Here’s why banks, credit card companies are wary of buy now, pay later loans

Here's why banks, credit card companies are wary of buy now, pay later loans

The post Here’s why banks, credit card companies are wary of buy now, pay later loans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Buy now, pay later plans offer an attractive alternative to credit cards for consumers: They allow purchases to be split into short-term, typically interest-free installments. “Credit isn’t new. Credit’s been around for thousands of years and credit cards aren’t new. But they’ve had a hard time adapting to consumer needs,” said Michael Linford, chief operating officer of Affirm. “I think the thing that we’re seeing in the industry right now is widespread adoption of alternatives to credit cards.” An estimated 86.5 million Americans used buy now, pay later loans in 2024, according to eMarketer, and that number could rise to 91.5 million in 2025. A recent LendingTree survey found that nearly half of Americans have used a buy now, pay later service such as Affirm or Klarna at least once, including 11% who have used the service at least six times. “I think it pushes out portions of the credit card industry,” said Moshe Orenbuch, senior analyst at TD Cowen. “Buy now, pay later was kind of created for people who either didn’t want to use credit cards or didn’t have a lot of open [credit] to buy on their credit cards.” “Every purchase that gets financed through buy now, pay later is a purchase that could have been financed through a credit card or a checking account that they offer that now will not be,” said Kevin King, vice president of credit risk and marketing strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “So it reduces card transaction activity, utilization — those are major revenue drivers.” Beyond the direct challenge that buy now, pay later loans pose to credit cards, big banks and financial institutions have other reasons to be cautious of consumers who use these plans, especially as the number of users continues to grow.   “Buy now, pay later to date…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 00:12
Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Hits All-Time Highs as Two Billionaire Investors Double Down on AI Giant

Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Hits All-Time Highs as Two Billionaire Investors Double Down on AI Giant

TLDR Nvidia stock hit new all-time highs this week, reaching $177.94 per share Oracle’s earnings announcement sparked the rally, with four mega contracts bringing Oracle’s backlog to $450 billion Two billionaire hedge fund managers bought Nvidia shares in Q2: Daniel Loeb and David Tepper Oracle Cloud Infrastructure expects 77% revenue growth to $18 billion, projected [...] The post Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Hits All-Time Highs as Two Billionaire Investors Double Down on AI Giant appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/15 00:08
Dogecoin (DOGE) is set for $3 by 2026, but One Coin Under $0.003 Might Surge 12,400% sooner

Dogecoin (DOGE) is set for $3 by 2026, but One Coin Under $0.003 Might Surge 12,400% sooner

The post Dogecoin (DOGE) is set for $3 by 2026, but One Coin Under $0.003 Might Surge 12,400% sooner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin’s back in the headlines, and analysts aren’t ruling out a $2–$3 print by 2026. At a roughly $33 billion market cap, DOGE has the liquidity and cultural weight to get there, but big caps usually mean slower, steadier gains.  If you want fireworks sooner, then you’ll need to schedule elsewhere. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), trading under $0.003 in presale and building the kind of retail momentum that can compress multi-year moves into months. Why DOGE’s $3 is Plausible But Slow DOGE’s path to $3 is driven by the same force that made it famous: retail mania. Analysts projecting $2–$3 rely on repeated meme cycles, influencer-driven volume, and renewed retail appetite. That’s a credible base case, but it’s typically measured in multiples of 5–15x from today, not thousand-fold leaps. In short, it is stable liquidity with a slower percentage upside. Little Pepe’s Rapid-Fire Growth Curve Unlike meme tokens built on little more than hype, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) fuses culture with infrastructure. It’s launching as a Layer-2 blockchain optimized for scalability, speed, and security, three features often missing from meme projects. Its mission is to be the meme chain supporting new launches, staking, and community governance. The presale has become a story in itself. Stage 12 is live at $0.0021, with the next stage climbing to $0.0022. Over $24.8 million has been raised, with more than 15.4 billion tokens sold. Demand is running hot, with each stage closing faster than the last. Entry is simple: register an ERC-20 wallet, complete a few social tasks, and buy in, and every purchase doubles as a mechanical nudge that increases viral reach and on-chain proof of demand. How LILPEPE Could Reach $3 Before DOGE What gives LILPEPE a shot at $3 isn’t abstract math; it’s momentum and structure. The presale price is under $0.003, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 00:07
Layer Brett Sparks Retail FOMO, but MAGACOIN FINANCE Wins Analyst Backing for 1000x Growth

Layer Brett Sparks Retail FOMO, but MAGACOIN FINANCE Wins Analyst Backing for 1000x Growth

