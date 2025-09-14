Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 14

The market has quickly changed to red on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap ADA/USD The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 6.36% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 5%. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is near the local support of $0.8851. If the daily candle closes near that mark or below, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.87 zone. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, bears are trying to seize the initiative. At the moment, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the $0.8825 level. If a breakout happens, there are high chances of an ongoing correction to the $0.84-$0.86 zone. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the price of ADA is far from the main levels. In this case, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $1. If a breakout happens, there is a possibility of a test of the next resistance of $1.1662. ADA is trading at $0.8836 at press time. Source: https://u.today/cardano-ada-price-prediction-for-september-14