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 23:22
Tether Unveils USA₮ as U.S. Dollar-Backed Rival to Stablecoin USDT

TLDR Tether unveils USA₮ to comply with U.S. GENIUS Act and expand market reach. USA₮ will be backed by U.S. dollars and supported by regulated institutions. Tether appoints Bo Hines as CEO to lead the USA₮ initiative in the U.S. Tether targets institutional markets with USA₮ to dominate digital finance. Tether, the company behind the [...] The post Tether Unveils USA₮ as U.S. Dollar-Backed Rival to Stablecoin USDT appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/14 23:21