The post Layer Brett Sparks Retail FOMO, but MAGACOIN FINANCE Wins Analyst Backing for 1000x Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 14 September 2025 | 19:00 Explore MAGACOIN FINANCE’s 1000x growth potential as analysts back it over Layer Brett’s retail-driven FOMO in 2025. The crypto market is offering mind-blowing stories as emerging projects are getting incredible retail preference. Investors and traders are seeking both hype and utility to get the next breakout projects. With its sky-high staking rewards and its meme-driven Layer 2 model, Layer Brett has rapidly bought this attention. However, as it commands retail buzz, investors are investing elsewhere. MAGACOIN FINANCE is becoming the presale that can sustain its growth, providing retail enthusiasm and the type of long-term upside potential that analysts hardly attribute to early-stage tokens. Layer Brett’s Retail FOMO Effect Layer Brett (LBRETT) is an Ethereum Layer 2 protocol developed to combine meme culture and high-throughput blockchain technology. It has an impressive 10,000 transactions per second and has low gas charges. This addresses the problem of scalability that affected previous meme tokens such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Nevertheless, its very inspiration is tokenomics and community-based hype. The hyper-incentivized staking scheme entails 895% annual yields. These immense figures are bound to evoke FOMO in retail traders who seek fast profits. The project has already amassed more than $2.7 million in presale capital. Whales and common investors are all grabbing allocations in the form of increased pricing in subsequent rounds. Early entrants have an opportunity to make 50x gains at less than $0.01 per token. The frenzy is exacerbated by the marketing of Layer Brett. The project also uses viral loops of participation, cultivated through NFT integrations, giveaways, and gamified staking. This momentum fuels constant chatter across social channels, elevating its profile well beyond typical presales. It is also being compared to early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which helps to reinforce speculation in its breakout growth…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 00:03
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail (9/14/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail (9/14/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 14, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, ERMA System Revolutionizes Banking in 1959, Karl Marx's Das Kapital: Critique of Capitalism in 1867, Windows ME: Consumer-friendly, but Plagued with Issues in 2000, and we present you with these top quality stories. From 3 Real-World Crypto Paradises You Can Actually Live In to Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030, let’s dive right in. Tiger Lake Launches to Unify Postgres and Lakehouse for Real-Time Analytics and AI By @tigerdata [ 5 Min read ] Tiger Lake unifies Postgres and the lakehouse with a real-time data loop, simplifying pipelines and powering dashboards, monitoring, and AI-driven agents. Read More. Internet from Space for the Price of a Coffee? Meet Spacecoin By @drechimyn [ 4 Min read ] Two dollars a month for internet from space. How Spacecoin’s blockchain satellites could finally connect 2.9 billion offline people. Read More. The Ins and Outs of Rust 1.81.0 By @Rust [ 4 Min read ] 1.81 stabilizes the Error trait in core, allowing usage of the trait in #![no_std] libraries, plus much more. Read More. Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More. Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030 By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More. 3 Real-World Crypto Paradises You Can Actually Live In By @MichaelJerlis [ 2 Min read ] Explore Switzerland, El Salvador, and UAE — three crypto-friendly countries where laws, banks, and daily life support Bitcoin beyond your wallet. Read More. Bitcoin Highs Bring Familiar Questions, but Discipline Outlasts Hype By @paulquickenden [ 3 Min read ] Bitcoin has hit a new high price - but is it the top? What could push it higher or lower? Heres a steady, hype-free take on reading the signals Read More. From Metrics to Meaning: Why Customer Satisfaction Is the Ultimate Measure of Quality By @noda [ 4 Min read ] Why QA metrics should go beyond bugs: how integrating customer satisfaction scores helps deliver truly high-quality products. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon 2025/09/15 00:02
Coinbase Unpacks IRS 2026 Rulebook: The Truth About Wallets, Exchanges, and Taxable Events (Exclusive Interview)

Coinbase Unpacks IRS 2026 Rulebook: The Truth About Wallets, Exchanges, and Taxable Events (Exclusive Interview)

Coinbase tax chief Lawrence Zlatkin explains the new IRS framework, busts myths, and reveals how investors can legally minimize liability.
CryptoPotato 2025/09/15 00:02
Are the Record Flows for Traditional and Crypto ETFs Reducing the Power of the Fed?

Are the Record Flows for Traditional and Crypto ETFs Reducing the Power of the Fed?

