MEXC birža
/
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
/
2025-09-16 Tuesday
Kriptovaliutų naujienos
Sekite karščiausias naujienas ir rinkos atnaujinimus iš kriptovaliutų pasaulio
Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Musk Claims Optimus Robots Will Drive 80% of Company Value
TLDR Elon Musk claims 80% of Tesla’s future value will come from Optimus humanoid robots, not robotaxis Tesla faces stagnating sales with 2025 earnings expected to drop nearly 30% Optimus competes with Boston Dynamics’ Atlas and Figure AI’s humanoid platforms Musk estimates the robotics opportunity could reach $10 trillion in value The humanoid robot remains [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Musk Claims Optimus Robots Will Drive 80% of Company Value appeared first on CoinCentral.
ELON
$0.0000001015
-0.24%
AI
$0.1366
-8.38%
OPTIMUS
$0.02623
+1.11%
Dalintis
Coincentral
2025/09/14 23:58
Dalintis
Cardano and Solana show steady growth, but Pepeto emerges as best crypto to buy
However, another strong contender is quickly emerging: Pepeto (PEPETO), still in presale at just $0.000000153 and already raising over $6.7 […] The post Cardano and Solana show steady growth, but Pepeto emerges as best crypto to buy appeared first on Coindoo.
Dalintis
Coindoo
2025/09/14 23:55
Dalintis
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 14
The post Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 14 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market has quickly changed to red on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap ADA/USD The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 6.36% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 5%. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is near the local support of $0.8851. If the daily candle closes near that mark or below, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.87 zone. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, bears are trying to seize the initiative. At the moment, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the $0.8825 level. You Might Also Like If a breakout happens, there are high chances of an ongoing correction to the $0.84-$0.86 zone. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the price of ADA is far from the main levels. In this case, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $1. If a breakout happens, there is a possibility of a test of the next resistance of $1.1662. ADA is trading at $0.8836 at press time. Source: https://u.today/cardano-ada-price-prediction-for-september-14
NEAR
$2.679
+1.86%
U
$0.018321
-1.17%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Dalintis
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 23:55
Dalintis
XRP Supply on Coinbase Drops 90%, New Data Shows
TLDR Coinbase’s XRP supply drops 90%, from 970 million to 99 million, in just three months. Only six cold wallets remain active on Coinbase with 16.5 million XRP each. Recent transfer saw 16.5 million XRP worth $51.4M moved to Coinbase. XRP stays third in market cap at $183 billion, despite Coinbase’s declining holdings. Coinbase has [...] The post XRP Supply on Coinbase Drops 90%, New Data Shows appeared first on CoinCentral.
SIX
$0.02191
+0.04%
CAP
$0.15498
+0.02%
XRP
$3.0299
+1.23%
Dalintis
Coincentral
2025/09/14 23:54
Dalintis
Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU briefly crashed to $0.20 after an attempted attack
Yala, the issuer of the Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU, has suspended some of its product functions after what it described as an “attempted attack” that sent its token plunging from its dollar peg. The incident, which was brought to the notice of the public on X, left the YU stablecoin under pressure on Sunday after its […]
YALA
$0.13659
-7.39%
TOKEN
$0.01353
-1.52%
SENT
$0.000009
-62.50%
Dalintis
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/14 23:50
Dalintis
Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Co-Founder’s Brutal Assessment Sends Shares Tumbling
TLDR Opendoor stock crashed 13.59% to $9.09 after co-founder Keith Rabois called the company “bloated” in a CNBC interview New chairman plans to cut over 200 jobs from the current 1,400-person workforce, saying he doesn’t know what most employees do Rabois announced the end of remote work, calling the company culture “broken” and promising a [...] The post Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Co-Founder’s Brutal Assessment Sends Shares Tumbling appeared first on CoinCentral.
T
$0.01673
-0.94%
OPEN
$0.8324
-8.76%
Dalintis
Coincentral
2025/09/14 23:45
Dalintis
BlockchainFX vs Polkadot vs Litecoin — Which Altcoin Has The Best ROI Potential This Year?
Polkadot and Litecoin both remain important players in the market, but their upside is increasingly limited. By contrast, BlockchainFX (BFX) […] The post BlockchainFX vs Polkadot vs Litecoin — Which Altcoin Has The Best ROI Potential This Year? appeared first on Coindoo.
ALTCOIN
$0.0005263
-10.34%
Dalintis
Coindoo
2025/09/14 23:45
Dalintis
Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, finding the next big opportunity can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. However, with the MoonBull whitelist now live, investors have a golden chance to secure early access to a promising Ethereum-based meme coin. This exclusive whitelist offers benefits that could set participants ahead of the […] The post Who Says No to Free Crypto? MoonBull’s $15,000 Giveaway Gains Traction as Pepe and Mog Coin Surge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LIKE
$0.010241
+0.63%
GAINS
$0.02528
-0.19%
LIVE
$0.01827
-1.13%
Dalintis
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/14 23:45
Dalintis
Here’s Why Real Estate Could Be The Key to Unlocking XRP Next Big Rally
As talks around XRP future price continue, one crypto commentator believes the next major catalyst won’t be banks or cross-border payments—but real estate. Armando Pantoja, a widely followed voice in the crypto space, recently shared his insights on how real estate tokenization could unlock trillions in value.Visit Website
T
$0.01673
-0.94%
REAL
$0.06281
-0.77%
CROSS
$0.23093
+1.06%
Dalintis
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/14 23:40
Dalintis
Layer Brett Tipped To Outpace Shiba Inu and Pepe With Four Figure Growth Forecasts
The post Layer Brett Tipped To Outpace Shiba Inu and Pepe With Four Figure Growth Forecasts appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The meme coin market is heating up again, and analysts are pointing towards Layer Brett ($LBRETT) as the project most likely to steal the spotlight. Once dismissed as hype-driven, meme tokens have proven their staying power thanks to communities around Shiba Inu and Pepe, but Layer Brett brings something new to the table: real Ethereum …
REAL
$0.06281
-0.77%
HYPE
$52.65
-1.68%
SHIBA
$0.000000000602
+0.16%
Dalintis
CoinPedia
2025/09/14 23:34
Dalintis
Populiarios naujienos
Daugiau
Stablecoins: Unlocking Revolutionary Payment Solutions Beyond Card Fees
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$61.82 million
Base opens to the native token: the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion
A whale deposited 20 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the early morning, and spent $5.97 million to buy HYPE
Israel says it attacked Iran's nuclear weapons development organization headquarters overnight