Record-breaking flows into exchange-traded funds may be reshaping markets in ways that even the Federal Reserve can’t control.New data show U.S.-listed ETFs have become a dominant force in capital markets. According to a Friday press release by ETFGI, an independent consultancy, assets invested in U.S. ETFs hit a record $12.19 trillion at the end of August, up from $10.35 trillion at the close of 2024. Bloomberg, which highlighted the surge on Friday, noted the flows are challenging the traditional influence of the Federal Reserve. Investors poured $120.65 billion into ETFs during August alone, lifting year-to-date inflows to $799 billion — the highest on record. By comparison, the prior full-year record was $643 billion in 2024.The growth is concentrated among the biggest providers. iShares leads with $3.64 trillion in assets, followed closely by Vanguard with $3.52 trillion and State Street’s SPDR family at $1.68 trillion. Together, those three firms control nearly three-quarters of the U.S. ETF market. Equity ETFs drew the largest share of August inflows at $42 billion, while fixed-income funds added $32 billion and commodity ETFs nearly $5 billion.Crypto-linked ETFs are now a meaningful piece of the picture. Data from SoSoValue show U.S.-listed spot bitcoin and ether ETFs manage more than $120 billion combined, led by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC). Bitcoin ETFs alone account for more than $100 billion, equal to about 4% of bitcoin’s $2.1 trillion market cap. Ether ETFs add another $20 billion, despite launching only earlier this year.The surge underscores how ETFs — traditional and crypto alike — have become the vehicle of choice for investors of all sizes. For many, the flows are automatic. In the U.S., much of the cash comes from retirement accounts known as 401(k)s, where workers put aside part of every paycheck.A growing share of that money goes into “target-date funds.” These funds automatically shift investments — moving gradually from stocks into bonds — as savers approach retirement age. Model portfolios and robo-advisers follow similar rules, automatically directing flows into ETFs without investors making day-to-day choices.Bloomberg described this as an “autopilot” effect: every two weeks, millions of workers’ contributions are funneled into index funds that buy the same baskets of stocks, regardless of valuations, headlines or Fed policy. Analysts cited by Bloomberg say this steady demand helps explain why U.S. equity indexes keep climbing even as data on jobs and inflation show signs of strain.The trend raises questions about the Fed’s influence. Traditionally, interest rate cuts or hikes sent strong signals that rippled through stocks, bonds, and commodities. Lower rates typically encouraged risk-taking, while higher rates reined it in. But with ETFs absorbing hundreds of billions of dollars on a set schedule, markets may be less sensitive to central bank cues.That tension is especially clear this month. With the Fed expected to cut rates by a quarter point on Sept. 17, stocks sit near record highs and gold trades above $3,600 an ounce. Bitcoin, meanwhile, is trading at around $116,000, not far from its all-time high of $124,000 set in mid August. Stock, bond and crypto ETFs have seen strong inflows, suggesting investors are positioning for easier money — but also reflecting a structural tide of passive allocations.Supporters told Bloomberg the rise of ETFs has lowered costs and broadened access to markets. But critics quoted in the same report warn that the sheer scale of inflows could amplify volatility if redemptions cluster in a downturn, since ETFs move whole baskets of securities at once.As Bloomberg put it, this “perpetual machine” of passive investing may be reshaping markets in ways that even the central bank struggles to counter.
Coinstats 2025/09/15 00:02
Layer Brett Sparks Retail FOMO, But MAGACOIN FINANCE Holds Analyst Confidence for 1000x Potential

Layer Brett Sparks Retail FOMO, But MAGACOIN FINANCE Holds Analyst Confidence for 1000x Potential

The crypto market is offering mind-blowing stories as emerging projects are getting incredible retail preference. Investors and traders are seeking […] The post Layer Brett Sparks Retail FOMO, But MAGACOIN FINANCE Holds Analyst Confidence for 1000x Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/15 00:00
This Meme Coin Is Exploding Faster Than Shiba Inu or Dogecoin in 2025, on Track for 16736% ROI in 12 Weeks

This Meme Coin Is Exploding Faster Than Shiba Inu or Dogecoin in 2025, on Track for 16736% ROI in 12 Weeks

The post This Meme Coin Is Exploding Faster Than Shiba Inu or Dogecoin in 2025, on Track for 16736% ROI in 12 Weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu soared 100,000% and Dogecoin rocketed 37,000% in its prime during the last bull cycle. But this year, a new meme coin contender is racing ahead with incredible momentum. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), an Ethereum Layer 2 powerhouse, is growing faster than both Shiba Inu and Dogecoin did in their early days. With projections pointing toward a jaw-dropping 16736% ROI in just 12 weeks, investors are taking notice. The token has already raised over $24 million in its presale, currently priced at $0.0021, and shows no signs of slowing down. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin to Outperform Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Little Pepe is not just another meme coin. While many meme coins rely on hype alone, Little Pepe brings utility through its infrastructure, combining a thriving meme culture with genuine blockchain performance. This hybrid approach is fueling the narrative that Pepe is crowned King of memes while LILPEPE is set to dominate the new golden era of crypto. The presale has been nothing short of spectacular. Stage eleven closed with $22,325,000 raised, and stage twelve is already underway with each token priced at $0.0021. With 1.5 billion tokens available in this stage, the goal is to raise $3,150,000 before moving forward. So far, the presale has surpassed $24.70 million. This rapid pace signals strong investor demand. The combination of limited supply, attractive entry pricing, and aggressive expansion plans positions LILPEPE as the meme coin to watch in the current bull market cycle. With the current presale momentum and exchange listings ahead, the trajectory suggests LILPEPE could hit its 16736% ROI target within 12 weeks. For investors searching for the next big meme coin, LILPEPE is increasingly being seen as the strongest candidate. Tokenomics That Favor Growth A clear tokenomics structure adds another layer of confidence. From the total…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/15 00:00
Solana Price Prediction — $250 Target in Play as Whales Accumulate and ETF Buzz Builds

Solana Price Prediction — $250 Target in Play as Whales Accumulate and ETF Buzz Builds

Analysts see Solana (SOL) eyeing a $250 target as whale accumulation and growing ETF buzz fuel strong momentum heading into the 2025 bull run.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/15 00:00
